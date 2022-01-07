News
Editorial: Move to keep Trump off ticket would backfire
No one can accuse the Democrats of considering the consequences of their actions.
Case in point: A handful of Democrats, constitutional scholars and pro-democracy advocates have been exploring how a post-Civil War amendment to the Constitution might be used to render former President Trump ineligible from holding office again.
The events of Jan. 6, 2021, launched calls for Congress to strip Trump of his ability to run for president again, according to the Hill, and while they have lessened, talks are still ongoing.
At issue is Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, ratified after the Civil War, which says that officeholders who “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same” are disqualified from future office.
An analysis by The Hill found that around a dozen Democratic lawmakers have spoken either publicly or privately over the last year about how Section 3 of the 14th Amendment might apply to those who engaged in insurrection on Jan. 6.
Among those whose offices have spoken recently with Laurence Tribe, a constitutional expert at Harvard Law School, are Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who sits on the Jan. 6 House Select Committee; Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), who chairs the powerful House Judiciary Committee; and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.).
“I continue to explore all legal paths to ensure that the people who tried to subvert our democracy are not in charge of it,” Wasserman Schultz told The Hill.
Most constitutional scholars who spoke to The Hill think the provision is not “self-executing.” In practical terms, that means applying Section 3 to Trump would require an additional step by lawmakers to make the 14th Amendment operative.
Democrats read polls indicating that approval for President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris is tanking, they must have also seen polls indicating that Americans are also unhappy with Congress.
So how did they miss the Washington Post/University of Maryland poll that found that 34% of Americans think violent action against the government is sometimes justified.
A CBS News-YouGov poll from late December found 62% of Americans saying they expect the losing side in future presidential elections to react violently.
And an NPR/Ipsos poll finds that two-thirds of GOP respondents believe that “voter fraud helped Joe Biden win the 2020 election.”
What do these Democratic lawmakers and scholars think the reaction will be to an attempt to make Trump ineligible for re-election?
If two-thirds of polled Republicans believe Democrats pulled a fast one in 2020, invoking Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, especially with a leg-up from lawmakers, is hardly going to win over any hearts and minds.
It will, however, pour gasoline on a fire.
For Democrats, it must be infuriating that Trump still holds sway with voters — a Marquette Law School poll taken late last year found that 60% of Republicans wanted him to run. And with Biden’s approval approaching the Earth’s core, the midterms aren’t looking too bright for the party as a whole.
So a move to get Trump as far away from the 2024 ticket could be seen a party win. But for a badly polarized nation, such a move would make things much, much worse.
Let the Jan. 6 House panel do its job. Issue subpoenas, hear testimony, get the facts. Be transparent.
The country is watching.
Franks: Finding inspiration in lives of entertainment legends
To kick off the New Year I am not doing a political column this week. In fact, I am drawing upon the lives of two of the most apolitical people you could find, John Madden and Betty White.
They entertained, informed, challenged via a video game, and made us laugh — pick which attributes match. For me, both were uniquely inspirational as we begin a new year.
What was interesting and intriguing about John Madden was the fact that he had three highly successful careers. All were related to one theme — football, but all using different skills.
As a coach he was outstanding. He led his team, the Oakland Raiders, to a Super Bowl title and many outstanding years, racking up the best winning percentage of any football coach with at least 100 decisions.
Next, he turned to being an analyst for NFL games. Usually not a “big deal” role but he turned it into one. He became the true voice of the NFL. As a player, if you knew Madden was attending your game you understood that you had “arrived,” for the game would be broadcast to 75% of the nation. You also knew that if Madden liked you or praised you it would mean wonders for your career. He had no peer. He was the biggest NFL influencer ever.
Then he turned to business. Using his name, knowledge, voice, experience and analysis he helped produce a video game that has been the “gold standard” for kids and young adults for decades. Madden NFL games have earned a reported $7 billion over the years.
I played countless hours of Madden NFL in front of my son’s console through the years. It seemed like every Christmas a new edition was the right gift to give my son (and me). It was fun!
Just imagine being on the top of three mountains over a lifetime. Many cannot climb one. Truly amazing.
All this comes as no surprise to those who knew him, and I can’t claim to be among that group. But I have heard a lot about Madden via a special Fox Sports segment and from those who warmly shared their feelings about the man.
The story that stands out to me goes back to Madden’s coaching days. He went to the hospital after a game to visit an injured football player on the rival team. The player had been hit hard and injured by one of Madden’s toughest players and had to be carted off the field. What we did not realize at the time was that this young man would never walk again, much less play football again.
When Madden arrived at the hospital, no one was there with this young man as he was struggling with his painful injury. Madden repeatedly tried to get someone from the opposing team to return from the airport to stay on with the injured player. Finally, the team sent someone back to the hospital.
Stories like this make you understand why God blessed John Madden so much. He isn’t a role model since few of us can match his degree of success, but he is an inspiration on so many levels. As good or great as you may perceive yourself to be, you could always master other fields as well. Keep working hard and utilize all of the God-given talent you have. And remember that helping others along the way will bring help back to you. As my mother used to say, the more you give the more you get.
Betty White made sure we understood that age was just a number. She had a very productive life and died peacefully just days before her 100th birthday. White seemed to play the same lovable person in every one of her roles, giving us memorable one-liners along the way. She made us laugh.
What’s remarkable about both Madden and White is that they did not seek glory or were starving for admiration. Yet they received it. They were modest and humble.
And also apolitical. We never knew their party affiliation or who they voted for, and we all appreciated that fact. They simply brought us joy.
Gary Franks served three terms as U.S. representative for Connecticut’s 5th District. He was the first Black Republican elected to the House in nearly 60 years and New England’s first Black member of the House. He is the host of the podcast “We Speak Frankly.”
Omicron complicates popularity of at-home COVID tests
With long lines at COVID-19 screening centers, the demand for at-home testing is high. But the real-world effectiveness of the rapid antigen kits is under question, and the impact of a positive result is changing as well.
Rapid antigen COVID-19 tests are popular because, in just minutes, they can identify antigens, or small viral proteins signaling infection.
Nationally, the use of such kits is believed to dwarf that of tests ordered through a lab.
When they can be found in stock at drug stores and online, the tests are scooped up at high prices, limiting access. Late last month the Biden administration announced a goal of making 500 million such tests free to all Americans, though their arrival could take months.
The home kits have relieved pressure at testing centers. But because the results are reported to private individuals and not the state, some experts worry the tests have diminished the ability for health officials to track the prevalence of COVID-19.
Minnesota health officials have supported their use regardless.
“There are many public health benefits to having widespread rapid testing, as long as people do what they are supposed to do with their results,” Doug Schultz, a Minnesota Department of Health spokesman, said in an email. “But the downside is that you do lose something as far as counting cases.”
Schultz says that health officials have always faced unknowns in tracking illness, and have other ways to estimate the spread of omicron, including through data reflecting hospital admissions and clinic visits.
Less encouraging about the at-home testing craze is the way that omicron appears to have diminished the reliability of negative results on antigen tests, as well as the effectiveness of treatments available to those who worsen after infection.
ABOUT EARLY ACCURACY
A long-known drawback to rapid antigen tests is that they sometimes will miss a true case of COVID-19, wrongly reporting that you are not infectious. This is called a false negative, and new research suggests it likely happens to a degree that can promote spread.
Before omicron, the best kits offered a 15 percent rate of false negatives, with other studies showing a 40 percent rate for missing asymptomatic COVID-19. According to the FDA, omicron has likely made these percentages worse. To what degree was unknown.
That picture became clearer on Wednesday when the first real-world study of rapid take-home testing during the age of omicron suggested a three-day lag between when people became highly infectious, and the point at which rapid antigen tests spot the variant.
