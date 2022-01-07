News
For 18 seasons, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has been the Ravens’ most constant rival: ‘He’s like the Terminator’
On his first visit, they treated him like the neophyte he was.
They picked him off twice and sacked him two others in a 30-13 thrashing. The Ravens, led by a prime Ray Lewis and a rapidly ascending Ed Reed, would finish that season with the league’s sixth best defense. Ben Roethlisberger was a 22-year-old rookie who relieved starter Tommy Maddox in the third quarter.
Despite the lumps he took in that, his first dose of NFL action, Roethlisberger did throw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter. Even then, he would not stop coming.
Over the years since that initial encounter in 2004, the Ravens have faced Roethlisberger 25 times in the regular season and thrice in the playoffs. His Steelers have won 18 of those meetings, encompassing some of the most brutal, unpredictable, invigorating action of this NFL century. If Sunday’s game at M&T Bank Stadium is Roethlisberger’s last regular-season bow — as he has said it probably will be — he could not finish in a more fitting locale, with both teams clinging to playoff hopes.
No player has loomed as a more constant rival to the Ravens. In his prime, Roethlisberger was a horror-movie bogeyman in a No. 7 jersey, the figure who could not be pulled to the turf at the game’s crucial moments. In later years, he became the respected voice of experience on the other side of an enduring feud. The “Big Ben” the Ravens see Sunday won’t be the quarterback who haunted them a decade ago, but he did beat them earlier this season and twice last year.
“The game is never over with that guy, until the last, final whistle blows,” said Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith, who has faced Roethlisberger since 2011.
Like most long-term Ravens, Smith can point to moments he’ll cherish — the December 2015 victory in which he intercepted Roethlisberger and had a 101-yard pick-six called back because of an offside penalty — and ones he’d prefer to forget.
“He’s just kicked our butts numerous amounts of times,” Smith said. “And we’ve had some good games against him.”
It’s striking how clearly veteran defenders remember their first and best games against Roethlisberger. Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee recovered a fumble in his NFL debut, which just happened to be a 28-point blowout of the Steelers. But the second meeting of that 2011 season is the one he’ll always cherish.
He was late for the team flight to Pittsburgh and then overslept in his hotel room, raising the ire of his position coach, the late Clarence Brooks, who punched a hole in the wall. McPhee responded with a half-sack the next day as the Ravens won on a last-minute touchdown catch by Torrey Smith.
“It was amazing,” he said. “Coach went off on me, and then I went out there and balled out.”
McPhee recalls so clearly in part because Roethlisberger was a unique, momentous opponent. Older teammates told him to make sure he was angry when he reached No. 7, to “leave your Ravens decal on his jersey.”
“He was like a giant tight end playing quarterback,” McPhee said. “You had to know how to sack him when you got to him, by pinning both arms down. … That’s what made him so great, it’s crazy to say but his escapability away from the sack. He had crazy pocket awareness, crazy upper-body strength where he could just throw you off.”
Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale has watched Roethlisberger rise from the dead to lead so many comebacks that he questioned whether the 39-year-old quarterback will actually retire.
“Who knows with Ben?” Martindale said. “He’s like the Terminator. You think about the history of this game and this rivalry, how many times he’s been hit. You can picture them as fans, as writers, as coaches. It’s just what they don’t show is him getting up and playing the next play or playing the next series. It’s unbelievable his resiliency and his toughness. If there’s a ring of fame for this game, he’s definitely on it.”
He noted that even this version of Roethlisberger, who relies on quick releases more than zombie play extension, has led the Steelers to more fourth-quarter points than all but one other team. Seventeen of those came in Pittsburgh’s Week 13 win over the Ravens.
Comb Roethlisberger’s history against the Ravens and you’ll find all types of games.
There were afternoons and nights when he was almost perfect: 13-for-16 for 209 yards and five touchdowns in a 38-7 victory in 2007, 25-for-37 for 340 yards and six touchdowns in a 43-23 win in 2014, 506 yards in a 39-38 thriller in December 2017.
On other occasions, the Ravens got the better of him: two interceptions and nine sacks in a 2006 shutout, three interceptions and four sacks in a 35-7 blowout to start the 2011 season, two interceptions and five sacks in a 2015 playoff win in Pittsburgh.
So few games, however, resulted in clear knockouts for either side.
They were more likely to resemble the December 2010 game when Roethlisberger threw an interception in the second quarter, took three sacks and had his nose broken by an inadvertent swat from Ravens defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, but still led two second-half scoring drives to seize a 13-10 comeback victory.
When Ngata was asked to name his favorite hit at his retirement news conference in 2019, he said: “Breaking Ben’s nose.” As laughter filled the auditorium, he quickly added: “I didn’t do it on purpose, but it just kind of happened.”
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin recalled the same moment when talking to Pittsburgh reporters about the rivalry: “I often tell the young guys a story about the time [Ben] got his nose broken in Baltimore, and he came to the sideline during the timeout and said, ‘How do I look?’ It’s just is what it is.”
So it went in the never-ending battle between a proud defense and a quarterback who, at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, was built more like a linebacker.
“Make no mistake, this series is special because of the men that have played in it,” Tomlin said. “Guys like Ben pitting his skills against [Terrell] Suggs, guys like Hines [Ward] pitting his skills against Ed Reed. You could go on and on and on. That’s what makes this series what it is. … It’s the story of the men, those gold jacket guys, those guys that have unique talent, but it goes beyond their unique talent.”
If Roethlisberger had a generational counterpart on the Ravens, it was Suggs, who entered the league a year before him. It’s no coincidence that the Ravens asked their former defensive leader to return to Baltimore as “Legend of the Game” for Sunday’s final matchup.
Suggs had a sack in Roethlisberger’s first game, but it was on Maddox. He ultimately produced some signature games against his nemesis: two sacks in that 27-0 shutout in November 2006, three in the 35-7 beatdown to open the 2011 season. He also boiled with frustration after Roethlisberger slipped from his grasp to lead backbreaking comebacks.
McPhee was struck by the cerebral war behind their showdowns. “They knew each other like brothers or cousins,” he said. “Suggs knew everything about him, all his hand signals, all his code words. He caught two picks on him, one in 2011 and one in 2014 — the one he caught between his legs — and that was just him knowing ‘Big Ben,’ the way he liked to change his calls, the plays he liked to go to on third down.”
In later years, both men characterized their rivalry in respectful terms.
When the Steelers quarterback criticized his own play heading into a 2017 matchup, Suggs jokingly accused him of attempting “Jedi mind tricks” on the Ravens.
The two exchanged signed jerseys after the Ravens beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh in 2018, Suggs’ last season with the Ravens.
Roethlisberger called Suggs, who sacked him more than any other opponent, “one of the best I have ever played against.”
With Roethlisberger expected to join Suggs in retirement after this season, will the Ravens-Steelers rivalry enter a different era?
Smith, who might also retire after this season, thinks so.
“There are only a couple guys left that Ben has even played against numerous times on our squad,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it’s the end of the rivalry era, but it’s definitely the end of those big-name guys, and it has to start anew.”
STEELERS@RAVENS
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 5
News
The truth is hard to find in complex, crafty ‘Hero’
MOVIE REVIEW
“A HERO”
Rated PG-13. In Farsi with subtitles. At Landmark Kendall Square and on Amazon Prime on Jan. 21.
Grade: B+
Iran’s Asghar Farhadi, a two-time Academy Award winner, is a master of moral quicksand. As he has demonstrated in such films as “About Elly” (2009), “A Separation” (2011) and “The Past” (2013), the playwright and filmmaker deals in a netherworld of half-truths, semi-truths and outright lies, where reality, like truth, is a constantly morphing condition that leaves us feeling sick and queasy.
In “A Hero,” a title that invites irony, Rahim Soltani (Amir Jadidi), a divorced businessman and father with a deer-in-the-headlights expression, is in prison for an unpaid debt. On leave, he discovers that his love interest Farkhondeh (Sahar Goldoust) has found a woman’s bag with 17 gold coins in it. Rahim plans to use the coins to pay down his debt and hopefully get released from prison. But he has second thoughts and decides to try to return the coins to their owner. He posts notices near the place where the bag was found. A woman replies, claiming the bag and its contents.
Although not 100% accurate, Rahim’s story touches the hearts of the prison executives. They notify newspaper and television contacts. Rahim’s generosity becomes well known in the news and on the streets and social media. But there is push back. What if he has made it all up? Why didn’t he make sure to get the phone number and address of the woman who claimed the bag belonged to her? Why is the man to whom Rahim owes the money now the villain of the story?
“A Hero” has elements of a Preston Sturges comedy. But there is nothing funny about it (and that is a problem for me with Farhadi’s work). When Rahim visits a former employer at an archeological site at the tomb of Xerxes at the opening of the film, the burden of Persian history appears to weigh upon him. Rahim says that he borrowed the money with a partner to start a business, but that the partner ran off with the money. But is that the complete truth? A charity gives Rahim a citation for his generosity and asks its members to raise money for Rahim to help pay off his debt. But when Rahim’s truthfulness is questioned and a video of him fighting with Bahram (Mohsen Tanabandeh), the angry and unforgiving man to whom the debt is owed, is shared, Rahim’s reputation is smeared, again.
Even Rahim’s family becomes involved. His sister agrees to pretend to be the woman to whom the gold was returned. His young son, who has trouble speaking and fears that his father will marry again, tries to make a video in defense of his father. Yes, oh, what tangled webs we weave. Farhadi’s work can be a difficult sit. While most art aspires to delight and instruct, Farhadi’s films err on the side of instruction and leave the delight to others. Still, “A Hero” tells a compelling moral tale.
(“A Hero” contains profanity and mature themes.)
News
Pozniak: Law enforcement needs an image makeover in 2022
Last year was a tumultuous one for the image and reputation of policing. A tidal wave of negative news about police misconduct and illegal behavior both locally and nationally overshadowed the important and often dangerous duties officers perform every day, which many of us take for granted.
This news coverage dramatically increased the negative opinion and perception citizens have of police officers. A Washington Post-ABC News poll showed that 6 in 10 Americans reported that their confidence in police officers has been shaken. The same percent believe that police officers are not held accountable for their unlawful behavior.
I conducted a survey of college students in a crisis communications course I taught. These were not your typical students who belong to fraternities and sororities. My class was composed of students holding full- and part-time jobs, raising young children and those who served in military combat. The survey showed that 100% of the students believed that policing is a dangerous job and officers perform a vital service to society.
However, almost 70% believed that their local police officers are not friendly or approachable, and do not relate well to the community. A similar percent do not trust their local police department because of frequent media reports on officer misconduct and illegal behavior.
The Boston Herald and other respected print, broadcast and social media news organizations have been focused on an uptick in police misconduct. This paper and columnist Howie Carr have gone after the embarrassing scandals and multiple arrests of Massachusetts state troopers.
Legitimate and embarrassing news reports focused on officers being arrested for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident, domestic violence, sexual assault and rape, assault and battery, inappropriate use of force, sleeping in a patrol car while on duty, officers lying on the witness stand and possession of child pornography.
High-profile and live televised trials found juries convicting officers of murder and manslaughter. Demonstrations were held to condemn police brutality while chants of defund the police and police reform were heard coast to coast.
As someone who has spent decades dealing with image and reputation challenges and designing state and national communications campaigns to change public opinion and perception, let me professionally declare that it’s time for a police image makeover in 2022. And here’s how.
