News
Bucs make it official: terminate Antonio Brown’s contract
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially severed ties with Antonio Brown, terminating the contract of the mercurial receiver while also contradicting the player’s claim that he was fired in the middle of a game for not playing through an ankle injury.
Coach Bruce Arians said Thursday that Brown was upset that he was not being targeted enough in the opening half of last Sunday’s game against the New York Jets and that the situation evolved to a boiling point in the third quarter.
“At no point and time during that game did he ever ask for the trainer or doctor about his ankle. That’s the normal protocol. … I was never notified of it,” Arians said, discussing the circumstances of Brown’s bizarre exit in detail for the first time publicly.
“He was very upset at halftime about who was getting targeted. We got that calmed down. Players took care of that,” the coach added. “It started again on the sideline. We called the personnel group that he had played in the entire game. He refused to go in the game.”
Arians said when he became aware of the situation, he went to Brown to ask “what’s going on?”
The coach said Brown responded “I ain’t playing … I ain’t getting the ball.”
“That’s when I said you’re done. Get out of here. That’s the end of it. We are working on Carolina,” Arians said, referring to this week’s opponent. “That’s the end of the story. Hopefully it ends today.”
The Bucs announced Brown’s contract was terminated one day after the receiver broke his silence on the matter, alleging in a statement released by the player’s attorney that Arians cut him on the spot because Brown declined to re-enter the game because he was too injured to continue playing.
“You can’t force a player to play. They have that choice. It’s their body,” Arians said. “He decided to play.”
Brown alleged a coverup.
“I didn’t quit. I was cut. I didn’t walk away from my brothers. I was thrown out,” the receiver’s statement said.
“Being fired on the sideline for having a painful injury was bad enough. Then came their ‘spin.’ Coach denied on national television that he knew about my ankle. That’s 100% inaccurate,” Brown added. “Not only did he know I missed several games with the injury, he and I exchanged texts days before the game where he clearly acknowledged my injury.”
Brown, who has a long history of troubled behavior on and off the field, including being accused by two women of sexual assault — one said he raped her — removed his jersey, shoulder pads, undershirt and gloves before leaving the sideline.
The receiver, who began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, tossed some of his gear into the stands, did some jumping jacks and waved to fans at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., as he headed to the locker room.
“While Antonio did receive treatment on his ankle and was listed on the injury report the week leading up to last Sunday’s game, he was cleared to play by our medical team prior to the start of the game and at no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play,” the Bucs said in a statement.
“We have attempted, multiple times throughout this week, to schedule an evaluation by an outside orthopedic specialist, yet Antonio has not complied,” the statement added. “Maintaining the health and wellness of our players is of the utmost importance to our organization.”
While not specifying which ankle was hurt, Brown — through the statement released by attorney Sean Burstyn — said an MRI performed Monday showed broken bone fragments, a ligament tear and cartilage loss “which are beyond painful. You can see the bone bulging from the outside.”
Despite saying after the game that Brown was no longer a part of the defending Super Bowl champions, the 33-year-old receiver had remained on the roster. Wednesday’s injury report noted Brown’s absence from practice was “not injury related — personal.”
NFL Players Association President and Browns center JC Tretter said the union will investigate Brown’s claims.
“It’s something, you don’t want to hear that,” he said Thursday on a Zoom call with Cleveland reporters. “I won’t get too much into individual person’s cases, it’s kind of always our policy, but it’s something we definitely have to look into and see what’s going on down there.”
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady was one of the players who supported the decision to sign Brown in October 2020 as the receiver was nearing the end of serving an eight-game suspension for multiple violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
“I think there’s lot of, obviously, personal feelings. I don’t really think this is the week to discuss it, though,” Brady said after practice Thursday, reiterating that the team is focused on preparing for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Panthers.
“I’m just going to do the best I can as the quarterback of the team, try to put together a great week and finish strong,” Brady added. “You deal with different things during the course of a season. That’s what we’re doing this week.”
Brown injured his ankle during a victory at Philadelphia in mid-October and didn’t play again until Dec. 26 against Carolina, a two-month stretch that included a NFL-imposed, three-game suspension for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status.
The receiver joined the Bucs midway through last season, with Arians saying at the time that there would be zero tolerance for the type of incidents that had derailed Brown’s career in the past.
He helped Tampa Bay win its first Super Bowl title in nearly two decades last February and returned this season on a one-year, $3.1 million contract that could have been worth up to twice that with incentives.
Brown appeared in seven games this season, finishing with 42 receptions for 545 yards and four touchdowns. His streak of 144 consecutive games with at least one reception is the longest in the league among active players.
AP Sports Writer Tom Withers in Cleveland contributed to this report.
News
110 detainees have COVID in outbreak at St. Louis County Justice Center
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Justice Center is reporting 110 residents there have tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say mitigation procedures are in place to contain and monitor the virus.
The 110 infected residents are being monitored and have been separated from the rest of the population. There are currently 825 residents in the facility.
Officials say another 30 detainees who have displayed symptoms are waiting for tests results. There are another 30 who are being quarantined due to exposure to the virus.
Also, 30 of the 240 staff have tested positive. About 65% of jail employees are vaccinated. The remaining employees get weekly tests under the County’s requirement.
“Outbreaks in jails are happening across the U.S. and we knew it was eventually going to impact ouremployees and residents,” said the facility’s acting director Scott Anderws.
No detainees or employees have experienced serious symptoms requiring hospitalization.
A two-week hold was put into place Thursday for transporting detainees to court. The hearings will be held virtually during that time.
The Justice Center put COVID-19 protocols in place early in the pandemic. They include COVID-19 testing during the health screening at intake. All detainees are offered vaccines and the population is regularly tested. About 40 percent of detainees have been fully vaccinated.
