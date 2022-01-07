News
Celtics fall at the buzzer to Knicks
Jayson Tatum found himself aching for his rookie season and the two that followed. Back then, the playoffs seemed like his NBA birthright, three out of four years with a run to the conference finals.
But Thursday night in Madison Square Garden, after his game-tying jumper with 1.5 seconds left was washed away by RJ Barrett’s 3-point buzzer-beating banker in a 108-105 Celtics loss to the Knicks, Tatum realized how high the NBA mountain actually is.
“I think we just have to look at the big picture and the grand scheme of things and look back to those years when we were going to the conference finals and (it makes) you really appreciate those moments,” he said.
“Because it’s hard, it’s not easy. I think early on, probably my rookie year, I thought that was just normal. Winning all those games, winning games in the playoffs, probably taking it for granted a little bit. But to enjoy those moments, stuff like this happens and I think it makes you appreciate times like that even more, just knowing how hard it is to win in this league.”
Especially now for a team Tatum admits is currently “average.”
“It’s on all of us,” he said. “Everybody has just got to be better, we’ve got to be more together and get away from things like this happening so we can stop being an average team as our record shows.”
The situation is bad enough that Ime Udoka admits he’s living in an old movie.
“It’s almost like Groundhog Day — you have to remind them every day,” the Celtics coach said of his team’s knack for repeating mistakes. “It almost seems for me at times what they did successfully, it’s not even (game to game). Talking about half to half, quarter to quarter sometimes.”
The maddening part was on display Thursday night, including the worst part of all — the Celtics’ horrible record at finishing games.
After leading by as many as 24 points, the Celtics fell to Barrett’s off-balance 35-footer.
The Knicks, led by Evan Fournier’s 41-point, 10-trey performance against his former team, took their first lead with 4:04 left on Fournier’s 10th 3-pointer of the night, and overcame a game-tying pull-up 17-footer from Tatum with 1.5 seconds left.
But under that cover was a full assortment of mistakes — bad shots as the clock wound down and the Knicks ratcheted up defensive pressure and made shots, turnovers, lost rebound battles, and above all, an inability to get over picks to challenge Fournier.
Rob Williams, after turning in one of the most dominant defensive nights of his young career with seven blocks, two steals and nine rebounds, could see the problem clearly under the MSG lights.
“We get rattled a lot, especially when we’re facing adversity,” Williams said plainly. “We just have to find it in ourselves — the grit and the fight— to just come together when something’s not going our way.
“The rebounding and scrambling was tough,” he said. “They out-toughed us on the 50-50 balls, even in the corner with Evan, we can’t lose sight of him. He got hot. It’s just effort plays, man. Back to what coach said, we do get rattled a lot. So we need to find a way to stick together.”
Yes, Udoka wasn’t happy, again. His pre-game observations about Groundhog Day were prophetic, naturally.
The Celtics coach sent out a call for leadership — a quality he’s not seeing in a team that continues to unravel down the stretch of close games.
“Repetitive result that’s happening. Either we’re going to make some adjustments and get tired of it or it’s going to keep happening. Message was short and sweet,” he said of his postgame address to the team, which was similar to his words from the night before, after Jaylen Brown missed a layup to seal a loss to San Antonio in the Garden.
“Wasn’t about the last play again. It was everything leading up to it,” said Udoka. “And we need some leadership. Somebody that can calm us down and not get rattled when everything starts to go a little south. I think it snowballs between our guys. So, step up and, or going to have to stop all our momentum and pace and call a play. So that’s what I said to them.”
Udoka was especially bothered by a juncture with 1:19 left in the second quarter, and the Celtics leading by 24 points. The Knicks scored the last eight points of the second, and when the Celtics started the third on a slow roll, extended the run to 14-0 when New York opened the third with two straight 3-pointers, including yet another from Fournier that cut the Celtics lead to 63-53.
Instead of playing with intensity and patience behind Tatum’s 36-point, nine-assist gem of a performance, the Celtics continued to lose hold.
By the time they hit the fourth they were missing bad shots, throwing the ball away — Dennis Schroder’s fumble while driving into a crowd with 37.7 seconds left was a backbreaker — and allowing the Knicks to extend three scoring possessions with offensive rebounds.
Everything went wrong.
“I think it’s a lack of mental toughness to fight through those adverse times,” said Udoka. “It’s across the board. It’s a turnover here, a bad shot here, a missed defensive assignment here, and several missed rebounds tonight. So it’s a lot of different things. And then like I said, a calming presence to slow it down and get us what we want is really what you need at that point. And sometimes we all get caught up in it.”
