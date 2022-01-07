News
Dolphins announce season awards: Here’s who won team MVP, other honors; plus Thursday updates
The Miami Dolphins announced their team award winners for the 2021 season Thursday.
Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was named the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player, defensive back Jason McCourty earned the Don Shula Leadership Award, linebacker Elandon Roberts was named the team’s Ed Block Courage Award winner and linebacker Jaelan Phillips earned the Nat Moore Community Service Award.
Waddle is the first rookie to win team MVP since linebacker Zach Thomas in 1996. Other rookies to win it are quarterbacks Marino (1983), David Woodley (1980) and Bob Griese (1967). Waddle is the fifth wide receiver to earn the honor, joining Jarvis Landry (2015 co-winner), Chris Chambers (2005), O.J. McDuffie (1997-98) and Paul Warfield (1970 co-winner).
“I appreciate it, for sure,” Waddle said in a web conference on Thursday, eager to continue improving. “I think I got room for growth always. I look back on games and look back on film, and I’ll probably watch a lot of the games after the season to see where I can get better.”
Waddle enters the final game of his rookie season with 99 receptions for 988 yards. He can break Anquan Boldin’s NFL rookie receptions record with three more on Sunday against the New England Patriots.
Roberts won the Courage Award after coming back from a season-ending knee injury suffered late in the 2020 season at Las Vegas. He underwent surgery in January 2021 and returned in time to start this season’s opener at the New England Patriots.
This year, he set a career high with 79 tackles (42 solo) with one game remaining. When he returned to Allegiant Stadium, the field where he was carted off of after suffering the injury, he had an 85-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Raiders.
“I just want to show my appreciation for the training staff here with the Miami Dolphins,” Roberts said. “They were with me day in and day out. … They just come in here every day and just try to do their job the best they can, and I just appreciate them. To be honest, winning this award is basically just a tribute to them.”
Phillips is the first rookie to win the Community Service Award since its inception in 1987. Among his charitable acts, he donated to help Surfside residents following the condo collapse and for Haiti Relief following the earthquakes in August 2021. Phillips, who played at the University of Miami, has been actively involved with the Lotus House, improving the lives of homeless women and children in Miami. He is part of the Dolphins’ Social Impact Committee, working to improve civic engagement, education and economic empowerment in South Florida. Phillips also helped those in need during the holiday season, participating in several meal and gift distributions in November and December.
“When I came down to South Florida, the first thing that I knew was that I wanted to make an impact in the community,” Phillips said. “I’ve been blessed to be with a team who was extremely helpful in facilitating a lot of that for me.”
McCourty is just the seventh player to win the Leadership Award in his first season with the team, joining Ryan Fitzpatrick (2019), Frank Gore (2018), Karlos Dansby (2010), Chad Pennington (2008), Junior Seau (2003) and Fred Barnett (1996). He is also a finalist for the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award this year.
The MVP is voted on by South Florida media who regularly cover the team. The Leadership Award is voted on by players, and the Courage Award recipient is selected by the Dolphins’ athletic training staff.
Injury news
All the Dolphins who were limited in Wednesday’s practice were estimated as returning to full participation on Thursday, which was a walkthrough day for Miami. That includes defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (quadriceps), defensive tackle John Jenkins (illness), wide receiver Preston Williams (illness) and receiver DeVante Parker (veteran rest).
Aside from the two active-roster players still on the reserve/COVID-19 list, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and safety Sheldrick Redwine, the Dolphins had perfect attendance again at Thursday’s practice.
For the Patriots, defensive back Kyle Dugger (hand) did not participate for a second consecutive day. New England also had 10 players limited for both Wednesday and Thursday drills: Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (concussion), center David Andrews (shoulder), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), defensive back Cody Davis (wrist), kicker Nick Folk (left knee), running back Damien Harris (hamstring), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thigh), safety Adrian Phillips (knee) and tackle Isaiah Wynn (hip).
Calf injuries put wrap on Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II’s impressive rookie season
The Broncos will face Kansas City’s second-ranked passing offense Saturday without three of their four starters in the secondary after coach Vic Fangio ruled out cornerbacks Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby before practice Thursday.
