David Arquette’s Wife: Everything To Know About Christina McLarty, Plus His Marriage To Courteney Cox
Here we break down everything to know about David Arquette’s wife, Christina McLarty, and his ex-wife, Courtney Cox.
David Arquette, 50, is an actor, director, producer, and former professional wrestler who’s perhaps best known for his role as Dewey Riley in the 1996 slasher flick Scream. In addition to his star turn in that film (and the subsequent Scream installments within the franchise), the Virginia native also appeared in popular film and TV like 1999’s Never Been Kissed and the show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
Moreover, David’s love life has often been in the spotlight, ever since he and on-screen love Gale Weathers, aka Courtney Cox, hit it off on set of the 1996 movie and subsequently tied the knot. Although they divorced 10 years later, David went on to fall in love and get married again to journalist and producer Christina McLarty. Here’s everything to know about the actor’s loves and how their relationships have fared under the spotlight.
Christina McLarty Arquette
Christina McLarty Arquette was born April 25, 1981 in Hope, Arkansas. She has also had an interesting career like her husband, first working as an Emmy Award-winning journalist getting her start in her home state of Arkansas. She then moved to Los Angeles, California and began expanding her career in the entertainment realm, working for CBS and then as a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight.
In addition to her time as a journalist, Christina dabbled in acting, appearing on the daytime soap The Young and the Restless and she now works as a producer in the industry, credited on documentaries like You Cannot Kill David Arquette and The First Step. She and Davidapparently met right after Christina’s split from Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis and immediately hit it off. Speaking with Howard Stern back in 2011, David called his new love “adorable,” praising his connection with the producer. “I’m not one to run around with different girls,” he shared at the time, per E! news. “I like someone that makes me feel good and that I can make feel good.”
The couple tied the knot in a Los Angeles ceremony in 2015 amongst “family and friends,” reported PEOPLE. They share two children together, Charlie West Arquette, 7, and Alexis Gus Arquette,
Courtney Cox
Courteney Cox, 57, was born June 15, 1964 in Birmingham, Alabama. She currently works as an actor, director, and producer, seeing her career take off after her memorable role as Monica Geller on the NBC sitcom Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004. Courteney continued as a popular figure in the zeitgeist with her role as Gale Weathers in the horror film franchise Scream, which is where she met David for the 1996 original film.
The pair dated for a while and walked down the aisle on June 12, 1999 at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, California. In 2004, the pair gave birth to a daughter, Coco Arquette, who is now 17. On October 11, 2010, David and Courteney announced their separation, although they still maintained a close friendship and business partnership with Coquette Productions. Then, in June 2012, David officially filed for divorce from Courteney and the divorce was finalized in May 2013. “I just had a moment of looking at our relationship, and there wasn’t anything in particular, but it brought up a lot of stuff,” Courteney told Harper’s Bazaar in 2011. “Maybe on second thought, don’t reevaluate. Just keep going. Don’t rock the boat. Repression is fantastic.”
Although they’ve been separated for years and have both moved on to new relationships, they reunited for the latest installment in the Scream franchise reprising their original roles as Dewey and Gale. When speaking of working on the horror flick with his ex-wife, David told the New York Times, “It’s a cathartic experience to just be able to act opposite Courteney,” he said in the Jan. 5 interview. “It’s been 25 years of our lives. We’ve grown up together. We have a child together.”
Tristan Thompson Purposely Benched By Sacramento Kings Amid Baby Drama: It’s A ‘Distraction’
Tristan Thompson’s coaches were ‘well aware’ of his baby drama with ex-fling Maralee Nichols, a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY.
Tristan Thompson was purposely benched during his last NBA game as a result of his “distracting” baby drama with Maralee Nichols. The 30-year-old Sacramento King confirmed that he is the father of Marlaee’s son on Jan. 3 after denying — after denying paternity — and was set to play the Los Angeles Lakers just a day later on Jan. 4.
“Tristan’s coaches were well aware of the news that was out there on him and decided that playing him in LA of all places would have been a bad idea,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The Toronto-born star didn’t play during the game at all, which the Lakers ended up wining with a score of 122 – 114. Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble, 41, showed support for Tristan after the game, holding up his No. 13 jersey for cameras to see.
“They didn’t want the distraction to take over the game,” the insider added. “Sacramento still lost to the Lakers, but it was decided before the game that it would be best that he didn’t play, and they moved forward with that plan and expect it to be forgotten by the end of the week and everyone can move on at least when it pertains to on court NBA situations.”
Tristan Thompson lmao pic.twitter.com/sJgqLcVjd9
— Hater93 (@Blainer93) January 4, 2022
After a paternity test confirmed Tristan had fathered a third child, he took to Instagram to update his followers. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he wrote, followed by an apology to ex Khloé Kardashian.
“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote in the follow up post. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added.
