Bucs Officially Fire Antonio Brown

Jeremiah Duggar went all out for the ultimate proposal, followed by an outdoor dinner! The pair took their relationship public in Oct. 2021.

Jeremiah Duggar is off the market! The 23-year-old 19 Kids And Counting star is engaged to his girlfriend Hannah Wissmann after just three months of dating. Jeremiah confirmed the happy news with photos of the romantic, outdoor proposal on Thursday, Jan 6 via Instagram.

“She said YES!!!!” the future groom wrote in his sweet caption that was full of love and emotion for his wife-to-be. “Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me, and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!” he penned.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make the day possible!!” Jeremiah continued. “The Wissmann family and Jed & Katey went above and beyond to make it special,” he concluded his post.

Hannah stunned in a long lavender colored dress for the moment, clearly shocked as her boyfriend (now fiancé) got down on one knee. Rose petals could be seen strewn on the ground as Jeremiah held a turquoise blue ring box (the signature color of Tiffany & Co.) as he looked up at his partner.

The future bride also took to social media to share photos and an announcement, giving her followers an up close look at her gorgeous diamond ring which featured a square shaped diamond on a gold band, flanked by two smaller ones on both sides.

Portraits captured during the special time showed Hannah, 26, gasping in surprise as he opened the box to unveil a diamond ring with rose petals sprinkled on the ground. She gave a closer look at her new bling in other snaps, which also showed them sitting underneath the stars as they celebrated the milestone in their romance. The two embraced and smiled for photographer Alaythia Wissmann for a final photo, looking so in love.

“YES!!!! A thousand times, yes!!!” Hannah wrote as she posted the same photos. “Making memories with you is my favorite and I cannot wait to spend a lifetime making more. You are an answer to prayer, a dream come true, the love of my life and my very best friend. I love you, Jeremiah!” she added.

“A huge thank you to each person who made it the most special evening ever!! My fiancé, my family and Jed & Katey totally surprised me with all of my favorite things. It was perfect!!” she also wrote.