News
Bruins can’t catch up to Wild in 3-2 loss
The Bruins and Minnesota Wild have not seen each in over a year, so it was anyone’s guess what kind of entertainment they were going to produce on Thursday at the Garden. But despite an uneven flow because of a constant parade to the penalty box (a whopping 15 minors called, plus a pair of fights involving marked man Trent Frederic), it was a fun game to watch.
But the B’s did not go home happy. Entering the third down 3-2, the B’s outshot the Wild, 17-6, in the final period, with some good chances, especially early in the period and then in the last minute with Jeremy Swayman pulled for an extra skater. They just could not get the third goal.
Not only did the B’s modest three-game win streak go up in smoke, their 5-on-5 scoring which had been so prevalent in that streak disappeared. Both their goals came on the power play. In an effort to squeeze some more offense out of his club, coach Bruce Cassidy even reunited the line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. No dice.
“I was looking for a goal,” said Cassidy, who did not have top defenseman Charlie McAvoy at his disposal because of the lower body injury (day-to-day). “I think (Craig Smith) got lost a little bit with all the penalties. … He was sitting a lot, so I don’t think he had his legs. Bergy and March were playing with Pasta on the first unit (power play) so he was just into it a little more. A minor switch. Listen, they’ve played together before. Just looking for a little spark offensively, one goal. I thought we had some looks in the third no matter what the lines were. We misfired on a few as well.”
The B’s fell down 2-1 in a whistle-happy first period in which both teams were handed full two-minute 5-on-3 power plays, but only the Wild were able to take full advantage of their big chance.
It looked like the B’s would completely squander their opportunity when Bergeron took a tripping penalty with 26 seconds left in the two-man advantage. But Taylor Hall salvaged the situation when, on the 4-on-3, his one-timer off a Mike Reilly pass deflected off Jonas Brodin in front and through Kaapo Kahkonen’s pads at 6:35.
But after Marchand was called for holding in the offensive zone and then Brandon Carlo was tagged for interference on the delayed penalty, the Wild scored on both the two-man and one-man advantages.
First Kirill Kaprizov scored on a one-timer off a Mats Zuccarello pass 36 seconds into the 5-on-3 on a shot on which Jeremy Swayman had little chance.
It appeared as though the B’s would get out of the jam with minimal damage when there was a draw with six seconds left on the power play. But after Bergeron was kicked out of the circle, Marchand lost the draw to Connor Dewar, who pulled it back to Brodin. The defenseman’s slapper was deflected by Nico Sturm and the Wild had a 2-1 lead at 16:48.
Tempers rose toward the end of the first period and then exploded in the second when Frederic drilled Kaprizov into the boards, injuring the Wild star as he left the ice cradling his right arm. He did not return.
Dmitry Kulikov came to his teammate’s defense and earned a pretty thorough beatdown at the hands of Frederic (Marcus Foligno would get the Wild’s revenge later in the third in a fight with Frederic), but Frederic earned the extra two for the initial boarding penalty on Kaprizov.
The Wild weren’t much happier about the hit after the game. Dean Evason called it “predatory” and lobbied for supplemental discipline from the league.
Cassidy defended his player.
“I don’t think there was any malicious intent, instead (he was) separating the man from the puck, which you better do or (Kaprizov) will hurt you, right? You’ve just got to do it in a legal manner. It looked clean from my point,” said Cassidy. “They didn’t see it that way. Obviously, Minnesota is going to react. It’s one of their best players, so I get that. We would do the same. But I don’t think there was anything malicious in the hit.”
Frederic, who took three minors on the night plus the two fighting majors, said: “He’s a good player, obviously. I hope he’s all right. Obviously, I didn’t mean to hurt him. I was just going to make a hockey play and finishing a check. I haven’t seen it, but I think he kind of fell as I was doing it. It’s hard to kind of hold off of that. I hope he’s all right.”
The B’s killed that one off, but shortly after the teams were back at even-strength, the B’s got bunched up in the neutral zone and the Wild broke in on a 3-on-2. Millis’ and Boston College’s Matt Boldy, off a return pass from Foligno, buried his first goal at 12:26 in his first NHL game.
But after Matt Dumba was called for interference, the B’s got back to within a goal at 15:35 on the power play. Bergeron made a nifty no-look backhand pass to Marchand on the right wing and he buried his 12th of the year, making it 3-2 heading into the third.
As much as they huffed and puffed in the third, however, the B’s could not get the equalizer.
News
Passing a big (man) deal for the Celtics
In at least one area the Celtics have a rarity — two starting quality big men who are good passers.
The playmaking merits of Al Horford and Robert Williams surfaced following the Celtics’ Wednesday night loss to San Antonio — a result influenced by the team’s inability to get better ball movement down the stretch.
Jaylen Brown later said that he liked the idea of running the offense more through the Celtics’ big men. Heading into Thursday’s game in New York, Ime Udoka acknowledged that there could be room for more use of those schemes.
