‘Hatred in the eyes’: How racist rage animated Jan. 6 riots
By FARNOUSH AMIRI
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Cori Bush is no stranger to protests. She spent years marching the streets of St. Louis and Ferguson, Missouri, rising to public office on the strength of her activism.
But as the Missouri Democrat looked out the window of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — only her third day as a member of Congress — she knew what was about to take place would be no peaceful protest. The Confederate flags in the crowd, and the makeshift noose and gallows erected on the Capitol grounds, spoke to a more sinister reality.
“I’ve been to hundreds of protests and have organized so many protests, I can’t count. I know what a protest is: This is not that,” Bush, who is Black, said recently in an interview with The Associated Press.
The insurrection by pro-Trump supporters and members of far-right groups shattered the sense of security that many had long felt at the Capitol as rioters forcibly delayed the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.
But for people of color, including many in Congress, the attack was more than a violent challenge to a free and fair election — it was an eerily familiar display of white supremacist violence, this time at the very seat of American democracy.
“First of all, as a Black woman, that is already just tough on a level that’s different from what a white person would experience,” Bush said of the imagery and rhetoric surrounding the attack, especially the Confederate flag that was carried by a rioter inside the Capitol. “But it’s especially different for Black people because of our history. The history of this country has been that type of language and imagery is directed right at us in a very negative and oftentimes violent way.”
While Bush managed to escape the Capitol and barricade with her staff in her office in a nearby building, dozens of police officers faced down the violent mob in hours of frantic hand-to-hand combat. More than 100 officers were injured, some severely.
A group of officers testified to Congress in July about the physical and verbal abuse they faced from supporters of former President Donald Trump. Harry Dunn, a Black officer, recalled an exchange he had with rioters who disputed that Biden defeated Trump.
When Dunn said that he had voted for Biden and that his vote should be counted, a crowd began hurling a racial slur at him.
“One woman in a pink MAGA (Make America Great Again) shirt yelled, ‘You hear that guys, this n—- voted for Joe Biden!’” said Dunn, who has served more than a dozen years on the Capitol Police force.
“Then the crowd, perhaps around 20 people, joined in, screaming, ‘Boo! F—-ing n—-!’” he testified. He said no one had ever called him the N-word while he was in uniform.
Later that night, Dunn said, he sat in the Capitol Rotunda and wept.
Meanwhile, as the attack unfolded at the Capitol, a handful of lawmakers remained trapped in the House and Senate galleries with no escape as rioters fought to break in.
After a gunshot killing Ashli Babbitt, who was among the rioters and attempting to leap through a broken window, rang out in the House chamber, Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado decided the best thing members could do was take off their congressional pins identifying them as lawmakers.
But for lawmakers of color like Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., removing the pin was not an option.
“I thought there’s no way I’m taking off my pin. Because it was either you get recognized by the insurrectionist or you don’t get recognized by Capitol Police as a brown woman or Black woman,” Jayapal told the AP in December.
She added: “And so many of the members of color that I know did not take off their pins.”
Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the chairman of the panel investigating Jan. 6 and among those stuck in the gallery, said that day specifically brought back “unpleasant experiences” from his early days as a Black politician in Mississippi.
“I saw the kind of hatred in the eyes of the people who broke in the Capitol. It was that same kind of hatred I saw in people who wanted to stop people of color from casting a ballot for the candidate of their choice in Mississippi,” Thompson said.
In the aftermath of the attack, Crow and other white lawmakers reckoned with the experiences their colleagues of color faced that day. Crow told his Democratic colleague Rep. Val Demings, a Black former Orlando police chief who was also trapped in the gallery, that he didn’t realize at the time how difficult it would be for members of color to disguise themselves from the mob.
“Jason shared after all of it with me that for him — these are his words — as a white male he could take off his pin, or he could keep his pin and run over to the other side with the Republicans and stand there and people may not know the difference,” Demings said.
Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., also reflected on his ability to blend in more easily.
“I think to myself, well, if I need to, I can untuck my shirt, I can throw my jacket away. I’m a white guy,” Himes said. “There’s actually a reasonable probability that I get through this crowd, right? In retrospect, I reflected on the fact that that was not true for Ilhan Omar,” he said, referring to the Black Democrat from Minnesota.
Crow himself called the interaction that day a “learning moment.”
“It wasn’t until that day when I was on the receiving end of the violence of white supremacy in our nation that I understood,” he said.
The attack finally ended and the Capitol was secured. The rioters were allowed to peacefully leave the complex and lawmakers who stayed to finish the certification of the election went home. The images that surfaced online and on television showed the Capitol’s janitorial staff, the majority of them people of color, sweeping the broken glass and scrubbing the walls.
Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., joined them, getting on his hands and knees to pick up water bottles, clothing, Trump flags and U.S. flags. The son of Korean immigrants and, in 2018, the first Asian American to represent New Jersey in Congress, Kim reflected at the time how he, a person of color, was cleaning up after people who waved white supremacist symbols like the Confederate flag during the melee.
While he hadn’t considered race at the time, Kim told the AP shortly after the attack, “It’s so hard because we don’t look at each other and see each other as Americans first.”
Terror, shattered glass and thanks: Lawmakers recall Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — One year later, their voices still quavered and they gratefully credited the U.S. Capitol Police with saving their lives. And, perhaps, preserving American democracy as well.
On the anniversary of last year’s Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, dozens of lawmakers gathered Thursday to share their stories of that day’s terror and resilience.
It was an insurrection aimed at stopping lawmakers from officially affirming Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over Trump. Some people died, scores were injured, the Capitol was damaged and the House and Senate counting of ballots was delayed for hours but not deterred.
___
Among those in the room Thursday were Charles and Gladys Sicknick, parents of Brian Sicknick, 42, a Capitol police officer who was injured fighting off the mob and who died the following day.
Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, recalled that he and colleagues on the House floor took off their jackets in expectation of fighting for their lives.
“We were ready to try and defend our colleagues from whatever was going to come through those doors,” he said. Allred, 38, is a former NFL linebacker, but no one knew what to expect and finally officers evacuated them.
“As we were exiting the House floor, I saw the glass breaking. I saw the officers staying behind with their guns drawn. And I thought about the opportunity that they had given me,” he said.
Allred said he and his wife had one young son at home and a second was weeks away from being born. “Had those officers not held that line, I would not have met my son Cameron.” He said that since he was raised by a single mother, he’d long been committed “to making sure that my boys knew me.”
Looking at Sicknick’s parents, Allred said, “Your son’s sacrifice allowed me to meet mine.”
___
Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., recounted lying on the floor of the House gallery and calling his family “to tell them I was safe, even though I was not sure that I was.”
The five-term House veteran, 63, said his recovery from that day “has not been an easy one.” That was a reference to the trauma he’s suffered and the counseling he’s received, which he’s discussed publicly before.
“It’s been made more painful, however, by that fact that most of our colleagues on the other side of the aisle continue to accommodate that big lie that was the predicate for the attack on our country,” he said.
Kildee warned that Jan. 6 “is not behind us. The threat, and the lie that fuels that threat, continues to rear its head in other forms.” That includes threats of violence against lawmakers and voting restrictions that Republicans have been enacting in states around the country, he said.
He held up a shard of broken glass that he picked up in the Capitol that day and has carried daily “as a constant reminder in my pocket of the brutality of that day. We must have truth, we must have accountability.”
___
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said he wasn’t fully aware of the dangers surrounding him until he was told to get a gas mask.
Schiff recalled how two Republican colleagues approached him as the order came to evacuate the House chamber.
“One of them said, ‘You can’t let them see you. I know these people. I can talk to these people. I can talk my way through these people. You are in a whole different category.’”
Schiff was vilified by many Trump supporters for being a leader of House Democrats’ 2020 impeachment of Trump over allegations that he pressured Ukraine to provide him with politically damaging information about Democrats.
___
Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., said that as she sought cover in the House visitors’ gallery, she spoke to her family to reassure them she was all right.
“Which my son said, ‘Mom, we know what’s going on. We can hear breaking glass. How can you say you’re OK? And that was just like a dagger through my heart,” she said.
On Thursday, she recalled the moments after that call, which were captured in a widely used photograph of her being comforted by Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., a former Army Ranger and veteran of combat in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“The memory I have that is the strongest, as I lay there feeling like I might be having a heart attack, feeling Jason Crow take my hand and say in this very calm and soothing voice, ‘You’re going to be okay, you’re going to be okay.’ And it was about the best thing anybody could have possibly said to me at that moment.”
___
Last Jan. 6 was the fourth day in office for freshman Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif. Still 31 and new to Congress, aides had to ferry her to the House galleries because she didn’t know how to get there.
Thursday, she said she’d never forget the attack and “the sound of the doors closing and being locked. Introducing myself to my colleagues as we were hiding under the chairs” and “fashioning weapons out of pens and my high heels.”
When police led her group to elevators to flee the rioters, she worried that when the doors opened, she was “sure we were going to see a machine gun and for it all to be over.” And she recalled the Capitol police officer “who put his body in the way in case that happened.”
___
Rep. Mike Quigley., D-Ill., recalled seeing a huge mob itching for a fight on the East Capitol steps with just three Capitol Police officers in ballcaps between them and the Capitol.
“I know I wouldn’t be here without them, and I question whether our country would be,” Quigley said.
Avalanche’s top line dominates in blowout home victory over Jets
The Avalanche’s top line took flight on Thursday against the Jets.
