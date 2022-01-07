Celebrities
Kylie Jenner Puts Bare Baby Bump On Display In Crop Top & Unbuttoned Jeans — Photos
As Kylie Jenner’s due date with baby No. 2 approaches, the pregnant billionaire proudly showed off her growing belly in a new Instagram post.
Kylie Jenner, 24, posted two new maternity photos to Instagram on Thursday, January 6. The makeup mogul, who’s currently pregnant with her second child, flaunted her bare baby bump while dressed in a white crop top and an unbuttoned pair of ripped denim jeans. Kylie tied up her crop top above her stomach to put her growing belly on full display in both snapshots, which can be seen HERE, as she played with her dark brunette hair with her hands.
Kylie looked so gorgeous in her new photos. They appeared to be taken in a studio setting, with gray and silver curtains visible behind her. Kylie captioned her maternity snapshots, “i am woman 🎶.” Her photos received a complimentary comment from her sister Kourtney Kardashian, who told Kylie that she is “Everything.” The official IG account for the famous family’s new Hulu show, which premieres in 2022, commented on Kylie’s post, as well. “so stunning xo,” the comment read.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum is awaiting the birth of her second child with Travis Scott, 30. The couple, who also share 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, both took an extended break from social media following Travis’ ill-fated Astroworld concert on November 5, 2021, where 10 people died from a massive crowd surge. While off of social media, Kylie had a low-key baby shower that was held at the home of Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, 37. HollywoodLife shared EXCLUSIVE details about the event on December 14.
“At the celebration, Kylie gave an emotional speech where she thanked everyone for coming and talked about how she is so ready for the baby to be born,” a source told HL. “Kylie has the overwhelming support of her family and everyone around her.” The source continued, “Stormi has an idea of what is going on because she sees her mom’s belly and she knows how to say the word baby, but she doesn’t really know or understand. She won’t get it until the baby gets here.”
The insider also revealed that Travis — who is facing millions of dollars in lawsuits from the Astroworld tragedy — attended the party, but kept a very low profile.
Kanye West & Julia Fox ‘Connecting’ Over Both Their Recent Splits: It ‘Drove Them’ Together
The ‘Runaway’ rapper and ‘Uncut Gems’ actress have really hit it off since kindling their romance in wake of their breakups.
Kanye West seems like he sees something special in his new relationship with Julia Fox. The 44-year-old rapper and 31-year-old actress have been spotting spending plenty of time together, including some romantic rendezvous, and it seems started due to their recent breakups. A source close to the rapper told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the pair are “definitely connecting.”
Yeezy’s split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021, and Julia’s December split from her husband of three years Peter Artemiev seemed to help the new couple get together. “Kanye is really enjoying spending time with Julia and they’re definitely connecting. She recently went through a split, so she knows where he is at right now because she is there, too. That was one of the things that drove them to each other. Kanye has had a tough year and Julia makes him smile. She’s been a nice distraction from his divorce and he plans on continuing to spend time with her,” the source said.
Other than being able to bond over mutual breakups, The Life of Pablo rapper also seems like he really trusts the actress, as he gets back into the dating pool. “Kanye now knows that he needs to move on and he knows he has a lot of love to give. His friends have been encouraging him to get back out there, but also to be cautious on who he lets in. He knows Julia has only good intentions,” the source revealed.
Kanye’s romance with Julia is still very new. The pair started dating seemingly early in January, after Ye broke up with model Vinetria in December. The pair were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner in Miami together on January 1, and they’ve spent plenty more time together since then. The Uncut Gems star was also spotted relaxing on Kanye’s balcony after the two had the dinner date.
Miami wasn’t the only destination for their romantic outings. The couple also went to Julia’s home of New York City for a night of theater with Jeremy O. Harris’ critically-acclaimed Broadway show Slave Play. After the show, Kanye was seen rolling solo, heading out of the city.
‘Dollface’ Season 2’s Release Date & All The Latest Updates So Far
‘Dollface’ fans rejoice! The Hulu hit is returning for Season 2 over two years after its Season 1 premiere. Get ready for more friendship and feminism!
The wait is finally over for Dollface fans! The popular Hulu series has officially confirmed its release date for Season 2, and it’s sooner than some viewers may have realized. Hulu renewed Dollface for Season 2 back in January 2020. Now, two years later, your favorite friend group is ready to return to the small screen better than ever.
This feel-good, feminist series stars Kat Dennings as Jules, a woman scorned by love after her longtime boyfriend dumps her. Following the breakup, she’s teleported into “the world of women,” created by her own imagination, where she must rekindle the female friendships she neglected during her relationship. Kat now enters Season 2 as an officially-single woman, and HollywoodLife has the scoop on what will go down, which characters will return and when viewers can start binging the new season.
