Hunters kill 20 Yellowstone wolves that roamed out of park

Published

52 seconds ago

on

Hunters kill 20 Yellowstone wolves that roamed out of park
BILLINGS, Mont. — Twenty of Yellowstone National Park’s renowned gray wolves roamed from the park and were shot by hunters in recent months — the most killed by hunting in a single season since the predators were reintroduced to the region more than 25 years ago, according to park officials.

Fifteen wolves were shot after roaming across the park’s northern border into Montana, according to figures released to The Associated Press. Five more died in Idaho and Wyoming.

Park officials said in a statement to AP that the deaths mark “a significant setback for the species’ long-term viability and for wolf research.”

One pack — the Phantom Lake Pack — is now considered “eliminated” after most or all of its members were killed over a two-month span beginning in October, according to the park.

An estimated 94 wolves remain in Yellowstone. But with months to go in Montana’s hunting season — and wolf trapping season just getting underway — park officials said they expect more wolves to die after roaming from Yellowstone, where hunting is prohibited.

Park Superintendent Cam Sholly first raised concerns last September about wolves dying near the park border. He recently urged Republican Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte to shut down hunting and trapping in the area for the remainder of the season.

Sholly cited “the extraordinary number of Yellowstone wolves already killed this hunting season,” in a Dec. 16 letter to Gianforte released to AP under a freedom of information request.

Gianforte, an avid hunter and trapper, did not directly address the request to halt hunting in a Wednesday letter responding to Sholly.

“Once a wolf exits the park and enters lands in the State of Montana it may be harvested pursuant to regulations established by the (state wildlife) Commission under Montana law,” Gianforte wrote.

Gianforte last year received a warning from a Montana game warden after trapping and shooting a radio-collared wolf about 10 miles north of the park without taking a state-mandated trapper education course.

In his response to Sholly, the governor said Montana protects against overhunting through rules adopted by the wildlife commission, which can review hunting seasons if harvest levels top a certain threshold.

Sullivan woman charged in Jan. 6 riot arrested on DWI in fatal crash

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

Sullivan woman charged in Jan. 6 riot arrested on DWI in fatal crash
ST. LOUIS – Emily Hernandez, the Franklin County woman who has a plea hearing scheduled for next week for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S Capitol, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 44, her attorney confirmed.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Hernandez, 22, was behind the wheel driving the wrong way on eastbound I-44 in a Volkswagon Passat when it struck the front of a Buick Enclave. The Enclave was pushed into the median and struck the cable barriers.

A passenger in the Enclave, 32 year-old Victoria WIlson of St. Clair, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. Hernandez and the driver of the second vehicle were both transported to hospitals with serious injuries. Hernandez was arrested for driving while intoxicated resulting in death. She has not been formally charged in court.

Ethan Corlija, Hernandez’s attorney, said the actions were “out of character.” Hernandez was out on Personal Recognizance Bond for the federal case.

She faces a plea hearing next week on a charge of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U. S. Capitol. She was seen in images captured that day holding onto a piece of a nameplate from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office in the District of Columbia declined comment beyond court filings when asked if her arrest in Missouri could impact the rest of her federal case.

Her uncle, William Merry, who was also seen holding part of the nameplate, pleaded guilty Wednesday to theft of government property.

Joe Judge plans to plow right through season finale in building for year three with Giants

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

Joe Judge plans to plow right through season finale in building for year three with Giants
Joe Judge said he will waste no time after Sunday’s season finale before starting to prepare his Giants for year three.

“First thing Monday morning,” the head coach said Thursday. “It never really stops. As soon as this game’s done, we’ll talk with the players and then we’ll start planning immediately for next year.”

The Giants have lost five straight games by double digits without a capable quarterback or offensive line. Jake Fromm is expected to start Sunday when the Giants (4-12) host Washington (6-10). And Judge, 40, has been raked over the coals nationally for an out-of-body postgame defense of his program last Sunday.

But Judge is clearly proceeding as if he’ll be the Giants’ head coach for a third season in 2022. And his assistant coaches and players lined up behind him Thursday.

“A lot of times when you’re building on swamp ground, you’ve got to go 10 times deeper before you start going up,” special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said. “We’re all on swamp ground [in the Meadowlands] and it’s a little harder here. It’s not Cleveland. It’s not other places. It’s New York City and it’s harder to build here.”

Saquon Barkley said Judge’s “passionate” defense of the team rang true with the players.

“He said things that he felt and that he believed in, and that a lot of players in the locker room believe in, too,” Barkley said. “What I took from it was the message that this place is going in the right direction.”