Colorado rolled to a 7-1 victory at Ball Arena with goals from Gabe Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. Landeskog recorded a hat trick. MacKinnon added four assists to extend his NHL-best points streak to 12 games.
The Avalanche (19-8-2) — winners of 10 straight at Ball Arena — need one more victory to set a franchise record for consecutive home wins. Colorado hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.
A back-and-forth opening period Thursday began with a Jets power-play goal. Darcy Kuemper got beat by Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele just 20 seconds into the shorthanded sequence. The Avalanche pulled it even later in the first when forward Nazem Kadri tipped in a rocket from defenseman Erik Johnson.
Kadri is off to the best start of his NHL career with 42 points (12 goals) over 27 games played this season.
The Avs powered ahead in the second period. Rebound goals from Landeskog (twice) and Rantanen — each assisted by MacKinnon — provided a 4-1 lead. Colorado added third-period goals from MacKinnon and Landeskog (with another MacKinnon helper). Then defenseman Bo Byram found the back of the net to secure the landslide victory.
Kuemper has won seven consecutive starts in net for the Avalanche to tie his career-best set in 2019 with the Arizona Coyotes. Kuemper made 34 stops against the Jets.
This story will be updated.
Big second half run pushes CU Buffs men’s basketball past Washington State
Tad Boyle warned that after an unusually long midseason delay between games, the Colorado men’s basketball team wouldn’t exactly be in midseason form once the Buffaloes returned to the floor.
At long last — 19 days to be exact — that day finally arrived on Thursday. And indeed, the Buffs looked more like a team playing its first game of the season, and not one playing its first game of the new calendar year.
Yet much like the early games of the 2021-22 season, the Buffs found a way to get the job done down the stretch. Spurred by a dominant run midway through the second half, the Buffs made it a happy 59th birthday for Boyle on Thursday, resuming Pac-12 Conference play with an 83-78 win against Washington State at the CU Events Center.
Washington State led for much of the first half after surging ahead behind a 16-4 run. CU answered that burst with seven consecutive points to keep the score close throughout the remainder of the half, though the Cougars took a 38-37 lead into halftime.
Consecutive 3-pointers from Washington State’s Tyrell Roberts gave the Cougars a 58-52 lead midway through the second half, but CU ripped off an 11-0 run to take control. WSU battled to within 71-68 and remained within four points on several occasions down the stretch, but the Buffs came up with a key basket each time to hold off the Cougars.
WSU had a final chance after battling to within 79-76 in the final minute, but senior guard Elijah Parquet worked down the shot clock before converting a driving layup to push the CU lead back to five points.
CU shot a red-hot .643 after halftime (18-for-28) and finished 19-for-27 at the free throw line, offsetting a sloppy 17-turnover effort by the Buffs.
Senior Evan Battey went 7-for-8 from the field and paced the Buffs’ offense with 20 points. Point guard Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 16 points with four assists, while Jabari Walker went 7-for-11 with 17 points and eight rebounds.
Freshman guard Julian Hammond III also contributed a clutch effort off the bench. After fellow freshman KJ Simpson was sidelined for the remainder of the game after taking a shot to the head in the first half, Hammond posted five rebounds, four assists, two points and no turnovers in 14 minutes.
Colorado 83, Washington St. 78
WASHINGTON ST. (8-5, 1-2 Pac-12)
Gueye 1-2 0-2 2, Jackson 3-6 2-2 8, Bamba 5-10 2-4 14, Flowers 2-10 2-2 7, Roberts 9-20 4-4 25, Abogidi 6-6 4-6 16, Rodman 2-3 1-1 6, Jakimovski 0-2 0-0 0, Koulibaly 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 15-21 78.
COLORADO (10-3, 2-1)
Battey 7-8 4-6 20, Walker 7-11 2-5 16, da Silva 3-6 2-2 10, Barthelemy 5-12 5-5 17, Parquet 2-6 2-2 6, Clifford 3-6 3-3 9, Hammond 1-4 0-0 2, Lovering 1-2 1-4 3, Simpson 0-1 0-0 0, O’Brien 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 19-27 83.
Halftime — Washington St. 38-37. 3-point goals — Washington St. 7-26 (Roberts 3-10, Bamba 2-4, Rodman 1-2, Flowers 1-9, Jakimovski 0-1), Colorado 6-15 (Battey 2-3, da Silva 2-3, Barthelemy 2-5, Parquet 0-2, Walker 0-2). Fouled out — Jackson, Abogidi. Rebounds — Washington St. 26 (Abogidi 10), Colorado 28 (Walker 8). Assists — Washington St. 12 (Flowers 5), Colorado 17 (Barthelemy, Parquet, Hammond 4). Total fouls — Washington St. 25, Colorado 18.
