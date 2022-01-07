Celebrities
Famed DJ Kay Slay on life support after battling COVID for 2 weeks
Legendary DJ Kay Slay is reportedly in a New York hospital on life support after battling COVID for 2 weeks.
Music manager Wack 100 first announced the news on Tuesday. He wrote on Instagram:
“Pray for my brotha @djkayslay it’s not looking good. He might be mad at me for this those that know Slay but he needs all the support he can get… Been 14 days fighting Ovid and he’s just be put on a ventilator. Keep him in your prayers please [sic].”
Hot 97 radio station tweeted:
“Legendary #HOT97 @djkayslay’s family sends their appreciation for the outpouring of prayers, love and support as he works through a current health issue.
They ask everyone to please respect his privacy during this time, and continue to send your positive energy and prayers.”
DJ Kay Slay, real name Keith Grayson, is a popular mixtape DJ, graffiti artist, and record executive who released 4 studio albums, including The Streetsweeper, Vol. 1 and The Champions: North Meets South (with Atlanta’s own Greg Street).
Grayson first came to prominence after he was featured in the 1983 hip-hop documentary, Style Wars as a prominent graffiti artist.
“I didn’t so much set out to be a DJ,” he said at the time. “It was just something to do that was fun and that I enjoyed doing.”
When the graffiti movement faded in the late 1980s, Grayson began dealing drugs and landed in jail in the late 1980s.
He was released from jail in 1990, and went on to sell hip-hop mixtapes to make ends meet.
Grayson’s mixtapes were wildly popular and gained a large following. His studio became the destination for many rappers and artists including 50 Cent, Eminem, Foxy Brown, Kid Capri, and more.
LL Cool J was among the celebrities paying tribute to Grayson on social media.
LL wrote: “Send strength @djkayslay. Love u bro.”
Celebrities
‘Love During Lockup’ Preview: Gabby Reveals Chris’ Prison Money Will Pay For Their Wedding
Gabby takes her mother Sharon to look at a wedding venue for her upcoming nuptials with Christopher in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Love During Lockup’ preview. Chris wants to get married as soon as he gets out of prison.
Gabby is ready to take the next step with Christopher and goes to look at a wedding venue in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Love During Lockup series premiere. Gabby’s mother, Sharon, wants to know why she’s rushing into this wedding. “When you have your intuition and you know, you just know,” Gabby says.
Gabby has had 4 serious relationships, and her relationship with Christopher is her fifth. “I think the fifth time is the charm,” Gabby admits. She is head over heels in love with Chris. “Christopher is so different. I don’t know how to explain it. He’s so perfect,” she gushes.
Chris has told Gabby that he wants to get married “right away” after he gets out of prison. Gabby wants to give it a little bit of time so she can plan the perfect day for them.
Gabby, Sharon, and Gabby’s godfather head to the venue. It’s very “bougie,” just like Gabby wants. The cost starts at around $230 per person for a Saturday wedding. “How are you going to pay for this?” Sharon asks. Gabby has an answer for that.
“Chris has settlement money,” Gabby explains. “The guards, like, they like beat him really bad or whatever so he sued them, and they gave him a settlement. It was, like, close to like $150,000.”
Gabby and Chris met through Gabrielle’s cousin’s incarcerated boyfriend, and after quickly falling for one another, Chris decided to shower Gabrielle with the finer things — including a house, a BMW, and a $5000 engagement ring. However, Chris’ family is worried she may be using him for his money. Chris’ family has plans to confront Gabrielle and her intentions. Meanwhile, Gabrielle’s family also have doubts of their own, especially her mother, who calls Gabby a “maneater” because of many failed engagements. Love During Lockup will air Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.
Celebrities
Spread Your Wings: Scottie And Larsa Pippen’s Divorce Is Finally Finalized — Three Years After Splitting
Free as some birds…
Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen have finalized their divorce over THREE years after Larsa’s 2018 filing.
According to Us Weekly reports, after the duo’s lawyers attended a virtual hearing on Wednesday, January 5, attorney David J. Glass told Us in a statement:
“I can confirm that Scottie and Larsa Pippen are now divorced, and that the divorce was finalized on December 15, 2021. All issues were resolved amicably. The parties are now focusing successfully coparenting their remaining minor children.”
The tabloid confirmed in August 2021 that a stipulated judgment had been submitted in the case, signaling that both Larsa, 47, and Scottie, 56, agreed to terms. At the time, a judge still needed to sign off on the judgment in order for the proceedings to become final.
