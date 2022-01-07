Connect with us

Celebrities

Bucs Officially Fire Antonio Brown

Published

41 seconds ago

on

By Sandra Rose 

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially terminated the contract of wide receiver Antonio Brown after he infamously ran off the field mid-game on Sunday.

Brown threw his jersey and gear into the stands before running off the field during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

1641507029 191 Bucs Officially Fire Antonio Brown

MediaPunch / BACKGRID

The Bucs announced Brown’s termination on Thursday, after the wide receiver claimed he was fired by head coach Bruce Arians for refusing to play on a broken ankle.

The team denied knowing he was hobbled by an ankle injury.

The Bucs said in a prepared statement:

“While Antonio did receive treatment on his ankle and was listed on the injury report the week leading up to last Sunday’s game, he was cleared to play by our medical team prior to the start of the game and at no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play.”

Brown is free to sign a contract with another NFL team.

Posted in Sports

Tags: Antonio Brown, job termination, NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Celebrities

Jeremiah Duggar, 23, Engaged: '19 Kids' Star Proposes To Hannah Wissman After 3 Month Courtship

Published

3 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

Jeremiah Duggar went all out for the ultimate proposal, followed by an outdoor dinner! The pair took their relationship public in Oct. 2021.

Jeremiah Duggar is off the market! The 23-year-old 19 Kids And Counting star is engaged to his girlfriend Hannah Wissmann after just three months of dating. Jeremiah confirmed the happy news with photos of the romantic, outdoor proposal on Thursday, Jan 6 via Instagram.

“She said YES!!!!” the future groom wrote in his sweet caption that was full of love and emotion for his wife-to-be. “Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me, and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!” he penned.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make the day possible!!” Jeremiah continued. “The Wissmann family and Jed & Katey went above and beyond to make it special,” he concluded his post.

Hannah stunned in a long lavender colored dress for the moment, clearly shocked as her boyfriend (now fiancé) got down on one knee. Rose petals could be seen strewn on the ground as Jeremiah held a turquoise blue ring box (the signature color of Tiffany & Co.) as he looked up at his partner.

The future bride also took to social media to share photos and an announcement, giving her followers an up close look at her gorgeous diamond ring which featured a square shaped diamond on a gold band, flanked by two smaller ones on both sides.

Portraits captured during the special time showed Hannah, 26, gasping in surprise as he opened the box to unveil a diamond ring with rose petals sprinkled on the ground. She gave a closer look at her new bling in other snaps, which also showed them sitting underneath the stars as they celebrated the milestone in their romance. The two embraced and smiled for photographer Alaythia Wissmann for a final photo, looking so in love.

“YES!!!! A thousand times, yes!!!” Hannah wrote as she posted the same photos. “Making memories with you is my favorite and I cannot wait to spend a lifetime making more. You are an answer to prayer, a dream come true, the love of my life and my very best friend. I love you, Jeremiah!” she added.

“A huge thank you to each person who made it the most special evening ever!! My fiancé, my family and Jed & Katey totally surprised me with all of my favorite things. It was perfect!!” she also wrote.

Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Puts Bare Baby Bump On Display In Crop Top & Unbuttoned Jeans — Photos

Published

14 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

As Kylie Jenner’s due date with baby No. 2 approaches, the pregnant billionaire proudly showed off her growing belly in a new Instagram post.

Kylie Jenner, 24, posted two new maternity photos to Instagram on Thursday, January 6. The makeup mogul, who’s currently pregnant with her second child, flaunted her bare baby bump while dressed in a white crop top and an unbuttoned pair of ripped denim jeans. Kylie tied up her crop top above her stomach to put her growing belly on full display in both snapshots, which can be seen HERE, as she played with her dark brunette hair with her hands.

Kylie Jenner out to dinner at Nobu on September 11, 2021 (Photo: DIGGZY/Shutterstock)

Kylie looked so gorgeous in her new photos. They appeared to be taken in a studio setting, with gray and silver curtains visible behind her. Kylie captioned her maternity snapshots, “i am woman 🎶.” Her photos received a complimentary comment from her sister Kourtney Kardashian, who told Kylie that she is “Everything.” The official IG account for the famous family’s new Hulu show, which premieres in 2022, commented on Kylie’s post, as well. “so stunning xo,” the comment read.  

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum is awaiting the birth of her second child with Travis Scott, 30. The couple, who also share 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, both took an extended break from social media following Travis’ ill-fated Astroworld concert on November 5, 2021, where 10 people died from a massive crowd surge. While off of social media, Kylie had a low-key baby shower that was held at the home of Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, 37. HollywoodLife shared EXCLUSIVE details about the event on December 14.

Kylie Jenner out and about in New York City on September 9, 2021 (Photo: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID)

“At the celebration, Kylie gave an emotional speech where she thanked everyone for coming and talked about how she is so ready for the baby to be born,” a source told HL. “Kylie has the overwhelming support of her family and everyone around her.” The source continued, “Stormi has an idea of what is going on because she sees her mom’s belly and she knows how to say the word baby, but she doesn’t really know or understand. She won’t get it until the baby gets here.”

The insider also revealed that Travis — who is facing millions of dollars in lawsuits from the Astroworld tragedy — attended the party, but kept a very low profile.

Celebrities

Kanye West & Julia Fox 'Connecting' Over Both Their Recent Splits: It 'Drove Them' Together

Published

25 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

The ‘Runaway’ rapper and ‘Uncut Gems’ actress have really hit it off since kindling their romance in wake of their breakups.

Kanye West seems like he sees something special in his new relationship with Julia Fox. The 44-year-old rapper and 31-year-old actress have been spotting spending plenty of time together, including some romantic rendezvous, and it seems started due to their recent breakups. A source close to the rapper told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the pair are “definitely connecting.”

Yeezy’s split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021, and Julia’s December split from her husband of three years Peter Artemiev seemed to help the new couple get together.  “Kanye is really enjoying spending time with Julia and they’re definitely connecting. She recently went through a split, so she knows where he is at right now because she is there, too. That was one of the things that drove them to each other. Kanye has had a tough year and Julia makes him smile. She’s been a nice distraction from his divorce and he plans on continuing to spend time with her,” the source said.

Other than being able to bond over mutual breakups, The Life of Pablo rapper also seems like he really trusts the actress, as he gets back into the dating pool. “Kanye now knows that he needs to move on and he knows he has a lot of love to give. His friends have been encouraging him to get back out there, but also to be cautious on who he lets in. He knows Julia has only good intentions,” the source revealed.

Kanye and Julia out for a night in New York. (KWJF / BACKGRID)

Kanye’s romance with Julia is still very new. The pair started dating seemingly early in January, after Ye broke up with model Vinetria in December. The pair were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner in Miami together on January 1, and they’ve spent plenty more time together since then. The Uncut Gems star was also spotted relaxing on Kanye’s balcony after the two had the dinner date.

Miami wasn’t the only destination for their romantic outings. The couple also went to Julia’s home of New York City for a night of theater with Jeremy O. Harris’ critically-acclaimed Broadway show Slave Play. After the show, Kanye was seen rolling solo, heading out of the city.

 

