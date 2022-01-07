News
It has been 20 years since the Dolphins swept Patriots. Is this the season?
Dolphins coach Brian Flores isn’t in a season wrap-up kind of mood.
He’s not interested in celebrating end-of-the-season awards, like Jaylen Waddle being named the 2021 Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player.
“Congratulations to him,” Flores said. “But let’s have a good practice today and get ready to play against a good football team, and hopefully play well.”
He’s not interested in assessing where Miami Dolphins’ season (8-8) went wrong or discussing important decisions that could loom this offseason.
He also doesn’t seem to be interested in getting an extended look at some of the young players who have sparingly played this season in the season’s final game.
“The goal is to win the game. We are going to play guys who give us the best opportunity to do that,” Flores said, explained that all his energy, attention and focus is on finding a way to beat the New England Patriots in Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. home game.
A win would provide the Dolphins the franchise’s first back-to-back winning seasons since 2002-03, when a Dave Wannstedt-led Dolphins team finished 9-7 in 2002 and followed it up with a 10-6 season in 2003.
It would also be the first AFC East series sweep of the Patriots, who have already punched their postseason ticket, since 2000.
But Flores and his team know beating New England won’t be easy. Flores points out the Patriots are one of the NFL’s most disciplined teams, a squad that plays a physical brand of football. That’s the style that typically gives these Dolphins the most trouble.
“They run the ball and stop the run,” Flores said.
The Patriots rank eighth in offensive scoring, averaging 27.4 points per game, and second — trailing only the Buffalo Bills — in points differential (10.5) this season.
New England is holding opponents to 16.9 points per game, which is tops in the NFL, and is allowing 311.6 yards allowed per game, which ranks third in the NFL.
The Patriots are also ranked fourth in third-down efficiency (35.7 conversion rate) and second in red zone efficiency (scoring touchdowns in 46.6 percent of possessions that get inside the 20).
The hope is that Miami can fix some of the issues that made the defense struggle against Tennessee’s rushing attack last week, and that the offense produces a respectable output. That hasn’t happened often this season, considering Miami had had eight games in which the offense has gained more than 300 yards, and the Dolphins have scored fewer than 22.8 points, which is the league’s average, five times this season.
“Lack of execution,” Flores said explaining the offense’s struggles. “We just have to do a better job across the board, and it starts with me. I have to do a better job of getting these guys in position to have success.
“Fortunately, we have an opportunity this week to make some of those improvements, and that’s across the board. It starts with our fundamentals and technique.”
Preparing to announce first Broncos game sends ESPN’s Chris Fowler down memory lane
Chris Fowler and his family moved to Colorado Springs in 1977, but rooting for the Broncos wasn’t on his mind. The franchise had never made the playoffs (three winning seasons in 17 years) and had never been on his radar (he was a Green Bay fan).
That quickly changed, though.
“It was just before high school and I knew about their futility and I wasn’t a Broncos fan at all,” he said. “At first, when they were making their run to the Super Bowl (after the ’77 season) and the whole ‘Orange Crush Mania,’ was beginning, I was like, ‘These people are crazy. I’m not on board with this. This team never wins.’
“But then you couldn’t help but get caught up in it. I got swept away in it. There were so many colorful personalities, the energy in the stadium was just amazing and so when the Super Bowl came, I was all in emotionally.”
Fowler was happy to re-live those times this week as he prepared to call his first Broncos game; he and Kirk Herbstreit will lead the ESPN broadcast Saturday against Kansas City. A graduate of Palmer High School in Colorado Springs (1980) and CU (1985) who spends part of the year in Breckenridge, Fowler’s Colorado ties still run deep.
“I have a lot of good memories of that stadium and certainly the old Mile High,” he said in a phone interview Thursday before flying to Denver. “I definitely still consider (Colorado) home.”
