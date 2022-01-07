Celtics fall at the buzzer to Knicks

Jayson Tatum found himself aching for his rookie season and the two that followed. Back then, the playoffs seemed like his NBA birthright, three out of four years with a run to the conference finals.

But Thursday night in Madison Square Garden, after his game-tying jumper with 1.5 seconds left was washed away by RJ Barrett’s 3-point buzzer-beating banker in a 108-105 Celtics loss to the Knicks, Tatum realized how high the NBA mountain actually is.

“I think we just have to look at the big picture and the grand scheme of things and look back to those years when we were going to the conference finals and (it makes) you really appreciate those moments,” he said.

“Because it’s hard, it’s not easy. I think early on, probably my rookie year, I thought that was just normal. Winning all those games, winning games in the playoffs, probably taking it for granted a little bit. But to enjoy those moments, stuff like this happens and I think it makes you appreciate times like that even more, just knowing how hard it is to win in this league.”

Especially now for a team Tatum admits is currently “average.”

“It’s on all of us,” he said. “Everybody has just got to be better, we’ve got to be more together and get away from things like this happening so we can stop being an average team as our record shows.”

The situation is bad enough that Ime Udoka admits he’s living in an old movie.

“It’s almost like Groundhog Day — you have to remind them every day,” the Celtics coach said of his team’s knack for repeating mistakes. “It almost seems for me at times what they did successfully, it’s not even (game to game). Talking about half to half, quarter to quarter sometimes.”

The maddening part was on display Thursday night, including the worst part of all — the Celtics’ horrible record at finishing games.

After leading by as many as 24 points, the Celtics fell to Barrett’s off-balance 35-footer.

The Knicks, led by Evan Fournier’s 41-point, 10-trey performance against his former team, took their first lead with 4:04 left on Fournier’s 10th 3-pointer of the night, and overcame a game-tying pull-up 17-footer from Tatum with 1.5 seconds left.

But under that cover was a full assortment of mistakes — bad shots as the clock wound down and the Knicks ratcheted up defensive pressure and made shots, turnovers, lost rebound battles, and above all, an inability to get over picks to challenge Fournier.

Rob Williams, after turning in one of the most dominant defensive nights of his young career with seven blocks, two steals and nine rebounds, could see the problem clearly under the MSG lights.

“We get rattled a lot, especially when we’re facing adversity,” Williams said plainly. “We just have to find it in ourselves — the grit and the fight— to just come together when something’s not going our way.

“The rebounding and scrambling was tough,” he said. “They out-toughed us on the 50-50 balls, even in the corner with Evan, we can’t lose sight of him. He got hot. It’s just effort plays, man. Back to what coach said, we do get rattled a lot. So we need to find a way to stick together.”

Yes, Udoka wasn’t happy, again. His pre-game observations about Groundhog Day were prophetic, naturally.

The Celtics coach sent out a call for leadership — a quality he’s not seeing in a team that continues to unravel down the stretch of close games.

“Repetitive result that’s happening. Either we’re going to make some adjustments and get tired of it or it’s going to keep happening. Message was short and sweet,” he said of his postgame address to the team, which was similar to his words from the night before, after Jaylen Brown missed a layup to seal a loss to San Antonio in the Garden.

“Wasn’t about the last play again. It was everything leading up to it,” said Udoka. “And we need some leadership. Somebody that can calm us down and not get rattled when everything starts to go a little south. I think it snowballs between our guys. So, step up and, or going to have to stop all our momentum and pace and call a play. So that’s what I said to them.”

Udoka was especially bothered by a juncture with 1:19 left in the second quarter, and the Celtics leading by 24 points. The Knicks scored the last eight points of the second, and when the Celtics started the third on a slow roll, extended the run to 14-0 when New York opened the third with two straight 3-pointers, including yet another from Fournier that cut the Celtics lead to 63-53.

Instead of playing with intensity and patience behind Tatum’s 36-point, nine-assist gem of a performance, the Celtics continued to lose hold.

By the time they hit the fourth they were missing bad shots, throwing the ball away — Dennis Schroder’s fumble while driving into a crowd with 37.7 seconds left was a backbreaker — and allowing the Knicks to extend three scoring possessions with offensive rebounds.

Everything went wrong.

“I think it’s a lack of mental toughness to fight through those adverse times,” said Udoka. “It’s across the board. It’s a turnover here, a bad shot here, a missed defensive assignment here, and several missed rebounds tonight. So it’s a lot of different things. And then like I said, a calming presence to slow it down and get us what we want is really what you need at that point. And sometimes we all get caught up in it.”