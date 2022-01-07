News
Joe Judge plans to plow right through season finale in building for year three with Giants
Joe Judge said he will waste no time after Sunday’s season finale before starting to prepare his Giants for year three.
“First thing Monday morning,” the head coach said Thursday. “It never really stops. As soon as this game’s done, we’ll talk with the players and then we’ll start planning immediately for next year.”
The Giants have lost five straight games by double digits without a capable quarterback or offensive line. Jake Fromm is expected to start Sunday when the Giants (4-12) host Washington (6-10). And Judge, 40, has been raked over the coals nationally for an out-of-body postgame defense of his program last Sunday.
But Judge is clearly proceeding as if he’ll be the Giants’ head coach for a third season in 2022. And his assistant coaches and players lined up behind him Thursday.
“A lot of times when you’re building on swamp ground, you’ve got to go 10 times deeper before you start going up,” special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said. “We’re all on swamp ground [in the Meadowlands] and it’s a little harder here. It’s not Cleveland. It’s not other places. It’s New York City and it’s harder to build here.”
Saquon Barkley said Judge’s “passionate” defense of the team rang true with the players.
“He said things that he felt and that he believed in, and that a lot of players in the locker room believe in, too,” Barkley said. “What I took from it was the message that this place is going in the right direction.”
Logan Ryan said Judge was simply being “honest” and “truthful.”
“I trust Joe’s vision,” defensive coordinator Pat Graham said matter-of-factly. “Leadership has to have vision and with vision, you can’t be worried about the stuff that tries to sidetrack you from there. I know Joe’s strong, he’s a good leader, smart dude, and he’ll handle it how he needs to handle it. But to me, just ignore the noise.”
Judge wasn’t putting the cart before the horse talking about next season.
Asked for his preference for the Giants’ next offensive coordinator, Judge said: “I’m gonna hold any questions on that. I’m gonna file that under hypotheticals for right now. I’m gonna hold anything on that until a later date.”
But even with some uncertainty swirling about just how ownership might react to this jarringly disappointing final stretch, Judge and his coaches and players on Thursday seemed unfazed and confident in the current program’s direction.
“When we’ve seen this city flip, we already know what it is,” McGaughey said. “We’ve seen one week, ‘Eli [Manning] sucks.’ We’ve seen that, right? Now, his freaking name’s up in the rafters after two Super Bowls. We’ve seen it here. We know what it is.”
PASS IT ON
The Giants’ -10 net yards passing in last Sunday’s loss in Chicago was updated officially to -6 net yards by the Elias Sports Bureau due to a yardage tweak on Glennon’s fumble to open the game. So instead of having the fewest net passing yards since the San Diego Chargers’ -19 against the Chiefs in 1998, the Giants had the fewest since Tennessee’s -7 against the Patriots in 2009. But don’t worry: they have one more week!
TONEY TIME’S LIKELY UP
WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder) and LB Lorenzo Carter (illness) were downgraded to non-participants in Thursday’s practice. Carter wasn’t on the field. Toney stretched with the team, then did light side work. It’s likely the oft-injured first-round pick’s season is over with 39 catches for 420 yards and no touchdowns in only 10 games played.
Toney and Carter joined FB Cullen Gillaspia (knee), QB Glennon (wrist), DT Austin Johnson (foot), WR John Ross (knee) and LB Elerson Smith (neck) as DNPs.
Limited were RB Barkley (ankle), OT Korey Cunningham (Covid ramp-up), G Will Hernandez (ankle), WR Collin Johnson (hamstring), DT Dexter Lawrence (personal/Covid ramp-up), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle), DT Danny Shelton (Covid ramp-up), WR Darius Slayton (shoulder/Covid ramp-up) and OT Andrew Thomas (shoulder).
Practice squad DB Dwayne Johnson was placed on the Covid reserve list, while WR Dante Pettis, who is on injured reserve, was removed from the Covid list.
Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon touts NHL-leading points streak despite scoring slump
Nathan MacKinnon isn’t scoring goals at his normally torrid pace.
