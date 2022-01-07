News
Column: Buzz around the NFL is Chicago Bears GM Ryan Pace will stay, coach Matt Nagy will be fired
It would appear at this point the great Chicago Bears collaboration has its limits.
The Bears pinned their faith in the power structure at Halas Hall over the last four years and the idea they’ve been on the right track all along on some form of the word “collaboration.” As Year 4 of the Matt Nagy era comes to an end Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium, one of the main collaborators may well survive.
That is the undercurrent of discussion among folks around the league with speculation general manager Ryan Pace will remain employed. There is no doubt from anyone Nagy will be fired — perhaps as soon as Sunday evening — but league sources have said for some time word is Pace will find a way to make it to an eighth season with the organization, and that buzz has only amplified the last two weeks.
Nothing is certain until Chairman George McCaskey, who has not spoken publicly since last January, outlines his vision for the franchise. Until McCaskey sits down for a Zoom call, which also will put him in position to discuss the team’s purchase of land in Arlington Heights and a new stadium plan, anything is possible. And there are others around the league convinced Pace and Nagy will be fired.
The Bears are 48-66 including the postseason under Pace with one winning season, two playoff appearances, no playoff victories and one executive of the year award. His resume is such that McCaskey would have an easier time announcing a firing than a decision to retain Pace, who was hired in 2015.
But if you believe half of what you hear, there’s a growing chance Pace remains and is even promoted to a president role overseeing football operations.
That would mean Pace has done an exceptional job untangling himself from Nagy, whom he chose as the 16th coach in team history in 2018. A promotion could also mean President/CEO Ted Phillips, likely to stay as the franchise pushes ahead with stadium plans, would get a revised title.
Keep in mind McCaskey and his family have an affinity for Pace and credited him as the driving force behind the more than $100 million renovation of the team facility and practice fields. That’s not a small part of this equation for Pace, the third GM to work under McCaskey, who came into power in 2011.
In nearly 90 minutes of conference calls last January — the first part a session with McCaskey and Phillips and the second half with Pace and Nagy — the foursome used “collaborate” or “collaboration” 16 times. McCaskey and Pace uttered it five times each, Nagy four times and Phillips twice. It was the point the men kept circling back to during an unwinnable news conference that was short on details and heavy on corporate jargon.
“I can confidently say there aren’t a lot of teams that have the relationships we have in our building to be able to make good decisions together,” Pace said.
The impression at the time was the general manager and coach were connected at the hip, that they would either lead the Bears back to contention in lockstep or be dismissed at the same time. It’s possible they’ve been separated with Nagy clearly on his way out with one year remaining on his contract and Pace remaining to play a role in charting a bold new future.
If so, blame for what is currently a 6-10 season entering Week 18 after consecutive 8-8 years shifts the overabundance of blame to Nagy and his coaching staff just a year after McCaskey carefully weighed the future of both Pace and Nagy before deciding to give them an opportunity to reboot the roster by taking a shot at another quarterback.
That process led the Bears to trade up in the draft and select Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick. Maybe McCaskey wants to allow Pace to see through the development of the young passer with a new coaching staff. The Bears remain high on Fields despite a rocky rookie season in which he has a 2-8 record as a starter, missed four games because of rib and ankle injuries and is likely to be sidelined against the Vikings after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
The Bears have to maintain belief Fields is the future of the organization and there is hope other members of the 2021 draft class offer promise. Much remains unknown about second-round offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, but fifth-rounder Larry Borom is headed for his eighth start Sunday. Running back Khalil Herbert has maximized his playing opportunities and it is possible cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. will be positioned to compete for playing time in 2022.
However it plays out in the next 72 to 96 hours will be fascinating. The Bears have reached a crossroads for the second time in two years and the third time in five years. If McCaskey blows up the operation on the football side, it’s easily explainable, and questions immediately will focus on who and what is next. Again, some believe this is the course of action that will occur as McCaskey will realize retaining Pace is simply too difficult to justify.
If Nagy is fired and Pace remains to plot a new direction, whether in his current role or with a new title, it will be because he’s not only revered in the building, but there is conviction he can build around the quarterback he was allowed to land.
“Sometimes you have to take the route that you think is best, even if — when it’s not the most popular decision,” McCaskey said last year. “We’re aware of that and we’re prepared for that.”
