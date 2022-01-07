News
High school roundup: Burnsville gets OT winner over Eastview in girls hockey
Burnsville’s Katie Katzmarek scored the game-winning goal six minutes into overtime on the road against Eastview en route to a 2-1 victory Thursday at Apple Valley Sports Arena.
Zoie Dundon scored five minutes into the game to give Burnsville (11-4-1) the early lead. The Blaze held the lead until late in the third period when Avery Chesek scored on the power play for Eastview (5-6-1) to force overtime.
Both goaltenders played well, with Burnsville’s Addison Oettinger finishing with 28 saves and Eastview’s Angie Lombardi tallying 31.
Rosemount 4, Farmington 2: A four-goal performance from Whitney Tuttle powered Rosemount to its 13th win in 14 games.
Tuttle scored once in each of the first two periods before scoring twice in the final period to break open a 2-2 tie. Tuttle has 23 goals and 18 assists so far this season.
Other scores: Apple Valley defeated Eagan 6-3; North St. Paul/Tartan defeated Irondale 5-1; Lakeville South defeated Shakopee 6-1; Prior Lake defeated Lakeville North 4-3; St. Croix Valley defeated Woodbury 1-0.
Boys hockey
Hill-Murray 9, Tartan 2: A seven-goal third period outburst powered Hill-Murray to a runaway victory on the road.
Tied 2-2 at the end of the second period, Simon Seidl scored three minutes into the third period to give Hill-Murray the lead. From there, the Pioneers scored five goals in the game’s next five minutes. Seidl netted his second of the game and Dylan Godbout scored twice, adding on to his first-period goal to give him a hat trick. With the win, Hill-Murray (9-3-0) maintains the top spot in the Metro East standings. Tartan (6-5-1) sits at third.
Other scores: Eastview defeats Minnetonka 5-3; St. Thomas Academy defeated South St. Paul 11-0; Delano defeated Rosemount 2-1; Simley defeated Two Rivers 8-0; Mahtomedi defeated Highland Park 9-1.
Girls basketball
Park of Cottage Grove 71, Hastings 30: Justine Jameson scored 24 and Tori Henderson added 19 to propel the Wolfpack to a comfortable win over Hastings. Park (5-5) held Hastings (6-3) to just 12 points in the second half as no Hastings’ players scored double digits. Maggie Schlottman led the team with nine.
Other scores: Como Park defeated Harding 94-37; Highland Park defeated Washington 47-35.
Boys basketball
Eastview 81, Apple Valley 48: A balanced Eastview attack proved too potent for Apple Valley as four Lightning players scored in double digits, none more than 13 points, in the win.
Ten players scored for Eastview (8-2) with Chet Kloss leading the way with 13. Mileo Patterson scored a game-high 16 points for Apply Valley (2-6). Eastview was in control all night long, leading by 18 at halftime and outscoring the Eagles by 15 in the second half.
Lakeville South 66, Prior Lake 61: Avery Mast scored 24 as Lakeville South outlasted Prior Lake in overtime.
Lakeville South (5-3) fought back from a nine-point halftime deficit to win on the road. Mast led all scorers with 24 and Connor Beauchamp and Jackson Ressler scored 12 and 11, respectively, to aid in the Cougars’ win. Malcolm Jones scored a team-high 23 for Prior Lake (4-6).
Other scores: Shakopee defeated Burnsville 84-48; Rosemount defeated Farmington 66-58, Highland Park defeated Washington 72-49.
News
At state Capitol, Minnesotans mark anniversary of Jan. 6 election insurrection. ‘We can’t tolerate this.’
More than a hundred Minnesotans braved bone-chilling cold Thursday evening in St. Paul to mark one year since rioters loyal to former President Donald Trump violently attempted to stop Congress from certifying the election of President Joe Biden in Washington.
With temperatures hovering around 8 below zero on the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol, activists and public officials at the Spotlight on Democracy rally denounced the Jan. 6 insurrection as “an abomination” and “an attack on our republic.”
They also took aim at a raft of bills introduced over the past year by Republicans in state legislatures across the country, which the GOP lawmakers say will make elections more secure. Opponents say their real motivation is voter suppression.
“It’s never been more important for all of us to uphold our democracy,” Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon told the crowd. “The stakes have truly never been higher.”
Simon, whose office is charged with administering the state’s elections, said the January 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol was sparked by “deception, lies and disinformation” about rampant voter fraud spread by Trump and his allies.
“The truth is that the 2020 election — in Minnesota and nationally — was fundamentally fair, accurate, honest and secure,” said Simon, a Democrat. “That is the truth.”
State Sen. Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, called the right to vote sacred and decried attempts to undermine confidence in the democratic process.
