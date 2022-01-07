Connect with us

Buyer Beware: Crypto Scammers Raked In $14 Billion In 2021

According to blockchain research firm Chainalysis, scam involving crypto reached an all-time high of $14 billion last year, a record that comes as regulators demand for more power over the fast-growing sector.

Growing Interest In Crypto Fueled Most Scams

Cryptocurrency crime set a new high in 2021, according to a recent analysis, with scammers stealing $14 billion worth of cryptocurrency.

According to the “2022 Crypto Crime Report” released by blockchain data firm Chainalysis on Thursday, Jan. 6, that’s nearly double the $7.8 billion stolen by fraudsters in 2020.

The findings come amid heated debates over how to regulate cryptocurrency, with regulators keen to protect the growing class of small investors who are flocking to digital currencies.

With the recent surge in cryptocurrency interest, it’s no surprise that “Olympic-level scammers” have seen new chances for illegal conduct, according to William E. Quigley, a notable investor and co-founder of the WAX blockchain. Quigley stated during a panel discussion held by blockchain firm Light Node Media last month that the high-tech aspect of crypto will continue to attract clever crooks.

Consider the recent “Squid Game” scam, in which investors claim that a new SQUID cryptocurrency token and associated immersive online game were nothing more than a con. According to investors, the creators vanished when the currency’s value soared and they seemed to pay out with more than $3 million.

“By absolute numbers, crime is still growing but the ecosystem is becoming safer. Of course, there [are] a lot of caveats to that,” said Kim Grauer, Chainalysis’ director of research.

Newcomers have been lured in by the promise of quick returns claimed by crypto proponents, as well as the notion that bitcoin may be used to hedge against rising inflation. Despite this, cryptocurrencies are still subject to inconsistent regulation, leaving investors vulnerable to fraud.

The majority of criminal earnings has always come from financial scams, according to the firm’s findings during the last five years. However, as bitcoin has grown at a breakneck pace, overall economic activity across all blockchains has increased from $2.3 trillion to $15.8 trillion, diminishing the importance of criminal activities.

BTC/USD continues to nosedive. Source: TradingView

DeFi Transactions Had A Lot Of Scam

According to Chainalysis data, DeFi transactions increased by 912% in 2021. Decentralized tokens like shiba inu have had impressive gains, which has fueled a feeding frenzy among DeFi tokens.

When it comes to dealing in this immature crypto economy, however, there are a number of red signs.

According to Kim Grauer, Chainalysis’ head of research, one issue with DeFi is that many of the new protocols being introduced have coding weaknesses that hackers can exploit. In 2021, these code exploits were used in 21% of all hacking attempts.

In 2021, criminals stole $3.2 billion in cryptocurrencies, with DeFi protocol hacks or exploits accounting for 72%.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler told Yahoo Finance in October that DeFi “will end badly” unless investor protections are strengthened.

The Commodities and Futures Trading Commission fined DeFi protocol Poly Market $1.4 million earlier this week for operating a “unregistered binary options market,” and ordered the protocol to “wind down” its operations.

Featured image from Unsplash, Charts from TradingView.com
Bitcoin

Quant (QNT) Gains 14% Despite Bearish Crypto Market

January 7, 2022

Quant (QNT) Gains 14% Despite Bearish Crypto Market
Altcoin News
  • The project is built upon Overledger Network.
  • It may also link an app to other apps in the same blockchain ecosystem.

Quant created a worldwide network of blockchains and networks in June 2018 to increase the efficiency and interoperability of the network without compromising security or privacy. To overcome interoperability issues, the first blockchain operating system has been developed.

The project is built upon Overledger Network and is a way to link several blockchain networks using the operating system distributed ledger technology. The project claims to be the first to create an operating system specifically for blockchains.

Overledger Network

Quant intends to use Overledger to bridge the gap between different blockchains. The Overledger network, which Quant claims are the foundation for the digital economic ecosystem of the future, serves as the project’s backbone.

Overledger’s developers may create decentralized multi-chain apps (often referred to as MApps). Quant tokens must be held to develop a Mapp on the network (QNT).

Almost every industry has discovered a use for blockchain and distributed ledger technology since its inception. But there has been an issue with flawless compatibility across the programs. In order to connect the “various” blockchains, Quant was built from the ground up.

