Jeremiah Duggar, 23, Engaged: ‘19 Kids’ Star Proposes To Hannah Wissman After 3 Month Courtship

‘Dollface’ fans rejoice! The Hulu hit is returning for Season 2 over two years after its Season 1 premiere. Get ready for more friendship and feminism!

The wait is finally over for Dollface fans! The popular Hulu series has officially confirmed its release date for Season 2, and it’s sooner than some viewers may have realized. Hulu renewed Dollface for Season 2 back in January 2020. Now, two years later, your favorite friend group is ready to return to the small screen better than ever.

This feel-good, feminist series stars Kat Dennings as Jules, a woman scorned by love after her longtime boyfriend dumps her. Following the breakup, she’s teleported into “the world of women,” created by her own imagination, where she must rekindle the female friendships she neglected during her relationship. Kat now enters Season 2 as an officially-single woman, and HollywoodLife has the scoop on what will go down, which characters will return and when viewers can start binging the new season.

‘Dollface’ Release Date

Dollface returns to Hulu for Season 2 on February 11, 2022. Bingers are in luck because all ten episodes of the second season will drop at once. Season 2 was set to premiere exactly a year after Season 1 in November 2020. However, like every other TV series in this universe, production was drastically affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Filming for Season 2 was postponed to Summer 2021, nearly a year after it was supposed to drop. Fortunately, filming has wrapped and there will likely be no interferences leading up to its February 11 premiere.

Season 2 Cast

Fortunately for Dollface fans can expect the majority of the main cast from Season 1 to return for Season 2. Naturally, Kat Dennings is returning as Jules and all of her friends that she won back during Season 1 will be back as well including Madison played by Brenda Song, Stella played by Shay Mitchell and Izzy played Esther Povisky.

Brenda has previously raved about her character Madison’s growth over the course of Season 1 and viewers can plan to witness even more of that in Season 2. “You see her let her walls down, but you also see that she herself is hiding some secrets so she’s a bit hypocritical in that,” Brenda told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY shortly after Season 1 dropped. “It’s really fun because all these characters have such amazing dynamic, so it’s so much fun to kind of play with that on the show.”

She admitted that her character’s deepest flaw is that she’s “always honest with her to a fault. She’s the friend that you may be mad at for a second because they’re being honest, but at the end of the day, I’d rather have an honest friend than not.”

In addition to Jules and her gal pals, there will be a slew of newcomers for Dollface Season 2. Some of these new cast members include Owen Thiele who plays a Woom employee and new friend and ally for the friend group named Q, Chelsea Frei who continues the notorious “Allison” joke by playing Allison J., Jayson Blair who plays Izzy’s new love interest, Lilly Singh who plays a queer bar owner who gets involved professional and romantically with Stella, Corinne Foxx who plays the daughter of a music industry icon who forms a quick bond with Madison and Luke Cook in an unnamed guest role.

What to Expect for Season 2

Now that Jules has rekindled her relationships with Madison, Stella and Izzy, she will be focused on keeping that friend group intact in Season 2. Season 2 takes place in not only post-breakup times for Jules but also in post-pandemic times. She also has to face the pressure of her milestone 30th birthday approaching. During Season 2, all of the women will be challenged to remain close while enduring obstacles in their work, love and personal lives.

Hulu dropped a teaser for Season 2 while announcing its new February 11 release date. The teaser leads with the tagline “New season same squad.” At the top of the teaser, all four women are dolled up in 1920s attire and then cuts to Stella declaring, “pop that s***” as Jules sprays a bottle of champagne. Based on this sneak peek, it looks like Season 2 will come with some wild moments.

Pop the 🍾 Your favorite girlfriends are back! #Dollface season 2 returns February 11th, only on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/m2IDqwsTHv — Dollface (@DollfaceOnHulu) November 23, 2021

Where Season 1 Left Off

Season 1 left off with an eventful season finale. Jules was faced with the ultimate challenge when Jeremy, the ex she had been struggling to get over the whole season, asks to get back together with her. She ultimately turned him down, showing how much she has grown since the top of the season. Jules also causes some waves at Ramona’s wedding when she exposes Madison’s affair with Colin who, as a reminder, is married to Jules’ boss. Meanwhile, Stella reveals that she got accepted into a business school in Philadelphia, all the way across the country. The episode ultimately ends with the four friends making a getaway escape from Ramona’s wedding together in her wedding car.

The season had a relatively happy ending for most of the characters. Jules proved her strength when she chose her friends and current life over getting back together with Jeremy. Stella is ready to take the next step in her career and has to decide whether she wants to leave her friends and life in California behind. Madison was forced to face her affair and the consequences that came with it and can potentially move on from it.

Inspiration Behind ‘Dollface’

Dollface creator Jordan Weiss revealed that she came up with the premise of the series when as her sample when she was a writing assistant. She explained that she drew inspiration from her own personal experience while dreaming up Dollface. “I was in a relationship in college and struggled to put myself out there with friendships as much as I could have,” she told Variety. “And coming out of that time, coming out of a breakup not dissimilar to the one in the show, and realizing that I needed to put more times into my girlfriends, that’s where the idea really came from.”

As far as which character she relates most to, Jordan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she empathizes with both sides of the show’s main debate over where friends rank compared to a significant other. “I think I’ve definitely been a Jules, but I’ve also been a Madison. I think especially my college years, I could’ve put myself out there more in female friendships and I think that I would get a little overwhelmed and just close myself off,” she shared during the show’s PaleyFest event.

How to Watch ‘Dollface’

Dollface is available exclusively on the streaming platform Hulu. Season 1 dropped in November 2019 and all ten of its episodes are available to stream. Unlike a network series that airs episodes weekly at a scheduled time, all ten episodes of Season 2 will drop at the same time on Friday, February 11. Viewers do need a Hulu subscription to watch the series and can buy either an ad-supported plan for $6.99/month or $69.99/year, an ad-free plan for $12.99/month, Hulu plus Live TV plan with Disney+ and ESPN+ $69.99/month or an ad-free version of the previous plan for $75.99/month.