“In this country, we have the ability and the right to build our future with our vote and with our voices,” she said. “It is sacred, it is ours, it is powerful, and it only works if people believe in it.”
Sandra Meyer of Edina said she attended Thursday’s event because she was concerned for the future of American democracy after watching the insurrection on television last year.
“It was a really bad feeling that Americans were attacking Americans, and they didn’t respect the Capitol and the institution,” she said. “We can’t tolerate this.”
The rally in St. Paul was one of dozens held in cities across the country to commemorate the anniversary.
In Washington, Biden addressed the nation from inside the U.S. Capitol Thursday morning, while legislators held a candlelight vigil on the building’s front steps later that evening.
The way the anniversary was observed — or not — Thursday depended on what party you looked at. Numerous Minnesota Democrats put out statements condemning last year’s violence, while Republicans were largely silent.
On Twitter, U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, D-4th District, released a 4½-minute video recounting how she sheltered in the office of U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., when the Capitol was overrun and accused Republicans of embracing Trump’s “big lie.” All of McCollum’s tweets Thursday were on the topic.
U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, R-6th District, was the only member of the state’s Republican delegation to acknowledge the anniversary of the Capitol riots. In a statement, he said the attacks were an “unacceptable display of violence that runs counter to everything we stand for as a country.”
“Those responsible for the violence must continue to be held accountable, and Congress must focus on providing our men and women in law enforcement around the Capitol — and across the nation — with the resources, training, and support they need to ensure something like this never happens again,” Emmer said.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar released a statement that read, in part: “When an angry violent mob staged an insurrection on January 6th and desecrated our Capitol — the temple of our democracy — it was not just an attack on the building, it was an attack on our Republic itself. Yet thanks to the heroism of the Capitol Police and other law enforcement officers, we were able to resume our work and every state’s certified electoral votes were counted. Under unimaginable circumstances, democracy prevailed.”
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s re-election campaign used the anniversary to try to raise money, emailing supporters a solicitation with the subject line “They’re still pushing the Big Lie.”
Minnesota Republican Party Chairman David Hann on Thursday said that Democrats were using “false and disingenuous language to accuse Republicans of encouraging violence.”
“It is a sad example of the DFL trying to distract the public from the abject failures in governance by Democrats under President Biden in D.C. and Gov. Tim Walz here in Minnesota,” Hann said in a news release.
This report includes information from the Forum News Service.
News
St. Thomas’ deep shooters go cold in loss to Oral Roberts
If the St. Thomas men’s basketball team was going to suffer a decisive loss in this, its first season in the Division I Summit League, it figured to be to a team that imposed its superior size and strength on the undersized Tommies.
But on Thursday night at Schoenecker Arena, Oral Roberts essentially beat the Tommies at their own game, using strong defense and accurate 3-point shooting en route to a 81-66 victory.
The Golden Eagles led 43-32 at halftime and never trailed in coasting to victory.
“When we look at what we’re building, that’s one of the programs in this conference that has helped set the standard,” said St. Thomas coach Johnny Tauer. “When you look at the teams that have made the NCAA Tournament recently, it’s been Oral Roberts, North Dakota State and South Dakota State.
“Those are great measuring sticks for us. (Oral Roberts) competes at a very high level, and they came in here focused.”
Senior forward Parker Bjorklund scored a career-high 21 points for the Tommies (8-8, 2-2) in a dominant performance in the paint. But the Tommies, who rely on strong 3-point shooting, never found a comfort zone against Oral Roberts’ tenacious defense.
St. Thomas finished 7 of 34 from 3-point range.
“There are certain things you can do against us (defensively) the way our personnel and scheme is,” Tauer said. “I think their ability to switch a lot screens (was a factor), and their big guys can really move their feet.
“That presents different challenges, and it’s something we work on a lot. They did a really nice job of staying locked on our shooters. But we also missed some shots that were pretty good looks.”
The Golden Eagles (10-6, 4-1) were expected to be the Tommies’ toughest opponent to date. They return three starters from last season’s team that reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. They were led once again by Max Abmas, a 6-1 junior guard who entered the game averaging 21.2 points per game.
A Timberwolves scout attended the game, reportedly to get a look at Abmas. Abmas scored 14 points in the first half, making two of his 3-point attempts. He finished with a game-high 38 points.
The Tommies’ shooting woes included their best 3-point shooter. Senior guard Riley Miller entered the game leading Division I with 65 3-pointers and an average of 4.6 made 3s per game. He was held scoreless in the first half, missing all eight of his field-goal attempts, including seven from 3-point range.
Miller scored 11 points but was only 1 of 9 on 3s.
“I give credit to them,” Miller said. “They’re a very long team. They were able to contest shots and really make it difficult for us.”