No cause for alarm. The Avalanche’s star center is finding other ways to get involved with the NHL’s longest active points streak (11 games) entering a Thursday night home tilt against the Winnipeg Jets.
MacKinnon is the setup king over that span with 16 assists and just two goals.
“I would say that he’s a little bit snake-bitten here recently,” coach Jared Bednar said. “He did go through a handful of games where he was passing up on some shot opportunities. But we’ve talked about it recently. Just encouraging him. That when he gets in the scoring area, continue shooting the puck to score. Shoot with confidence even though he hasn’t scored a lot this year.”
MacKinnon is tied at fourth in the NHL for points per game (1.47) despite scoring just three goals all season. He’s totaled 25 assists. MacKinnon missed the first two games of the year due to COVID-19 protocol and sat out eight games in November with a lower-body injury. He’s been ultra-effective upon returning to play despite a scoring slump.
It’s not for a lack of trying. MacKinnon, in Tuesday’s dramatic overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks, hit the crossbar twice.
“I’m sure he’d like the puck to go in the net a little bit more,” defenseman Erik Johnson said. “But the way he’s producing for us and setting other guys up is another element of his game that is still growing and getting better. It’s just a matter of time before the puck finds the back of the net for him. But he’s doing so many other things for us.”
The Avalanche isn’t suffering from MacKinnon’s lack of goals because of a team-wide scoring surge. Colorado leads the NHL at 4.21 goals per game. Five players have double-digit scoring outputs this season: Mikko Rantanen (15), Cale Makar (14), Andre Burakovsky (12), Nazem Kadri (11), Gabe Landeskog (10) and Valeri Nichushkin (10).
MacKinnon, 26, is playing in his ninth career NHL season. The Avs do not believe that he’s lost a step.
“I’m not seeing any major changes with how much he is shooting or dishing off to linemates,” Bednar said. “He’s been really effective at finding his linemates and helping create scoring chances for them. But keeping other teams guessing and shooting the puck is still a big part of his game.”
Murray returns. Avalanche defenseman Ryan Murray is back in the lineup Thursday against the Jets after being activated from injured reserve. Murray has not played since Nov. 27 and missed 11 games with a lower-body injury. He recorded four assists over 14 game appearances previously this season.
“I’ve been doing a lot of skating, so my legs feel good and my lungs feel good,” Murray said. “Just excited to get going. Big shoutout to the trainers for helping me out every day.”
Murray replaces injured defenseman Jack Johnson. He left Tuesday’s game in Chicago with a lower-body injury. Bednar said Johnson is considered “day-to-day” for return.
Biden warns of US peril from Trump’s ‘dagger’ at democracy
By LISA MASCARO, ZEKE MILLER and MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden forcefully blamed Donald Trump and his supporters Thursday for holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy” with election lies that sparked last year’s deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, using the anniversary of the attack to warn that America’s system of government remains under urgent threat.
The president set the tone on a day of remembrance that brought fiery speeches, moments of silence and anguished accounts from lawmakers recalling the terrifying hours of Jan. 6, 2021, when the Trump mob laid siege to the Capitol and rioters tried to stop the routine, ceremonial certification of election results.
Notably, almost no Republicans joined Biden and the Democrats in what some hoped would be a day of reconciliation. Instead, it was a fresh and jarring display of a nation still deeply torn by the lies that led to the riot, by its unsettled aftermath and Trump’s persisting grip on a large swath of the country.
“For the first time in our history, a president not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol,” Biden said. “You can’t love your country only when you win.”
Biden’s criticism of the defeated president was rife with condemnation for the assault that has fundamentally changed Congress and the nation, and has raised global concerns about the future of American democracy.
His voice booming at times, reverberating in the ornate Statuary Hall where rioters had laid siege, the president called on Americans to remember what they saw Jan. 6 with their own eyes: the mob attacking police and breaking windows, a Confederate flag inside the Capitol, gallows erected outside amid calls to hang the vice president — all while Trump sat at the White House watching on TV.
“The former president’s supporters are trying to rewrite history,” Biden said, incredulous. They want you to see Election Day as the day of insurrection and the riot that took place here on January 6 as a true expression of the will of the people. Can you think of a more twisted way to look at this country, to look at America? I cannot.”
