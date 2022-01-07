Celebrities
Denzel Washington Finally Addresses Infamous ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Incident With Ellen Pompeo…Kind Of
In a recent interview with Variety, Denzel Washington finally addressed Ellen Pompeo’s story about their differences during season 12 of Grey’s Anatomy.
A few months ago, Ellen Pompeo made headlines when she told a story about her interactions with Denzel Washington as he directed some episodes of her long-running series, Grey’s Anatomy.
During one scene, the actress claimed Denzel “went ham on my a**” when she improvised a line with a co-star.
Now, Denzel is giving some insight into the situation, very briefly answering a question about it during a new interview with Variety. Unfortunately for fans that want some tea on the situation, Washington isn’t giving us that, instead saying that he doesn’t even recall that day.
“No, no,” he told the outlet, claiming he doesn’t remember the incident. Then, with a slight grin, he added, “But it’s all good.”
This comes following a very vivid recollection from Pompeo in September, who told fans about the incident on her Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo podcast. At the time, she recalled a moment where she yelled an improvised line to another character during an emotional scene.
“I was like, ‘Look at me when you apologize. Look at me,’” she recalled yelling at the actor during the scene. “And that wasn’t in the dialogue. And Denzel went ham on my a**. He was like, ‘I’m the director. Don’t you tell him what to do.’”
“I was like, ‘Listen, motherf***er, this is my show,’” Ellen continued. “This is my set. Who are you telling?”
Luckily, that interaction didn’t make too much of a mark on Denzel…or maybe he’s just being polite.
Erika Jayne’s new hair extension business is struggling, social media account has only 5k followers since launch
Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne‘s attempt to start a new business venture doesn’t appear to be off to a good start.
Last month, the Bravo star launched a new company called Pretty Mess that sells expensive hair extensions. Despite the heavy promotional push by the star, the brand’s Instagram account has failed to attract fans, reaching only 5k followers since its launch last month.
According to their website, Jayne decided to name the product after her 2010 dance single Pretty Mess.
“It’s about being free and unapologetically yourself, and it’s a philosophy that runs through everything I do, from performing on club stages and Broadway to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and the New York Times Bestsellers list,” she wrote on the site.
The price for the items ranges between $500 to $700 depending on the services, including DIY extensions, PRO extensions, and hair care products.
However, as good as Jayne made her brand sound, Instagram users are not letting her off the hook without any backlashes, from contesting the value of the products to inquiring where the business’s profits will end up.
One follower commented on the account, calling her out, “Scam alert !!!!! Do your research people. 90 percent [email protected]”
Another user said, “But are any of the proceeds going to the victims that funded this along with your clothes, handbags, jewelry, “music” career, vacations, cars…or will they still have to suffer?”
As Radar previously reported, Jayne’s American Express bills are set to beexamined as part of the fraud investigation to Girardi’s bankruptcy.
Earlier this year, the once powerhouse attorney was forced into Chapter 7. Financial records show his company owes $101 million to various creditors.
Girardi was also accused of stealing money from his clients includingwidows, and orphans of plane-crash victims.
Jayne is also being sued by the bankruptcy trustee for $25 million, as they are demanding she pay back the money Girardi’s firm used to pay the bulls for her company EJ Global LLC.
Nonetheless, the Broadway actress has maintained her innocence and denied involvement with her former partner’s alleged fraud.
7 Best Keratin Treatment At Home Products: Our Picks
If you’re suffering from dry, dull hair & want to try a keratin treatment in the comfort of your own home, you’re in luck because we rounded up all of our top picks for you!
No one enjoys having dry, dull frizzy hair, which is why people sometimes turn to a keratin treatment. A keratin treatment is a procedure done at salons using chemicals to make your hair straighter, smoother, and shinier. Once the procedure is done, it usually lasts up to six months and costs a lot of money. If you’ve ever wanted to try one but are too scared and don’t want to splurge – then you are in luck, because you can actually do the treatment in the comfort of your own home.
Below, we rounded up everything you need to know about trying the treatment at home and what our top picks are.
Can I Do an At-Home Keratin Treatment?
Yes, you can. There are many benefits to doing the treatment at home. The first and most obvious is that it is much cheaper. A keratin treatment in the salon can cost upwards of $300 while an at-home treatment can cost as little as $10. While a salon treatment will definitely be more effective due to the chemicals used, an at-home process is much safer and healthier for your hair in the long run. Depending on which product you use, it is safe for your hair, but to help you weed through all of the products on the market, we rounded up all of our favorites below.
