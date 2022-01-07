Famed DJ Kay Slay on life support after battling COVID for 2 weeks

Legendary DJ Kay Slay is reportedly in a New York hospital on life support after battling COVID for 2 weeks.

Music manager Wack 100 first announced the news on Tuesday. He wrote on Instagram:

“Pray for my brotha @djkayslay it’s not looking good. He might be mad at me for this those that know Slay but he needs all the support he can get… Been 14 days fighting Ovid and he’s just be put on a ventilator. Keep him in your prayers please [sic].”

Hot 97 radio station tweeted:

“Legendary #HOT97 @djkayslay’s family sends their appreciation for the outpouring of prayers, love and support as he works through a current health issue. They ask everyone to please respect his privacy during this time, and continue to send your positive energy and prayers.”

DJ Kay Slay, real name Keith Grayson, is a popular mixtape DJ, graffiti artist, and record executive who released 4 studio albums, including The Streetsweeper, Vol. 1 and The Champions: North Meets South (with Atlanta’s own Greg Street).

Grayson first came to prominence after he was featured in the 1983 hip-hop documentary, Style Wars as a prominent graffiti artist.

“I didn’t so much set out to be a DJ,” he said at the time. “It was just something to do that was fun and that I enjoyed doing.”

When the graffiti movement faded in the late 1980s, Grayson began dealing drugs and landed in jail in the late 1980s.

He was released from jail in 1990, and went on to sell hip-hop mixtapes to make ends meet.

Grayson’s mixtapes were wildly popular and gained a large following. His studio became the destination for many rappers and artists including 50 Cent, Eminem, Foxy Brown, Kid Capri, and more.

LL Cool J was among the celebrities paying tribute to Grayson on social media.

LL wrote: “Send strength @djkayslay. Love u bro.”