‘Dollface’ Release Date
Dollface returns to Hulu for Season 2 on February 11, 2022. Bingers are in luck because all ten episodes of the second season will drop at once. Season 2 was set to premiere exactly a year after Season 1 in November 2020. However, like every other TV series in this universe, production was drastically affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Filming for Season 2 was postponed to Summer 2021, nearly a year after it was supposed to drop. Fortunately, filming has wrapped and there will likely be no interferences leading up to its February 11 premiere.
Season 2 Cast
Fortunately for Dollface fans can expect the majority of the main cast from Season 1 to return for Season 2. Naturally, Kat Dennings is returning as Jules and all of her friends that she won back during Season 1 will be back as well including Madison played by Brenda Song, Stella played by Shay Mitchell and Izzy played Esther Povisky.
Brenda has previously raved about her character Madison’s growth over the course of Season 1 and viewers can plan to witness even more of that in Season 2. “You see her let her walls down, but you also see that she herself is hiding some secrets so she’s a bit hypocritical in that,” Brenda told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY shortly after Season 1 dropped. “It’s really fun because all these characters have such amazing dynamic, so it’s so much fun to kind of play with that on the show.”
She admitted that her character’s deepest flaw is that she’s “always honest with her to a fault. She’s the friend that you may be mad at for a second because they’re being honest, but at the end of the day, I’d rather have an honest friend than not.”
In addition to Jules and her gal pals, there will be a slew of newcomers for Dollface Season 2. Some of these new cast members include Owen Thiele who plays a Woom employee and new friend and ally for the friend group named Q, Chelsea Frei who continues the notorious “Allison” joke by playing Allison J., Jayson Blair who plays Izzy’s new love interest, Lilly Singh who plays a queer bar owner who gets involved professional and romantically with Stella, Corinne Foxx who plays the daughter of a music industry icon who forms a quick bond with Madison and Luke Cook in an unnamed guest role.
What to Expect for Season 2
Now that Jules has rekindled her relationships with Madison, Stella and Izzy, she will be focused on keeping that friend group intact in Season 2. Season 2 takes place in not only post-breakup times for Jules but also in post-pandemic times. She also has to face the pressure of her milestone 30th birthday approaching. During Season 2, all of the women will be challenged to remain close while enduring obstacles in their work, love and personal lives.
Hulu dropped a teaser for Season 2 while announcing its new February 11 release date. The teaser leads with the tagline “New season same squad.” At the top of the teaser, all four women are dolled up in 1920s attire and then cuts to Stella declaring, “pop that s***” as Jules sprays a bottle of champagne. Based on this sneak peek, it looks like Season 2 will come with some wild moments.
Pop the 🍾 Your favorite girlfriends are back! #Dollface season 2 returns February 11th, only on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/m2IDqwsTHv
— Dollface (@DollfaceOnHulu) November 23, 2021
Where Season 1 Left Off
Season 1 left off with an eventful season finale. Jules was faced with the ultimate challenge when Jeremy, the ex she had been struggling to get over the whole season, asks to get back together with her. She ultimately turned him down, showing how much she has grown since the top of the season. Jules also causes some waves at Ramona’s wedding when she exposes Madison’s affair with Colin who, as a reminder, is married to Jules’ boss. Meanwhile, Stella reveals that she got accepted into a business school in Philadelphia, all the way across the country. The episode ultimately ends with the four friends making a getaway escape from Ramona’s wedding together in her wedding car.
The season had a relatively happy ending for most of the characters. Jules proved her strength when she chose her friends and current life over getting back together with Jeremy. Stella is ready to take the next step in her career and has to decide whether she wants to leave her friends and life in California behind. Madison was forced to face her affair and the consequences that came with it and can potentially move on from it.
Inspiration Behind ‘Dollface’
Dollface creator Jordan Weiss revealed that she came up with the premise of the series when as her sample when she was a writing assistant. She explained that she drew inspiration from her own personal experience while dreaming up Dollface. “I was in a relationship in college and struggled to put myself out there with friendships as much as I could have,” she told Variety. “And coming out of that time, coming out of a breakup not dissimilar to the one in the show, and realizing that I needed to put more times into my girlfriends, that’s where the idea really came from.”
As far as which character she relates most to, Jordan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she empathizes with both sides of the show’s main debate over where friends rank compared to a significant other. “I think I’ve definitely been a Jules, but I’ve also been a Madison. I think especially my college years, I could’ve put myself out there more in female friendships and I think that I would get a little overwhelmed and just close myself off,” she shared during the show’s PaleyFest event.
