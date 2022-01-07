Celebrities
‘Mad Men’s January Jones Rocks Cheetah Print Swimsuit While Celebrating 44th Birthday
January Jones celebrated her 44th birthday in style as she posed by the pool while wearing a cheetah print bikini that left little to the imagination.
January Jones let out her wild side for her 44th birthday. The mom-of-one rang in the next year of her life by the pool as she smoldered for a sexy selfie. Showing off her age-defying body, the Mad Men actress wore a cheetah print swimsuit with ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage.
The American actress not only looks younger than 44 but she also said she feels younger than that. “Thank you for your birthday wishes yesterday,” the birthday girl captioned her Instagram post. “I’ve always been of the theory that Age is But a Feeling. And despite a rough last wk or so I’m feeling really good, really grateful and around maybe 27 (but wiser ☺️).” Fans and friends alike loved January’s message, including South African actress Charlize Theron who left a toasting emoji in the comments section.
The Golden Globe-nominated actress is notorious for her fire Instagram snaps. In honor of the holiday season, she gifted her fans with a picture of her in a black, halter top catsuit. I April 2021, January even wowed her fans with a topless pic, joking that she couldn’t find a top to go with her bright pink pants. She was definitely feeling spicy that month as she posted a snap of her wearing a sheer white gown as she posed by the bathtub with the caption “Post shower photo op.”
January has an impressive list of celebrity exes. One of those A-listers includes Ashton Kutcher, whom she dated from the late 90s up until 2001. She then briefly dated Jim Carrey before moving on to pursue Josh Groban from 2003 to 2006. In 2009, she and Jason Sudeikis became an item following her SNL hosting gig but ultimately split in 2011. For the time being, January is enjoying the single life, and based on her pics, the single life is clearly a good look for her.
She has also had to take on the role of single mom to her son Xander, 10. “I parent him by myself,” she told Us Weekly in 2019. “I have to balance good cop, bad cop. And it’s not always fun for me because I want to always be the fun mom. But I think at some point, it might take until he has his own kids to understand. I think he’ll appreciate that.” No one knows who Xander’s true father is, and January plans on keeping it that way.
Celebrities
Mark Wahlberg’s Wife Rhea Durham Enjoys A Swim In Tie-Dye Swimsuit On Romantic Barbados Vacay
Another vacation day, another swimsuit! Rhea Durham once again sizzled in this tie-dye one piece as she took a dip in the warm Bahamas ocean.
Mark Wahlberg‘s wife Rhea Durham, 43, looked sensational in her latest swimwear look! She was spotted rocking a tie dye one piece in Barbados — where the couple is on vacation — on Thursday, Jan. 6. The scoop neck, high cut suit featured a black and white pattern, which could be seen as she took a Bond girl inspired walk out of the gorgeous ocean.
The suit also appeared to include cut outs on the side, making it extra revealing for the usual sporty-style one piece. She looked better than ever as she walked barefoot on the sandy beach, with her brunette hair slicked back with the salty water. Rhea later was seen showering outdoors after her dip.
The 43-year-old has had no shortage of sexy looks on the New Year’s getaway, turning heads in a sizzling neon colored bikini on Jan. 3. She rocked the spaghetti strap bandeau top and low rise bottom with a pair of sunglasses and simple diamond necklace for a day of sunbathing alongside Mark.
The Daddy’s Home actor, 50, also showed off his impressive fit physique as he opted to go shirtless with a patterned pair of turquoise swim trunks. Mark was soaked as he made his way out of the ocean and back to shore, with his toned abs and muscles on full display (there’s no ‘dad bod’ here). It’s no surprise to see the Boston native looking so good, as he’s been vocal about his dedication to health and fitness over the years.
Mark is an investor in fitness company F45, which he also regularly practices. The high intensity workout, which originated in Australia, consists of a 45-minute HIIT workout session with circuit-style strength training using tools like dumbbells, kettlebells, and sleds.
“F45 is great for everybody,” Mark has previously said about the fitness program. “I’m trying to educate people on that fact. It’s a tough job. But there’s no slowdown in sight with F45 or Performance Inspired. Health, wellness, and fitness are not going away…Every single athlete that we’ve brought has gassed themselves in one way or another. They just start blasting right away,” he hilariously added.
Celebrities
Nicolas Cage’s Ex-Wives: From Lisa Marie Presley To Patricia Arquette, Meet The 4 Women He Divorced
A-lister Nicolas Cage is expecting a baby with wife Riko Shibata. But before he married Riko, he had wed high-profile women like Lisa Marie Presley and Patricia Arquette.
Nicolas Cage, 57, is certainly no stranger to heading to the altar. The The A-list actor became a married man for the fifth time in February 2021, after he tied the knot with his girlfriend of one year, Riko Shibata, 26. The newlyweds confirmed the exciting news on March 5, with a rep for the Oscar winner telling HollywoodLife that the pair were very happy.
