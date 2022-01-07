News
Broncos scouting report: How Denver matches up against Chiefs and predictions
Chiefs (11-5) at Broncos (7-9)
When: 2:30 p.m. MT, Saturday.
Where: Empower Field at Mile High
Radio/TV: 850 AM, 94.1 FM/KCNC-4
Weather: Partly cloudy with slight winds and a high of 47 degrees.
Broncos-Chiefs series: Broncos are 54-68 in 122 regular-season games dating back to 1960; the Chiefs won 22-9 in the last meeting, on Dec. 5, 2021, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Key matchup
Chiefs’ weapons vs. Broncos secondary
The last time the Broncos played Kansas City, the Denver defense did as well as one could reasonably ask in containing the All-Pro tandem of wideout Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce.
In the Chiefs’ Week 13 win, Hill was held to two catches for 22 yards on five targets, while Kelce had three for 27 yards on eight. Those lines are among the worst the duo have put up in a single game all year.
Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell hopes his unit can replicate its performance from earlier this season at Arrowhead Stadium .
“We had a good plan, and guys took to it (in Week 13),” Donatell said. “You can never rest on (K.C.’s offensive weapons). They’re so tough, they have so many threats, they’re so well-coached. We’re looking to put a similar performance out there (Saturday).”
Coach Vic Fangio called containing Hill a “major chore.” In Week 13, the Broncos used a combination of zone coverage and man-to-man (usually Bryce Callahan in the slot and Ronald Darby on the edges) to cover Hill.
“We give him some attention, but we can’t give him attention every play,” Fangio said. “The guys who covered him (in man-to-man) and in zones did a good job… Hill is a guy where you need to know where he’s at at all times.”
Meanwhile, the Broncos used a combination of inside linebackers and safeties in coverage on Kelce, in addition to some zone. Denver’s secondary will be thinned with Kareem Jackson on injured reserve and Pat Surtain II doubtful with a calf injury.
Who has the edge?
Quarterback
Teddy Bridgewater’s season is over (concussion), so Drew Lock gets start No. 3 and the chance to play spoiler against Kansas City. Lock is mending from a right shoulder injury; Brett Rypien’s the backup. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes is 8-0 against the Broncos. Edge: Chiefs
Running back
The Broncos’ rushing game has fizzled out lately, with a meager 18 yards rushing two weeks ago and then 83 last week. Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon have to get going. K.C.’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire has a shoulder injury and hasn’t practiced this week. Edge: Even
Receiver/tight end
Tim Patrick/Jerry Jeudy return after missing last week with COVID, while Courtland Sutton hasn’t had a statement game since Week 5. Noah Fant/Albert Okwuegbunam can help. The Chiefs are loaded with Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and the underrated Mecole Hardman. Edge: Chiefs
Offensive line
The Broncos are sans left guard Dalton Risner (elbow), meaning another chance for Netane Muti to fill in. The front needs to generate more push in the run. The Chiefs have depth issues at tackle, but Orlando Brown is probable to return from a calf injury. Edge: Even
Defensive line
Mike Purcell returns from the COVID list while Dre’Mont Jones (team-best 5 1/2 sacks) looks to close out a strong year opposite Shelby Harris. The Chiefs’ tandem of Chris Jones (team-leading nine sacks) and Frank Clark is peaking at the right time for K.C. Edge: Chiefs
Linebacker/Edge rusher
Bradley Chubb, Jonathon Cooper and Stephen Weatherly are back off the COVID list, giving some needed pass-rushing support alongside Malik Reed. Linebacker Nick Bolton leads Kansas City in tackles, while veteran Anthony Hitchens is also key. Edge: Even
Secondary
Cornerback Pat Surtain II is dealing with a calf injury and is doubtful, while safety Kareem Jackson’s season is over with a shoulder/back injury. Ronald Darby is also dinged up (shoulder). Tyrann Mathieu (three INTs this year) remains K.C.’s best ballhawk. Edge: Chiefs
Special teams
Kicker Brandon McManus and punter Sam Martin went on the COVID list Monday, but are expected back in time for Saturday. If not, the already-weak Broncos special teams are in serious trouble. Harrison Butker continues to be a reliable kicker for K.C. Edge: Chiefs
Tale of the tape
|Category
|Broncos
|Chiefs
|Total offense
|328.4 (19th)
|397.3 (3rd)
|Rush offense
|114.6 (14th)
|113.8 (16th)
|Pass offense
|213.8 (19th)
|283.5 (2nd)
|Points per game
|19.4 (23rd)
|28.3 (2nd)
|Total defense
|321.9 (9th)
|393.3 (26th)
|Run defense
|109.8 (15th)
|113 (17th)
|Pass defense
|212.3 (6th)
|256.6 (28th)
|Points allowed
|18.4 (3rd)
|21.3 (13th)
* Through Week 17
By the numbers
12 — Number of times in a row the Chiefs have beat the Broncos, the longest losing streak to Kansas City in team history (Denver lost 11 straight from 1964-69).