Logan Ryan said Judge was simply being “honest” and “truthful.”

“I trust Joe’s vision,” defensive coordinator Pat Graham said matter-of-factly. “Leadership has to have vision and with vision, you can’t be worried about the stuff that tries to sidetrack you from there. I know Joe’s strong, he’s a good leader, smart dude, and he’ll handle it how he needs to handle it. But to me, just ignore the noise.”

Judge wasn’t putting the cart before the horse talking about next season.

Asked for his preference for the Giants’ next offensive coordinator, Judge said: “I’m gonna hold any questions on that. I’m gonna file that under hypotheticals for right now. I’m gonna hold anything on that until a later date.”

But even with some uncertainty swirling about just how ownership might react to this jarringly disappointing final stretch, Judge and his coaches and players on Thursday seemed unfazed and confident in the current program’s direction.

“When we’ve seen this city flip, we already know what it is,” McGaughey said. “We’ve seen one week, ‘Eli [Manning] sucks.’ We’ve seen that, right? Now, his freaking name’s up in the rafters after two Super Bowls. We’ve seen it here. We know what it is.”

PASS IT ON

The Giants’ -10 net yards passing in last Sunday’s loss in Chicago was updated officially to -6 net yards by the Elias Sports Bureau due to a yardage tweak on Glennon’s fumble to open the game. So instead of having the fewest net passing yards since the San Diego Chargers’ -19 against the Chiefs in 1998, the Giants had the fewest since Tennessee’s -7 against the Patriots in 2009. But don’t worry: they have one more week!

TONEY TIME’S LIKELY UP

WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder) and LB Lorenzo Carter (illness) were downgraded to non-participants in Thursday’s practice. Carter wasn’t on the field. Toney stretched with the team, then did light side work. It’s likely the oft-injured first-round pick’s season is over with 39 catches for 420 yards and no touchdowns in only 10 games played.

Toney and Carter joined FB Cullen Gillaspia (knee), QB Glennon (wrist), DT Austin Johnson (foot), WR John Ross (knee) and LB Elerson Smith (neck) as DNPs.

Limited were RB Barkley (ankle), OT Korey Cunningham (Covid ramp-up), G Will Hernandez (ankle), WR Collin Johnson (hamstring), DT Dexter Lawrence (personal/Covid ramp-up), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle), DT Danny Shelton (Covid ramp-up), WR Darius Slayton (shoulder/Covid ramp-up) and OT Andrew Thomas (shoulder).

Practice squad DB Dwayne Johnson was placed on the Covid reserve list, while WR Dante Pettis, who is on injured reserve, was removed from the Covid list.

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon touts NHL-leading points streak despite scoring slump

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon touts NHL-leading points streak despite scoring slump
Nathan MacKinnon isn’t scoring goals at his normally torrid pace.

No cause for alarm. The Avalanche’s star center is finding other ways to get involved with the NHL’s longest active points streak (11 games) entering a Thursday night home tilt against the Winnipeg Jets.

MacKinnon is the setup king over that span with 16 assists and just two goals.

“I would say that he’s a little bit snake-bitten here recently,” coach Jared Bednar said. “He did go through a handful of games where he was passing up on some shot opportunities. But we’ve talked about it recently. Just encouraging him. That when he gets in the scoring area, continue shooting the puck to score. Shoot with confidence even though he hasn’t scored a lot this year.”

MacKinnon is tied at fourth in the NHL for points per game (1.47) despite scoring just three goals all season. He’s totaled 25 assists. MacKinnon missed the first two games of the year due to COVID-19 protocol and sat out eight games in November with a lower-body injury. He’s been ultra-effective upon returning to play despite a scoring slump.

It’s not for a lack of trying. MacKinnon, in Tuesday’s dramatic overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks, hit the crossbar twice.

“I’m sure he’d like the puck to go in the net a little bit more,” defenseman Erik Johnson said. “But the way he’s producing for us and setting other guys up is another element of his game that is still growing and getting better. It’s just a matter of time before the puck finds the back of the net for him. But he’s doing so many other things for us.”

The Avalanche isn’t suffering from MacKinnon’s lack of goals because of a team-wide scoring surge. Colorado leads the NHL at 4.21 goals per game. Five players have double-digit scoring outputs this season: Mikko Rantanen (15), Cale Makar (14), Andre Burakovsky (12), Nazem Kadri (11), Gabe Landeskog (10) and Valeri Nichushkin (10).

MacKinnon, 26, is playing in his ninth career NHL season. The Avs do not believe that he’s lost a step.

