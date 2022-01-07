Celebrities
Elizabeth Hurley, 56, Stuns In Christmas Bikini Photo Before Spraining Her Ankle
Elizabeth Hurley set temperatures soaring for in a sizzling bikini pic before spraining her ‘silly ankle.’ The actress said she’s now on crutches and ‘feeling sorry’ for herself!
Well, that’s one way to ring in the new year! Elizabeth Hurley, took to her Instagram on January 6 to show off a sizzling bikini snap and to let her fans know she sprained her ankle following the photo shoot! “Got this shot whilst on location filming Christmas in the Caribbean – just before I sprained my silly ankle, ” the 56-year-old model/actress captioned the post, seen here. “Now, still on crutches and lying on the sofa, eating chocolates and feeling sorry for myself.”
The Bedazzled star shouldn’t be too hard on herself, as she certainly proved her model worth in the scintillating pic. Flaunting her fabulous figure, Elizabeth posed like a pro in a light brown two-piece, which left little to the imagination. Her toned body was on full display as she let her trademark chestnut brown tresses cascade over her shoulders. Going virtually makeup free, the British bombshell let her natural beauty shine.
One would think Elizabeth spends half her life in the gym with a physique like that — however, she recently said that is not the case. “I don’t do a lot of set exercise but I’m very active and run around all day,” she told Healthy Living. “I enjoy Pilates, though I don’t do it often enough, but I have recently joined a gym for the first time in years and am hoping I can motivate myself to go.”
As for dieting, Elizabeth said she’ll try to cut back when her jeans are fitting a little bit tight. “I rarely skip breakfast and always eat lunch but the lighter my evening meal the better,” she added to the outlet. “I really try to go out of my way to eat an apple for a snack instead of a cookie and I always start the day with a couple of mugs of hot water. Otherwise I eat pretty normally but avoid processed and junk foods.” Whatever it is Elizabeth is doing, it’s certainly working! Here’s to a quick recovery!
Coworker Canoodleship? Pettiest Reactions To Chloe Bailey & Gunna Holding Hands In Public
Chlöe and Gunna??
Chloe after she sees Gunna in the pink fur dress she wore on Jimmy Fallon pic.twitter.com/9VeIJHLBag
— amir baxter (@youwereoffbeat) January 5, 2022
Well, it certainly appears like Chlöe and Gunna are dating (or really, really good friends) after being spotted holding hands while leaving a Lakers game.
Chloe & Gunna leaving the Lakers game holding hands (@theshaderoom) pic.twitter.com/ixK3m5OUe1
— GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) January 5, 2022
This comes a few months after the suspected couple shut down dating rumors following a night out at an Atlanta Hawks game where they sat together and sipped on Dasani water (much to the internet’s disdain).
“We’re not dating,” he told Billboard. “That was just like a date where you go to the game and catch a vibe. But she’s my friend.”
I KNOW THATS NOT DASANI 💀 pic.twitter.com/LJfOD9SjmA
— SportzStew Ⓥ (@sportzstewcom) October 22, 2021
At the time, fans flooded social media to speculate about their suspected somethingship that picked up steam when Gunna shared a clip of Chlöe’s booty-bouncing VMAs performance with the caption “It’s the [tongue emoji] for me” on his Instagram Story.
A few weeks ago Gunna posted Chloe on his story 👀 pic.twitter.com/wAGhW4Dd5g
— Rap Alert (@rapalert4) October 22, 2021
The most interesting part of the link up, though, were the loud whispers that Chlöe and Gunna might actually be cousins–no, seriously.
Chloe and her sister have said that gunna was their cousin from the dad side in a live…so I’m not surprised that they watching a game together https://t.co/F1w2BioDMO
— Niggaola (@Niggaolas) October 22, 2021
At this point, it’s safe to assume they’re not related but it’s very likely this is all promo for their upcoming collab on Gunna’s “DS4EVER” album.
DS4EVER !!!!!! 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/tNF475x81O
— WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) January 5, 2022
A day after their latest outing, Gunna dropped the star-studded tracklist for the buzzy project featuring Chlöe on a song called “You & Me.”
chloe bailey being the only girl on gunna’s album pic.twitter.com/N5Z40EBIdB
— chu (@chuuzus) January 5, 2022
Other features include Drake, Future, Lil Baby, Young Thug, Roddy Richh, 21 Savage, Chris Brown, Kodak Black, and G Herbo.
Do you think they’re actually dating (in real life)? If so, what do you think they talk about? Tell us down below and peep the pettiest reactions to their suspected relatonship on the flip.
Riko Shibata: 5 Things To Know About Nicolas Cage’s 5th Wife Amid Pregnancy News
Nicolas Cage tied the knot with Riko Shibata, who is 31 years his junior, in 2021, and now they’re expecting a baby together. Learn more details about her, here.
Nicolas Cage, 57, is “very happy” to be a married man again. In fact, less than a year after the actor entered into his fifth marriage with a woman named Riko Shibata, it was revealed on Jan. 6, 2022 that they’re expecting a baby together. Want to know more about Riko? You can read on to learn her age, more details about their wedding and her engagement with Nicolas and more below:
There Is A Big Age Difference Between Riko & Nicolas
Riko celebrated her 26th birthday on Jan. 10, 2021, making her 31 years younger than her new husband (who is 57 years old). Fun fact — Riko’s birthday is also the day she and Nicolas applied for their wedding license, according to Daily Mail. She is four years younger than Nicolas’s son, Weston Coppola Cage.
Riko’s Wedding Dress Was A Japanese Bridal Kimono
Riko married Nicolas in a Japanese bridal kimono that was handmade in Kyoto, which required three layers, Nicolas’s rep told HollywoodLife. She wore the traditional kimono as she walked down the aisle to her “favorite song,” Kiroro‘s “Winter Song,” to meet Nicolas (who was wearing a tuxedo from Tom Ford).
Nicolas Gave Riko A Unique Engagement Ring
Nicolas revealed how he proposed to Riko while speaking on his brother Marc Coppola‘s radio show in Aug. 2020. “We’re really happy together and we’re really excited to spend that time together so I finally just said ”Look, I wanna marry you’ and we got engaged on FaceTime,” Nicolas told his brother.
As for the ring, Nicolas revealed, “I got her a black diamond engagement ring. Her favorite color is black so she wanted the black gold, and the black diamond. I customized and personalized it and I actually sent it to her [through] FedEx.”
Riko & Nicolas Met Over A Year Ago
“The couple met in Shiga, Japan over a year ago,” Nicolas’s rep told HollywoodLife. Riko also spent much of the pandemic in Japan, which Nicolas revealed in the podcast interview with his brother. “She left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan, and I went back to Nevada and I haven’t seen her for 6 months,” the upcoming Tiger King TV series star revealed during the Aug. 2020 podcast.
They were first spotted together on a date in New Orleans in Feb. 2020, according to Daily Mail. They were then photographed holding hands in New York City in March of 2020, just weeks before the pandemic shut down the world (you can see this photo above).
Riko Is Nicolas’s Fifth Wife
Nearly two years before Nicolas’s nuptials with Riko, Nicolas married makeup artist Erika Koike — only to ask for an annulment four days later. The actor was also married to three other women: actress Alice Kim, 37 (2004-2016); Elvis Presley‘s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 53 (2002, and the divorce was finalized in 2004); and actress Patricia Arquette, 52 (1995-2001).
Rosie O’Donnell’s Children: Meet Her 5 Kids From Oldest To Youngest
Between her two marriages, Rosie O’Donnell has adopted four children and been an advocate for same-sex couples to adopt.
Rosie O’Donnell, 59, is a comedy and talk show icon. From her roles in Will & Grace to her own series The Rosie O’Donnell Show, Rosie has been a staple of the entertainment industry for decades. Other than her comedy and acting, Rosie has been a strong advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, and she’s been open about her relationships and family. She was with her first wife Kelli Carpenter for years, and the pair were briefly married in 2004, before they broke up in 2007. The two adopted four kids together. She married the late Michelle Rounds in 2012, and they adopted one daughter together, before they split up in 2015.
