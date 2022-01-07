David Arquette’s Wife: Everything To Know About Christina McLarty, Plus His Marriage To Courteney Cox

Here we break down everything to know about David Arquette’s wife, Christina McLarty, and his ex-wife, Courtney Cox.

David Arquette, 50, is an actor, director, producer, and former professional wrestler who’s perhaps best known for his role as Dewey Riley in the 1996 slasher flick Scream. In addition to his star turn in that film (and the subsequent Scream installments within the franchise), the Virginia native also appeared in popular film and TV like 1999’s Never Been Kissed and the show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Moreover, David’s love life has often been in the spotlight, ever since he and on-screen love Gale Weathers, aka Courtney Cox, hit it off on set of the 1996 movie and subsequently tied the knot. Although they divorced 10 years later, David went on to fall in love and get married again to journalist and producer Christina McLarty. Here’s everything to know about the actor’s loves and how their relationships have fared under the spotlight.

Christina McLarty Arquette

Christina McLarty Arquette was born April 25, 1981 in Hope, Arkansas. She has also had an interesting career like her husband, first working as an Emmy Award-winning journalist getting her start in her home state of Arkansas. She then moved to Los Angeles, California and began expanding her career in the entertainment realm, working for CBS and then as a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight.

In addition to her time as a journalist, Christina dabbled in acting, appearing on the daytime soap The Young and the Restless and she now works as a producer in the industry, credited on documentaries like You Cannot Kill David Arquette and The First Step. She and Davidapparently met right after Christina’s split from Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis and immediately hit it off. Speaking with Howard Stern back in 2011, David called his new love “adorable,” praising his connection with the producer. “I’m not one to run around with different girls,” he shared at the time, per E! news. “I like someone that makes me feel good and that I can make feel good.”

The couple tied the knot in a Los Angeles ceremony in 2015 amongst “family and friends,” reported PEOPLE. They share two children together, Charlie West Arquette, 7, and Alexis Gus Arquette,

Courtney Cox

Courteney Cox, 57, was born June 15, 1964 in Birmingham, Alabama. She currently works as an actor, director, and producer, seeing her career take off after her memorable role as Monica Geller on the NBC sitcom Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004. Courteney continued as a popular figure in the zeitgeist with her role as Gale Weathers in the horror film franchise Scream, which is where she met David for the 1996 original film.

The pair dated for a while and walked down the aisle on June 12, 1999 at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, California. In 2004, the pair gave birth to a daughter, Coco Arquette, who is now 17. On October 11, 2010, David and Courteney announced their separation, although they still maintained a close friendship and business partnership with Coquette Productions. Then, in June 2012, David officially filed for divorce from Courteney and the divorce was finalized in May 2013. “I just had a moment of looking at our relationship, and there wasn’t anything in particular, but it brought up a lot of stuff,” Courteney told Harper’s Bazaar in 2011. “Maybe on second thought, don’t reevaluate. Just keep going. Don’t rock the boat. Repression is fantastic.”

Although they’ve been separated for years and have both moved on to new relationships, they reunited for the latest installment in the Scream franchise reprising their original roles as Dewey and Gale. When speaking of working on the horror flick with his ex-wife, David told the New York Times, “It’s a cathartic experience to just be able to act opposite Courteney,” he said in the Jan. 5 interview. “It’s been 25 years of our lives. We’ve grown up together. We have a child together.”