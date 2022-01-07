Connect with us

Cardi B Shares Photo of Her Mustache In Honest & NSFW Instagram Story – Watch

Published

56 seconds ago

on

Cardi B Shares Photo of Her Mustache In Honest & NSFW Instagram Story – Watch
Cardi B had no qualms about showing off her facial hair in this hilarious Instagram story, joking that her ‘mustache is mustaching.’

Cardi B, 29, is known for being honest about just about everything — and the rapper stayed true to that motto in her latest update. Cardi, née Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, proudly showed off her upper lip hairs for her 121 million Instagram followers — reminding people that women do, indeed, also have facial fuzz.

“Mustache is mustaching,” she began in the selfie-filmed story, shared to her account on Jan. 5. Cardi glowed in the make-up free post, rocking a fitted gray turtleneck and matching headscarf over her raven haired locks. She then took the conversation in a hilariously NSFW direction that only the “WAP” rapper could: “They say if you have a mustache, you’ve got good pussy, so purr.”

The Bronx native has previously been open about beauty and cosmetic procedures, including hair removal, with her fans. She specifically addressed her ‘mustache’ in another video back in 2018, admitting that noticed the hairs were getting thicker. “You know, as I get older and I wax more, I notice that my mustache is getting thicker, but it’s cool though, cause bitches with good mustaches got good pussy,” she quipped.

Notably, Cardi gave birth to Kulture Kiari Cephus, 3, in June 2018 and there is a known correlation between pregnancy and facial hair due to the influx of hormones. In particular, upper lip hairs can grow in thicker and longer during and after pregnancy, likely due to an increase in androgens. She welcomed her second child with fellow rapper Offset, a son, on Sept. 4, 2021.

Other than hair removal, Cardi has been an open book about her plastic surgery — saying she feels “super confident” after having a breast implant and butt augmentation procedures. “When I was 18 and became a dancer, I had enough money to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone,” she said to Interview magazine in Feb. 2021 during a conversation with Mariah Carey. “When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt. So I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my ass done…Then I felt super confident. I feel so vindicated,” Cardi also said.

Celebrities

Nicolas Cage's Kids: Facts About The Actor's 2 Children & The 1 He's Expecting With Wife Riko Shibata

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage has a wide-ranging career as an actor and filmmaker, but he also has a robust romance life which produced three children. Find out more about his brood here.

Nicolas Kim Coppola, born January 7, 1964 in Long Beach, California, is an actor and filmmaker who’s had a wide-spanning career ever since he got his start in the business in the early ’80s. The 57-year-old, nephew to famous director Francis Ford Coppola and cousin to directors Sofia Coppola and Roman Coppola, made a name for himself in Hollywood with memorable performances in movies like Moonstruck (1987), Raising Arizona (1987), Wild at Heart (1990), and Leaving Las Vegas (1995), for which he won an Academy Award for Best Actor.

In addition to his acting career and subsequent producing and directing work, Nicolas has had quite the love life, married five times and dating high-profile stars like Patricia Arquette and Lisa Marie Presley. In addition to his various romances, he’s fathered two children from two separate women and currently has a baby on the way with wife Riko Shibata. Here we breakdown all you need to know about the actor’s children.

Weston Coppola Cage 

Nicolas Cage and son Weston Coppola Cage at the ‘Running With the Devil’ LA premiere, 2019 (MediaPunch/Shutterstock).

Born December 26, 1990, Weston Coppola Cage is Nicolas’s first son he shares with actress Christina Fulton. The 31-year-old, who is a musician who’s been involved in two black metal bands, also describes himself as a “martial artist” and “spiritualist” in his Instagram bio. Weston has also dabbled a bit in Hollywood, appearing in his father’s film Lord of War as a helicopter mechanic and recently starring in the MMA fighter flick Mojave Diamonds, coming 2023.

Weston seems to be doing pretty well these days, although he’s had some issues in the past. Back in 2017, he was arrested for a DUI in the San Fernando Valley after driving into a tree. In addition, last summer, the actor filed a restraining order in Chatsworth, California against his mother, Christina, claiming that she caused him “distress for months” and also that she tried to “ruin [his] career” while he was undergoing treatment for “mental health problems.” The judge ultimately denied the petition.

Although Weston still has some issues to work out with mom, he seems to remain pretty close with his dad, who is also a grandfather of four through his son: Lucian Augustus, 7, Sorin Reid, 5, whom Weston shares with ex-wife Danielle Cage and twin girls Venice Zohar, 1, and Cyress Zara, 1, from his relationship with current wife Hila Cage Coppola.