Fowler was born in the Denver area and grew up in Rockford, Ill., and State College, Pa., before moving to Colorado Springs. As a student at CU, he interned for Ron Zappolo and Les Shapiro to enter the Denver television scene.
Fowler joined ESPN in 1986 and has worked there ever since, most notably as the host of “College Game Day” from 1990-2014. He added tennis in 2003 and college football play-by-play in 2014.
Chiefs-Broncos is part of a whirlwind schedule for Fowler, who called the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31 and the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, and will go straight from Denver to Indianapolis for Monday’s Alabama-Georgia national title game.
Fowler said he spent Sunday-Tuesday preparing for the college game and shifted into NFL mode on Wednesday.
“We know much more about Georgia and Alabama than we do any NFL team,” he said. “This is anything but normal prep for an NFL game. I would have liked to sit down and watch a lot more tape and talk to a lot more players. It’s the kind of challenge you’re flattered to have.”
Because of the Broncos’ roster changes, Fowler admitted his “(game-calling) chart is chaotic. My chart will look a lot more like a college board than I thought it would. I do think calling college football is the ultimate challenge because of the sheer number of players. I enjoy the pace of a typical NFL game where you can weave a few more things in.
“Sometimes, when you’re doing a high-tempo college game, a story consists of one line about somebody’s background. I think we’ll have more of an opportunity (to tell stories), but the obligation is to present this to NFL viewers and not filter it through a college lens.”
Fowler said he didn’t call a college game involving Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (Missouri) or Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech) so that has added to his anticipation.
The Broncos (7-9) are playing out the string and Kansas City (11-5) has a shot at the AFC’s top seed with a win.
“We hope for a close game, which is Denver hanging with a favored team,” Fowler said. “We knew we were going to do one of these Saturday games and it would be a very full platter, but once I found out it would be this game and I would have a chance to be back there, it was exciting. I just wish it meant more for the Broncos.”
Dolphins-Patriots predictions: Will Miami play spoiler against longtime rival?
Dolphins (8-8) vs. Patriots (10-6), Sunday, Hard Rock Stadium, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Latest line: Patriots are favored by 6 1/2 points; over/under is 40.
Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 11-5): Patriots 17, Dolphins 16
New England will play to win, because it can theoretically win the AFC East if Buffalo loses to the New York Jets. No, that probably won’t happen. But Bill Belichick can’t assume that — does he ever assume anything? The Dolphins, too, will play hard in a game without consequence because Brian Flores’ teams always play hard. This score, by the way, is what it would have been in Foxboro in the season opener if the Patriots had kicked a field goal from the 9-yard line at the end rather than fumbling to Xavien Howard.
Omar Kelly, Dolphins Columnist (Season record: 11-5): Patriots 24, Dolphins 20
There is nothing for the Dolphins to play for but pride, and that’s a dangerous place to be in during a season finale against a team trying to get playoff ready like the Patriots. New England can’t afford to get swept by the Dolphins, so you can expect a hungry team fighting for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer (Season record: 11-5): Patriots 23, Dolphins 17
The Dolphins haven’t swept the Patriots since 2000, and it won’t happen this year. One would think the best chance for it to happen would be a season like this where Miami took road game in New England first and then just has to win at home. But after the bummer of getting eliminated last Sunday, rendering this finale meaningless from a playoff perspective, I find it hard for the Dolphins to win this one. On the flip side, the Patriots, who have already clinched a playoff berth, have much on the line as they can finish as low as No. 7 in the AFC and as high as No. 1. However, getting the top spot involves too many major upsets to seem realistic.