Jim Carrey Plays A Soft-Rock Radio Host On The Weeknd’s New Album & Fans Go Wild
‘Dawn FM’ has arrived, and The Weeknd’s new album featured a surprising cameo from Jim Carrey.
2022 has gotten off to a great and strange start. Two years after The Weeknd helped many endure the strain of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the singer (b. Abel Tesfaye) has returned with the highly-anticipated follow-up, Dawn FM. Helping him usher in this new era was a handful of collaborators, which included Jim Carrey. Yes, the man behind The Mask, Man on the Moon, and Bruce Almighty was a part of The Weeknd’s new album in a way that none expected. The actor basically plays a soft-rock radio host in the form of a DJ, and he helps lead listeners through the entire album. It’s pretty amazing and fans are loving it.
Jim Carrey is “so clutch”, one Twitter user wrote, while another said, “God bless Jim Carrey”.
The Weeknd really got Jim Carrey to narrate on his album 😭
— Zuzu (@Zuko__28) January 7, 2022
This appearance by the former In Living Color funnyman wasn’t a complete surprise. “I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel last night,” Jim tweeted on Jan. 3, shortly after The Weeknd announced his new album, along with the list of contributors. Jim said that the new project was “deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony.” The Weeknd saw Jim’s comment and responded to the kindness with love of his own. “Thank you for being a part of this,” wrote Abel. “It’s kismet. Full circle.”
I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night. It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony. ;^• https://t.co/FV2LoKLYVX
— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 3, 2022
The Weeknd spoke about his friendship with Jim Carrey in an August 2021 feature in GQ. As Abel was celebrating his 30th birthday, he and Jim met for the first time. “We’d been texting prior to that. And then, on my 30th birthday, he surprised me. He just pulled up to my crib and took me to breakfast,” the singer told GQ. “He lived literally like two buildings down from me. He had a telescope, and I had a telescope. He was like, ‘Where do you live? What floor do you live on?’ I was like, Blah, blah, blah. And we looked out the windows on our telescopes and we could see each other. That was like the beginning of my 30s. It was just like, What is going on?”
The Weeknd also touched upon this telescopic friendship in an April 2020 interview with Variety. “I texted him the address of my condo in L.A., and he said, ‘I can literally see your place from my balcony,’ and we got out telescopes and were waving to each other,” he said. “Jim Carrey was my first inspiration to be any kind of performer, and I went to breakfast with him on my first day of being 30.”
While the other collaborators on Dawn FM seem more conventional – Quincy Jones, Omeohtrix Point Never, Lil Wayne, and Tyler, The Creator are all on the album – Jim stands out at first glance. However, those familiar with his career know that Jim is capable of carrying a tune. He famously covered “Cuban Pete” for 1994’s The Mask, and Jefferson Airplane’s “Somebody To Love” for 1996’s The Cable Guy. But, before then, Jim’s musical talents shone during his time on In Living Color (1990-1994).
Jim also covered The Beatles’ “I Am The Walrus” for In My Life, an album compiled and produced by The Beatles’ longtime producer, George Martin. In My Life also had Goldie Hawn perform “A Hard Day’s Night,” Robin Williams sing “Come Together” with Bobby McFerrin, and Sean Connery deliver a version of “In My Life.”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Reunite In Florida Months After Split — New Photos
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted out in Florida together almost two months after their split. Have they reignited their relationship?
Almost two months after their split, Shawn Mendes, 23, and Camila Cabello, 24, have reunited. In photos you can see here, the pair were spotted walking their adorable Golden Retriever, Tarzan, in Miami, Florida on Jan. 6, as they were all smiles under the sun. Camila seemed to be wearing a light-colored sundress while Shawn opted for a casual look of light blue jeans and a white t-shirt. It was unclear whether the two were reuniting as a full-blown couple again, or if they were just sufficiently co-parenting their pup, but it was nice to see them together again!
The former couple of two years announced the news of their breakup in a joint statement issued on their respective Instagram Stories on Nov. 17, assuring fans their “love for one another” was still “stronger than ever.”
“We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the message read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”
Shawn and Camila originally confirmed their romance in the summer of 2019, thought they’ve been friends since 2015. The musicians first sparked speculation about their romance after their collaboration on the steamy 2019 track “Señorita.” They confirmed their partnership not too long after the release, causing many to question if their relationship was real or a PR stunt. Shawn then shut down that speculation, responding to paparazzi at LAX by saying their coming together was “definitely not a publicity stunt.”
Shawn also told told radio.com of the relationship in 2020: “I thought that I was a pretty open, emotional, guy until I started being in a relationship with someone that I really, truly love and, realizing that ‘oh no, I really have this big ego, and I don’t want to show her that I’m hurting and I don’t want to show her that that offended me, and like I want to be the man, and I want to be strong in this relationship.’”
