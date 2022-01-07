‘Charmed’ Season 4: Release Date & All The Latest Updates So Far

The ‘Charmed’ reboot proved the magic is still there and fans can’t wait for the next chapter with the upcoming Season 4! Find out all the updates here, including who is replacing one of the witch sisters!

Under its spell! The Charmed reboot has delighted fans of the original and made a legion of new ones as well. The CW network pulled off an astounding magic trick by replacing the iconic OG witch sisters of Phoebe (Alyssa Milano), Piper (Holly Marie Combs), and Prue (Shannen Doherty) with an equally charming new set of siblings: Mel (Melonie Diaz), Macy (Madeleine Mantock), and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery). With the new series being a bona fide hit, it was announced a fourth season will arrive on Friday, March 11, 2022.

While rumors of a cast and showrunner shakeup spread, HollywoodLife rounded up all the key information you need to know about the next chapter of Charmed. Get the scoop on what to expect, who is coming back and more, right here!

‘Charmed’ Season 4 Release Date

The CW announced that it renewed Charmed for a fourth season in February 2021. Fans won’t have much longer to wait, as the premiere is now set for Friday, March 11, 2022. It will be the last released CW series for the 2021-2022 season, following such hits as Batwoman, Dynasty, The Flash and Riverdale. Although Charmed originally aired on Sundays, it will be moving to Friday nights.

‘Charmed’ Season 4 Cast

Season 3 had fans clamoring for the 411 on what’s going to happen after a favorite character was killed off in a shocking death! SPOILER ALERT: One of the witch sisters, Mel, didn’t make it out alive. Diaz announced she was leaving the show back in July, leaving Mantock and Jeffery to reprise their sibling roles without a member of the Power of Three. Australian actress Lucy Barrett is stepping in as part of the coven as the new “Charmed One” — but little is known about her character.

“Her name, backstory, powers, and connection to Mel and Maggie are being kept under wraps, because…well…it’s just more fun that way,” the showrunners said in a statement. “What we will say is…she’s an artist, with a wild, unpredictable love for life and a one-of-a-kind view of the world that serves her well in her art, which is her life’s passion. She’s fun, irreverent, impulsive, strong-willed, and will bring a brand-new energy to the Power of Three.”

Also joining the cast as a newbie is Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist alum Kapil Talwalkar. The actor, has been cast in a recurring role as Dev, who is described as a charming “Gandharva,” a magical creature with the “power to influence people with his voice,” per Variety.

‘Charmed’ Season 4 New Showrunners

The CW named Jeffrey Lieber, Joey Falco and Nicki Renna as the new showrunners for Charmed Season 4. They will be taking over for Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro, who have helmed the CW reboot for the past two seasons.

“We feel super blessed to be taking the helm at this moment when things are starting over,” Lieber told TVLine. “We’re bringing in a totally new character who we can do anything with, and it’s just exciting. We hope to make a season where it’s like, ‘Buckle up and strap in, because anything’s possible.’”

What To Expect in ‘Charmed’ Season 4

First and foremost, the show will deal with the untimely demise of Macy. “We’re definitely not just going to blow past Macy’s death,” showrunner Falco admitted to TVline. “This season is going to be about grief and trauma, and how that can change people — but also how you can either succumb to it or push past it, and how you can find joy and happiness again. As the characters get there, we really think it’s going to help us make what we think is the most fun, sexy, exciting season of Charmed yet.”

They also want to put a spotlight on the sister angle. “One way we’re going to make the show feel different this season is by getting into more of that — the way they show up for each other, the way they fail each other, the secrets they keep from each other,” Renna explained to the outlet. “We’re going to get warm, fuzzy moments as well as sharp, prickly ones. We’re going to explore the layers that make up these complicated women.”

But there are definitely going to be surprises! “One should not assume that Jordan is a Whitelighter, or that Harry is not a Whitelighter anymore, or that anyone is what they were before,” Leiber announced to the outlet. “You go through a tragedy and you start to redefine yourself. We have this moment in time where everyone gets to rethink who they are and how they interact with the world.”

How To Watch ‘Charmed’

Charmed will air at 8/7c the night of Friday, March 11, 2022 on the CW network. It will continue to air in the 8/7c timeslot, which worked well for it when it was scheduled on Sunday nights. The show will be followed by Dynasty at 9/8c. Once the full new season has aired, it is usually available on Netflix shortly after the finale date.