Kanye West and Julia Fox really, really, really want you to know that they are dating

Published

1 min ago

on

Kanye West Jim Moore Book Event At Ralph Lauren Chicago
Julia Fox is seemingly quite smitten with her new “flame,” Kanye West.

The actress opened up to Interview Magazine to praise the rapper, and how attentive he’s been over the course of a week. Yes, they have only been dating for one week.

Fox said the two had an “instant connection” when she met West in Miami on New Year’s Eve in a short excerpt she wrote for Interview magazine.

The outlet also shared images from a date night the two shared in New York City.

“His energy is so fun to be around,” she wrote. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play.

“Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME,” Fox continued. “I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously.”

Fox went on to describe the two’s time spent at Carbone, a popular New York City restaurant.

“At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined!” she wrote. “The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.”

West then surprised Fox with a hotel suite full of clothes, according to the actress.

“Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes,” Fox described. “It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

Free racks of clothes! Who wouldn’t?

West has been single since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February. He has recently been linked to Fox, despite multiple public declarations that the former couple would be reunited.

Fox is an Italian-American actress and filmmaker. She is most known for her breakout role in Uncut Gems, in which she starred alongside Adam Sandler.

According to Page Six, the actress is rebounding from her split with her husband, Peter Artemiev. The two welcomed a baby in 2021. Fox has appeared to hint at relationship struggles on her social media in the past couple weeks.

Celebrities

Brother Love Triangle: Joie Chavis Said She Regrets Tongue-Kissing Diddy After Mentioning Their Travel Plans To His Rumoured Sugar Baby, Yung Miami

Published

36 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

Brother Love Triangle: Joie Chavis Said She Regrets Tongue-Kissing Diddy After Mentioning Their Travel Plans To His Rumoured Sugar Baby, Yung Miami
The Brother Love triangle continues…

Source: Getty / Getty

Joie Chavis is clearing the air about her alleged Diddy affair — leaving fans even more confused!

In case you missed it, the Instagram model sparked rumors that she was intimate with Diddy after photos of them tongue kissing in Capri surfaced online over the summer. Around the same time, speculation that Diddy and Yung Miami were seeing each other intimately sparked after the pair were seen holding hands and canoodling on several occasions in social media posts.

Folks invested in this seemingly convoluted lust triangle were left EVEN MORE confused recently, after Diddy invited Yung Miami, Joie, and ex-fling Daphne Joy to his private New Years’ Eve gathering.

So, who is Diddy really dating??? Joie claims it’s not her in a recent rant she made in a comment on The Shade Room. After vowing to practice celibacy in an IG story post, a fan scoffed at her in a comment, hinting that she was just around Yung Miami and Diddy. Joie denied knowing anything personally about Yung Miami and Diddy being intimate but did reveal she told her about their “business trip” to Capri before it happened. She also claims to regret kissing him, calling him her “friend.”

No TF I wasn’t.

Since y’all so damn nosy, here it is! Me and him are friends and have been! I was working on un unreleased project for him and thats why I was in Italy! In the midstof me being there we kissed, thats it. Didn’t go further than that! I had my own damn room and he has always been respectful to me as a friend. The kiss shouldn’t have happened, but it did, and there’s nothing I can do about it. She knew about the project because I told her prior, in Houston!

I didn’t and still dont know anyone else’s business on how people deal with each other but being that we always exchange on socials, I thought I should let her know.

I hate that Im even responding right now cause usually I pay it, BOOTS! Not this year and moving forward! I’m gonna stand up for myself regardless of how y’all see it, or what y’all believe. I’m tired of it. I don’t bother NO ONE, I make my money and take care of my kids! That’s my only focus!

Now find

someone else to bull and dead this damn love circle y’all think is going on! Cause it ain’t that, wasn’t that, and will never be that!! Now leave me alone lol

Peep her comment, below.

Does Joie’s explanation make sense to YOU?

Celebrities

The Weeknd Seemingly Sings About Angelina Jolie On New Song: ‘My New Girl, She A Movie Star’

Published

58 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

the weeknd angelina jolie
Months after romance rumors about Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd first surfaced, the singer makes a reference to dating a ‘movie star’ on his new song ‘Here We Go…Again.’

It’s been six months since The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie were first spotted on a dinner date together, and now, he appears to be singing about her on his new album Dawn FM. The record, which was released Jan. 7, features the song “Here We Go…Again,” which has an apparent reference to Angelina. “My new girl, she a movie star,” he sings. “My new girl, she a movie star. I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell, but when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin’ thoughts, cause baby girl, she a movie star, baby girl, she a movie star.”