“I think we have over the last few games. At times obviously we want the balance of doing what they do really well but also getting the team involved,” said the Celtics coach. “At times at the end of game when you’re kind of going equal opportunity, you run the risk of someone that you may not want to have the ball, having the ball at times. But it also breeds ball movement and body movement, which has been successful over the last few games when we do it well.
“So it’s a balance there,” said Udoka. “And depending on who’s on the floor, who’s rolling, a lot of times we want to get specific guys specific looks, but at the same time those teams are really loading up heavily on those guys to take them out. So the team aspect and the ball movement and stuff that got us the lead or helped us get there, we’ve got to stick to those at times and not so much isolation and pick and roll.”
Horford’s crunchtime credentials have long since been established. But Udoka is also growing more comfortable with Williams in those situations.
“He’s almost as good. Like I said, I didn’t know how well he could pass and some of the things he could do when I got here,” he said. “But it’s kind of a two-headed monster with the bigs. When both are in or one is in at the same time, they can both play out of the high post and guys can work off of that. … Some of the things, the passes he’s made, is just another added aspect to our offense. And I think he’s grown in that all year. And he’s another option with Al out there.”
Goaltending, a little too late
The NBA’s last two minutes report of the San Antonio loss revealed that Jock Landale’s arm grazed the rim just before Brown’s shot hit iron and rolled away. The report added that the rim didn’t vibrate as the result of contact from the Spurs center.
“Saw it as soon as I went back. Didn’t see it live. As soon as we went back into the locker room we were watching the last play and honestly, I think it’s a judgment call that sometimes they call it sometimes they don’t,” said Udoka. “Not sure how much force on the rim dictates whether it affects it or not. Sometimes you touch it and they call it, sometimes they don’t. Tight play, I’m not sure if the refs were even in the right position sprinting back, but I didn’t see until back in the locker room and I’m not sure if it did affect them or not, honestly.”
Grant Williams good to go
Though he appeared to injure his right hand late in the Spurs game, Grant Williams was available to play against the Knicks.
“Yeah he got hit on his hand,” said Udoka. “He got some tape on this morning, but nothing that’s gonna affect him and keep him out of the game. A few guys get nicks and bangs every game, but nothing they can’t play through.”
News
Rachael Rollins announces MBTA investigation on way out the door
Rachael Rollins used her last full day before beginning to depart the DA’s office to get the ball rolling on two high-profile investigations: one of a cop depicted in Netflix’s “Trial 4” and the other of whether the MBTA as an institution is at fault for the big Green Line crash last year.
“There is perhaps no single state agency that impacts the daily lives of the millions of people who live and work in the greater Boston area more than the T,” said DA Rollins. “Therefore, it is imperative that if we see a continued lack of oversight or negligence at the MBTA that it is exposed and corrected.’’
The crash in question was from last July, when one Green Line train ran into another, injuring 27. Rollins’ office has charged Owen Turner, operator of the ramming train, as authorities say he had the train going three times the speed limit.
But in Thursday’s missive, Rollins noted that Turner had a history of violations, so “The MBTA had a duty to address its employee’s reckless behavior. The agency failed to fulfill its legal obligation to take meaningful action in light of the real safety risk these acts created. We will be looking into whether the T’s behavior, or lack thereof, merits criminal action.”
Asked about the investigation, T spokesman Joe Pesaturo said the agency’s “top priority has always been, and continues to be, the safety of its customers and employees.”
“The MBTA has been cooperating with the District Attorney’s Office since the summer, and the T will continue to do so,” Pesaturo said. “Following September’s preliminary findings by the National Transportation Safety Board, the MBTA acted swiftly to address the conduct of the train operator, who was responsible for the collision.”
This is Rollins’ parting shot as she leaves the DA’s office to become U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts. She’ll get the commission from the feds for her new job on Friday, and her first assistant will run the DA’s office over the weekend before Rollins is sworn in as USA on Monday.
Kevin Hayden, who has been chairing the Sex Offender Registry Board, will take over as DA on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker has announced.
In the second part of Rollins’ press release, she announced that the DA’s office would be looking into perjury charges for former Boston Police Detective John Brazil. Brazil, who was shown unflatteringly in the Netflix documentary “Trial 4” for his role in the Sean Ellis case, ultimately was granted immunity by the feds for his testimony against other officers who ended up doing time for corruption.
“Brazil was complicit in the criminal actions for which detectives Acerra and Robinson served three year federal sentences,” Rollins wrote, referring to Ken Acerra and Walter Robinson. “We do not believe any federal immunity agreement covers his act(s) of perjury in a state murder trial, but that will certainly be part of this active investigation.”
