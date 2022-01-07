Celebrities
Keyshia Ka’Oir Gets $1 Million In Cash From Husband Gucci Mane On 37th Birthday — Watch
Keyshia Ka’Oir was understandably excited upon opening her birthday gift from husband Gucci Mane and realizing that the rapper truly outdid himself.
Model Keyshia Ka’Oir is officially $1 million richer — and it’s all thanks to her husband, Gucci Mane, 41. Keyshia turned 37 on Thursday, January 6, and received $1 million in cash (Yes, you read that right) from her rapper spouse, with whom she shares son Ice Davis, 1. She opened up the luxury birthday gift in front of Gucci and Ice, as well as other family and friends, in a series of videos shared to her Instagram Story. The whole thing was epic!
Keyshia’s million dollar cash prize was inside an orange box, which Gucci wrapped with silver paper. As the model started opening the gift, the “Poppin” hitmaker sat nearby to watch as Ice hung out on his lap. Once Keyshia opened her gift to reveal its incredible contents, she screamed in excitement and everyone gathered for the birthday celebration cheered. She started picking up the cash, which was bundled up in 20s, 50s, and 100s.
“It’s a million dollars y’all,” Keyshia proudly announced, as the partygoers gushed over her remarkable birthday gift. Gucci, meanwhile, had a giant smile on his face as he watched his wife celebrate. Keyshia jokingly tried to hand money to some of her friends and family, before she stuffed all the cash in a white bag. Let’s hope she kept her million bucks safe!
Keyshia and Gucci have been married since 2017. They became a happy family of three when baby Ice was born on December 23, 2020. “My wife just gave me a 7lb 1oz baby boy named ICE DAVIS thank u,” Gucci gushed in his baby announcement, adding, “he is here!!!!!!” The birth announcement also included a gorgeous maternity photo of Keyshia, which showed the entrepreneur cradling her baby bump while dressed in an ethereal, sheer white lace robe.
Gucci — who also has a 13-year-old son, Keitheon, with ex Sheena Evans — said in a May 2021 interview with Billboard that “it’s definitely challenging to be a parent.” He added, “I always want my music to talk about what was going on in my life, and the most important thing in my life now is my son.”
Celebrities
Gordon Ramsay Calls His Daughter Megan’s BF ‘Pathetic’: I Want a ‘Man’ To Date My Daughter
The celebrity chef virtually crashed his daughter’s date to playfully roast his oldest daughter’s boyfriend.
Gordon Ramsay showed he only wants the best for his daughter, when he joked about his eldest’s boyfriend’s shortcomings, mostly that he was a “a little bit pathetic.” The chef admitted to pranking his daughter Megan’s boyfriend Byron, while the pair were trying to have a romantic evening together in a Wednesday January 5 interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The 55-year-old Kitchen Nightmares star opened up about doing something “really bad” to tease his 23-year-old daughter’s boyfriend.
Before sharing the hilarious prank on Byron, Gordon admitted that he’s not exactly the type of guy he expected his daughter to date. “He was okay to begin with, a little bit wet. You want a man to date your daughter, and he was a little bit pathetic,” he quipped. “I’m gonna kill that little [bleep].”
The MasterChef star revealed that he’d convinced his youngest daughter Tilly, 20, to give him Byron’s phone number, by saying he was taking it down just in case of an emergency. “I waited to find out when they were having dinner together, and I FaceTimed him,” he told Kelly Clarkson, who was shocked and asked if Megan was ready to “kill” him, after the call. He also said that he had a pretty great roast for his daughter’s boyfriend. “When he answered the phone, this thing was shaking. I said, ‘Byron, it’s me! Not your future father-in-law, you little [bleep],’” he said, before laughing out loud.
Megan didn’t let her dad off the hook and keep ruining her date. Gordon said that she “leaned over and pushed [the button] and cut me off,” so she could get back to her night out with her boyfriend. “So rude!” he joked, as Kelly laughed along at his hilarious parenting story.
While it all seemed in good fun, Gordon did share that he did wish Megan waited until she was a little older to have a serious boyfriend. “You just want the best, but 22 is just like—no, just wait a little bit longer,” he said, as Kelly joked that she felt like 30 was the best age to start dating at.
Celebrities
‘Bullet Train’: The Release Date, Cast & More You Need To Know
‘Bullet Train’ is one of the most highly-anticipated movies of the year. With an all-star cast that includes Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock, this film is a sure-fire hit. Here’s everything we know so far.
All aboard! The year 2022 is already looking bright with several upcoming films that will undoubtedly be blockbusters upon hitting theaters. One of those movies is Bullet Train. This action-thriller is filled with A-list talent.
Filming has already wrapped for Bullet Train, which means it won’t be too long before the movie hits theaters. From the stellar cast to what we know about the release date, HollywoodLife has all the latest updates about Bullet Train.
Release Date
Filming began in late 2020 and wrapped in March 2021. Bullet Train was initially going to be released on April 8, 2022. In December 2021, Bullet Train’s release date was pushed back to July 15, 2022. The film will be released exclusively in theaters and will not be available immediately on any streaming service.
Cast & Crew
Brad Pitt was the first major star to sign on to the film in July 2020. He will play a character named Ladybug, one of the assassins on board the bullet train. The movie is Brad’s first role since 2019, when he starred in Ad Astra and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. The latter earned him an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role.