At the end of the verse, The Weeknd also adds that the relationship he’s singing about was something he didn’t expect. “I told myself that I’d never fall,” he adds. “But here we go again.” Although The Weeknd and Angelina have never publicly spoken on the status of their relationship, they’ve been seen out and about together on more than one occasion. The first outing came on June 30, when the two were photographed leaving the same restaurant around the same time. They reportedly spent “hours” inside the hotspot together.

Just days later, The Weeknd attended the same private show as Angelina and two of her daughters. The stars were not photographed together, but were both in attendance for the exclusive show. Then, at the end of September, The Weeknd and Angelina reunited for another dinner date. Although they arrived separately, they reportedly spent more than two hours inside together.

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie were first linked in July 2021. (David Buchan/Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

This is Angelina’s first public potential relationship since her split from Brad Pitt in Sept. 2016. Meanwhile, The Weeknd famously dated both Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez before being linked to Angelina.

This is The Weeknd’s fifth studio album. He previously released After Hours in March 2020, which was preceded by Starboy in Nov. 2016. The singer has been cranking out the music recently, as he also dropped a greatest hits mixtape, The Highlights, in Feb. 2021, as well.

Celebrities

David Arquette’s Wife: Everything To Know About Christina McLarty, Plus His Marriage To Courteney Cox

Published

8 hours ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

David Arquette, Christina McLarty Arquette
Here we break down everything to know about David Arquette’s wife, Christina McLarty, and his ex-wife, Courtney Cox.

David Arquette, 50, is an actor, director, producer, and former professional wrestler who’s perhaps best known for his role as Dewey Riley in the 1996 slasher flick Scream. In addition to his star turn in that film (and the subsequent Scream installments within the franchise), the Virginia native also appeared in popular film and TV like 1999’s Never Been Kissed and the show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Moreover, David’s love life has often been in the spotlight, ever since he and on-screen love Gale Weathers, aka Courtney Cox, hit it off on set of the 1996 movie and subsequently tied the knot. Although they divorced 10 years later, David went on to fall in love and get married again to journalist and producer Christina McLarty. Here’s everything to know about the actor’s loves and how their relationships have fared under the spotlight.

Christina McLarty Arquette 

Christina McLarty Arquette and David Arquette at The Creative Coalition Spotlight Initiative Gala Awards Dinner, 2020, ( imageSPACE/Shutterstock).

Christina McLarty Arquette was born April 25, 1981 in Hope, Arkansas. She has also had an interesting career like her husband, first working as an Emmy Award-winning journalist getting her start in her home state of Arkansas. She then moved to Los Angeles, California and began expanding her career in the entertainment realm, working for CBS and then as a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight.

In addition to her time as a journalist, Christina dabbled in acting, appearing on the daytime soap The Young and the Restless and she now works as a producer in the industry, credited on documentaries like You Cannot Kill David Arquette and The First Step. She and Davidapparently met right after Christina’s split from Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis and immediately hit it off. Speaking with Howard Stern back in 2011, David called his new love “adorable,” praising his connection with the producer. “I’m not one to run around with different girls,” he shared at the time, per E! news. “I like someone that makes me feel good and that I can make feel good.”

The couple tied the knot in a Los Angeles ceremony in 2015 amongst “family and friends,” reported PEOPLE. They share two children together, Charlie West Arquette, 7, and Alexis Gus Arquette,

Courtney Cox 

David Arquette, Christina McLarty Arquette
Courtney Cox and David Arquette at the Golden Globes (Matt Sayles/AP/Shutterstock).

Courteney Cox, 57, was born June 15, 1964 in Birmingham, Alabama. She currently works as an actor, director, and producer, seeing her career take off after her memorable role as Monica Geller on the NBC sitcom Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004. Courteney continued as a popular figure in the zeitgeist with her role as Gale Weathers in the horror film franchise Scream, which is where she met David for the 1996 original film.

The pair dated for a while and walked down the aisle on June 12, 1999 at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, California. In 2004, the pair gave birth to a daughter, Coco Arquette, who is now 17. On October 11, 2010, David and Courteney announced their separation, although they still maintained a close friendship and business partnership with Coquette Productions. Then, in June 2012, David officially filed for divorce from Courteney and the divorce was finalized in May 2013. “I just had a moment of looking at our relationship, and there wasn’t anything in particular, but it brought up a lot of stuff,” Courteney told Harper’s Bazaar in 2011. “Maybe on second thought, don’t reevaluate. Just keep going. Don’t rock the boat. Repression is fantastic.”

Although they’ve been separated for years and have both moved on to new relationships, they reunited for the latest installment in the Scream franchise reprising their original roles as Dewey and Gale. When speaking of working on the horror flick with his ex-wife, David told the New York Times, “It’s a cathartic experience to just be able to act opposite Courteney,” he said in the Jan. 5 interview. “It’s been 25 years of our lives. We’ve grown up together. We have a child together.”

