Five Best Meme Cryptocurrencies To Keep An Eye On In 2022

Meme tokens are cryptocurrencies with increased popularity within a short period. The remarkable acceptance of this type of cryptocurrency comes from the activities of retail investors or influencers. As a result, the meme cryptocurrencies have experienced tremendous growth throughout 2021. This explains the new market capitalization of the coins, which is more than 43 billion.
The meme cryptocurrencies are gaining more adoption in different sectors, of which Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are the top tokens with astronomical increases. In addition, some companies like AMC Theatres, Guaranty Escrow, EasyDNS, and others now accept Dogecoin for payment.
Related article | Only In Crypto: A Croissant Breaks Down How GameStop & NFTs Will Boost Ethereum
Here are some of the meme tokens you can include in your digital portfolio.
Dogecoin (DOGE)
Dogecoin has taken the lead is the top and most profitable meme coin for your investment. With the influence of Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Dogecoin, witnessed significant growth in 2021. Furthermore, the billionaire CEO, Musk, announced in December 2021 that Tesla adopted Dogecoin as one of the payment options.
Besides Tesla, other companies are interested in this fast-growing dog-themed meme coin. For example, AMC Theatre, one of the prominent theatres with the most significant number of branches, indicated its acceptance of DOGE as a payment method.
The move of this number meme token has put its market cap at 22.7 billion while its price at the time of writing is $0.1582 showing a dip of 7% within the last seven days. Dogecoin had its all-time of $0.73 on May 3, 2021. Analysts predict that this meme coin will hit $1 in a few months from its price performance.
Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Shiba Ina Coin has made a remarkable increase making its way to the top ten cryptocurrencies. SHIB stands as one of the top meme tokens for profitable investment with its price performance.
It has competitively raced with Dogecoin to emerge as ‘the most searched cryptocurrency for 2021’. Coinmarketcap gave a record of more than 188 million views for Shiba Inu as the top as Bitcoin follows behind it with about 145 million views.
This meme coin has a market cap of over $18.2 billion. Its price at the time of writing is $0.000033, indicating a dip of 2.19% within the last 24 hours. Shiba Inu hit an all-time high of $0.00008 in October 2021.
Dogelon Mars (ELON)
Dogelon Mars is derived by joining Dogecoin and Tesla’s billionaire CEO, Elon Musk, promoted Dogecoin. As a result, this meme coin has risen to be number 3 meme tokens and stands as an excellent investment means for profit.
By following the steps of Dogecoin, Dogelon Mars has become one of the top meme coins that are highly sought for. Some crypto exchanges such as Huobi, Gemini, Crypto.com now support the meme coin on their platforms.
The dog-themed coin boasts a market cap of about $869 million. Its price is $0.000001328 showing a drop of 5% within the last 24 hours at the time of writing.
Samoyedcoin (SAMO)
Samoyedcoin shares some similarities with the Solana Network. However, the meme coin enables high scalability, speedy transactions, and low fees.
Furthermore, the meme coin ensures scarcity through its token burns three times from its launch time. The last destruction in November 2021 resulted in the burning of up to 500 million SAMO tokens.
This meme coin has a market cap of about $124 million. At the time of writing, SAMO is $0.03174 showing a drop of 3.36% within the last 24 hours.
MonaCoin (MONA)
Created in December 2013, Monacoin operates as an open-source p2p network.
This meme coin was developed in Japan as the first altcoin. It later boomed after being used in an advert for buying land in Nagano.
Related article | Why was 2021 an important year for NFT?
Monacoin currently has a market cap of about $77 million. Its price at the time of writing is $1.11, with a 1.95% dip within the last 24 hours. The meme coin had its all-time high in 2017 and is considered one of the investment tokens to boost your profit.
Featured image from Pexels, Charts from TradingView.com
In addition, the analyst points out that bitcoin is reaching a death cross.
Bitcoin’s price has formed a “head and shoulders” pattern.
Today bitcoin reached $41,000 price level, down from $45,000 only a few hours earlier. Except for ATOM, which has gained more than 16 percent in a single day, other cryptocurrencies are in similarly bad shape.
The pair began to fall again, breaking through the floor of liquidation observed in December. In the trading community, the emphasis has been on a repeat of September’s $30,000 lows, with the possibility of a drop below that level being a realistic goal.
42.5K-The Crucial Price Level
According to Wolves of crypto, Bitcoin’s price had formed a “head and shoulders” pattern and was expected to bounce off the 42.5K level, which has acted as support several times in the past. According to the expert, this support line has been the most significant in the last year.