The cast also includes Joey King as Prince, Andrew Koji as Kimura, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Tangerine, Brian Tyree Henry as Lemon, Zazie Beetz as Hornet, Masi Oka, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Karen Fukuhara. Latin Grammy winner Bad Bunny was added to the cast in December 2020.
Lady Gaga was in talks to star alongside Brad in the film, but she had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts with House of Gucci, according to Collider. Sandra Bullock later signed on to replace Gaga in the film. Sandra will be playing the role of Maria Beetle, Ladybug’s handler.
Bullet Train will be the second movie of 2022 to feature Sandra and Brad. Brad also has a role in Sandra’s upcoming rom-com The Lost City, which will be released on March 25, 2022. Even though they’ve been Hollywood stars for decades, they’ve never been in movies together until 2022!
The action thriller will be directed by David Leitch. David’s past work includes directing Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Hobbs & Shaw. Brad made a notable cameo in Deadpool 2 as the Vanisher. David also serves as a producer, alongside Antoine Fuqua, Kelly McCormick, and Kat Samick. The screenplay was penned by Zak Olkewicz.
Throughout the filming process, David has been posting behind-the-scenes photos on his Instagram page. He first posted about Bullet Train when filming began in November 2020. “All aboard! Bullet Train,” he captioned a photo from the set.
A month later, David shared a photo of one of the cast members filming a scene. The star’s face was not featured in the photo. “You can get on, but you may not leave,” David wrote.
A few months later in February 2021, David posted a picture of a cast member’s arm covered in blood. “He really liked that suit!!! :/ Oh well…” he captioned the photo. Once again, you could not see the actor’s face in the picture.
What Is The Plot Of ‘Bullet Train’?
The film is based on the Japanese novel, Maria Beetle, by mystery writer Kotaro Isaka. The book was originally published in 2010. When announcing the film in July 2020, Deadline gave this synopsis for Bullet Train: “Five assassins find themselves on a fast-moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between. They discover their missions are not unrelated to one another. The question becomes, who will make it off the train alive and what awaits them at the terminal station?”
The first footage of Bullet Train was unveiled at CinemaCon in August 2021 during an opening night presentation from Sony Pictures. Variety’s description of the scene that was shared read, “Sporting a white pinstripe suit, killer boots and an edge weapon, [Bad] Bunny and [Brad] Pitt slap each other around a luxury cabin on the speeding train. It’s all fun and tussling over a briefcase until someone gets stabbed. The footage also included actor Hiroyuki Sanada as an ominous passenger.” The scene hasn’t been released publicly as of yet, nor has an official trailer been unveiled.
Celebrities
IKDR! Meet Jarrion Tabor, The Self-Made Millionairess Showing Women How To Open & Scale Their Daycare Businesses
Shout out to the boss ladies!
We may be in season three and several variants-deep into this pandemic, but that doesn’t stop everyone’s hustle.
Here at BOSSIP, we like to share stories from people in our community making their dreams come true like Chicago-bred entrepreneur Jarrion Tabor. After successfully running and scaling two daycare centers of her own, Jarrion has put Beyoncé’s wifi to use to let women and men across the metaverse in on her success secret after using just an income tax check and her creativity to succeed!
How has being born and raised in the Westside of Chicago inspired your career as a childcare brander?
Growing up, my peers and I didn’t have access to quality Childcare because it’s rarely quality education in the “hood”. That inspired me to open childcare centers. My goal is to provide quality Childcare for minority children with limited access to care.
What really pushed you to make your dream happen?
FREEDOM! I wanted to have the freedom to be there for my children. I wanted the type of freedom that a JOB couldn’t provide me.
I felt that in my soul. I saw some photos from the inside of one of your centers and it looked so inviting. What else do you think sets you aside from other businesses?
Our culture. My centers are known for having the COOLEST CULTURE in Childcare. From our quality care, our 24 hour availability, and the way we pour into our staff.
What’s the best and worst part of being an entrepreneur?
The best part is having the freedom to make as much money as we want. The worst part can be the responsibility if your business is not structured properly.
How do you feel you impact the clients who work with you?
By showing them that anything is possible. In 2015, I started my childcare business with my income tax. 6 years later I have two centers with a million-dollar revenue. I literally came to Atlanta with nothing and made it happen.
Where can everyone find you on social media?
My Instagram is @childcarebrander and I’m also at Childcarebrander.com!
Keyshia Ka’Oir Gets $1 Million In Cash From Husband Gucci Mane On 37th Birthday — Watch
St. Paul Public Schools may drop contact tracing, quarantine as coronavirus cases grow
Gordon Ramsay Calls His Daughter Megan’s BF ‘Pathetic’: I Want a ‘Man’ To Date My Daughter
Chicago Bears place Justin Fields on the reserve/COVID-19 list
‘Bullet Train’: The Release Date, Cast & More You Need To Know
Joe Judge plans to plow right through season finale in building for Year 3 with Giants
ESG Organizations Send Letter To Congress About PoW Mining, Bitcoin Responds
IKDR! Meet Jarrion Tabor, The Self-Made Millionairess Showing Women How To Open & Scale Their Daycare Businesses
Denver weather: Friday warms slightly before another chance for snow Saturday
Young Dolph Murder Suspect Was Sentenced to 5 Years for Shooting Three People in 2017
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?