If McCaskey reiterates that line of thinking, it will be clear the real collaborators were Nagy and his assistants.
Scouting report
K.J. Osborn, Vikings wide receiver
Information for this report was obtained from NFL scouts.
K.J. Osborn, 5-foot-11, 203 pounds, is in his second season after being drafted in the fifth round in 2020 out of Miami. Osborn played exclusively on special teams as a rookie but has emerged as a third receiver this season and has taken advantage of expanded opportunities with Adam Thielen (ankle) set to miss his fifth consecutive game.
Osborn is fourth on the team with 49 receptions for 634 yards (12.9) and six touchdowns, and has caught a touchdown pass in four of the last five games. The Bears limited him to three receptions for 21 yards in the first meeting with the Vikings on Dec. 20.
“K.J. Osborn has been a nice discovery for them in a disappointing season,” the scout said. “He started his career at the University of Buffalo and was a graduate transfer to Miami, where he played for one season. I liked his tape at Buffalo. That offense back then was spread heavy, lot of bubbles, lot of RPOs.
“He’s got lateral juice, he’s got ball-carrier traits and you saw it on his college tape as a punt returner. Anyone that can return punts has excellent vision and knows how to handle the football. That’s what I thought he would be in the NFL, a Day 3 pick, a guy that would make the squad as a returner and be a four-phase core special teams player and maybe a WR4.
“He got the chance to be a WR3 this season and now with Thielen out, you’re starting to see he is much more than just a short-area speed guy. He’s got vertical stretch ability to go down the field. You go back to the Thursday night game at Pittsburgh, they set up a shot play just for him. That tells you right there (offensive coordinator) Klint Kubiak and that coaching staff believe in him. They are scheming throws to get him downfield and they hit a big one in that game against the Steelers to win it.
“He can separate and track the ball down the field. I think he’s got toughness and he’s got a decent frame too. He’s not some 5-11, 180-pound wideout. He can work the middle of the field, which is big in Minnesota because they run so many crossers and in-breakers. They found something here and the next step is to keep developing him to the point where you believe he can eventually take over Thielen’s spot. He’s getting older and will be slowing down.”
1 person dead in north Greeley house fire Thursday
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal house fire that started on Thursday afternoon in north Greeley.
The fire was first reported at 3:40 p.m. at a home along the 2200 block of NW C Street. Greeley police and firefighters responded to the call.
Authorities confirmed one person had died in the fire.
Firefighters remained at the scene for several hours, the sheriff’s office said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Read the full story from our partner at thedenverchannel.com.
Here’s every concert coming to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in 2022 (so far)
Last year’s live music comeback was successful in large part because it started outdoors.
As COVID infection rates dropped in late spring and early summer, Morrison’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre led the way with some of the world’s first large-scale concerts and multi-day festivals. Last month it was named 2021’s most attended concert venue by Billboard.
The globe-spanning distinction arrived at the end of the venue’s 80th anniversary, which broke its own seasonal record for hosted programming, Billboard reported. The 233 ticketed, paid events included 177 concerts, 36 movies in Denver Film’s Film on the Rocks series, and 20 yoga and fitness programs.
That’s an exponential jump over 2020’s smattering of 175-person, socially distanced experiments, and an encouraging sign for this concert season — even if the late-summer and fall calendar still looks a bit empty.
Here’s our running list of confirmed shows at the 9,500-capacity venue for this year, which will be updated online weekly. Visit redrocksonline.com for more ticketing information, directions and parking details.
Note: Some touring dates include multi-night runs; nights with different opening artists received their own listing. Tickets for most shows are available at axs.com. All events are subject to last-minute postponement or cancellation.
