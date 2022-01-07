Celebrities
Julia Fox Reveals How She & Kanye West Met As They Make Out In New Photos: ‘I’m Loving The Ride’
Julia Fox and Kanye West posed for some seriously intimate photos from her post-date makeover on Jan. 4 that included plenty of PDA.
The chemistry between Julia Fox, 31, and Kanye West, 44, is definitely on! The Uncut Gems actress revealed how she met the Yeezy designer in a brief piece for Interview magazine that was accompanied by a super sexy photoshoot from her post-date makeover just days ago. In several photos, the pair can be seen making out, kissing and showing plenty of PDA.
“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around,” the actress penned in the piece, published on Thursday, Jan. 6 in reference to the couple’s initial dinner date at Carbone in South Beach, Miami. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night,” she explained.
Julia went on to detail how their second romantic date — which included attending Jeremy O. Harris‘ Slave Play and dining at Carbone’s NYC location for dinner — came together on Jan. 4. “We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play. Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed,” she gushed. “After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously.”
Notably, Julia was dressed head-to-toe in Balenciaga for the night — known to be Kanye’s designer of choice. The rapper has had a longstanding collaborative relationship with designer Demna Gvasalia (now just known as Demna), who has also served as Ye’s creative director for his recent Donda listening parties.
It turns out Kanye orchestrated a photoshoot of Julia during the dinner date, as she showed off a black g-string thong and black pants by Miaou, a leather trench and a Balenciaga Hourglass bag (worth $2,350). “At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening,” she said. In one particular photo from the date, Julia and Kanye can be seen snuggling up close in a booth.
The date didn’t stop there, however, as the Chicago native had one more major surprise for his stunning brunette date: a makeover (which was also documented). “After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes,” she revealed. “It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time.”
In the racy photos, the two are seen kissing as Julia rocked unbuttoned white pants, which she appeared to be trying on. In others, she straddled him on the ground as they locked lips. Kanye could also be seen adjusting the fit of a logo trench coat which she was wearing during the fitting.
Kanye is also known to have given ex Kim Kardashian, 41, a makeover after their relationship took a romantic turn in 2012. While the pair have been estranged since she filed for divorce in Feb. 2021 after seven years of marriage, Kanye’s influence seems ever present: in recent months, Kim has almost exclusively been seen wearing Balenciaga ensembles — even donning a Demna designed wedding dress for his live Donda listening event in Aug. 2021.
Julia remained in shock over the gesture, however, and was seen rocking a a blue velvet coat — presumably chosen by Kanye — on the same evening. “But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride,” she concluded.
Legally, Kim and Kanye are still married — but the SKIMS founder filed to be “legally single” and change back to her maiden name on on Dec. 10. Like Kanye, the reality star has also publicly moved on with Pete Davidson, 28, after connecting on the set of Saturday Night Live in October.
Celebrities
Sarah Michelle Gellar Posts Rare Family Photos With Freddie Prinze Jr. & Kids On Vacation
Sarah Michelle Gellar is soaking up the sun in Hawaii on a dream vacation with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their two children, Charlotte Grace Prinze and Rocky James Prinze
Sarah Michelle Gellar, 44, started off the new year the best way possible surrounded by her loved ones in the tropics. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress spent some quality time with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr., 45, and their two children, Charlotte Grace Prinze, 12, and Rocky James Prinze, 9, in Hawaii. She was able to capture some of the beauty of Hawaii in a precious snap of herself, her husband and two kids in front of a landscape of palm trees and tiki torches.
Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrated the occasion in a little black dress. While she and her husband smiled for the camera, she censored her kids’ faces out of the picture with a gold star emoji. In addition to the family pic, the American actress’ post included a series of highlights from their tropical getaway. “Vacation photo dump (also know as me sitting at home trying not to get covid and looking longingly through pictures),” she humorously captioned the post. The photo dump ranged from family pictures in the sunset to swimsuit mirror pics to a sampling of a feast they had on the beach.
Hawaii has become a favorite vacation spot for the Cruel Intentions star and her family. The four of them were spotted in Maui less than a year ago in July 2021 and according to her Instagram Stories, they had a blast canoeing. And she even got some romantic one-on-one time in with her hubby Freddie. It’s clear the family enjoys spending quality time together and it’s hard not to when it’s in as amazing of a place as Hawaii.
The star-studded couple adorably met and started dating while they filmed the Scooby-Doo live-action films starring as Fred and Daphne. They tied the knot in 2002, just two years after they started dating. The married couple enjoyed some time to themselves before starting a family and welcomed their daughter Charlotte into the world on September 19, 2009. Rocky was born three years later on September 21, 2012.
Freddie recently opened up on what makes his and Sarah Michelle Gellar’s nearly 20-year marriage so successful. “I think it’s more about the person you’re with and the path that you travel on,” Freddie told HollywoodLife during an EXCLUSIVE interview. “Do you travel it together? And if you do take separate paths, do those paths lead back to the same one that you started on, or do they take you further and further apart? Sarah and I have always been fortunate enough and thoughtful enough to stay on the same path, even when roads are going to take us away.”
Celebrities
Cardi B Shares Photo of Her Mustache In Honest & NSFW Instagram Story – Watch
Cardi B had no qualms about showing off her facial hair in this hilarious Instagram story, joking that her ‘mustache is mustaching.’
Cardi B, 29, is known for being honest about just about everything — and the rapper stayed true to that motto in her latest update. Cardi, née Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, proudly showed off her upper lip hairs for her 121 million Instagram followers — reminding people that women do, indeed, also have facial fuzz.