Safety Kareem Jackson (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Darby sustained a shoulder injury against Las Vegas in Week 16 and Surtain is dealing with injuries to both calves that forced him out of the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Rookie Caden Sterns will start for Jackson and Fangio will have to make it work with an available cornerback corps of Michael Ojemudia (outside), Kyle Fuller (outside), Bryce Callahan (nickel) and Mike Ford (outside). Nate Hairston, who has played the dime and nickel spots this year, is questionable because of an illness.
Surtain puts a wrap on a terrific rookie season. He leads the Broncos in pass break-ups (14), is second in interceptions (four) and defensive snaps (902), and third in tackles (58). He was called for only two penalties and is a first alternate for next month’s Pro Bowl.
The initial plan to ease Surtain into the regular season was discarded when Darby sustained a hamstring injury in the opening win over the New York Giants. Surtain’s most notable game was in the Week 12 win over the Chargers when he had two fourth-quarter interceptions (one touchdown).
“I really wouldn’t say I was surprised much because I had high expectations and (Surtain) fulfilled all of my expectations,” Fangio said. “I think he’s going to be one of the top-shelf corners in this league for a long time.”
Darby was the most expensive free-agent addition of general manager George Paton’s first offseason, signing a three-year, $30 million contract to leave Washington.
Darby missed Games 2-5 and finished with 53 tackles, six pass break-ups (no interceptions) and three penalties in 676 snaps.
Longest rivalry streak. The final week of the regular season is all division matchups around the NFL and Kansas City’s 12-game winning streak over the Broncos is amplified by this: The next-longest streak is five games (Green Bay over Detroit/San Francisco over the Los Angeles Rams).
The Chiefs’ average margin of victory over the Broncos is 13 points, including double-digit wins in four of the last five meetings.
“Well, it’s always great to win a game no matter who you’re playing,” Fangio said. “Obviously, a divisional opponent puts a little bit more meaning to it. It’s a team that this franchise hasn’t beaten in a while so all of that would add a little extra to it for sure.”
Special teams issues. Since Fangio was hired in 2019 and retained special teams coordinator Tom McMahon, the Broncos have allowed an NFL-high five kick/punt returns for touchdowns (three kick and two punt).
In garbage time of Week 2, Jacksonville’s Jamal Agnew scored on a 102-yard kick return. Last week, the Chargers’ Andre Roberts returned a kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown.
“No. 1, it’s on me,” McMahon said. “It’s an execution thing and the guys that we brought up (from the practice squad) — regardless of if you have a bunch of new players on kickoffs — you have to execute and we didn’t. You’ve got to shed blocks, you’ve got to tackle and you’ve got to recognize what the return is. Those three things, we didn’t do well enough (against the Chargers).”
Carolina is second in return touchdowns allowed (four — all punts) since the start of ’19.
Briefly. As voted by the Denver chapter of the Pro Football Writers Association of America, Broncos safety Justin Simmons was given the inaugural Demaryius Thomas Team MVP Award, and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater the 15th Annual Darrent Williams Good Guy Award, presented to player who best provides insight to the media. … The Broncos’ final practice was moved inside due to snow and cold temperatures. “Just a great group of guys,” Fangio said. “We had a really good team in that the team got along great and pulled in the same direction. I thoroughly enjoyed being around them. A bunch of good competitors and fighters.” … Defensive end Shelby Harris (illness) is listed as questionable to play Saturday. … Out the last two games with a concussion, inside linebacker Kenny Young is back at practice. “It’s a possibility (he will play), but I would say no at this moment,” Fangio said.
Some still don’t know fate of pets after Marshall fire
DENVER — When Lisa Young evacuated her home as a fast-moving Colorado wildfire burned, it looked like firefighters were going to be able to stop what appeared then to just be a grass fire in a field behind her home. She just took her purse, turned off her slow cooker and television and made sure her two cats had enough food and water to drink, thinking she would be back home soon.
Later that night staying with relatives, she watched images of her home outside of Denver burning on television, her driveway recognizable because of her father’s old Corvette on fire. Her house was one of nearly 1,000 destroyed in the blaze, leading her to fear that her calico cats, Joy and Noelle, 5-year-old sisters, died in the fire.
Most people safely evacuated from the wildfire that was propelled by 105 mph winds, but Young is among dozens of homeowners who either had pets who died, had to scramble to find them or still don’t know the fate of their dogs or cats.
If the windows in her home broke in the fire’s heat, there’s a chance the cats, who were feral as kittens and cannot be held unless they are willing, may have escaped, she said.
