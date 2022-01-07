Celebrities
Cardi B Shares Photo of Her Mustache In Honest & NSFW Instagram Story – Watch
Cardi B had no qualms about showing off her facial hair in this hilarious Instagram story, joking that her ‘mustache is mustaching.’
Cardi B, 29, is known for being honest about just about everything — and the rapper stayed true to that motto in her latest update. Cardi, née Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, proudly showed off her upper lip hairs for her 121 million Instagram followers — reminding people that women do, indeed, also have facial fuzz.
“Mustache is mustaching,” she began in the selfie-filmed story, shared to her account on Jan. 5. Cardi glowed in the make-up free post, rocking a fitted gray turtleneck and matching headscarf over her raven haired locks. She then took the conversation in a hilariously NSFW direction that only the “WAP” rapper could: “They say if you have a mustache, you’ve got good pussy, so purr.”
They said that if you’ve a mustache, you’ve got good pu$$y – Cardi B says. pic.twitter.com/mwvx3B354Q
— GistReel.Com (@GistReel) January 6, 2022
The Bronx native has previously been open about beauty and cosmetic procedures, including hair removal, with her fans. She specifically addressed her ‘mustache’ in another video back in 2018, admitting that noticed the hairs were getting thicker. “You know, as I get older and I wax more, I notice that my mustache is getting thicker, but it’s cool though, cause bitches with good mustaches got good pussy,” she quipped.
Notably, Cardi gave birth to Kulture Kiari Cephus, 3, in June 2018 and there is a known correlation between pregnancy and facial hair due to the influx of hormones. In particular, upper lip hairs can grow in thicker and longer during and after pregnancy, likely due to an increase in androgens. She welcomed her second child with fellow rapper Offset, a son, on Sept. 4, 2021.
Other than hair removal, Cardi has been an open book about her plastic surgery — saying she feels “super confident” after having a breast implant and butt augmentation procedures. “When I was 18 and became a dancer, I had enough money to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone,” she said to Interview magazine in Feb. 2021 during a conversation with Mariah Carey. “When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt. So I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my ass done…Then I felt super confident. I feel so vindicated,” Cardi also said.
Celebrities
Nicolas Cage’s Kids: Facts About The Actor’s 2 Children & The 1 He’s Expecting With Wife Riko Shibata
Nicolas Cage has a wide-ranging career as an actor and filmmaker, but he also has a robust romance life which produced three children. Find out more about his brood here.
Nicolas Kim Coppola, born January 7, 1964 in Long Beach, California, is an actor and filmmaker who’s had a wide-spanning career ever since he got his start in the business in the early ’80s. The 57-year-old, nephew to famous director Francis Ford Coppola and cousin to directors Sofia Coppola and Roman Coppola, made a name for himself in Hollywood with memorable performances in movies like Moonstruck (1987), Raising Arizona (1987), Wild at Heart (1990), and Leaving Las Vegas (1995), for which he won an Academy Award for Best Actor.
In addition to his acting career and subsequent producing and directing work, Nicolas has had quite the love life, married five times and dating high-profile stars like Patricia Arquette and Lisa Marie Presley. In addition to his various romances, he’s fathered two children from two separate women and currently has a baby on the way with wife Riko Shibata. Here we breakdown all you need to know about the actor’s children.
Weston Coppola Cage
Born December 26, 1990, Weston Coppola Cage is Nicolas’s first son he shares with actress Christina Fulton. The 31-year-old, who is a musician who’s been involved in two black metal bands, also describes himself as a “martial artist” and “spiritualist” in his Instagram bio. Weston has also dabbled a bit in Hollywood, appearing in his father’s film Lord of War as a helicopter mechanic and recently starring in the MMA fighter flick Mojave Diamonds, coming 2023.
Weston seems to be doing pretty well these days, although he’s had some issues in the past. Back in 2017, he was arrested for a DUI in the San Fernando Valley after driving into a tree. In addition, last summer, the actor filed a restraining order in Chatsworth, California against his mother, Christina, claiming that she caused him “distress for months” and also that she tried to “ruin [his] career” while he was undergoing treatment for “mental health problems.” The judge ultimately denied the petition.
Although Weston still has some issues to work out with mom, he seems to remain pretty close with his dad, who is also a grandfather of four through his son: Lucian Augustus, 7, Sorin Reid, 5, whom Weston shares with ex-wife Danielle Cage and twin girls Venice Zohar, 1, and Cyress Zara, 1, from his relationship with current wife Hila Cage Coppola.
Kal-El Coppola Cage
Kal-El Coppola Cage was born October 3, 2005 to Nicolas and then-wife Alice Kim. The chose Kal-El’s unique name after Superman’s birth name — Nic is a huge comic book fan, after all (he chose his “Cage” surname after the character Luke Cage). The couple were married on a private ranch in Northern California on July, 30, 2004 but divorced in 2016.
Nicolas and Alice continue to successfully co-parent Kal-El, however! The teen likes to keep things pretty low-key, although he has followed in his father’s entertainment world footsteps somewhat, doing the voice of a young Bruce Wayne in the 2018 family action flick Teen Titans Go! To The Movies.
New Baby Cage: Coming Soon!
On Thursday, Jan. 6, Nicolas and current wife, Riko Shibata, 26, announced they’re expecting a baby! The City of Angels actor and his wife confirmed the happy news to PEOPLE. “The parents-to-be are elated!” their rep shared with the publication.