Reporting in the pre-print journal medrxiv.org — a platform for research that has not yet been peer-reviewed and therefore should be read with caution — researchers described a 30-person sample of vaccinated workers given daily sets of saliva PCR and nasal rapid antigen tests during December of 2021.
The authors wrote that the three-day lag to spot COVID-19 in rapid antigen tests was noteworthy for the high level of infectiousness early in the illness.
“The part that was alarming was the viral load of the people in those days before they tested antigen positive,” said lead author Blythe Adamson, an infectious disease epidemiologist and economist. “We confirmed there were real transmissions that happened … when people were antigen negative.”
Adamson says rapid antigen tests remain valuable tools as long as their risk of early false negatives with omicron is kept in mind.
“We can’t rely too heavily on a negative rapid antigen test meaning that we are not infectious to other people,” she said. “Rapid antigen tests are still an incredibly valuable tool for people who’ve had a couple days of symptoms, who maybe they feel like they’ve had allergies for a few days.”
TWO LINES — NOW WHAT?
The good news is, if they sometimes miss omicron cases early in the course of illness, rapid antigen tests are unlikely to deliver a positive finding in error, with specificity accuracy ratings in the 99 percent range.
“If you get a positive (antigen) test it usually, not always but usually, is a true positive,” said Mayo Clinic vaccinologist Dr. Greg Poland.
Much like a pregnancy test, a positive result from a nasal swab produces two lines on a test strip.
The latest CDC guidance says if you are fully vaccinated, a positive result to a COVID-19 test should lead to masking and isolation within the home for a period of five days. This period may warrant a call to your health care provider, if not necessarily a visit.
“Just because you have a positive test does not necessarily mean you have to interact with the medical system,” Poland said. “There isn’t enough medical system to handle everyone who would have a positive test.”
If you are low risk, a positive diagnosis during omicron is a lonely bout of masking, TV and over-the-counter symptom management.
“Somebody who is young, somebody who is healthy without co-morbidities,” Poland said, “somebody who has been vaccinated, anybody who has mild symptoms that are not progressing, they really don’t need any interaction with the medical system other than to notify their health care provider if they (get) new symptoms that might be persisting.”
The early days following a positive result are critical, on the other hand, for those at risk of poor outcomes from an infection.
For the elderly, immune-compromised, and the unvaccinated and metabolically unhealthy, early use of monoclonal antibodies made by Lilly and Regeneron had been effective at reducing hospitalization.
Those no longer work as well with the omicron variant, however. According to Poland, newer monoclonal antibodies targeting omicron are in short supply due to the surge of new cases.
Paxlovid, an oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19, is expected to reduce omicron hospitalizations, but when faced with sick patients needing early treatments, variant type is not always known to doctors.
In this way, while omicron may turn out to be milder overall, the tools for treatment are fewer. In the meantime, the triggers for seeking help after testing positive at home remain the same.
For the CDC, the symptoms that warrant emergency attention include trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, and pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds, although skin tone can affect visibility of those symptoms.
Die-hard Ravens fan Nic Cullison has gotten a tattoo after each victory this season. He has no regrets.
Before the Ravens home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in September, Nic Cullison made a joke to his wife, Naomi.
“I told her if they won, I would get the score tattooed on me,” Cullison said.
After quarterback Lamar Jackson’s flip into the end zone, rookie Odafe Oweh’s forced fumble, and the Ravens’ fourth-down conversion to seal a comeback victory, Naomi Cullison made sure her husband lived up to his jest.
Naomi grabbed a tattoo gun she got a few weeks prior, then tattooed the game score and date on Nic’s thigh. When kicker Justin Tucker nailed a 66-yard field goal to beat the Detroit Lions the following week, Nic got another tattoo.
Now, with eight Ravens wins and tattoos and counting, Nic Cullison has adorned himself as the “Ravens tattoo guy.” His efforts have earned attention on social media, as well as from Ravens players themselves.