“There’s that one little hope,” said Young, who has been comforted by daily visits to take care of her horse, who was safe from the flames in his boarding stable.
There have been some happy endings. The neighbors of one police officer who was at work when the fire broke out were able to rescue his family’s three dogs before his family’s home was destroyed. Another man who was away at work when his home burned was reunited with his cat, who had a burned face, after someone heard it meowing outside a home that survived nearby.
The Humane Society of Boulder Valley has reunited over 25 pets with their owners since the fire destroyed homes in the communities of Louisville and Superior, including a dog who had spent two days outside and had some burned paws, the group’s CEO Jan McHugh-Smith said. The organization has also been taking care of about a dozen animals, including a tortoise and a cockatiel, in its shelter who cannot live with their owners in their temporary living situations, she said.
Like Young, many pet owners have posted messages and photos of their pets on a Facebook page set up to help find missing animals. Others trying to help have also been posting photos of pets, mainly cats, sighted in their areas and offering to take in pets who can’t live with their owners in temporary housing.
The page’s organizer, Katie Albright, a missing animal recovery specialist from the area who now lives in Oregon, is careful not to draw any conclusions about the likelihood of still finding a pet after the fire. While working to recover pets after the Holiday Farm fire in Oregon in 2020, some were skeptical any would be found but the last cat trapped there was not captured until a year later, she said.
However, people are so eager to help though that they may end up harming other animals not affected by the fire, Albright said.
While dogs have been known to wander far from disasters, cats tend to stay within about a mile of home. Despite that, there have been some reports of people finding cats in communities beyond the fire zone and taking them to their local shelters, thinking they are missing cats from the fire area. However, they are more likely outdoor cats that live in those areas and, unless they have a microchip to identify their owners, they likely will never get back to their homes, she said.
Some owners also want to set up traps to capture missing cats but Albright instead recommends first setting out some food in an area with some kind of cover, like vegetation, and using a trail camera — the kind hunters use to scout out areas for wildlife — to check on what animals, if any, may be in the area before deciding to set up a trap to avoid capturing a cat who is not missing or a wild animal. Any traps must also be checked at least every hour to avoid having a panicked trapped animal hurt itself, she said.
People returning to newly reopened neighborhoods can also just walk around and check places where cats tend to hide such as culverts, vehicles and garages, keeping an eye out especially for injured cats, she said.
Code 3 Associates, an organization hired by authorities to rescue animals after natural disasters around the United States that is based in Longmont, not far from the fire, set out traps in hopes of catching missing cats near neighborhoods that were burned but they did not catch any, said Janeé Boswell, the group’s director of education and partnerships. That combined with a community typically diligent in reporting stray animals to authorities makes her think there are not many missing animals out there and that the fire was a “mass casualty event” for pets who were in homes that burned.
“I am guessing they probably perished in those residences and those few who got out have been located and returned,” she said.
While people have time to pack up some belongings and their pets in slower moving disasters such as hurricanes or floods and even more typical wildfires in mountain areas, many people not at home when the Colorado fire started never had a chance to get back home to rescue their pets, she said.
Young said she will not have closure until she is able to go back to her home and find any remains of her cats.
For now, her visits to Foxy, a 20-year-old quarter horse, gives her a bit of normalcy and comfort in her upended life. The horse is so in tune with her, he is tense because he feels how stressed she is now, she said.
On a visit Wednesday, she gave him an apple, supplements, hay, a brush-down, a vibrating back massage, a stall cleaning and a final pat on the back.
“I can still hug him. I can still kiss him and love on him. He’s needy like I am,” Young said, with a laugh.
Emergency responder injured early Thursday in I-76 crash in Commerce City
An emergency responder was injured early Thursday morning in a crash on Interstate 76 while working on an earlier two-vehicle collision.
A South Adams County Fire Department firefighter was inside a stopped fire truck, responding to a highway crash, when the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck struck an ambulance and the fire truck, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The firefighter suffered a head injury in the incident, which happened at about 2:30 a.m. near Colorado 224 in Commerce City.
Two men got out of the pickup truck and fled the area on foot. They remain at large, said state patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler. A woman inside the pickup remained on the scene and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.
A stolen gun was recovered from the pickup truck, Cutler said. There were no other injuries reported and the incident remains under investigation.