“Mustache is mustaching,” she began in the selfie-filmed story, shared to her account on Jan. 5. Cardi glowed in the make-up free post, rocking a fitted gray turtleneck and matching headscarf over her raven haired locks. She then took the conversation in a hilariously NSFW direction that only the “WAP” rapper could: “They say if you have a mustache, you’ve got good pussy, so purr.”
They said that if you’ve a mustache, you’ve got good pu$$y – Cardi B says. pic.twitter.com/mwvx3B354Q
— GistReel.Com (@GistReel) January 6, 2022
The Bronx native has previously been open about beauty and cosmetic procedures, including hair removal, with her fans. She specifically addressed her ‘mustache’ in another video back in 2018, admitting that noticed the hairs were getting thicker. “You know, as I get older and I wax more, I notice that my mustache is getting thicker, but it’s cool though, cause bitches with good mustaches got good pussy,” she quipped.
Notably, Cardi gave birth to Kulture Kiari Cephus, 3, in June 2018 and there is a known correlation between pregnancy and facial hair due to the influx of hormones. In particular, upper lip hairs can grow in thicker and longer during and after pregnancy, likely due to an increase in androgens. She welcomed her second child with fellow rapper Offset, a son, on Sept. 4, 2021.
Other than hair removal, Cardi has been an open book about her plastic surgery — saying she feels “super confident” after having a breast implant and butt augmentation procedures. “When I was 18 and became a dancer, I had enough money to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone,” she said to Interview magazine in Feb. 2021 during a conversation with Mariah Carey. “When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt. So I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my ass done…Then I felt super confident. I feel so vindicated,” Cardi also said.
Celebrities
Nicolas Cage’s Kids: Facts About The Actor’s 2 Children & The 1 He’s Expecting With Wife Riko Shibata
Nicolas Cage has a wide-ranging career as an actor and filmmaker, but he also has a robust romance life which produced three children. Find out more about his brood here.
Nicolas Kim Coppola, born January 7, 1964 in Long Beach, California, is an actor and filmmaker who’s had a wide-spanning career ever since he got his start in the business in the early ’80s. The 57-year-old, nephew to famous director Francis Ford Coppola and cousin to directors Sofia Coppola and Roman Coppola, made a name for himself in Hollywood with memorable performances in movies like Moonstruck (1987), Raising Arizona (1987), Wild at Heart (1990), and Leaving Las Vegas (1995), for which he won an Academy Award for Best Actor.
In addition to his acting career and subsequent producing and directing work, Nicolas has had quite the love life, married five times and dating high-profile stars like Patricia Arquette and Lisa Marie Presley. In addition to his various romances, he’s fathered two children from two separate women and currently has a baby on the way with wife Riko Shibata. Here we breakdown all you need to know about the actor’s children.
Weston Coppola Cage
Born December 26, 1990, Weston Coppola Cage is Nicolas’s first son he shares with actress Christina Fulton. The 31-year-old, who is a musician who’s been involved in two black metal bands, also describes himself as a “martial artist” and “spiritualist” in his Instagram bio. Weston has also dabbled a bit in Hollywood, appearing in his father’s film Lord of War as a helicopter mechanic and recently starring in the MMA fighter flick Mojave Diamonds, coming 2023.
Weston seems to be doing pretty well these days, although he’s had some issues in the past. Back in 2017, he was arrested for a DUI in the San Fernando Valley after driving into a tree. In addition, last summer, the actor filed a restraining order in Chatsworth, California against his mother, Christina, claiming that she caused him “distress for months” and also that she tried to “ruin [his] career” while he was undergoing treatment for “mental health problems.” The judge ultimately denied the petition.
Although Weston still has some issues to work out with mom, he seems to remain pretty close with his dad, who is also a grandfather of four through his son: Lucian Augustus, 7, Sorin Reid, 5, whom Weston shares with ex-wife Danielle Cage and twin girls Venice Zohar, 1, and Cyress Zara, 1, from his relationship with current wife Hila Cage Coppola.
Kal-El Coppola Cage
Kal-El Coppola Cage was born October 3, 2005 to Nicolas and then-wife Alice Kim. The chose Kal-El’s unique name after Superman’s birth name — Nic is a huge comic book fan, after all (he chose his “Cage” surname after the character Luke Cage). The couple were married on a private ranch in Northern California on July, 30, 2004 but divorced in 2016.
Nicolas and Alice continue to successfully co-parent Kal-El, however! The teen likes to keep things pretty low-key, although he has followed in his father’s entertainment world footsteps somewhat, doing the voice of a young Bruce Wayne in the 2018 family action flick Teen Titans Go! To The Movies.
New Baby Cage: Coming Soon!
On Thursday, Jan. 6, Nicolas and current wife, Riko Shibata, 26, announced they’re expecting a baby! The City of Angels actor and his wife confirmed the happy news to PEOPLE. “The parents-to-be are elated!” their rep shared with the publication.
The happy news for Nicolas and Riko comes just 10 months after their Las Vegas nuptials, held at the Wynn Hotel & Resort back in February. The couple apparently chose Feb. 16 for the wedding date as a tribute to Nicolas’s late father, August Coppola, who was born on that date in 1934. August passed away after a heart attack in 2009 at the age of 75.
For the wedding, Riko honored her Japanese heritage with a handmade bridal kimono made up of three layers. Shortly after tying the knot, the pair went for a horse and carriage ride around Central Park, sharing their love with the world. It looks like they’ll be sharing more of their love with the world via a newborn baby Cage! We can’t wait to see pics of the little one.