News
Wild beat Bruins to snap losing streak, lose Kirill Kaprizov in process
BOSTON — The good news for the Wild? They are finally off the schneid. After going nearly a month without a victory — various postponements due to COVID-19 played a big role — the Wild earned a gutsy 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night at TD Garden.
The bad news for the Wild? They lost superstar winger Kirill Kaprizov in the process. He suffered an injury midway through the game and appeared to cradle his right shoulder as he struggled to the Wild locker room.
“He’s as tough and gritty as we get,” coach Dean Evason said. “And he doesn’t come back in that hockey game. It doesn’t look good.”
Give the Wild credit for responding after Kaprizov went down. Already playing shorthanded up front — winger Brandon Duhaime tested positive for COVID on Thursday morning — the Wild got a strong effort from their supporting cast.
There was defenseman Dmitry Kulikov immediately dropping the gloves with Bruins winger Trent Frederic after the hit that knocked Kaprizov out of the game. There was rookie winger Matt Boldy scoring the first goal of his career in his NHL debut. There was goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen stepping up big time with 36 saves in his first start in nearly a month.
All of it added up to a much-needed win as the Wild snapped a five-game losing streak.
“It was about time,” Kulikov said of the win. “I feel like our game hasn’t been what we want it to be. It felt like every guy contributed in some way (today), and we played hard. We really played like a team today, and I think the result was the outcome of our effort for 60 minutes.”
That said, the mood was far from celebratory after the game as the uncertainly surrounding Kaprizov cast a shadow on the final score.
The hit on Kaprizov was a major talking point after the game, and while veteran winger Mats Zuccarello chose not to comment, Evason had no problem calling out Frederic for what he felt was a dirty hit. He started his postgame news conference saying he was “really frustrated” with how Kaprizov got hurt.
“It’s predatorial hit,” Evason said. “The puck is sitting right there. You know what he’s doing. He’s going to hurt our best player. There’s no question. That is not a hockey play. The puck’s sitting right there. All he has to do is take the puck and go. And in a vulnerable position, he hits a player from behind.”
The injury comes at a terrible time for the Wild as they are already without captain Jared Spurgeon (lower-body injury), top center Joel Eriksson Ek (upper-body injury), No. 1 goaltender Cam Talbot (lower-body injury), depth winger Nick Bjugstad (upper-body injury), and hulking winger Jordan Greenway (COVID protocol).
That’s what makes the win so incredible.
As for the game itself, the Wild fell behind early as Bruins winger Taylor Hall scored in the first period to put his team in front 1-0.
The Wild were gifted a 5-on-3 later in the first period thanks to the Bruins taking a couple of undisciplined penalties.
Though the Wild have struggled mightily on the power play of late, Kaprizov buried a shot early in the 5-on-3 to tie the game at 1-1. Not long after that, center Nico Sturm deflected a shot from the point to push the Wild in front 2-1.
Things took a turn for the worse midway through the second period when Kaprizov went down in a heap.
The sequence started with Kaprizov getting pushed off and ended with Frederic crunching him along the boards while he was in a defenseless position. In an instant, Kulikov came racing in to drop the gloves, clearly taking exception to Frederic’s actions.
“It looked like a dirty hit,” Kulikov said. “He was coming in and Kirill was in a vulnerable position and he still went through the hit. You don’t want to see a teammate go down like that. Just unfortunate that he left the game.”
A couple of minutes later, Boldy made the Bruins pay in a different way, scoring the first goal of his career to put the Wild in front 3-1. He became the 10th player in Wild history to score a goal in his NHL debut, and the Massachusetts native did so with tons of family and friends in the stands.
“I think I blacked out after I scored,” Boldy said. “I just remember the guys coming in and kind of screaming and smiling.”
A few minutes after that, Bruins winger Brad Marchand scored on the power play to make it 3-2, setting up a dramatic finish in the final 20 minutes.
Not surprisingly, winger Marcus Foligno dropped the gloves with Frederic early in the third period, forcing him to answer once again for the hit on Kaprizov.
As time progressed, cooler heads started to prevail, and the Wild held on for dear life down the stretch. With the Bruins pushing hard for the equalizer, Kahkonen stood on his head, making a handful of big saves to preserve the win.
“Obviously they were trying to shoot everything,” Kahkonen said. “What I really loved about our game is that everything came from the outside. I saw everything. It was long-range from the outside, and any time we had to flip the puck out, we did. We made the right play every single time. I think a lot of credit to those guys.”
Credit to everyone on the Wild for persevering on a night they had every excuse not to.
“That’s who we are, and I think we’re all really proud of that,” Kahkonen said. “That’s what we have to try and keep doing. It doesn’t matter who we play.”