In addition, the analyst points out that bitcoin is reaching a death cross, which is the 50 SMA crossing the 200 SMA, forcing the price down. This is a trigger. 42.5k is a fundamental level of support, and as the price broke this line, we may see 30k. Just in case if it had bounced off, we could have expected 53k.
Over the last month, Bitcoin’s value has been steadily declining. The BTC price has fallen more than 40% from its all-time high of $69,000 in November. The price of Bitcoin has fluctuated dramatically over the previous decade, which has always been the case. According to CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin price today is $42,394.22 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $61,908,921,060 USD.
The Metaverse is a virtual world where people may share their experiences and communicate in real-time in simulated environments. It can potentially change the way people work, shop, communicate, and consume information. As a result, firms are eager to stake up early positions in the sector, and NFTs are a unique and efficient means to do so.
Among Adidas’ recent ventures include joint projects with NFT creators Bored Ape Yacht Club and Pixel Vaults Punks Comic – an agreement with cryptocurrency investor Gmoney and the acquisition of digital land in the Sandbox, a blockchain-based virtual environment.
Moreover, Twitter and Facebook have already announced that they would be integrating NFT avatars into their services. As more companies get on board with the NFT craze and create new customer experiences, the Metaverse is already receiving mainstream attention.
Consequently, everyone will need a virtual representation of themselves to begin exploring this new and exciting virtual space.
Meanwhile, a new project called Novatar has just been established. Seems, It has the potential to take the industry by storm with its implementation of several innovations. Novatar’s approach and concept are what sets it apart from the others. One of its main features is the implementation of the first-ever aging NFT. It will be like a natural process of an infant growing up into an adult.
In addition, as it transforms, it will acquire and display unique physical shifts. Using the blockchains dynamics, a user can either raise their Novatar to adulthood or keep it a newborn baby.
Users will engage with these Novatars as their new Meta persona. Besides a virtual description of the user, they will have a profession, boast of excellent designs, and will be the way to be identified in the future metaverses.
Also, as in the real world, each Novatar is a unique, one-of-a-kind digital asset, graphically generated by AI. There will be a limited set of 25K baby Novatars in existence, which will be able to become adults each having a distinct facial expression, futuristic clothes, and aesthetics.
Novatars are genetically diverse, each with its own set of distinct traits. There are basic/mandatory 9 genes in baby avatar. Moreover, there are 14 genes in adult Novatars, with 10 basic sets of the gene pool and 4 optional. For example, the gene responsible for the profession is considered a rare one; Novatars with this gene will be deemed very exceptional.
The Novatars are meant to be used as a digital pass to online and offline events held only for Novatar NFTs holders.
Investors will have a broader range of options to pick from.
At 9:00 a.m. (UTC) on 7 January 2022, Binance initiated trading for the pairs.
A recent tweet from Binance Coin announced that the following seven new trading pairs will be introduced.
$ALICE/ $BNB
$ATOM/ $TRY
$ETH/ $UST
$GALA/ $AUD
$LRC/ $BNB
$ONE/ $ETH
$OOKI/ $BNB
At 9:00 a.m. (UTC) on 7 January 2022, Binance initiated trading for the above-mentioned trading pairs. Investors will have a broader range of options to pick from with the introduction of additional trading pairs. Let us take a look at these cryptocurrencies.
MyNeighborAlice (ALICE)
Multiplayer building game My Neighbor Alice allows players to purchase and develop virtual islands and exciting items and meet new people.
Cosmos (ATOM)
The project aims to make decentralized applications less complicated and challenging for developers by providing modular architecture.
Ethereum (ETH)
The notion of a blockchain smart contract platform was first introduced by Ethereum. Furthermore, it may be used to run decentralized smart contracts and other cryptocurrencies as a platform.
Gala (GALA)
With Gala Games, gamers will regain control over their gaming experience, reshaping the gaming industry in the process. Creating blockchain games players want to play is a primary goal for Gala Games.
Loopring (LRC)
Loopring, an open protocol for decentralised crypto exchanges has its native coin, LRC cryptocurrency token built on Ethereum.
Harmony (ONE)
Blockchain platform Harmony was built to allow the development and deployment of decentralized apps.
Ooki Protocol (OOKI)
It’s possible to develop a Decentralized Application that connects lenders, borrowers, and traders to the most adaptable decentralized financial protocol across different blockchains using the Ooki decentralized protocol.