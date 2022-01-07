News
Chicago Bears place Justin Fields on the reserve/COVID-19 list
The Chicago Bears placed rookie quarterback Justin Fields on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, four days before he was slated to start the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings.
Fields said in November that he is vaccinated, so his placement on the list would be the result of a positive test.
In new rules released in late December, the NFL mandates a five-day isolation period for players who test positive, with a possible return as long as they have been without a fever for 24 hours and symptoms are improving.
Players who are vaccinated can return sooner by returning more than one negative test, but such quick returns haven’t been the norm with the Bears.
Fields practiced in full Wednesday as he was gearing up to make his first start in three weeks. He missed the previous two games as he recovered from an ankle injury and also missed two games in November and December with cracked ribs.
If Fields sits out Sunday, he will have missed five of the Bears’ final seven games.
Though the game holds no playoff implications for either team, Nagy said Wednesday that he wanted Fields to make one more start to try to finish his season on a high note. Fields said he wanted to play for his teammates.
“I don’t know who may be here next year, so I’m just getting that one last game with those guys in and just not taking any of it for granted,” Fields said Wednesday. “I could just sit out the last game and just get ready for next season, but every opportunity I get to play the game I love, I’m going to go and do it.”
In 12 games, including 10 starts, Fields has completed 159 of 270 passes for 1,870 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions for a passer rating of 73.2. He has been sacked 36 times and lost five fumbles while running for 420 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bears were 2-8 in games Fields started.
If Fields doesn’t start, offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said he wants him to go into the offseason with confidence, keeping in mind some of his most promising moments, such as the near-comeback in the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“He was on the big stage of ‘Monday Night Football’ and was able to perform,” Lazor said. “I know it sounds silly because he’s done it frankly his whole life. But still, we’re all human. … I want him to step in and say, ‘Yes. Just like they were telling me, I can do this. This is going to be a great story.’ Use that confidence to propel him into the future.”
Nagy didn’t speak with reporters Thursday, and Lazor declined to reveal whether Andy Dalton or Nick Foles would start against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium if Fields can’t play.
Foles led a Week 16 win against the Seattle Seahawks when Fields and Dalton were out, and Dalton returned to lead a win against the New York Giants in Week 17.
Lazor said the Bears start game-planning on Mondays. When there’s a midweek quarterback switch, they have to work fast to get feedback from the new starter about what he’s comfortable with.
“We’ve started three quarterbacks this year, and we’ve got guys who can go in and win games,” Lazor said. “There’s a great level of confidence with Andy and Nick.”
Fields is the second Bears player to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week after the they placed practice-squad linebacker Charles Snowden on it Wednesday.
The Bears had a COVID-19 outbreak in December that included 19 players and all three coordinators, but the last of the players from that surge — tight end Jesper Horsted and inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe — came off the list Monday.
“I definitely feel for (Fields),” said offensive tackle Larry Borom, who was on the COVID-19 list last month. “It’s tough to be doing something one day, then all of the sudden, boom, you’re stuck in your house or a hotel or whatever it may be quarantining X-amount of days by yourself. It’s tough.”
News
Joe Judge plans to plow right through season finale in building for Year 3 with Giants
Joe Judge said he will waste no time after Sunday’s season finale before starting to prepare his Giants for year three.
“First thing Monday morning,” the head coach said Thursday. “It never really stops. As soon as this game’s done, we’ll talk with the players and then we’ll start planning immediately for next year.”
The Giants have lost five straight games by double digits without a capable quarterback or offensive line. Jake Fromm is expected to start Sunday when the Giants (4-12) host Washington (6-10). And Judge, 40, has been raked over the coals nationally for an out-of-body postgame defense of his program last Sunday.
But Judge is clearly proceeding as if he’ll be the Giants’ head coach for a third season in 2022. And his assistant coaches and players lined up behind him Thursday.
“A lot of times when you’re building on swamp ground, you’ve got to go 10 times deeper before you start going up,” special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said. “We’re all on swamp ground [in the Meadowlands] and it’s a little harder here. It’s not Cleveland. It’s not other places. It’s New York City and it’s harder to build here.”
Saquon Barkley said Judge’s “passionate” defense of the team rang true with the players.
“He said things that he felt and that he believed in, and that a lot of players in the locker room believe in, too,” Barkley said. “What I took from it was the message that this place is going in the right direction.”
Logan Ryan said Judge was simply being “honest” and “truthful.”
“I trust Joe’s vision,” defensive coordinator Pat Graham said matter-of-factly. “Leadership has to have vision and with vision, you can’t be worried about the stuff that tries to sidetrack you from there. I know Joe’s strong, he’s a good leader, smart dude, and he’ll handle it how he needs to handle it. But to me, just ignore the noise.”
Judge wasn’t putting the cart before the horse talking about next season.
Asked for his preference for the Giants’ next offensive coordinator, Judge said: “I’m gonna hold any questions on that. I’m gonna file that under hypotheticals for right now. I’m gonna hold anything on that until a later date.”
But even with some uncertainty swirling about just how ownership might react to this jarringly disappointing final stretch, Judge and his coaches and players on Thursday seemed unfazed and confident in the current program’s direction.
