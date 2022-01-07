Bruins can’t catch up to Wild in 3-2 loss

The Bruins and Minnesota Wild have not seen each in over a year, so it was anyone’s guess what kind of entertainment they were going to produce on Thursday at the Garden. But despite an uneven flow because of a constant parade to the penalty box (a whopping 15 minors called, plus a pair of fights involving marked man Trent Frederic), it was a fun game to watch.

But the B’s did not go home happy. Entering the third down 3-2, the B’s outshot the Wild, 17-6, in the final period, with some good chances, especially early in the period and then in the last minute with Jeremy Swayman pulled for an extra skater. They just could not get the third goal.

Not only did the B’s modest three-game win streak go up in smoke, their 5-on-5 scoring which had been so prevalent in that streak disappeared. Both their goals came on the power play. In an effort to squeeze some more offense out of his club, coach Bruce Cassidy even reunited the line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. No dice.

“I was looking for a goal,” said Cassidy, who did not have top defenseman Charlie McAvoy at his disposal because of the lower body injury (day-to-day). “I think (Craig Smith) got lost a little bit with all the penalties. … He was sitting a lot, so I don’t think he had his legs. Bergy and March were playing with Pasta on the first unit (power play) so he was just into it a little more. A minor switch. Listen, they’ve played together before. Just looking for a little spark offensively, one goal. I thought we had some looks in the third no matter what the lines were. We misfired on a few as well.”

The B’s fell down 2-1 in a whistle-happy first period in which both teams were handed full two-minute 5-on-3 power plays, but only the Wild were able to take full advantage of their big chance.

It looked like the B’s would completely squander their opportunity when Bergeron took a tripping penalty with 26 seconds left in the two-man advantage. But Taylor Hall salvaged the situation when, on the 4-on-3, his one-timer off a Mike Reilly pass deflected off Jonas Brodin in front and through Kaapo Kahkonen’s pads at 6:35.

But after Marchand was called for holding in the offensive zone and then Brandon Carlo was tagged for interference on the delayed penalty, the Wild scored on both the two-man and one-man advantages.

First Kirill Kaprizov scored on a one-timer off a Mats Zuccarello pass 36 seconds into the 5-on-3 on a shot on which Jeremy Swayman had little chance.

It appeared as though the B’s would get out of the jam with minimal damage when there was a draw with six seconds left on the power play. But after Bergeron was kicked out of the circle, Marchand lost the draw to Connor Dewar, who pulled it back to Brodin. The defenseman’s slapper was deflected by Nico Sturm and the Wild had a 2-1 lead at 16:48.

Tempers rose toward the end of the first period and then exploded in the second when Frederic drilled Kaprizov into the boards, injuring the Wild star as he left the ice cradling his right arm. He did not return.

Dmitry Kulikov came to his teammate’s defense and earned a pretty thorough beatdown at the hands of Frederic (Marcus Foligno would get the Wild’s revenge later in the third in a fight with Frederic), but Frederic earned the extra two for the initial boarding penalty on Kaprizov.

The Wild weren’t much happier about the hit after the game. Dean Evason called it “predatory” and lobbied for supplemental discipline from the league.

Cassidy defended his player.

“I don’t think there was any malicious intent, instead (he was) separating the man from the puck, which you better do or (Kaprizov) will hurt you, right? You’ve just got to do it in a legal manner. It looked clean from my point,” said Cassidy. “They didn’t see it that way. Obviously, Minnesota is going to react. It’s one of their best players, so I get that. We would do the same. But I don’t think there was anything malicious in the hit.”

Frederic, who took three minors on the night plus the two fighting majors, said: “He’s a good player, obviously. I hope he’s all right. Obviously, I didn’t mean to hurt him. I was just going to make a hockey play and finishing a check. I haven’t seen it, but I think he kind of fell as I was doing it. It’s hard to kind of hold off of that. I hope he’s all right.”

The B’s killed that one off, but shortly after the teams were back at even-strength, the B’s got bunched up in the neutral zone and the Wild broke in on a 3-on-2. Millis’ and Boston College’s Matt Boldy, off a return pass from Foligno, buried his first goal at 12:26 in his first NHL game.

But after Matt Dumba was called for interference, the B’s got back to within a goal at 15:35 on the power play. Bergeron made a nifty no-look backhand pass to Marchand on the right wing and he buried his 12th of the year, making it 3-2 heading into the third.

As much as they huffed and puffed in the third, however, the B’s could not get the equalizer.