Rosie has been an a strong advocate for adoption for same-sex couples. After she wasn’t able to adopt a child she fostered, because of her sexual orientation, she wanted to work to change laws to allow same-sex couples to adopt. ” I never in my life had been persecuted against for being a gay person, although I do understand that gay people go through that on a constant and daily basis. It was not at all my reality,” she told Larry King in a 2002 interview on CNN. “When I was not allowed to adopt a foster child I had raised in my home for 16 months, a child who had been in the system since she was a baby, who had been in 20 other homes and had never been able to stay, when the state of Florida said to me, ‘You are unworthy because you’re gay,’ I said it is time for me to stand up and say this law is wrong. And that’s why I did it.”
Through her advocacy and frequent social media posts of her children, it’s clear that Rosie has a strong bond with all of her kids. Find out more about all five her children here!
Parker Jaren O’Donnell
Rosie adopted her eldest son with Kelli in 1995, when he was a baby. Parker, 26, has grown into quite the young man, and he grew up to join the marines. He attended Valley Forge Military Academy and College. During an appearance on The View, Rosie raved about how proud she was of her son, and joked about how unexpected his decision to join the armed forces was. “How do you annoy your left-wing, liberal, pacifist mother? You become a big military man,” she said.
Since joining the marines, Parker has shared plenty of photos of his life in the marines, including photos with his fellow soldiers and memes related to being in the army. He also occasionally takes to his Instagram to post cute photos with his girlfriend Hannah.
Chelsea Belle O’Donnell
Rosie adopted her oldest daughter Chelsea, 24, in 1997. Chelsea and her mom have had a bit of tumultuous history together, and they haven’t always seen eye-to-eye. Rosie’s daughter went missing back in August 2015, when she was just 17-years-old. She was found to be staying with a 25-year-old heroin addict, who had claimed that they had started dating after meeting on Tinder, where Chelsea had lied about her age, via People. A month later she moved out to stay with her biological mother.
After moving out, Chelsea spoke about her relationship with Rosie in an October 2015 interview with DailyMail. Chelsea claimed she was “raised by nannies,” and spoke about some of the issues that she took with her mom. “I find her not genuine a lot of the time. When we’d go out, she was a completely different person in public than at home and I had a hard time with that. It’s like two different people,” she said at the time. As news broke about Chelsea’s estrangement, Rosie spoke about their troubled relationship in her comedy, per Entertainment Tonight. She spoke about her love for daughter, but also mentioned that she suffered from a mental illness that also strained their relationship. “Chelsea just turned 18. For adopted children 18 is a magic number,” she said in a set at the time. “At 18 they’re gonna rebel any way they can, any way they can get your attention.”
Despite their difficult back and forth, Chelsea and Rosie seem to have made up and become close again. Chelsea gave birth to her first child, and Rosie’s first grandchild Skylar Rose, 3, in December 2018. Rosie also wished Chelsea a happy birthday with a photo of her daughter and granddaughter in August 2020.
Blake Christopher O’Donnell
Rosie adopted her third child Blake, 22, in December 1999. While not much is known about Blake, his mom does share plenty of photos of her son on her Instagram, along with pictures of him and his girlfriend Teresa. Rosie shared lots of photos of the young couple in awesome Halloween costumes in October 2021, where the pair dressed as Steve and Blue from Blue’s Clues and characters from Phantom of the Opera in another photo. Other than the photos, the former View host did share that she had dropped him off at Marist College back in August 2018 in an emotional tweet.
Vivienne Rose O’Donnell
Kelli and Rosie adopted their youngest daughter together Vivienne, 19, in November 2002. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems like Rosie and Vivienne bonded a lot by doing dances together, and the comedian shared a few of them to her Instagram for the sweet mom and daughter bonding moments. Other than dances, she’s kept Vivienne out of the spotlight, but she did announce that she had graduated from high school in June 2021 on Instagram.
Dakota O’Donnell
Rosie adopted Dakota, 9, with her ex-wife Michelle in January 2013. Sadly, Michelle died by suicide in 2017, two years after she and Rosie divorced. Rosie and Dakota definitely have a strong mommy-daughter bond! While the comic has shared plenty of pictures of all of her kids, Dakota has made the most appearances on her Instagram in sweet photos and silly videos together. Rosie has shared tons of funny and cute videos of her youngest daughter, including her leaving nuts out for squirrels or the two of them speaking with a funny voice filter on.
