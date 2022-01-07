Kanye West and Julia Fox really, really, really want you to know that they are dating

Julia Fox is seemingly quite smitten with her new “flame,” Kanye West.

The actress opened up to Interview Magazine to praise the rapper, and how attentive he’s been over the course of a week. Yes, they have only been dating for one week.

Fox said the two had an “instant connection” when she met West in Miami on New Year’s Eve in a short excerpt she wrote for Interview magazine.

The outlet also shared images from a date night the two shared in New York City.

“His energy is so fun to be around,” she wrote. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play.”

“Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME,” Fox continued. “I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously.”

Fox went on to describe the two’s time spent at Carbone, a popular New York City restaurant.

“At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined!” she wrote. “The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.”

West then surprised Fox with a hotel suite full of clothes, according to the actress.

“Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes,” Fox described. “It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

Free racks of clothes! Who wouldn’t?

West has been single since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February. He has recently been linked to Fox, despite multiple public declarations that the former couple would be reunited.

Fox is an Italian-American actress and filmmaker. She is most known for her breakout role in Uncut Gems, in which she starred alongside Adam Sandler.

According to Page Six, the actress is rebounding from her split with her husband, Peter Artemiev. The two welcomed a baby in 2021. Fox has appeared to hint at relationship struggles on her social media in the past couple weeks.