Jan. 28 — Winter on the Rocks with Diplo, Sofi Tukker, Talib Kweli, DJ Matt Cassidy and Jacoby
April 14 — Gorgon City
April 15 — Nghtmr: Into the Drmvrs
April 17 — John Mulaney (two shows)
April 16 — Kevin Gates, Gucci Mane, with Young Nudy, Jackboy
April 20 — Pepper, Method Man & Redman, with Prof, Collie Buddz, DENM, The Underachievers, Keznamdi
April 22 — Galantis, 3LAU
April 23 — Lotus, Cut Copy, STRFKR (DJ set)
April 24 — Dom Dolla
April 28-29 — Trevor Hall, Citizen Cope, with Rising Appalachia
April 30 — Sublime with Rome
May 3-4 — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Waxahatchee
May 5 — Hippie Sabotage
May 6-7 — Brantley Gilbert
May 9 — Russ
May 14-15 — Turnpike Troubadors, with Shovels & Rope, Reckless Kelly
May 16 — Kaleo
May 21 — Global Dub Festival with Peekaboo, Dirty Monkey, ATliens, Buku B2B Esseks, Space Wizard and Zia
May 26 — The Infamous Stringdusters, California Honeydrops
May 28 — Chromeo, with Purple Disco Machine, Blue DeTiger, Jim-E Stack
May 29 — Ziggy Marley & Stephen Marley, Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals
June 1-2 — Lord Huron
June 3 — Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
June 4 — Michael Franti & Spearhead
June 9 — Brit Floyd (Pink Floyd tribute)
June 10 — The Revivalists
June 11 — Big Head Todd and the Monsters
June 12 — Tash Sultana
June 14-15 — Glass Animals
June 16 — Chicago, Brian Wilson
June 20 — Bleachers, with Wolf Alice
June 21 — Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms, Toad the Wet Sprocket
June 22 — Iron & Wine and Andrew Bird, with Neko Case
June 28 — Trombone Shorty, with Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville, George Porter Jr. and Dumstaphunk and the Soul Rebels
June 30 — Kraftwerk 3-D
July 11-12 — Rainbow Kitten Surprise, with Briston Maroney
July 14 — Trampled by Turtles, with Ruston Kelly
July 19 — Killer Queen (Queen tribute)
July 21 — David Gray
July 22-23 — STS9
July 27 — Goo Goo Dolls, Blue October
July 29-30 — Tedeschi Trucks Band, with Los Lobos, Gabe Dixon
Aug. 17 — Mt. Joy
Aug. 25 — 1964: The Tribute (Beatles tribute)
Sept. 9-10 — Brandi Carlile, with Lucius (Sept. 9), The Indigo Girls (Sept. 10) and Allison Russell (both nights)
Sept. 15 — The Head and the Heart
Sept. 22 — Get the Led Out (Led Zeppelin tribute)
Oct. 10-11 — King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard (marathon sets)
Oct. 22 — Midland
Denver’s biggest concerts of 2022: From Olivia Rodrigo to Foo Fighters, here’s what we’re looking forward to
As the new year dawns, so does another uncertain concert calendar.
The good news is that despite dozens of recent cancellations and postponements, 2022 will likely resemble a better version of 2021. That is to say: unsettled, but roaring forward with new-show announcements, multi-day outdoor events and rescheduled tours.
And last year was a massive improvement over 2020. Billboard rated Red Rocks Amphitheatre as the world’s (yes, the world’s) most attended concert venue, with its 9,500-person capacity and highly competitive calendar. Warm weather allowed festivals such as The UMS, Westword Music Showcase and Sunnyside to return. You can bet on those again in 2022.
Outbreaks were generally uncommon at concerts, and artists became quick to cancel or postpone due to positive tests among band members and crew. By early fall, every major promoter — including Denver’s AEG Presents Rocky Mountains and Live Nation — had enacted notably stricter COVID-19 protocols to get ahead of fall and winter.
Whether or not you feel comfortable attending is another matter. Buying a ticket this far out has proven to be an act of faith (see the major holiday and New Year’s Eve shows that were canceled last-minute, from My Morning Jacket’s run at Mission Ballroom to many of “The Lion King’s” Denver tour dates).
Refunds and credits have also become routine. Despite rising vaccination rates, indoor events are inherently subject to change, so carefully reading that fine print before buying is a must. Some sellers only offer limited or 30-day windows to request refunds, while others come automatically via email.
The biggest ticket-sellers for the metro area are AXS and Ticketmaster, both of which have relatively straightforward refund rules. Check their policies and terms at support.axs.com and help.ticketmaster.com, respectively.
Note: Proof of vaccination and/or a negative COVID test within a day or two of the show will likely remain the standard through 2022. Visit the sellers’ websites for safety protocols and denvergov.org/government/covid-19-information for the latest city mandates. And don’t forget your vax card — or your mask.
Jan. 8 — Charley Crockett; Mission Ballroom
Jan. 14 — Hot Water Music; Bluebird Theater
Jan. 15 — Carlos Vives; Bellco Theatre
Jan. 15 — Aziz Ansari; Paramount Theatre
Jan. 15-16 — Lucero; Ogden Theatre
Jan. 21 — Colter Wall; Mission Ballroom
Jan. 21-23 — Murder by Death; Stanley Hotel
Jan. 22 — Goth Babe; Ogden Theatre
Jan. 27 — Tool, Blonde Redhead; Ball Arena
Jan. 28 — Winter on the Rocks with Diplo, Sofi Tukker, Talib Kweli; Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Feb. 1 — Jacob Banks; Summit
Feb. 2 — Volbeat, Ghost; Ball Arena
Feb. 6 — Wale; Ogden Theatre
Feb. 9 — Bad Bunny; Ball Arena
Feb. 9 — Il Divo; Bellco Theatre
Feb. 9 — Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt; Mission Ballroom
Feb. 12 — Josh Ritter; Boulder Theater
Feb. 16 — Kacey Musgraves; Ball Arena
Feb. 18 — Taylor Tomlinson; Paramount Theatre
Feb. 18 — Erasure; Bellco Theatre
Feb. 19-20 — Zomboy; Mission Ballroom
Feb. 25 — Lee Brice; Budweiser Events Center
Feb. 25 — Drive-By Truckers, Ryley Walker; Ogden Theatre
Feb. 27 — Ana Gabriel; Bellco Theatre
Feb. 27 — The Weeknd; Ball Arena
March 3 — Cordae; Ogden Theatre
March 3-4 — Boris Brejcha; Mission Ballroom
March 4 — Cannibal Corpse; Gothic Theatre
March 5 — Lil Tecca; Fillmore Auditorium
March 5 — Yungblud; Mission Ballroom
March 6 — Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead; Fillmore Auditorium
March 9 — Celine Dion; Ball Arena
March 11 — Fortune Feimster; Paramount Theatre
March 12 — Mitski; Mission Ballroom
March 15 — Dua Lipa; Ball Arena
March 16 — Justin Bieber; Ball Arena
March 17 — Bonobo; Mission Ballroom
March 18 — Excision with Ghastly, Kai Wachi, G-Rex, YDG, Fransis Derelle; FirstBank Center
March 18 — Elle King; Gothic Theatre
March 19 — Billie Eilish; Ball Arena
March 19 — Excision with Barely Alive, Dion Timmer, Kompany, Calcium, Sippy, Versa; FirstBank Center
March 20 — Sarah Jarosz; Boulder Theater
March 20 — Franc Moody; Gothic Theatre
March 21 — Colbie Caillat; Boulder Theater
March 22 — Yves Tumor; Boulder Theater
March 23 — Alt-J, Portugal. The Man; FirstBank Center
March 23 — Trixie & Katya, Live!; Paramount Theatre
March 25 — Demetri Martin; Paramount Theatre
March 27 — John Mayer; Ball Arena
March 29 — Tyler, The Creator; Ball Arena
March 30 — Latto; Ogden Theatre
March 31-April 1 — Hippo Campus; Gothic Theatre
April 6 — Charli XCX; Ogden Theatre
April 10 — Ministry; Mission Ballroom
April 10 — Chelsea Cutler, Adam Melchor; Ogden Theatre
April 11 — Journey, with Toto; Ball Arena
April 11-12 — Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams; Mission Ballroom
April 12 — 2Cellos; FirstBank Center
April 14 — Gorgon City; Red Rocks Amphitheatre
April 16 — Anjelah Johnson-Reyes; Paramount Theatre
April 16 — Bob Moses; Ogden Theatre
April 16 — Kevin Gates, Gucci Mane; Red Rocks Amphitheatre
April 17 — Snail Mail, with Joy Again; Ogden Theatre
April 16-17 — Pinegrove; Gothic Theatre
April 20 — Parquet Courts; Ogden Theatre
April 20 — Pepper, Method Man & Redman, with Prof, Collie Buddz, DENM, The Underachievers, Keznamdi; Red Rocks Amphitheatre
April 20 — Conan Gray; Mission Ballroom
April 21 — Mura Masa; Ogden Theatre
April 23 — Ben Folds with the Colorado Symphony; Boettcher Concert Hall
April 23 — Lotus, Cut Copy, STRFKR (DJ set); Red Rocks Amphitheatre
April 24 — Dom Dolla; Red Rocks Amphitheatre
April 24 — The Dip, Kiltro; Gothic Theatre
April 25 — Deftones; Ball Arena
April 26 — Hot Chip; Mission Ballroom
April 28 — St. Paul & the Broken Bones; Mission Ballroom
April 28-29 — Trevor Hall, Citizen Cope; Red Rocks Amphitheatre
April 29 — Big Thief; Ogden Theatre
April 30 — Gary Allan; Mission Ballroom
April 30 — Sublime with Rome; Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 3-4 — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, with Waxahatchee; Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 7 — Sir Mix-a-Lot, Stevie B, Jody Watley; Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
