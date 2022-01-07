‘Charmed’ Season 4: Release Date & All The Latest Updates So Far

The ‘Charmed’ reboot proved the magic is still there and fans can’t wait for the next chapter with the upcoming Season 4! Find out all the updates here, including who is replacing one of the witch sisters!
Under its spell! The Charmed reboot has delighted fans of the original and made a legion of new ones as well. The CW network pulled off an astounding magic trick by replacing the iconic OG witch sisters of Phoebe (Alyssa Milano), Piper (Holly Marie Combs), and Prue (Shannen Doherty) with an equally charming new set of siblings: Mel (Melonie Diaz), Macy (Madeleine Mantock), and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery). With the new series being a bona fide hit, it was announced a fourth season will arrive on Friday, March 11, 2022.
While rumors of a cast and showrunner shakeup spread, HollywoodLife rounded up all the key information you need to know about the next chapter of Charmed. Get the scoop on what to expect, who is coming back and more, right here!
‘Charmed’ Season 4 Release Date
The CW announced that it renewed Charmed for a fourth season in February 2021. Fans won’t have much longer to wait, as the premiere is now set for Friday, March 11, 2022. It will be the last released CW series for the 2021-2022 season, following such hits as Batwoman, Dynasty, The Flash and Riverdale. Although Charmed originally aired on Sundays, it will be moving to Friday nights.
‘Charmed’ Season 4 Cast
Season 3 had fans clamoring for the 411 on what’s going to happen after a favorite character was killed off in a shocking death! SPOILER ALERT: One of the witch sisters, Mel, didn’t make it out alive. Diaz announced she was leaving the show back in July, leaving Mantock and Jeffery to reprise their sibling roles without a member of the Power of Three. Australian actress Lucy Barrett is stepping in as part of the coven as the new “Charmed One” — but little is known about her character.
“Her name, backstory, powers, and connection to Mel and Maggie are being kept under wraps, because…well…it’s just more fun that way,” the showrunners said in a statement. “What we will say is…she’s an artist, with a wild, unpredictable love for life and a one-of-a-kind view of the world that serves her well in her art, which is her life’s passion. She’s fun, irreverent, impulsive, strong-willed, and will bring a brand-new energy to the Power of Three.”
Also joining the cast as a newbie is Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist alum Kapil Talwalkar. The actor, has been cast in a recurring role as Dev, who is described as a charming “Gandharva,” a magical creature with the “power to influence people with his voice,” per Variety.
‘Charmed’ Season 4 New Showrunners
The CW named Jeffrey Lieber, Joey Falco and Nicki Renna as the new showrunners for Charmed Season 4. They will be taking over for Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro, who have helmed the CW reboot for the past two seasons.
“We feel super blessed to be taking the helm at this moment when things are starting over,” Lieber told TVLine. “We’re bringing in a totally new character who we can do anything with, and it’s just exciting. We hope to make a season where it’s like, ‘Buckle up and strap in, because anything’s possible.’”
What To Expect in ‘Charmed’ Season 4
First and foremost, the show will deal with the untimely demise of Macy. “We’re definitely not just going to blow past Macy’s death,” showrunner Falco admitted to TVline. “This season is going to be about grief and trauma, and how that can change people — but also how you can either succumb to it or push past it, and how you can find joy and happiness again. As the characters get there, we really think it’s going to help us make what we think is the most fun, sexy, exciting season of Charmed yet.”
They also want to put a spotlight on the sister angle. “One way we’re going to make the show feel different this season is by getting into more of that — the way they show up for each other, the way they fail each other, the secrets they keep from each other,” Renna explained to the outlet. “We’re going to get warm, fuzzy moments as well as sharp, prickly ones. We’re going to explore the layers that make up these complicated women.”
But there are definitely going to be surprises! “One should not assume that Jordan is a Whitelighter, or that Harry is not a Whitelighter anymore, or that anyone is what they were before,” Leiber announced to the outlet. “You go through a tragedy and you start to redefine yourself. We have this moment in time where everyone gets to rethink who they are and how they interact with the world.”
How To Watch ‘Charmed’
Charmed will air at 8/7c the night of Friday, March 11, 2022 on the CW network. It will continue to air in the 8/7c timeslot, which worked well for it when it was scheduled on Sunday nights. The show will be followed by Dynasty at 9/8c. Once the full new season has aired, it is usually available on Netflix shortly after the finale date.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially terminated the contract of wide receiver Antonio Brown after he infamously ran off the field mid-game on Sunday.