Massachusetts Police Chiefs, union representatives and leaders of professional law enforcement associations must stop complaining to each other about their poor image and take action by coming together for an image and reputation summit. A professional facilitator would lead the group into designing a six-month statewide rebranding campaign, using all types of media tools to communicate the positive contributions officers make in the communities they serve.
The goal of this campaign is to begin to regain the trust and appreciation of all Massachusetts residents toward law enforcement officers.
Rather than paying high-priced consultants to assist with campaign development, distinguished and accomplished public relations, advertising, marketing and branding experts now retired should be invited to volunteer their time to this initiative. Retired non-profit fundraisers should be asked to volunteer their expertise in identifying funding sources for the campaign.
A campaign with consistent and repetitive messaging, with campaign material sent to local departments that they can use to supplement the statewide messaging, is needed now as a way to counter the negative image of officers, which is likely to continue in 2022. Otherwise, the law enforcement profession will continue to experience poor officer morale, chiefs and command officers leaving the profession, greater challenges of filling vacant officer positions and decreasing enrollment at regional police training academies.
Good officers are being stereotyped by the bad, which is not fair to the hardworking men and women who wear the badge of a Massachusetts police officer. This is the year to turn this image problem around.
Billerica resident Rick Pozniak has spent 40 years as a public relations and communications executive. He now teaches communications courses at several colleges and at a county house of corrections.
News
Editorial: Move to keep Trump off ticket would backfire
No one can accuse the Democrats of considering the consequences of their actions.
Case in point: A handful of Democrats, constitutional scholars and pro-democracy advocates have been exploring how a post-Civil War amendment to the Constitution might be used to render former President Trump ineligible from holding office again.
The events of Jan. 6, 2021, launched calls for Congress to strip Trump of his ability to run for president again, according to the Hill, and while they have lessened, talks are still ongoing.
At issue is Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, ratified after the Civil War, which says that officeholders who “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same” are disqualified from future office.
An analysis by The Hill found that around a dozen Democratic lawmakers have spoken either publicly or privately over the last year about how Section 3 of the 14th Amendment might apply to those who engaged in insurrection on Jan. 6.
Among those whose offices have spoken recently with Laurence Tribe, a constitutional expert at Harvard Law School, are Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who sits on the Jan. 6 House Select Committee; Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), who chairs the powerful House Judiciary Committee; and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.).
“I continue to explore all legal paths to ensure that the people who tried to subvert our democracy are not in charge of it,” Wasserman Schultz told The Hill.
Most constitutional scholars who spoke to The Hill think the provision is not “self-executing.” In practical terms, that means applying Section 3 to Trump would require an additional step by lawmakers to make the 14th Amendment operative.
Democrats read polls indicating that approval for President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris is tanking, they must have also seen polls indicating that Americans are also unhappy with Congress.
So how did they miss the Washington Post/University of Maryland poll that found that 34% of Americans think violent action against the government is sometimes justified.
A CBS News-YouGov poll from late December found 62% of Americans saying they expect the losing side in future presidential elections to react violently.
And an NPR/Ipsos poll finds that two-thirds of GOP respondents believe that “voter fraud helped Joe Biden win the 2020 election.”
What do these Democratic lawmakers and scholars think the reaction will be to an attempt to make Trump ineligible for re-election?
If two-thirds of polled Republicans believe Democrats pulled a fast one in 2020, invoking Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, especially with a leg-up from lawmakers, is hardly going to win over any hearts and minds.
It will, however, pour gasoline on a fire.
For Democrats, it must be infuriating that Trump still holds sway with voters — a Marquette Law School poll taken late last year found that 60% of Republicans wanted him to run. And with Biden’s approval approaching the Earth’s core, the midterms aren’t looking too bright for the party as a whole.
So a move to get Trump as far away from the 2024 ticket could be seen a party win. But for a badly polarized nation, such a move would make things much, much worse.
Let the Jan. 6 House panel do its job. Issue subpoenas, hear testimony, get the facts. Be transparent.
The country is watching.