178 — Yards from scrimmage Javonte Williams tallied in his first career start in Week 13 against the Chiefs, the most by a rookie running back this season.
51.8% — The third-down conversion percentage for the Chiefs’ offense, ranking first. Pat Shurmur & Co., by contrast, rank 23rd at 37.3%.
0 — Number of touchdowns for wideout Jerry Jeudy this season.
1,091 — Receiving yards for Kansas City’s Travis Kelce, his sixth straight 1,000-yard season. No other tight end in NFL history has five such seasons.
Betting/fantasy
Line: Broncos +10
The Chiefs are coming off a tough loss to the Bengals and can stay in contention for the AFC’s No. 1 seed — and home field advantage throughout the playoffs — with a win over Denver. Andy Reid’s going to be coaching with some fire in his belly, and K.C. will easily cover.
Prop bet: 44-point over/under
Bet the over. After the Broncos D had a respectable showing in the Week 13 loss in Kansas City, don’t count on Vic Fangio containing Patrick Mahomes & Co. twice in a row. Kansas City’s scored at least 31 points in each of the four games since the teams last met.
Fantasy play: TE Travis Kelce
Kelce was limited in the teams’ first meeting this year, but Kansas City’s offense has heated up significantly since then. With Kareem Jackson out, look for Kelce to leverage the youth of Caden Sterns on the back end of the secondary. No. 87 will have a big day.
Post predictions
Mark Kiszla, columnist: Chiefs 30, Broncos 14
I suspect that packing for Cancun is higher on the list of priorities for your lads in orange and blue than beating the Chiefs.
Kyle Newman, beat writer: Chiefs 31, Broncos 13
With the top seed still within the Chiefs’ reach, Patrick Mahomes has at least three TD passes and the home boo-birds who remain to watch the demolition derby are busy (and loud). A messy ending to another disappointing season.
Ryan O’Halloran, beat writer: Chiefs 34, Broncos 20
Vic Fangio has held Kansas City to one offensive touchdown in each of the last two meetings, but the dam is going to burst wide open as the Chiefs secure the No. 2 seed and the Broncos clinch another double-digit loss season.
Sean Keeler, columnist: Chiefs 24, Broncos 6
The most disappointing Broncos season of the last four years ends the only way it could — with Patrick Mahomes dancing on Vic Fangio’s coaching grave.
News
Colorado Rapids bring in Brazilian Max Alves da Silva from Flamengo for reported $1 million
The Colorado Rapids’ South American scouting department has found its man.
On Thursday, the Colorado Rapids announced the signing of 20-year-old attacking midfielder Max Alves da Silva (aka “Max”) from Brazilian giant, Flamengo. He will join the Rapids on a U22 Initiative deal for four seasons with a club option for a fifth.