Brown threw his jersey and gear into the stands before running off the field during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
MediaPunch / BACKGRID
The Bucs announced Brown’s termination on Thursday, after the wide receiver claimed he was fired by head coach Bruce Arians for refusing to play on a broken ankle.
The team denied knowing he was hobbled by an ankle injury.
The Bucs said in a prepared statement:
“While Antonio did receive treatment on his ankle and was listed on the injury report the week leading up to last Sunday’s game, he was cleared to play by our medical team prior to the start of the game and at no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play.”
Brown is free to sign a contract with another NFL team.
Jeremiah Duggar went all out for the ultimate proposal, followed by an outdoor dinner! The pair took their relationship public in Oct. 2021.
Jeremiah Duggar is off the market! The 23-year-old 19 Kids And Counting star is engaged to his girlfriend Hannah Wissmann after just three months of dating. Jeremiah confirmed the happy news with photos of the romantic, outdoor proposal on Thursday, Jan 6 via Instagram.
“She said YES!!!!” the future groom wrote in his sweet caption that was full of love and emotion for his wife-to-be. “Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me, and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!” he penned.
“Thank you to everyone who helped make the day possible!!” Jeremiah continued. “The Wissmann family and Jed & Katey went above and beyond to make it special,” he concluded his post.
Hannah stunned in a long lavender colored dress for the moment, clearly shocked as her boyfriend (now fiancé) got down on one knee. Rose petals could be seen strewn on the ground as Jeremiah held a turquoise blue ring box (the signature color of Tiffany & Co.) as he looked up at his partner.
The future bride also took to social media to share photos and an announcement, giving her followers an up close look at her gorgeous diamond ring which featured a square shaped diamond on a gold band, flanked by two smaller ones on both sides.
Portraits captured during the special time showed Hannah, 26, gasping in surprise as he opened the box to unveil a diamond ring with rose petals sprinkled on the ground. She gave a closer look at her new bling in other snaps, which also showed them sitting underneath the stars as they celebrated the milestone in their romance. The two embraced and smiled for photographer Alaythia Wissmann for a final photo, looking so in love.
“YES!!!! A thousand times, yes!!!” Hannah wrote as she posted the same photos. “Making memories with you is my favorite and I cannot wait to spend a lifetime making more. You are an answer to prayer, a dream come true, the love of my life and my very best friend. I love you, Jeremiah!” she added.
“A huge thank you to each person who made it the most special evening ever!! My fiancé, my family and Jed & Katey totally surprised me with all of my favorite things. It was perfect!!” she also wrote.
As Kylie Jenner’s due date with baby No. 2 approaches, the pregnant billionaire proudly showed off her growing belly in a new Instagram post.
Kylie Jenner, 24, posted two new maternity photos to Instagram on Thursday, January 6. The makeup mogul, who’s currently pregnant with her second child, flaunted her bare baby bump while dressed in a white crop top and an unbuttoned pair of ripped denim jeans. Kylie tied up her crop top above her stomach to put her growing belly on full display in both snapshots, which can be seen HERE, as she played with her dark brunette hair with her hands.
Kylie looked so gorgeous in her new photos. They appeared to be taken in a studio setting, with gray and silver curtains visible behind her. Kylie captioned her maternity snapshots, “i am woman 🎶.” Her photos received a complimentary comment from her sister Kourtney Kardashian, who told Kylie that she is “Everything.” The official IG account for the famous family’s new Hulu show, which premieres in 2022, commented on Kylie’s post, as well. “so stunning xo,” the comment read.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum is awaiting the birth of her second child with Travis Scott, 30. The couple, who also share 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, both took an extended break from social media following Travis’ ill-fated Astroworld concert on November 5, 2021, where 10 people died from a massive crowd surge. While off of social media, Kylie had a low-key baby shower that was held at the home of Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, 37. HollywoodLife shared EXCLUSIVE details about the event on December 14.
“At the celebration, Kylie gave an emotional speech where she thanked everyone for coming and talked about how she is so ready for the baby to be born,” a source told HL. “Kylie has the overwhelming support of her family and everyone around her.” The source continued, “Stormi has an idea of what is going on because she sees her mom’s belly and she knows how to say the word baby, but she doesn’t really know or understand. She won’t get it until the baby gets here.”
The insider also revealed that Travis — who is facing millions of dollars in lawsuits from the Astroworld tragedy — attended the party, but kept a very low profile.