“When we’ve seen this city flip, we already know what it is,” McGaughey said. “We’ve seen one week, ‘Eli [Manning] sucks.’ We’ve seen that, right? Now, his freaking name’s up in the rafters after two Super Bowls. We’ve seen it here. We know what it is.”
PASS IT ON
The Giants’ -10 net yards passing in last Sunday’s loss in Chicago was updated officially to -6 net yards by the Elias Sports Bureau due to a yardage tweak on Glennon’s fumble to open the game. So instead of having the fewest net passing yards since the San Diego Chargers’ -19 against the Chiefs in 1998, the Giants had the fewest since Tennessee’s -7 against the Patriots in 2009. But don’t worry: they have one more week!
TONEY TIME’S LIKELY UP
WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder) and LB Lorenzo Carter (illness) were downgraded to non-participants in Thursday’s practice. Carter wasn’t on the field. Toney stretched with the team, then did light side work. It’s likely the oft-injured first-round pick’s season is over with 39 catches for 420 yards and no touchdowns in only 10 games played.
Toney and Carter joined FB Cullen Gillaspia (knee), QB Glennon (wrist), DT Austin Johnson (foot), WR John Ross (knee) and LB Elerson Smith (neck) as DNPs.
Limited were RB Barkley (ankle), OT Korey Cunningham (Covid ramp-up), G Will Hernandez (ankle), WR Collin Johnson (hamstring), DT Dexter Lawrence (personal/Covid ramp-up), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle), DT Danny Shelton (Covid ramp-up), WR Darius Slayton (shoulder/Covid ramp-up) and OT Andrew Thomas (shoulder).
Practice squad DB Dwayne Johnson was placed on the Covid reserve list, while WR Dante Pettis, who is on injured reserve, was removed from the Covid list.
News
Denver weather: Friday warms slightly before another chance for snow Saturday
Denver will rise out of its freeze and into a warm Friday but it won’t last long. A small round of snow could be on the way this weekend.
Here’s Friday’s Outlook!
Expect mountain snow to begin this evening. #COwx pic.twitter.com/1bUSxaTf2g
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 7, 2022
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will be partly sunny with a high of 52 degrees on Friday. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. The foothills and Palmer Divide will also experience the warm-up, while the northeast plains should hang around freezing. Light snowfall will bring up to two inches to the mountains Friday night, as the temperature dips to clear 25 degrees downtown.
There’s a 20% chance of precipitation on Saturday, with a high of 46 degrees. A rain-snow mix is possible at points, and snow may fall in the evening when temperatures fall into the teens. The skies will be partly sunny in between chances of the wet stuff. Not much accumulation is expected.
The snow will move southeast across the mountains on Saturday, with up to four inches falling. On the prairie, snow will fall mainly south of Interstate 70 and east of Interstate 25. Roads could become hazardous.
Sunday will be dry and begin a trend of dry and mild days. The high for Sunday will be 40 degrees under the sun.
News
Column: Buzz around the NFL is Chicago Bears GM Ryan Pace will stay, coach Matt Nagy will be fired
It would appear at this point the great Chicago Bears collaboration has its limits.
The Bears pinned their faith in the power structure at Halas Hall over the last four years and the idea they’ve been on the right track all along on some form of the word “collaboration.” As Year 4 of the Matt Nagy era comes to an end Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium, one of the main collaborators may well survive.
That is the undercurrent of discussion among folks around the league with speculation general manager Ryan Pace will remain employed. There is no doubt from anyone Nagy will be fired — perhaps as soon as Sunday evening — but league sources have said for some time word is Pace will find a way to make it to an eighth season with the organization, and that buzz has only amplified the last two weeks.
Nothing is certain until Chairman George McCaskey, who has not spoken publicly since last January, outlines his vision for the franchise. Until McCaskey sits down for a Zoom call, which also will put him in position to discuss the team’s purchase of land in Arlington Heights and a new stadium plan, anything is possible. And there are others around the league convinced Pace and Nagy will be fired.
The Bears are 48-66 including the postseason under Pace with one winning season, two playoff appearances, no playoff victories and one executive of the year award. His resume is such that McCaskey would have an easier time announcing a firing than a decision to retain Pace, who was hired in 2015.
But if you believe half of what you hear, there’s a growing chance Pace remains and is even promoted to a president role overseeing football operations.
That would mean Pace has done an exceptional job untangling himself from Nagy, whom he chose as the 16th coach in team history in 2018. A promotion could also mean President/CEO Ted Phillips, likely to stay as the franchise pushes ahead with stadium plans, would get a revised title.
Keep in mind McCaskey and his family have an affinity for Pace and credited him as the driving force behind the more than $100 million renovation of the team facility and practice fields. That’s not a small part of this equation for Pace, the third GM to work under McCaskey, who came into power in 2011.
In nearly 90 minutes of conference calls last January — the first part a session with McCaskey and Phillips and the second half with Pace and Nagy — the foursome used “collaborate” or “collaboration” 16 times. McCaskey and Pace uttered it five times each, Nagy four times and Phillips twice. It was the point the men kept circling back to during an unwinnable news conference that was short on details and heavy on corporate jargon.
