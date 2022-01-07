Jordyn Woods Slays In Sheer Cutout Jumpsuit: ‘New Year, Best Me’ — See Photos

Julia Fox and Kanye West posed for some seriously intimate photos from her post-date makeover on Jan. 4 that included plenty of PDA.

The chemistry between Julia Fox, 31, and Kanye West, 44, is definitely on! The Uncut Gems actress revealed how she met the Yeezy designer in a brief piece for Interview magazine that was accompanied by a super sexy photoshoot from her post-date makeover just days ago. In several photos, the pair can be seen making out, kissing and showing plenty of PDA.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around,” the actress penned in the piece, published on Thursday, Jan. 6 in reference to the couple’s initial dinner date at Carbone in South Beach, Miami. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night,” she explained.

Julia went on to detail how their second romantic date — which included attending Jeremy O. Harris‘ Slave Play and dining at Carbone’s NYC location for dinner — came together on Jan. 4. “We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play. Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed,” she gushed. “After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously.”

Notably, Julia was dressed head-to-toe in Balenciaga for the night — known to be Kanye’s designer of choice. The rapper has had a longstanding collaborative relationship with designer Demna Gvasalia (now just known as Demna), who has also served as Ye’s creative director for his recent Donda listening parties.

It turns out Kanye orchestrated a photoshoot of Julia during the dinner date, as she showed off a black g-string thong and black pants by Miaou, a leather trench and a Balenciaga Hourglass bag (worth $2,350). “At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening,” she said. In one particular photo from the date, Julia and Kanye can be seen snuggling up close in a booth.

The date didn’t stop there, however, as the Chicago native had one more major surprise for his stunning brunette date: a makeover (which was also documented). “After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes,” she revealed. “It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time.”

In the racy photos, the two are seen kissing as Julia rocked unbuttoned white pants, which she appeared to be trying on. In others, she straddled him on the ground as they locked lips. Kanye could also be seen adjusting the fit of a logo trench coat which she was wearing during the fitting.

Kanye is also known to have given ex Kim Kardashian, 41, a makeover after their relationship took a romantic turn in 2012. While the pair have been estranged since she filed for divorce in Feb. 2021 after seven years of marriage, Kanye’s influence seems ever present: in recent months, Kim has almost exclusively been seen wearing Balenciaga ensembles — even donning a Demna designed wedding dress for his live Donda listening event in Aug. 2021.

Julia remained in shock over the gesture, however, and was seen rocking a a blue velvet coat — presumably chosen by Kanye — on the same evening. “But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride,” she concluded.

Legally, Kim and Kanye are still married — but the SKIMS founder filed to be “legally single” and change back to her maiden name on on Dec. 10. Like Kanye, the reality star has also publicly moved on with Pete Davidson, 28, after connecting on the set of Saturday Night Live in October.