Connect with us

News

Colorado Rapids bring in Brazilian Max Alves da Silva from Flamengo for reported $1 million

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Colorado Rapids bring in Brazilian Max Alves da Silva from Flamengo for reported $1 million
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The Colorado Rapids’ South American scouting department has found its man.

On Thursday, the Colorado Rapids announced the signing of 20-year-old attacking midfielder Max Alves da Silva (aka “Max”) from Brazilian giant, Flamengo. He will join the Rapids on a U22 Initiative deal for four seasons with a club option for a fifth.

The deal, first reported by Cahe Mota of Globo Esporte, and the fee is reported to be around $1 million. The Rapids paid $750,000 up front to Flamengo, and if certain incentives are met, an additional $250,000 will be paid to the club at the end of the season. If he is sold on to another club during his time with the Rapids, Flamengo will receive 20% of the sell-on fee.

Max becomes the second U22 Initiative player to sign with Colorado. Lucas Esteves was loaned to the Rapids from fellow Brazilian club Palmerias, and his loan deal runs through June of this season with an option to buy.

Alves da Silva appeared in 10 games for Flamengo and made six Serie A starts before being loaned for the remainder of the season to fellow top flight side Cuiabá. There, he made 15 appearances and scored once for the club that had recently been promoted and finished in 15th. He also made four cup competition appearances for Flamengo — two in the Copa do Brazil and two more in the Campeonato Caricoa, the state championship for Rio de Janeiro.

While the fee appears relatively expensive, a source in Brazil considers it to be the going rate for a highly-rated prospect. Max could serve as an additional reinforcement for the Rapids, or a replacement for fellow attacking midfielder Cole Bassett if the Colorado native is sold in the current transfer window.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Jefferson County man convicted in 2019 murder of father

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

Jefferson County man convicted in 2019 murder of father
google news

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Jefferson County man is found guilty for the murder of his father Eric Smoot, a retired Hillsboro firefighter.

A jury found Nicholas Smoot guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and domestic assault on Wednesday. The Jefferson County Prosecutor’s office says sentencing will be at a later date.

Smoot was with the Hillsboro Fire Protection District for 33 years. He retired in 2014 as a captain.

Jefferson County authorities said Smoot was beaten to death by his 27-year-old son. Investigators said Nicholas Smoot was attacking his 26-year-old girlfriend when Eric intervened. Nicholas then turned on his father, striking him several times with a golf club.

The attack happened inside a home in the 1000 block of Tracy Lane in December of 2019 where Eric and Nicholas lived, with Nicholas’ girlfriend.

Then fire chief said Eric Smoot would be remembered “as a hero to the community.”

google news
Continue Reading

News

‘It’s my turn,’ former St. Louis Rams Torry Holt talks Hall of Fame chances

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

‘It’s my turn,’ former St. Louis Rams Torry Holt talks Hall of Fame chances
google news

ST. LOUIS – Emily Hernandez, the Franklin County woman who has a plea hearing scheduled for next week for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S Capitol, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 44, her attorney confirmed.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Hernandez, 22, was behind the wheel driving the wrong way on eastbound I-44 in a Volkswagon Passat when it struck the front of a Buick Enclave. The Enclave was pushed into the median and struck the cable barriers.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Crash causes multiple lanes of WB 255 past Lindbergh to close

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

Crash causes multiple lanes of WB 255 past Lindbergh to close
google news

ST. LOUIS – Light snow on the roads in the St. Louis area has caused dangerous conditions. A crash has closed the three left lanes of I-255 westbound past Lindbergh Boulevard Thursday morning.

Motorists should expect delays in this area. They said they expect the crash to be cleared by 7:43 a.m.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX was flying over the area. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending