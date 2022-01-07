Courteney Cox’s Plastic Surgery: Everything The ‘Scream’ Star Has Said About Having Work Done

Courteney Cox has been very open about her experience with plastic surgery over the years & we have everything you need to know about what work she has gotten done.
Courteney Cox has always been beautiful, however, as she has aged, the actress has undergone plastic surgery and has been very open about it. Being an actress in Hollywood could be tough, but it is super refreshing when celebrities like Courteney are candid about the work they got done over the years. Below, we have everything you need to know regarding what Courteney has shared about her treatments and experience.
Has She Had Plastic Surgery?
Yes, she has. Courteney has admitted to getting fillers in her face and shared that aging in Hollywood is tough, as she revealed to New Beauty in 2017, “Hollywood makes it hard; this business makes it harder. I grew up thinking appearance was the most important thing. That as long as I looked OK, I would be OK, which got me into trouble.”
When Did She Start?
After Courteney starred as the iconic TV character, Monica Geller on Friends, she began to get fillers. She admitted to People, that she got plastic surgery because she “wasn’t pleased with myself and the way I looked.” She continued, “I tried to keep up with time in a way that was anything other than maintenance.”
Courteney also went into detail with New Beauty regarding how she started, saying, “Well, what would end up happening is that you go to a doctor who would say, ‘You look great, but what would help is a little injection here or filler there.’ So you walk out and you don’t look so bad and you think, no one noticed—it’s good.”
“Then somebody tells you about another doctor: ‘This person’s amazing. They do this person who looks so natural.’ You meet them and they say, ‘You should just do this.’ The next thing you know, you’re layered and layered and layered,” she revealed.
Why Did She Stop?
Courteney admitted to stopping once friends told her she wasn’t looking like herself. She told New Beauty back in 2017 that you don’t notice what the results are while you’re undergoing plastic surgery until someone points it out. “You have no idea because it’s gradual until you go, ‘Oh s**t, this doesn’t look right.’ And it’s worse in pictures than in real life. I have one friend who was like, ‘Whoa, no more!’ I thought, I haven’t done anything in six months. I didn’t realize,” she told New Beauty.
It wasn’t just her friends that made her stop, but also seeing herself in photos. “I’d see pictures and think, ‘Oh, is that what I look like?’ And I’d ask a friend and they’d say, ‘Oh God, no.’ And I never thought of myself as being delusional. I think photographs do show up worse, so when people in the world see you and write comments that are usually mean, I think, ‘It can be worse than what it really is,’” she said. Courteney even went on to say, “I was trying so hard to keep up, and that actually made things worse. Now, I’m as natural as I can be.”
RHOC alum Tamra Judge is opening up about the “hurt” she felt after being let go from The Real Housewives of Orange County after being a staple on the show for over a decade. She also is dishing on her new podcast with Teddi Mellencamp and who she was actually “afraid” of upon joining the upcoming second season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.
Speaking to the E!’s The Daily Pop, Tamra, 54, admitted, “It stung for a while. It was 12 years of my life, and I had a routine that I was doing. I felt rejected. I felt sad. It was the beginning of the pandemic, and it was hard. It took me a while [but] I’m not bitter, I love Bravo. They’ve given me so much and such a great platform. I was able to build two great businesses on the show.”
Now, Tamra’s up and moving forward with her life with a new podcast with RHOBH alum Teddi that has been doing well. She is also making her return to Bravo on the new season of RHUGT, which takes place in RHONY star Dorinda Medley’s infamous Blue Stone Manor.
Tamra went on to dish that the experience was “insane.”
“It kind of got me back into it for a while,” she said. “Then I thought, ‘Oh my god, how did I do this for 12 years?’ Because my life off has been less stress, [more] enjoyment, spending a lot of time at home. And now we’re going full throttle with the Girls’ Trip.”
“It was really fun,” Tamra continued. “I was a little afraid to go because Brandi [Glanville] was on it and her and I were not in a good spot, so I thought, ‘Oh gosh, here we go!’”
However, the pair ended up becoming “really good friends.”
Nowadays, Tamra is super focused on her Two T’s in a Pod podcast with Teddi.
“It’s been so exciting for me,” she said. “There’s a fine line because I don’t want to piss anyone off because I want them as a guest.”
One person who she won’t be ticking off is long-time pal Vicki Gunvalson. Vicki has been going through a rough public breakup with her ex, Steve Lodge, and Tamra has got her girl’s back.
Speaking to Teddi on the Two T’s in a Pod, Tamra explained, “[Vicki’s] really sad about it, she’s having a hard time. She just can’t understand. She doesn’t want to be single.”
Elaborating further, Tamra continued, “She’s coming up on her 60th birthday and all she can talk about is, ‘I don’t want to be single! I am 60, I want to be in a relationship.’”
Tamra says she allegedly knows when things began to fall apart for Vicki and Steve. It was after Vicki bought a retirement condo in Puerto Vallarta in February 2020.
“[Steve] was there full time, and [Vicki] has a job. She’s got an office, she owns a business, so she couldn’t be there all the time,” alleged Tamra.
She added, “Then there started being this distance. They started fighting, and then he blocked her on Instagram. It started to become very high school-ish.”
Be sure to tune in to RHUGT season two, which is set to air sometime on Peacock in early 2022, to see Tamra’s return. Plus, check out her Two T’s in a Pod podcast with Teddi.
This is probably why Meek surrounds himself with billionaires like Patriots owner Robert Kraft and 76ers partner Michael Rubin.
The rapper spent the Christmas holidays on Rubin’s mega yacht in St. Barts.
He shared Instagram photos that showed him partying on the yacht with rapper Lil Baby, and others. He also posted a video clip of himself rapping his tune “Love Money” as he was shuttled out to the yacht.
Meek and Rubin are partners in Reform Alliance with Jay-Z and others, which recently hosted 26 kids for a VIP experience at a 76ers game.
TI responds to allegations made by Shekinah Jo that he was creeping with Bernice Burgos.
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty
T.I. and Tiny seem to always be in the crosshairs of their former friend Shekinah Jo. Every time Shekinah hops on Instagram Live or speaks on the couple, it instantly becomes drama and makes headlines. Last week, she hopped on Instagram Live spilling more tea about her dealings with the famous couple.
In the live, she tells stories of how TIP disrespected her and Tiny would never check him, but expected her to always defend her. She pinpoints a time when Tiny allegedly wanted her to fight Bernice Burgos due to her allegedly being romantically involved with T.I. She also states an unnamed person encouraged Tiny to buy Shekinah’s name if she didn’t fight Bernice. She even tearfully reveals she ended up having to spend tons of money to buy her name back in the end. Tiny responded to the allegations via her on IG Story.
“If you don’t have proof that whatever you be talking about is working for you man do everyone a favor and shut yo a** up.”
T.I. stopped by V-103’s Big Tigger’s Morning Show and addressed the allegations for himself.
Ain’t no damn story. This is a new year, every time you see my wife, we going to be looking good, feeling good for the people in the community, passing out positivity. We ain’t got no time to shed no light on no parasite…anything that has its God-given ability has to ride the coat tails to the top. You ain’t ever seen me have to leech on to nothing else but God to get where I’m going. Every top of the year, they say new levels, new devils. It seems like my family is challenged. Ain’t nothing will stop God’s purpose for me and my family…no matter how far you go in life, you will never be able to stop stupid people from listening to stupid people.”
T.I. seemingly just wants to enjoy his life and stay out of drama but every time the drama dies down, something else pops up. With Shekinah being a close family friend for such a long time and then falling out with T.I. and Tiny, the pain is real on her end. Until they get some sort of understanding, we will probably continue to get new details on what went wrong in their friendship.