Larsa and Scottie were wed in 1997 and share four children, Scotty Jr., born in 2000, is currently a star basketball player at Vanderbilt. Their son Preston (born in 2002) graduated from Sierra Canyon High School last year. Y’all will likely recognize the school’s name for it’s notoriety for showcasing elite prep basketball talent. The couple welcomed their son Justin in 2005 and daughter Sophia in 2008. She actually just celebrated a birthday on December 26.
Scottie originally filed for divorce in 2016, amid rumors of an affair with Future as well as reports that Scottie had been unfaithful. The pair briefly reconciled
before Larsa filed for divorce once more in November 2018. Larsa denied rumors that she was unfaithful, but over the last five years Larsa has regularly been in BOSSIP headlines over questionable relationships with Malik Beasley and Tristan Thompson as well as a notable fallout with the Kardashian family.
Relationship drama has been a hot topic for the “Real Housewives of Miami” star. During a December 2021 episode of Real Housewives Of Miam, Larsa told her costar Lisa Hochstein that the six time NBA champ had criticized Beasley in a text message.
“When Malik got 90 days or something in jail he sent it to me,” Larsa said. “He’s like, ‘Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.’”
Welp… It’s interesting that Larsa posted a clip from RHOM right around the time the split was finalized where she talks about being single now.
Just this week Larsa tweeted, “What did u leave behind in 2021? I left behind all the haters.”
Welp! We hope that this signals an end to a lot of the drama for the Pippen family. We definitely hope they’re keeping things amicable for the sake of those kids.
How long do you think Scottie and Larsa will stay single?
Celebrities
Adele’s Vegas Residency Will Be Very ‘Intimate’ & May Be Extended ‘For Years’ After Initial Run
Sin City is about to become Adele central, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned how the ‘Easy On Me’ singer’s residency is going to show ‘Something that Vegas hasn’t ever seen before.’
The countdown is on until opening night for Adele‘s residency at Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace Hotel. Weekends With Adele will see Adele, 33, perform two shows each weekend from January 21 to April 16. Don’t worry if you haven’t scored tickets to any of those 24 shows. “Just like Elton [John], Celine [Dion] and others who have taken the Caesars stage, they become family, and Adele without question is family,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Though Adele’s run at Caesars Palace ends after just twelve weeks, the source says she “is certainly going to be asked back for more dates. They want her to be a part of the Caesars family for years to come.”
As for what to expect when doors open on Weekends With Adele? “Adele is a storyteller,” the source tells HollywoodLife. “She has watched other residencies, and Broadway shows and gained so many ideas on how she wants to present her show.” Adele really loves what she’s seen from Bruce Springsteen’s recent Springsteen On Broadway residency at the St. James Theatre, which had Bruce, 72, perform solo while sharing stories from his Born to Run biography. “There is going to be a lot of focus on her [Adele] in her show,” the insider says, “which, as we all know, her music is all about her life.”
“And let’s face it,” the source tells HollywoodLife, “you are going to get a very intimate concert with Adele. You will get all the hits, and it will all be live, and you’ll hear her sing her heart out during these shows. In a world of bigger and better, it is going to be something that Vegas hasn’t ever seen before. Disappointment is not even a possibility.”
Adele confirmed the long-rumored Vegas residency on November 30. “Se you at Caesars in Vegasss,” she tweeted out. Weeks before Adele’s announcement, Rolling Stone ran a cover story in which she shot down the rumored residency “because there’s f-cking nothing available.” She also turned down the idea of a world tour like she did for her album, 25. “It’s too unpredictable, with all the rules and stuff,” she says. “I don’t want anyone coming to my show scared. And I don’t want to get Covid, either.”
Weekends With Adele will require that all ticketholders show proof of vaccination and proof of a negative test before entry. These must be “issued from the healthcare provider performing the vaccination or test,” per Caesars Palace. “Both documents are required for entry and can be displayed on your smartphone or as physical copies.”
Famed DJ Kay Slay on life support after battling COVID for 2 weeks
Start Of Bear Period? Current Bitcoin Trend Looks Similar To June
‘Love During Lockup’ Preview: Gabby Reveals Chris’ Prison Money Will Pay For Their Wedding
Colorado Rapids bring in Brazilian Max Alves da Silva from Flamengo for reported $1 million
Similar to Last Year, Ethereum (ETH) Promises Huge ROI in 2022
Spread Your Wings: Scottie And Larsa Pippen’s Divorce Is Finally Finalized — Three Years After Splitting
Jefferson County man convicted in 2019 murder of father
Adele’s Vegas Residency Will Be Very ‘Intimate’ & May Be Extended ‘For Years’ After Initial Run
‘It’s my turn,’ former St. Louis Rams Torry Holt talks Hall of Fame chances
Donald Trump Doubles Down On Big Lie After Biden Torches Him & Twitter Calls Him A ‘Whiner’
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News7 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week