Our Picks
Our top picks for at-home keratin treatments are:
1. Keratin Research Brazilian Keratin Hair Treatment
2. Natural Formula Keratin Repair Hair Mask
3. Kerazon Professional Brazilian Keratin Treatment
4. Vitamins Keratin Hair Mask
5. L’ANZA Keratin Hair Treatment Healing Oil
6. Marc Anthony Grow Long Hair Mask for Dry Damaged Hair
7. CHI Keratin K-Trix 5 Smoothing Treatment
Keratin Research Brazilian Keratin Hair Treatment
This treatment has over 3,900 positive reviews and it’s because it really works. The product straightens and smoothes your hair for 4-6 months and is formulated with argan oil, coconut oils, proteins, and amino acid complexes to help get your hair shiny, fast. The entire process takes about 90-150 minutes to complete depending on how long your hair is. $60, amazon.com
Natural Formula Keratin Repair Hair Mask
This hair mask is great because you can keep reusing it until you see the results you want. It’s formulated with pentanol, which is an ingredient that helps enhance the keratin effects in your hair to make it last three times longer. It’s perfect for hair that has been damaged by heat products or from hair dye and it has over 4,200 positive reviews. $19, amazon.com
Kerazon Professional Brazilian Keratin Treatment
If you want a truly intense keratin treatment without going to the salon – then this is the perfect one for you. Included in the treatment are three different steps and products – a Pre-Treatment Shampoo, a Brazilian Keratin Treatment, and an Intensive Hair Mask. The entire system is good for one to two treatments. To complete the treatment – follow these steps: 1. shampoo twice, 2. dry hair 80%, 3. apply the Brazilian Keratin Treatment, 4. dry 100% with cold to medium-hot air, 5. flat iron hair, 6. rinse out the Brazilian Keratin Treatment, apply a generous amount of the Intensive Hair Mask and let sit for 5 minutes, 7. rinse and style however you want. $40, amazon.com
Vitamins Keratin Hair Mask
This mask is great because you can use it as often as you’d like whenever you feel that your hair is getting dull or frizzy. It’s essentially weightless so it won’t weigh down your hair or make it greasy, plus, it has over 10,300 positive reviews which means people swear by it. One customer raved, “Best mask ever,” while another gushed, “This stuff has done wonders for my hair. My hair stylist asked me what i had been using because the texture of my hair was so much better. I have dry naturally curly hair thats constantly colored and i use heat. My hair has never felt better.” $20, amazon.com
L’ANZA Keratin Hair Treatment Healing Oil
We are obsessed with this healing treatment oil because it helps fight frizz and smooth out hair while also helping to build strength in your strands. It’s flexible and buildable without weighing hair down, plus, it adds volume. To apply, simply apply a few drops to damp or dry hair and then style as desired. $46, amazon.com
Marc Anthony Grow Long Hair Mask for Dry Damaged Hair
We love this mask for many reasons. but the main one is that it is super effective. You can keep reapplying it whenever you feel it is needed and it’s formulated with great ingredients including avocado and argan oil which help deliver extreme moisture to your locks. Even better, it’s sulfate-free and has over 7,000 positive reviews with people raving about how much the product has helped their hair. $9, amazon.com
CHI Keratin K-Trix 5 Smoothing Treatment
This amazing treatment has over 5,000 positive reviews and is incredibly affordable. It is thermally activated so you apply it and then add heat from a styling iron to help lock the formula into the hair, sealing the cuticle, and locking in moisture. The best part is, it gradually releases proteins instead of giving them to your hair all at once, resulting in a long-lasting treatment. $15, amazon.com
‘Wednesday’ On Netflix: Release Date, Cast, & Everything Else You Need To Know
The story of Wednesday Addams will be told in an upcoming horror series on Netflix. Here’s a rundown of everything we know, so far, about ‘Wednesday.’
Netflix has an abundance of films, shows, and documentaries coming out in 2022. One of the streamer’s upcoming projects is Wednesday, a horror series that is based on Wednesday Addams, a character from the iconic Addams Family. Wednesday, like the rest of her frightening family members, was created by cartoonist Charles Addams for illustrations in The New Yorker, starting in the 1930’s. The Addams Family has been adapted over the years into countless media projects, including the ’90s film franchise that featured Christina Ricci as Wednesday. For the 2019 animated film, and its sequel, Wednesday was voiced by Chloë Grace Moretz.
While there’s been so many depictions of The Addams Family, none have ever focused solely on Wednesday. That is, until now. HollywodLife has all the latest updates about Netflix’s Wednesday, including its release date, cast, and more.
‘Wednesday’ Release Date
Netflix has confirmed that Wednesday will be premiering in 2022. However, the exact month and day has yet to be announced. The first season will consist of eight episodes that will likely debut all on the same day. Wednesday will be available to stream only on Netflix.
‘Wednesday’ Cast & Crew
Wednesday will feature a very talented cast. Jenna Ortega, known for her roles in You, Yes Day, and The Fallout, will star as Wednesday. Jenna, 19, shared the news of her casting on Instagram in May 2021. “New chapter. Hope I can do Wednesday Addams justice. *snaps twice*,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her holding a script for the show. Netflix has since confirmed the rest of the Wednesday cast, and its a doozy.
Catherine Zeta-Jones will play Wednesday’s mother, Morticia Addams. Luis Guzman has been cast as Wednesday’s father, Gomez Addams, though only in a guest star role. Wednesday’s brother, Pugsley Addams, will be played by Isaac Ordonez. The main cast also includes Game of Thrones alum Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems, Ricki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus, Moosa Mostafa as Euge Otinger, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Naomi J. Ogawa as Yoko Tanka, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe, and Victor Dorobantu as Thing. Thora Birch (Hocus Pocus) was previously cast as Tamara Novak, Wednesday’s dorm mother, but she had to exit the series in Dec. 2021. “Thora has returned to the States to attend to a personal matter and will not be returning to the production,” a rep for MGM Television, which is producing the show, told Deadline in a statement.
Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville) are the creators of Wednesday. Tim Burton (Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, Batman Returns) is directing the series in his TV directorial debut. Alfred, Miles and Tim are also executive producers, alongside Jon Glickman, Andrew Mittman, Gail Berman, Kayla Alpert and Steve Stark.
Development Details
Wednesday was initially announced in October 2020, as an unnamed The Addams Family project under Tim Burton. After the show runners and executive producers came onboard, Netflix officially gave the project a series order of eight episodes in February 2021. Filming began that September in Bucharest, Romania. It’s expected to wrap in February 2022.
Netflix hasn’t shared much about Wednesday plot details. The series has been described as a “coming-of-age comedy” with “a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery” focusing on Wednesday during her high school years at Nevermore Academy, according to Deadline. The show’s official longline, previously released by Netflix, reads, “Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”