News
Marshall fire destroyed 1,084 homes worth a combined half-billion dollars, new assessment shows
The number of homes destroyed in the Marshall fire now exceeds 1,000 with a total value of more than $500 million, cementing its status as the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history, according to the latest damage assessment by Boulder County.
Boulder County officials on Thursday released updated tallies of the number of the houses and businesses that were destroyed or damaged by last week’s wildfire, and for the first time provided a property-value breakdown of the losses for Louisville, Superior and unincorporated areas.
Authorities still are counting the number of homes destroyed or damaged by the fire and the strong winds that fueled it on the afternoon of Dec. 30, so the cost of the destruction could increase.
Two people have been reported missing, and on Wednesday authorities found partial human remains in the 5900 block of Marshall Road. That person’s identity has not been publicly released. A second missing person has been identified by family as 91-year-old Nadine Turnbull, of Superior, but so far officials have said their missing person investigation in the 1500 block of South 76th Street in Superior is ongoing.
The number of burned homes now stands at 1,084, and the fire damaged another 149 residential structures, according to a Thursday news release. The Boulder County Assessor’s Office placed the total value of residential damage at $513,212,589, the news release said.
Seven commercial buildings were destroyed and 30 were damaged, the latest assessment determined. The county is still counting the estimated property value of commercial buildings lost or damaged.
The Marshall fire’s damage by municipality:
Louisville
- Homes destroyed: 550
- Homes damaged: 43
- Lost residential value: $229,199,184
- Commercial properties destroyed: Four
- Commercial properties damaged: 14
Superior
- Homes destroyed: 378
- Homes damaged: 58
- Lost residential value: $152,757,462
- Commercial properties destroyed: Three
- Commercial properties damaged: 14
Unincorporated Boulder County
- Homes destroyed: 156
- Homes damaged: 48
- Lost residential value: $131,255,944
- Commercial properties destroyed: None reported
- Commercial properties damaged: Two
To self-report a damaged or destroyed structure that is not included on the county’s list, please visit boco.org/MarshallFireSelfReport.
The county also provided a list of addresses of destroyed property at assets.bouldercounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/marshall-fire-damage-assessment-list.pdf.
And a map of the fire’s destruction can be found at bouldercounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=9f3314c39ad64fac925101aae0bdd62c.
News
Transfer portal, NIL legislation creating “chaos” in college football, CU Buffs AD Rick George says
BOULDER — Talking heads have likened the NCAA’s 1-2 punch of the transfer portal and student-athletes’ sudden ability to profit off their respective Name Image and Likeness (NIL) to college sports entering the Wild, Wild West.
CU athletic director Rick George on Thursday offered up another, more pointed term for it: Chaos.
“I would say it’s more, ‘chaos.’ (That) would be the word that I would use,” George said during a media luncheon Thursday at the Buffs’ Champions Center.
“Because, you know, there’s certain states that have (NIL) laws, and then those schools in those states have to abide by those laws. And then there’s states that don’t have laws that are just doing what they want to do.”
For the Buffs’ football program, that chaos has been hitting awfully close to home. Since Sept. 27, at least 15 CU football players have entered the transfer portal, according to the database published by 247Sports.com.
According to the site, just three Buffs players entered the portal between Sept. 27, 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021.
Most concerning for CU fans in recent weeks have been the departures of three starters, all since mid-December: cornerback Christian Gonzalez; safety Mark Perry; and wide receiver Brenden Rice, son of NFL legend Jerry Rice, who announced on New Year’s Day that he would be leaving the Buffs.
“I think (transfers are) a concern of every Division I, FBS-playing football school right now,” George said of the CU exodus. “You look at Oklahoma, they lost two really significant players from that program. And there’s other schools around the country that are the same as we are. There’s a number of them.
“We’re seeing a lot of big names from a lot of different programs around the country in there. I think these are two areas (NIL and the portal) that we need more governance on — either at the NCAA level or the conference level.”
George was part of the NCAA’s Federal and State Legislation Working Group tasked with establishing uniform NIL guidelines. But the Buffs administrator said those were shelved after the Supreme Court ruled 9-0 this past June on the NCAA vs. Alston case that member institutions had violated antitrust law by collectively disallowing schools from providing athletes with unlimited, in-kind educational benefits.
“That’s the time that they decided that if you had a state law, you abide by your state law,” George recalled. “If you don’t, then you create your own program the way you see fit …
“And so in my opinion, we could have done a lot more as a body, as (the) NCAA, and we didn’t … We didn’t put anything in place. (A reporter) had mentioned the Wild, Wild West, I consider it chaos. Because it’s really changing our industry in a way that I don’t think is good.
“I would say this: I don’t think the NCAA is performing (its) role. And to allow the (NIL) to get out of hand like it’s gotten, is not acceptable. And we, as an industry, have to embrace getting this back together, so we have some guidelines that are consistent across our industry.”
When asked if CU would consider hiring football staffers strictly to monitor the portal, George deferred to Dorrell, who then deferred the matter back to George. But the coach said he’d be more than willing to invest in that capacity.
“I don’t make the money decisions,” Dorrell said with a laugh. “But you know, it makes sense to have kind of a portal analyst to kind keep (an eye on) the landscape of understanding at that level. I think there’s got to be some dedication to that to really be effective in that marketplace.”
George said that the combo of NIL and the portal have effectively put FBS football programs into a bidding war for talent, not unlike professional free agency, and that “this isn’t what the rule intended when we did the NIL.
“I think there are some things out there that I’m disappointed in, that some schools are doing, because I think some of it falls under (student-athlete) inducement … it’s actually like free agency without rules. (What) I mean, is, that there are no rules right now. And that’s the problem, and we’ve got to fix it.”