Quant QNT Gains 14 Despite Bearish Crypto Market
QNT/USDT: Source: TradingView

Quant built the Overledger operating system to enable any blockchain-based project to connect to any other blockchain. It may also link an app to other apps in the same blockchain ecosystem, such as Ethereum, for example. According to CoinMarketCap, the Quant price today is $183.68 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $79,856,639 USD. Quant is up 14.43% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin

Volt Inu Announces PancakeSwap Listing As ETH/BSC Bridge Looms

January 7, 2022

Volt Inu Announces PancakeSwap Listing As ETH/BSC Bridge Looms
Malmö, Sweden, 7th January, 2022, Chainwire

Volt Inu ($VOLT), a token built on Ethereum, is excited to announce that it has just finalized the $VOLT BSC smart contract. Consequently, a PancakeSwap listing and ETH/BSC bridge are coming soon. 

Recently, Floki Inu also brought BSC to the Floki Inu ecosystem. To do this, they created a liquidity pool on PancakeSwap while ensuring that total circulating supply across both the ETH and BSC chains never exceeded 10T tokens as originally promised. The same group that partnered with Floki Inu to bring about the ETH/BSC bridge, TheMoonToGraphy, creates one for Volt Inu.

The ETH/BSC Bridge Will Allow Seamless Token Movement

VOLT gains the BSC community through the bridge without increasing actual supply. BSC has more users than ETH and lowers entry barriers for all cryptocurrencies. An ETH-BSC bridge with a 1:1 swap is also under development, and it will enable VOLT holders to move seamlessly between ecosystems. The total supply of VOLT between these chains will be linked due to the 1:1 swap.

With the ETH/BSC bridge, VOLT burns will come from the burning tax on every BSC trades in addition to the existing reflections to the burn address, and manual buybacks.

VOLT will remain unchanged, and this bridge is being constructed to welcome new users and expand the Volt Inu ecosystem. As a user, you have a chance to choose whether to hold VOLT on the ETH or BSC networks.

Volt Inu Token

According to Dextools data, Volt Inu has slightly surpassed a $5,000,000 market cap. The $VOLT token’s creators made a token to provide crypto enthusiasts with a community-driven token delivering several utilities. The team guarantees that Volt will use no classic burn and dump schemes. Instead, it instills trust in the community and innovative ways to burn tokens while ensuring that all holders receive their due.

The project founders locked in 35% of the liquidity pool and already transferred 60% of their LP to a burning wallet meaning that this liquidity share is locked forever. The $VOLT contract will automatically burn the LP tokens it generates, so the rate will continue rising.

About Volt Inu

Volt Inu ($VOLT) is a deflationary token that keeps growing thanks to true deflationary techniques and additional revenue generation. VOLT is a community-driven cryptocurrency with strong development capabilities. You can find out more about Volt Inu on their social media platforms at:

Website: https://voltinu.in/

Telegram: https://t.me/VoltInuOfficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VoltInuOfficial

Volt Inu is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. 

Bitcoin

Top 3 High Potential Metaverse Currencies Below $1 of 2022

January 7, 2022

5 Altcoins All Set to Climb up – EGLD, VET, FTT, ATOM, FTM
  • Efinity is now a Polkadot parachain slot auction winner.
  • CEEK VR is attempting to hold onto its gains from November and December.

Despite the downward trend in the crypto world, several Metaverse currencies have performed well in terms of value and promise constant gains. Let’s take a look at 3 high potential currencies for 2022 that have a price below $1.

Efinity Token (EFI)

Efinity Token is now a Polkadot parachain slot auction winner. Donors and investors may stake DOT to vote on the auction winner. Over 20,000 people gave 7.7 million DOT. It won the 6th Polkadot parachain auction.

According to CoinMarketCap, today’s Efinity Token price is USD 0.788092, with a 24-hour trading volume of USD 7,847,423. 

Chromia (CHR)

Chromaway AB, a corporation based in Sweden, developed the open-source public blockchain known as Chromia. In May 2019, the CHR token debuted. The Chromia blockchain is built on an earlier technology called ‘Postchain,’ which was created for business clients by Chromaway AB.

According to CoinMarketCap, today’s Chromia price is USD 0.714375 with a 24-hour trading volume of USD 109,635,906. 

CEEK VR (CEEK)

To start the new year, CEEK VR is attempting to hold onto its gains from November and December. Its worth has risen as new applications and Facebook rebrand as Meta Platforms arise. In 2022, cryptocurrency and technology investors are expected to pay close attention to the metaverse.

According to CoinMarketCap, today’s CEEK VR price is USD 0.581757 with a 24-hour trading volume of USD 17,476,325. 