Kathy Laughlin, Sports Editor (Season record: 10-6): Patriots 21, Dolphins 20
The Dolphins are seeking their third straight win over the Patriots, but New England has too much on the line to fall short like they did in a Week 1 loss. The Patriots could earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC. A loss to the Dolphins would force the Patriots to open the postseason on the road as the 5th-7th seed. I just don’t see that happening.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 10-6): Patriots 24, Dolphins 20
While legendary Patriots coach Bill Belichick has a losing record on the road against the Dolphins (9-12), he undoubtedly will come up with a game plan to bolster his team’s playoff position. The Patriots have allowed the fewest points in the NFL and should stymie Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins have missed the playoffs in 18 of the last 20 years. They haven’t won a postseason game in 22 years, dating back to a 23-17 overtime win over the Colts on Dec. 30, 2000.
Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 10-6): Dolphins 23, Patriots 14
The Dolphins’ defense is set to befuddle and pound Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who has a substandard 84.5 passer rating in road games. If Tua Tagovailoa can clean up his spate of sloppiness from the past three weeks, the Dolphins should have consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2003.
Historic Avalanche offense: 5 takeaways from yet another 7-goal scoring surge
The Colorado Avalanche continues to score touchdowns.
The Avs’ high-powered offense rolled to a 7-1 victory on Thursday night over the visiting Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena. The Avs’ top-line combination of Gabe Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen combined for 12 points (five goals and seven assists).
Here are five additional takeaways from another dominant team performance.
Historic NHL offense. Just how impressive is the Avalanche scoring surge this season? Colorado has produced seven goals in seven games this season. That’s the most in NHL history through 30 games played since Mario Lemieux and the Penguins did it nine times back in 1995-96. Landeskog led the way Thursday night with his fourth career hat trick.
“We have enough skill and offensive depth to score a lot of goals,” Landeskog said. “We can win games like this but it’s important to keep in mind, coming down to the playoffs, it’s not going to be 7-1. It’s going to be 2-1 or 2-0 type hockey games. Those are the games that we look forward to playing.”
Resilient PK. Avalanche penalty-kill failures were an early blemish this season with a 73.6% overall kill rate entering Thursday night (No. 28 in the NHL). Colorado flipped that narrative against Winnipeg.
The Avs gave up a power-play goal in the first period. But the team locked in with four consecutive kills to close out the game.
“Stringing together four in a row, we haven’t done that for a while,” coach Jared Bednar said. “The whole penalty kill did a nice job tonight. They were aggressive and dictating where Winnipeg was going with the puck. We did a pretty good job of protecting the slot.”
Norris campaign. Cale Makar did not record a point in Colorado’s latest scoring outburst. But his strong play defensively (five blocks and two hits) showcased the growth of his overall game. Makar has also taken on more PK responsibility.
It all suggests Makar will be strongly considered for the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the NHL. Ask teammates and the honor is well overdue.
“It should be his second (Norris Trophy) in a row,” MacKinnon said. “All of us saw that he’s the best defenseman in the league. … He’s going to score 30 goals. He’s so dynamic. He’s killing (penalties) now and maturing. He’s physical. He does everything and he’s super even-keeled. Every game, he’s bringing his best. Not many teams have a number one defenseman. We have the best one.”
Big Game Bo. Rookie defenseman Bo Byram, in his third game back from a lengthy injury absence, finished with one goal and one assist against the Jets. Byram missed a month this season with concussion symptoms.
“He’s getting better and better every game, as expected,” Bednar said. “He has to be a guy that plays an assertive style and he’s part of it on the rush. … I saw more of that physicality defending tonight. … He’s still got a little bit more to go from where he was pre-injury. But I know it will come. He’s been working hard. You’ve just got to get some game reps and feeling more comfortable.”
Kuemper rolling. Starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper is on a seven-game win streak that matches a personal career-best set in 2019 with the Arizona Coyotes. He’s been phenomenal over his last 14 appearances at 12-1-0 with a .915 save percentage and a 2.51 goals-against average. Kuemper’s nine consecutive home wins are tied for the second-longest streak in franchise history.
On Thursday night, Kuemper rebounded from an early Jets power-play goal to make 34 saves.
“I even thought (Winnipeg) got a fortunate bounce on the first one,” Bednar said.