The happy news for Nicolas and Riko comes just 10 months after their Las Vegas nuptials, held at the Wynn Hotel & Resort back in February. The couple apparently chose Feb. 16 for the wedding date as a tribute to Nicolas’s late father, August Coppola, who was born on that date in 1934. August passed away after a heart attack in 2009 at the age of 75.
For the wedding, Riko honored her Japanese heritage with a handmade bridal kimono made up of three layers. Shortly after tying the knot, the pair went for a horse and carriage ride around Central Park, sharing their love with the world. It looks like they’ll be sharing more of their love with the world via a newborn baby Cage! We can’t wait to see pics of the little one.
Celebrities
’90 Day Fiance’s Stephanie Matto Reveals Why She’s No Longer Selling Her Farts
Stephanie Matto of ’90 Day Fiance’ has decided to stop selling her farts in a jar after facing a serious health scare.
90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Matto has stopped selling her farts in a jar after facing some serious health scares. The unusual side job landed the 31-year-old reality star in the hospital after fears she was suffering from a stroke or heart attack, Stephanie said in an interview with Jam Press, via the New York Post.
“I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments. I was overdoing it,” she said. “I could tell that something was not right that evening when I was lying in bed and I could feel a pressure in my stomach moving upward. It was quite hard to breathe, and every time I tried to breathe in, I’d feel a pinching sensation around my heart.”
“And that, of course, made my anxiety escalate,” Stephanie continued. “I actually called my friend and asked if they could come over to drive me to the hospital because I thought I was experiencing a heart attack. It was made clear that what I was experiencing wasn’t a stroke or heart attack but very intense gas pains.”
It turned out that her health problems were caused by eating too much gas-inducing food like protein shakes and beans. However, the “fartrepenuer” as she calls herself, brought in some serious cash and she managed to rake in $200,000 before calling it quits. Stephanie wants to help by donating some of her earnings to charity which supports gastric disorders.
Stephanie clapped back at critics of her unusual side job, and in a Dec. 15 TikTok video she said, “People judging me for selling my jarred farts. Them not knowing I’ve made over 100k and own a beautiful home and multiple cars.” The reality star had first revealed in a viral TikToks posted in November that she’s made “45,000 in one week” from putting her farts contained inside a jar up for sale. Fans found this to be odd (and who can blame them, really?) and they’ve been relentlessly criticizing Stephanie for the unconventional gig.
Celebrities
Report: ‘Joy Reid will lose her show at MSNBC’
The Twitterverse is reporting that Joy Reid is out at MSNBC. There is no plan to shuffle her to another show.
According to an editor at news site Mediate, quoting a source at Comcast:
“Joy Reid will lose her 7p show in the next round of reshuffling at MSNBC.” – “She does not have a show come mid Spring” – The “decision has been made, the only thing left is messaging on the move, which will be ratings.
“As was the case with Chris Cuomo at CNN, Reid has allies at Comcast, however, she is now viewed as “unmanageable” by many. Also, similar to Cuomo, it appears those allies have found out she has been “less than truthful about past incidents.”
Source @ Comcast: “Joy Reid will lose her 7p show in the next round of reshuffling at MSNBC.” – “She does not have a show come mid Spring” – The “decision has been made, the only thing left is messaging on the move, which will be ratings” – 1/
— Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) January 6, 2022
As was the case with Chris Cuomo at CNN, Reid has allies at Comcast, however, she is now viewed as “unmanageable” by many. Also, similar to Cuomo, it appears those allies have found out she has been “less than truthful about past incidents” 2/ (more to come).
— Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) January 6, 2022
What’s the reason for her departure?
As you can see from the above tweet, Reid is “viewed as unmanageable by many” and she has been “less than truthful about past incidents.”
We’re sad to see her go. She seems like a nice lady. The viewers loved her.
Good riddance.
— The Czar of Collin County (@CollinCoCzar) January 6, 2022
Joy Reid losing her show on January 6 is just… **chef’s kiss**
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 7, 2022
Perhaps this is what happens when you repeatedly lie to your audience with absolutely no shame.
— Accuracy In Media (@AccuracyInMedia) January 6, 2022
She should cry racism.
— brian. (@brianjamal15) January 6, 2022
Good riddance
— Pappy Thomas (@RealPappyThomas) January 6, 2022
Cardi B Shares Photo of Her Mustache In Honest & NSFW Instagram Story – Watch
110 detainees have COVID in outbreak at St. Louis County Justice Center
Nicolas Cage’s Kids: Facts About The Actor’s 2 Children & The 1 He’s Expecting With Wife Riko Shibata
Marshall fire destroyed 1,084 homes worth a combined half-billion dollars, new assessment shows
’90 Day Fiance’s Stephanie Matto Reveals Why She’s No Longer Selling Her Farts
Transfer portal, NIL legislation creating “chaos” in college football, CU Buffs AD Rick George says
Report: ‘Joy Reid will lose her show at MSNBC’
Shawn Mendes Flaunts His Abs While Shirtless In Miami 7 Weeks After Camila Cabello Split
CU Buffs women ready for long-awaited Pac-12 opener
‘Mad Men’s January Jones Rocks Cheetah Print Swimsuit While Celebrating 44th Birthday
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?