May 12 — Morgan Wallen; Ball Arena
May 13 — Tai Verdes; Summit
May 14-15 — Turnpike Troubadors; Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 21 — Luke Combs; Empower Field at Mile High
May 21 — Rupi Kaur; Paramount Theatre
May 21 — Global Dub Festival with Peekaboo, Dirty Monkey, ATliens, Buku B2B Esseks, Space Wizard, Zia; Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 28 — Chromeo, with Purple Disco Machine, Blue DeTiger, Jim-E Stack; Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 29 — Tears for Fears, Garbage; Levitt Pavilion
June 3 — Joe Russo’s Almost Dead; Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 3-4 — “Weird” Al Yankovic, with Emo Philips; Ellie Caulkins Opera House
June 7 — Matchbox Twenty; Ball Arena
June 10 — New Kids on the Block; Ball Arena
June 10 — AJR; Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
June 11 — Jack White; FirstBank Center
June 12 — Tash Sultana; Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 12 — Purity Ring; Boulder Theater
June 16 — Chicago, Brian Wilson; Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 20 — Bleachers; Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 22 — Iron & Wine, Andrew Bird and Neko Case; Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 24-25 — Chris Stapleton; Ball Arena
June 28 — Trombone Shorty, with Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville, George Porter Jr. and Dumstaphunk and the Soul Rebels; Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 29 — Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire; Ball Arena
June 30 — Kraftwerk 3-D; Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 4 — Ty Segall & Freedom Band; Mission Ballroom
July 8 — Styx, REO Speedwagon, Loverboy; Ball Arena
July 9 — Kenny G, Chautauqua Auditorium
July 11-12 — Rainbow Kitten Surprise; Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 14 — Trampled by Turtles; Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 19 — Killer Queen (Queen tribute); Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 21 — Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts; Coors Field
July 23 — Red Hot Chili Peppers, with Haim, Thundercat; Empower Field at Mile High
July 22-23 — STS9; Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 24 — STS9; Levitt Pavilion
July 29 — Little Feat, with Hot Tuna (acoustic); Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
July 29-30 — Tedeschi Trucks Band, with Los Lobos; Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 30 — Dispatch, O.A.R., with Robert Randolph Band and G. Love; Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
July 30 — Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay; Empower Field at Mile High
Aug. 6 — Foo Fighters; Empower Field at Mile High
Aug. 17 — Mt. Joy; Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug. 25 — Alicia Keys; Bellco Theatre
Aug. 31 — The Killers; Ball Arena
Aug. 31 — Jack Johnson, Ziggy Marley; Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Sept. 2-4 — JAS Experience feat. Stevie Nicks, Chris Stapleton, Leon Bridges; Snowmass
Sept. 5 — Peter Hook & the Light; Ogden Theatre
Sept. 6 — Roger Waters; Ball Arena
Sept. 9 — Brandi Carlile, with Lucius, Allison Russell; Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 10 — Brandi Carlile, with The Indigo Girls, Allison Russell; Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 15 — The Head and the Heart; Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 16 — Keith Urban, with Ingrid Andress; Ball Arena
Sept. 16 — The Toadies, Reverend Horton Heat; Ogden Theatre
Sept. 17 — Iron Maiden; Ball Arena
Sept. 19 — Pavement; Paramount Theatre
Sept. 27 — Moderat; Mission Ballroom
Sept. 30 — My Chemical Romance; Ball Arena