“It’s just entertaining,” Cullison said. “I messaged back and forth with [center] Bradley Bozeman and [wide receiver] Tylan Wallace, and they’re viewing my [Instagram] story each week, so it’s just been a cool experience.”
With the Ravens enduring a five-game losing streak and barely hanging in the playoff race despite an 8-3 start, Cullison is disappointed with how the season unfolded but doesn’t regret getting the tattoos.
“This whole thing was me and my wife doing something that my family and friends would think is great,” he said. “It’s definitely been a fun ride.”
Cullison grew up in Joppatowne but serves in the Navy and lives in Oklahoma with Naomi and their 3-year-old daughter, Raelyn. He grew up a Ravens and Orioles fan and said he streams every Ravens game, no matter what. In 2017, he proposed to Naomi in the dugout at Camden Yards. They even got matching Orioles tattoos.
Cullison has been getting tattoos since he was 18. His arms are covered, including a tattoo dedicated to his father, who died of cancer, on his right biceps.
“I was born and raised in the whole Baltimore sports community,” Cullison said. “My dad was a die-hard Ravens fan. It [would] be crazy to see him experience all this because I know he [would] be loving it.”
Naomi Cullison, a licensed aesthetician, is not a professional tattoo artist but has a strong passion for it. When Naomi was in the Navy, she drew tattoo designs for her friends. After Naomi purchased a tattoo gun, she started using it on herself before designing tattoos destined for Nic’s dermis.
The morning after the Ravens rallied to beat the Chiefs in their home opener on Sept. 19, Nic woke up to over 25,000 notifications on his phone. Amid the countless Instagram and Twitter comments, some people criticized the tattoo’s lack of creativity. Naomi was not happy.
“The few 0 that I saw lit a fire under my [butt] and I’m better than that,” Naomi said. “So I was like, you can’t design it. It’s up to me.”
Since Nic is a football junkie, Naomi asks him what type of design he wants. She would go on Google to look up the correct stencils and logos. After Naomi sketches a design, she takes the tattoo gun, then goes to work. According to Nic, the process takes two to three hours after Ravens wins.
“I’ve never had to deal with any [internet] trolls or anything like that,” he said of some of the negative comments. “But the second week, they started getting slimmer. And the third week they got slimmer. Now people are waiting for it. [There’s] no more negative stuff.”
The inspiration behind each of Nic’s tattoos is unique. After the Ravens defeated the Indianapolis Colts in an overtime thriller in Week 5, he got “Let’s get this ‘B’” tatted on him, in reference to what Jackson told ESPN reporter Lisa Salters during the postgame interview.
When the Ravens defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9, Cullison wanted to make fun of the Vikings’ Skol chant. So, Naomi tatted “Let’s Skol Ravens” on his thigh.
Nic’s most recent tattoo, from the Ravens’ 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 12, said, “Refs 10 vs. Ravens 16.” He believes Browns tight end David Njoku’s receiving touchdown shouldn’t have counted.
The ball “literally bounced off the ground, and they gave him a touchdown even after the review,” Nic said. “The only reason they had 10 points was because of the [referees], so that’s why I put that.”
In addition to Wallace and Bozeman, Jackson has noticed Nic’s unique way of showing his fandom.
“That’s different,” Jackson said in September. “We’ve just got to keep winning for him.”
Every Ravens tattoo is on Nic’s right thigh.
Naomi said she feels like a proud mom whenever a Ravens player shows appreciation for Nic’s tattoos.
“I’ve never met a more die-hard fan of any sport,” Naomi said. “It’s like seeing him in a candy shop if he was a little kid. It’s so cute.”
Even though the Ravens’ season hasn’t gone as planned, Nic said he is more than likely to continue getting Ravens-themed tattoos in the future.
“I have talked to my wife about it,” he said, “and I don’t think we’re done yet.”