Until the anniversary, Biden had mentioned the attack only sparingly but he aggressively weighed in Thursday and coupled his message with a call for voting rights legislation that Democrats have long been urging.
The president’s remarks drew a stark contrast with the false narratives that persist about the Capitol assault, including the continued refusal by many Republicans to affirm that Biden won the 2020 election. Five people died in the Capitol siege and its immediate aftermath.
“We must be absolutely clear about what is true and what is a lie,” Biden said. “The former president of the United States of America has spread a web of lies about the 2020 election.”
Yet even as the president spoke, the vanquished Trump gave no signs of letting go, a show of the division in the country emphasized by the silence and absence of most Republicans to join Biden at the Capitol.
From Florida, Trump revived his unfounded attack on the elections. He accepted no responsibility for sending the thousands of supporters to the Capitol that day when he told them to “fight like hell.” By Thursday evening, he was sending out a fundraising appeal.
Even among congressional Republicans who condemned the attack in the days afterward, few spoke that way now — some joining in Trump’s false portrayals.
“What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” tweeted Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a sometimes Trump confidant who had initially said he had abandoned Trump after the riot only to quickly embrace him again.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell — who at the time said Trump was “practically and morally” responsible the attack — issued a statement that highlighted the gravity of that day, but also said some Democrats were trying to exploit it for other purposes. He was absent, with a contingent attending the funeral of former colleague Sen. Johnny Isakson in Georgia.
Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House committee investigating the attack and one of the few GOP lawmakers attending the Capitol ceremonies, warned that “the threat continues.” Trump, she said, “continues to make the same claims that he knows caused violence on January 6.”
“Unfortunately, too many in my own party are embracing the former president, are looking the other way or minimizing the danger,” she told NBC’s “Today” show. “That’s how democracies die. We simply cannot let that happen.”
She was joined by her father Dick Cheney, the former vice president and now a Republican Party elder. They were the only members of the GOP seen for a moment of silence on the House floor.
Dick Cheney was greeted by several Democrats and said in a statement: “I am deeply disappointed at the failure of many members of my party to recognize the grave nature of the January 6 attacks and the ongoing threat to our nation.”
Throughout Thursday, lawmakers shared their experiences of being trapped in the House or rushed away from the Senate, as the siege raged for hours. Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan showed a shard of glass from one of the Capitol’s broken windows he carries in his pocket.
“January 6 is not over,” he said, choking up. “The threat, and the lie that fuels that threat, continues to rear its head.” He said: To truly protect our democracy we need truth.”
The House panel investigating the insurrection plans to spend the coming months exploring and revealing what happened with public hearings.
Biden and his administration have come under criticism from some in his party for not adequately explaining how they believe democracy is at risk, or pushing Congress hard enough to pass election and voting rights legislation that is stalled by a Republican filibuster in the Senate.
Barack Obama, the former president, said “nothing is more important” on the anniversary than ensuring the right to vote.
“Our democracy is at greater risk today than it was back then,” Obama said in a statement.
Biden’s address, and that of Vice President Kamala Harris who is leading the administration’s efforts on the voting and elections legislation, appeared as a direct response to critics.
“We must pass voting rights bills,” Harris said in her address. “We cannot sit on the sidelines.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, drew on history with a hope that Americans would turn to their “better angels” to resolve differences. Lawmakers held an evening vigil on the Capitol steps.
Other remembrances — or demonstrations — were few around the country.
Biden’s sharp message and the Republicans’ distance from it come as lawmakers are adjusting to the new normal on Capitol Hill — the growing tensions that many worry will result in more violence or, someday, a legitimate election actually being overturned.
A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that 3 in 10 Republicans say the attack was not violent. Around two-thirds of Americans described the day as very or extremely violent, including about 9 in 10 Democrats.
The percentage of Americans who blame Trump for the riot has grown slightly over the past year, with 57% saying he bears significant responsibility, up from 50% in the days after the attack.
Trump’s claims of widespread election fraud were rejected by the courts and refuted by his own Justice Department.