“I can confidently say there aren’t a lot of teams that have the relationships we have in our building to be able to make good decisions together,” Pace said.
The impression at the time was the general manager and coach were connected at the hip, that they would either lead the Bears back to contention in lockstep or be dismissed at the same time. It’s possible they’ve been separated with Nagy clearly on his way out with one year remaining on his contract and Pace remaining to play a role in charting a bold new future.
If so, blame for what is currently a 6-10 season entering Week 18 after consecutive 8-8 years shifts the overabundance of blame to Nagy and his coaching staff just a year after McCaskey carefully weighed the future of both Pace and Nagy before deciding to give them an opportunity to reboot the roster by taking a shot at another quarterback.
That process led the Bears to trade up in the draft and select Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick. Maybe McCaskey wants to allow Pace to see through the development of the young passer with a new coaching staff. The Bears remain high on Fields despite a rocky rookie season in which he has a 2-8 record as a starter, missed four games because of rib and ankle injuries and is likely to be sidelined against the Vikings after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
The Bears have to maintain belief Fields is the future of the organization and there is hope other members of the 2021 draft class offer promise. Much remains unknown about second-round offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, but fifth-rounder Larry Borom is headed for his eighth start Sunday. Running back Khalil Herbert has maximized his playing opportunities and it is possible cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. will be positioned to compete for playing time in 2022.
However it plays out in the next 72 to 96 hours will be fascinating. The Bears have reached a crossroads for the second time in two years and the third time in five years. If McCaskey blows up the operation on the football side, it’s easily explainable, and questions immediately will focus on who and what is next. Again, some believe this is the course of action that will occur as McCaskey will realize retaining Pace is simply too difficult to justify.
If Nagy is fired and Pace remains to plot a new direction, whether in his current role or with a new title, it will be because he’s not only revered in the building, but there is conviction he can build around the quarterback he was allowed to land.
“Sometimes you have to take the route that you think is best, even if — when it’s not the most popular decision,” McCaskey said last year. “We’re aware of that and we’re prepared for that.”
If McCaskey reiterates that line of thinking, it will be clear the real collaborators were Nagy and his assistants.
Scouting report
K.J. Osborn, Vikings wide receiver
Information for this report was obtained from NFL scouts.
K.J. Osborn, 5-foot-11, 203 pounds, is in his second season after being drafted in the fifth round in 2020 out of Miami. Osborn played exclusively on special teams as a rookie but has emerged as a third receiver this season and has taken advantage of expanded opportunities with Adam Thielen (ankle) set to miss his fifth consecutive game.
Osborn is fourth on the team with 49 receptions for 634 yards (12.9) and six touchdowns, and has caught a touchdown pass in four of the last five games. The Bears limited him to three receptions for 21 yards in the first meeting with the Vikings on Dec. 20.
“K.J. Osborn has been a nice discovery for them in a disappointing season,” the scout said. “He started his career at the University of Buffalo and was a graduate transfer to Miami, where he played for one season. I liked his tape at Buffalo. That offense back then was spread heavy, lot of bubbles, lot of RPOs.
“He’s got lateral juice, he’s got ball-carrier traits and you saw it on his college tape as a punt returner. Anyone that can return punts has excellent vision and knows how to handle the football. That’s what I thought he would be in the NFL, a Day 3 pick, a guy that would make the squad as a returner and be a four-phase core special teams player and maybe a WR4.
“He got the chance to be a WR3 this season and now with Thielen out, you’re starting to see he is much more than just a short-area speed guy. He’s got vertical stretch ability to go down the field. You go back to the Thursday night game at Pittsburgh, they set up a shot play just for him. That tells you right there (offensive coordinator) Klint Kubiak and that coaching staff believe in him. They are scheming throws to get him downfield and they hit a big one in that game against the Steelers to win it.
“He can separate and track the ball down the field. I think he’s got toughness and he’s got a decent frame too. He’s not some 5-11, 180-pound wideout. He can work the middle of the field, which is big in Minnesota because they run so many crossers and in-breakers. They found something here and the next step is to keep developing him to the point where you believe he can eventually take over Thielen’s spot. He’s getting older and will be slowing down.”
Chicago Bears place Justin Fields on the reserve/COVID-19 list
‘Bullet Train’: The Release Date, Cast & More You Need To Know
Joe Judge plans to plow right through season finale in building for Year 3 with Giants
ESG Organizations Send Letter To Congress About PoW Mining, Bitcoin Responds
IKDR! Meet Jarrion Tabor, The Self-Made Millionairess Showing Women How To Open & Scale Their Daycare Businesses
Denver weather: Friday warms slightly before another chance for snow Saturday
Young Dolph Murder Suspect Was Sentenced to 5 Years for Shooting Three People in 2017
Leading NFT Aggregator Mintverse Launches New Enhanced Metadata “Community Driven” Version
Andrew Garfield Admits His ‘Second Chance At Saving Gwen’ In ‘Spider-Man’ Secured His Return
Column: Buzz around the NFL is Chicago Bears GM Ryan Pace will stay, coach Matt Nagy will be fired
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?