The deal, first reported by Cahe Mota of Globo Esporte, and the fee is reported to be around $1 million. The Rapids paid $750,000 up front to Flamengo, and if certain incentives are met, an additional $250,000 will be paid to the club at the end of the season. If he is sold on to another club during his time with the Rapids, Flamengo will receive 20% of the sell-on fee.
Max becomes the second U22 Initiative player to sign with Colorado. Lucas Esteves was loaned to the Rapids from fellow Brazilian club Palmerias, and his loan deal runs through June of this season with an option to buy.
Alves da Silva appeared in 10 games for Flamengo and made six Serie A starts before being loaned for the remainder of the season to fellow top flight side Cuiabá. There, he made 15 appearances and scored once for the club that had recently been promoted and finished in 15th. He also made four cup competition appearances for Flamengo — two in the Copa do Brazil and two more in the Campeonato Caricoa, the state championship for Rio de Janeiro.
While the fee appears relatively expensive, a source in Brazil considers it to be the going rate for a highly-rated prospect. Max could serve as an additional reinforcement for the Rapids, or a replacement for fellow attacking midfielder Cole Bassett if the Colorado native is sold in the current transfer window.
Rapids general manager Pádraig Smith said in a club statement he is excited to see what Max can do going forward.
“Max is an athletic, technical midfielder who at his young age already has experience playing for one of the biggest clubs in South America,” said Smith. “We’re excited to add a player of his quality and potential to our group heading into next season.”
The full preseason camp for the Rapids will be announced at a later date, but the Rapids will participate in the Desert Cup in Tucson, Arizona, in late January and early February.
News
Jefferson County man convicted in 2019 murder of father
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Jefferson County man is found guilty for the murder of his father Eric Smoot, a retired Hillsboro firefighter.
A jury found Nicholas Smoot guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and domestic assault on Wednesday. The Jefferson County Prosecutor’s office says sentencing will be at a later date.
Smoot was with the Hillsboro Fire Protection District for 33 years. He retired in 2014 as a captain.
Jefferson County authorities said Smoot was beaten to death by his 27-year-old son. Investigators said Nicholas Smoot was attacking his 26-year-old girlfriend when Eric intervened. Nicholas then turned on his father, striking him several times with a golf club.
The attack happened inside a home in the 1000 block of Tracy Lane in December of 2019 where Eric and Nicholas lived, with Nicholas’ girlfriend.
Then fire chief said Eric Smoot would be remembered “as a hero to the community.”
Suggest a Correction
News
‘It’s my turn,’ former St. Louis Rams Torry Holt talks Hall of Fame chances
ST. LOUIS – Emily Hernandez, the Franklin County woman who has a plea hearing scheduled for next week for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S Capitol, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 44, her attorney confirmed.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Hernandez, 22, was behind the wheel driving the wrong way on eastbound I-44 in a Volkswagon Passat when it struck the front of a Buick Enclave. The Enclave was pushed into the median and struck the cable barriers.
Broncos scouting report: How Denver matches up against Chiefs and predictions
Famed DJ Kay Slay on life support after battling COVID for 2 weeks
Start Of Bear Period? Current Bitcoin Trend Looks Similar To June
‘Love During Lockup’ Preview: Gabby Reveals Chris’ Prison Money Will Pay For Their Wedding
Colorado Rapids bring in Brazilian Max Alves da Silva from Flamengo for reported $1 million
Similar to Last Year, Ethereum (ETH) Promises Huge ROI in 2022
Spread Your Wings: Scottie And Larsa Pippen’s Divorce Is Finally Finalized — Three Years After Splitting
Jefferson County man convicted in 2019 murder of father
Adele’s Vegas Residency Will Be Very ‘Intimate’ & May Be Extended ‘For Years’ After Initial Run
‘It’s my turn,’ former St. Louis Rams Torry Holt talks Hall of Fame chances
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News7 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week