How to Watch ‘Dollface’
Dollface is available exclusively on the streaming platform Hulu. Season 1 dropped in November 2019 and all ten of its episodes are available to stream. Unlike a network series that airs episodes weekly at a scheduled time, all ten episodes of Season 2 will drop at the same time on Friday, February 11. Viewers do need a Hulu subscription to watch the series and can buy either an ad-supported plan for $6.99/month or $69.99/year, an ad-free plan for $12.99/month, Hulu plus Live TV plan with Disney+ and ESPN+ $69.99/month or an ad-free version of the previous plan for $75.99/month.
Peter Bogdanovich Dies: 5 Things About Iconic Director Who Had Affair With Cybill Shepherd
The late Oscar-nominated director had an extraordinary life mired in controversy. From an affair with Cybill Shepherd to his girlfriend being slain in a murder-suicide, find out all about Peter Bogdanovich here.
Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its greats, Peter Bogdanovich. The celebrated director died of natural causes on January 6 in his home in Los Angeles at the age of 82, his daughter Antonia Bogdanovich told The Hollywood Reporter. Peter’s golden boy status in Tinseltown began with his 1968 thriller Targets and was solidified with his writing and directing The Last Picture Show, which earned eight Oscar nominations. The classic film would also see Peter begin an affair with one of his cast members, ingenue Cybill Shepherd.
While he had a few more big hits with What’s Up, Doc?, a 1972 screwball comedy starring Barbra Streisand, and Paper Moon, which famously won Tatum O’Neal an Oscar for her performance at the age of 10, Peter’s luck appeared to run out in Hollywood later in life. His personal scandals, including the Cybill tryst and the murder-suicide of his Playboy centerfold girlfriend, often overshadowed his storied Hollywood career. Find out all about Peter, below.
1. Peter’s Family Had To Flee The Nazis
Peter was born on July 30, 1939, in Kingston, New York. His mother, Herma Robinson, was an Austrian Jew, while his father, Borislav Bogdanovich, was a Serbian Christian. The parents fled Europe in fear of the Nazis and landed in America, welcoming their son a few months later. “He was a really great painter and very highly praised in the former Yugoslavia,” Peter said of his father to Vulture. “But he gave all that up to save my mother and her family because they were Jewish. He wasn’t, but they were. So he got visitors’ visas for my mother and him and her immediate family and they all came over in ’39 for the World’s Fair in New York. My father felt the war was coming.”
2. Peter Was Nominated For An Oscar
After graduating from Collegiate School in New York in 1957, Peter pursued acting at the Stella Adler Conservatory in New York. He then became a film critic, where his writings would attract the attention of famed movie maker Roger Corman, who took Peter under his wings. After Targets was a hit, Peter made The Last Picture Show based on the Larry McMurtry novel. The coming-of-age drama earned him a Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar nomination.
3. Peter Had A Long Romance With Cybill Shepherd That Began As An Affair
While filming The Last Picture Show, Peter started dating the then-21-year-old model, Cybill Shepherd, while he was still married to his wife, Polly Platt. Peter and Polly — who shared daughters Antonia and Sashy Bogdanovich — would go on to divorce in 1971. “Cybill and I kept saying this was just during the picture,” Peter told Vulture of the affair. “We were not going to be going out after the movie’s over. But we fell in love.” The couple would maintain a romance for seven years, during which they worked together on two more films, Daisy Miller and At Long Last Love. They eventually split in 1978. Cybill would go on to marry David Ford from 1978 to 1982, and then Bruce Oppenheim from 1987 to 1990.
4. Peter’s Playboy Girlfriend Was Murdered While They Dated
Playboy Playmate Dorothy Stratten was only 20 when her estranged husband and manager, Paul Snider, shot her in a murder-suicide. At the time, Dorothy was in a relationship with Peter, who had cast her in his romantic comedy They All Laughed. On August 14, 1980, while she was still living with Peter, Dorothy went over to Paul’s house to negotiate their divorce. Hours later, both she and Paul were dead.
“You know, when Dorothy was killed, nobody called me from Hollywood,” Peter confessed to Vulture. “Nobody except the people working the picture who knew her or something like that. Nobody called me except Cary Grant. Cary was very sweet.”
5. Peter Married The Younger Sister Of His Slain Girlfriend
After Dorothy’s murder, Peter started spending time with her family, including her younger sister, Louise. The pair would soon begin dating, even with an age difference of 29 years. “It’s like a shipwreck. We both ended up hanging on to the same piece of driftwood, and we saw that we loved each other,” Peter told Vulture. They married on December 30, 1988, eight years after Dorothy’s death, and split in 2001.