Kal-El Coppola Cage 

Kal-El
Kal-El shopping in Glastonbury, Somerset, Britain, 2014 (Joan Wakeham/Shutterstock).

Kal-El Coppola Cage was born October 3, 2005 to Nicolas and then-wife Alice Kim. The chose Kal-El’s unique name after Superman’s birth name — Nic is a huge comic book fan, after all (he chose his “Cage” surname after the character Luke Cage). The couple were married on a private ranch in Northern California on July, 30, 2004 but divorced in 2016.

Nicolas and Alice continue to successfully co-parent Kal-El, however! The teen likes to keep things pretty low-key, although he has followed in his father’s entertainment world footsteps somewhat, doing the voice of a young Bruce Wayne in the 2018 family action flick Teen Titans Go! To The Movies.

New Baby Cage: Coming Soon!  

Riko Shibata, Nicolas Cage
Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage at the 31st Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards, Nov. 2021 (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock).

On Thursday, Jan. 6, Nicolas and current wife, Riko Shibata, 26, announced they’re expecting a baby! The City of Angels actor and his wife confirmed the happy news to PEOPLE. “The parents-to-be are elated!” their rep shared with the publication.

The happy news for Nicolas and Riko comes just 10 months after their Las Vegas nuptials, held at the Wynn Hotel & Resort back in February. The couple apparently chose Feb. 16 for the wedding date as a tribute to Nicolas’s late father, August Coppola, who was born on that date in 1934. August passed away after a heart attack in 2009 at the age of 75.

For the wedding, Riko honored her Japanese heritage with a handmade bridal kimono made up of three layers. Shortly after tying the knot, the pair went for a horse and carriage ride around Central Park, sharing their love with the world. It looks like they’ll be sharing more of their love with the world via a newborn baby Cage! We can’t wait to see pics of the little one.

Celebrities

'90 Day Fiance's Stephanie Matto Reveals Why She's No Longer Selling Her Farts

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

Stephanie Matto
Stephanie Matto of ’90 Day Fiance’ has decided to stop selling her farts in a jar after facing a serious health scare.

90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Matto has stopped selling her farts in a jar after facing some serious health scares. The unusual side job landed the 31-year-old reality star in the hospital after fears she was suffering from a stroke or heart attack, Stephanie said in an interview with Jam Press, via the New York Post.

“I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments. I was overdoing it,” she said. “I could tell that something was not right that evening when I was lying in bed and I could feel a pressure in my stomach moving upward. It was quite hard to breathe, and every time I tried to breathe in, I’d feel a pinching sensation around my heart.”

Stephanie Matto has decided to stop selling her farts in a jar (STEPANKA/Youtube)

“And that, of course, made my anxiety escalate,” Stephanie continued. “I actually called my friend and asked if they could come over to drive me to the hospital because I thought I was experiencing a heart attack. It was made clear that what I was experiencing wasn’t a stroke or heart attack but very intense gas pains.”

It turned out that her health problems were caused by eating too much gas-inducing food like protein shakes and beans. However, the “fartrepenuer” as she calls herself, brought in some serious cash and she managed to rake in $200,000 before calling it quits. Stephanie wants to help by donating some of her earnings to charity which supports gastric disorders.

Stephanie clapped back at critics of her unusual side job, and in a Dec. 15 TikTok video she said, “People judging me for selling my jarred farts. Them not knowing I’ve made over 100k and own a beautiful home and multiple cars.” The reality star had first revealed in a viral TikToks posted in November that she’s made “45,000 in one week” from putting her farts contained inside a jar up for sale. Fans found this to be odd (and who can blame them, really?) and they’ve been relentlessly criticizing Stephanie for the unconventional gig.

Celebrities

Report: 'Joy Reid will lose her show at MSNBC'

Published

32 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

Photo may have been deleted
YouTube/MSNBC

The Twitterverse is reporting that Joy Reid is out at MSNBC. There is no plan to shuffle her to another show.

According to an editor at news site Mediate, quoting a source at Comcast:

“Joy Reid will lose her 7p show in the next round of reshuffling at MSNBC.” – “She does not have a show come mid Spring” – The “decision has been made, the only thing left is messaging on the move, which will be ratings.

“As was the case with Chris Cuomo at CNN, Reid has allies at Comcast, however, she is now viewed as “unmanageable” by many. Also, similar to Cuomo, it appears those allies have found out she has been “less than truthful about past incidents.”

What’s the reason for her departure?

As you can see from the above tweet, Reid is “viewed as unmanageable by many” and she has been “less than truthful about past incidents.”

We’re sad to see her go. She seems like a nice lady. The viewers loved her.
 