An investigation by the AP found fewer than 475 cases of voter fraud among 25.5 million ballots cast in the six battleground states disputed by Trump, a minuscule number in percentage terms.
Associated Press writers Darlene Superville, Kevin Freking, Jill Colvin Alexandra Jaffe and Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.
Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur takes blame for failed QB sneak: ‘I failed’
Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur took the blame Thursday for the Zach Wilson sneak on 4th-and-2 that cost the Jets the biggest upset of the year against the Buccaneers.
“It’s 100% on me,” LaFleur told the media during his weekly availability. “Disappointed with myself for two reasons, I pride myself on communication and our unit on execution, you’ve heard me talk about execution a lot and I failed at both of those.
“The total intent was to get Braxton (Berrios) the ball, he was balling, and I failed at both of that to get that relayed. Our quarterback did exactly what he was supposed to do in that moment. Like I said, I know what our intent was, whether people want to believe that one or not, but that’s what happened, and I failed at both. And, again, I have to live with that. I know I’m going to learn from that.”
It’s been well documented that Braxton Berrios was supposed to get the ball on an end around on fourth down instead of Wilson running a quarterback sneak with the Jets trying to run out the clock with 2:17 to play holding a 24-21 lead. After Wilson was stuffed, Tom Brady led a 9-play, 93-yard drive to complete the comeback.
LaFleur thought the message was relayed to Wilson, but when the actual play was run he realized he failed to properly communicate the correct play call.
“When we knew that Braxton was good to go, who we thought was just balling at that time, it was just like let’s get him the ball,” LaFleur said. “And, again, it didn’t get communicated the way it needed to get communicated. And, again, I have to live with that and learn from that. It sucks.”
But LaFleur won’t let the failed fourth down call minimize how well Wilson played throughout the game.
Wilson went 19-for-33 for 234 yards and a touchdown against a defense which has held QBs to a passer rating of 85 (9th best) and forced 16 interceptions.
“It probably was his best game of the year. I thought Zach did a good job,” LaFleur said. “He went out there and he’s been getting better and better every single week. You guys are seeing that.”
And Wilson credits his last two weeks (three TDs and zero picks) to the players around him taking advantage of their opportunities.
Guys like Berrios, TE Kenny Yeboah have made timely catches. Offensive linemen Dan Feeney, Greg Van Roten, Conor McDermott and Chuma Edoga have done the job in pass protection and paving run lanes. All are players making contributions in elevated roles due to COVID or injury.
That’s aided Wilson’s progression in recent weeks.
“Guys taking advantage of their opportunity and you see guys that have something to prove,” Wilson said, “and are going out there and giving it everything they have, and they’ve done a great job around me and that’s all I can ask for.”
Now can Wilson continue the recent progress in a hostile environment in the season finale against the Buffalo Bills who are fighting to clinch the AFC East?
It won’t be easy.
The Bills have the best pass defense in the NFL. To put in context how strong the Bills pass defense is, the average NFL passing attack in 2021 produces 221 yards through the air per game. The Bills have only allowed more than 221 passing yards three times this year.
And only one QB has thrown for over 300 yards: Brady.
The Bills’ pass defense has forced 19 interceptions (3rd most) and their completion percentage against of 57%, 11 passing touchdowns allowed and 2,763 total passing yards all rank as the best in the NFL.
“A great defense, a really good defense. We watch film on these guys and very sound on what they do, very good on the back end and then of course, causing havoc up front, getting pressure on the quarterback and different things,” Wilson said. “So, the challenge for me is how cleanly can I play, how efficient can I be, how can I just see enough to just play the play how we need to play it and just put my team in the best position that I can, just be sharp in decision making and just let the guys around me do what they do best and let them make plays.”
But what will benefit the Jets is if their rushing attack from the past two weeks (423 yards on the ground) travels to Buffalo. The Bills are allowing 113 yards rushing per game, 19th most.
So while LaFleur accepted responsibility for his mistake on 4th-and-2 at the end of the game, Wilson’s play against the Buccaneers was a bright spot.
Now it’s on LaFleur and Wilson to continue this trajectory against a tough Bills defense.