“On February 16, 2021, Nicolas Cage married twenty-six year old Riko Shibata in a very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. The date was chosen to honor the birthday of the groom’s late father.” Then, on Jan. 6, 2022, it was revealed that Nicolas and Riko are expecting a baby together. But before Nicolas married Riko, he was married four other times. Here’s a look back at all of the women he wedded, and later divorced:
Wife #4 Erika Koike
Nicolas was married to makeup artist Erika Koike for just four days in 2019. The pair dated for one year before they headed to the altar, however Nic requested an annulment just four days after they tied the knot. The actor claimed he was “too drunk” to get married, and that he “lacked understanding of his actions in marrying [Koike] to the extent that he was incapable of agreeing to the marriage,” per court documents obtained by The Blast. It was reported that she opposed the annulment, however the Oscar-winner was legally granted a divorce two months later. He opened up about the split in a 2019 interview with The New York Times Magazine. “There was a recent breakup, I don’t really want to talk about it. I was pretty upset about that and the way things happened,” he said at the time.
Wife #3 Alice Kim
Nic’s longest relationship was to fellow actor Alice Kim, whom he was married to for 12 years. The couple, who share a 15-year-old son, tied the knot in 2004 and were together until their split in 2016. The pair reportedly met when a 19-year-old Alice was working as a waitress in Los Angeles — she was 20 years Nic’s junior. “When my mother-in-law came to the house for the first time, before even hello or nice to meet you, all I got was, ‘she too young!’ And so I knew this was going to be an uphill battle,” Nic told The Guardian in 2013. Nevertheless, they called it quits in 2016, but have remained on friendly terms.
Wife #2 Lisa Marie Presley
Nicolas was married to Elvis Presley‘s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, from 2002 to 2004. She opened up to Larry King in 2003, telling the TV host that she and Nic had “similar situations, similar backgrounds.” She added, “So we connected, we had a great connection. We were both a bit – we’re sort of these gypsy spirited, you know, tyrannical pirates. And one pirate marries another they will sink the ship basically is what it comes down to.” Lisa continued, “It was kind of one of those things where you marry someone hoping that you’re going to either stabilize it or it’s going to, you know, accentuate all that was going on prior to what was problematic. So it kind of did the latter, that’s all.” Much like Nic, Lisa has also been married multiple times, including to the late music icon Michael Jackson.
Wife #1 Patricia Arquette
Nicolas’ first marriage was to fellow A-lister Patricia Arquette. The pair infamously wed in a 10-minute ceremony in 1995, after first meeting in the late ’80s. Despite rumors the pair separated early on in their marriage, the actress later denied those claims. “There were times when we weren’t living together because we were fighting, but it wasn’t as reported and I didn’t feel that I needed to explain that,” she toldThe Telegraph in 2015. “There were times when my mom was dying [from breast cancer in 1997] and I was living with her, taking care of her. There were times when he was away working on a movie. It was our thing. I still don’t feel like I owe it to anyone. It’s funny when people are so wrong, and they put you in this position and decide who you are.” The couple divorced in 2001.
Celebrities
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Fly Back To L.A. On Private Jet After Bahamas Getaway — Photo
After enjoying a few fun days in the Bahamas, Kim Kardashian and her beau Pete Davidson touched down in L.A. They took a private plane, of course.
Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, have returned to her home state of California, after spending several days together in The Bahamas. The SKIMS founder and the Saturday Night Live star were photographed stepping off a private plane in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Jan. 5), two days after they arrived at the Caribbean island to enjoy some fun in the sun. In the photo, which you can see below, Pete kindly led Kim off of their luxury jet, before the pair got into a black Mercedes-Benz and were driven away.
As expected, Kim looked gorgeous while touching down in L.A. The billionaire brunette was dressed in a sexy black top that allowed her to show some cleavage. Kim matched her top with chic black pants that were ripped at the knees. Pete, meanwhile, stayed true to form with a more casual look for the plane ride back to California. His attire included a beige sweatshirt, matching shorts, and navy jacket.
It’s unclear where Kim and Pete headed to after their plane landed. Of course, it’s likely that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went home to see her four children, whom she shares with ex Kanye West. And although Pete lives in New York, it’s possible that the comedian is remaining on the West Coast for a little bit longer to spent even more time with Kim. The Bahamas was the first official vacation for the A-list pair, who have been going strong since October.
On Jan. 3, Kim and Pete were pictured boarding a private plane to the island. When they landed, photographers caught them smiling big as they headed to their destination on the ground. Kim posted a photo of herself lounging on a chair in the sun during the trip. The sexy snapshot, which can be seen above, and shows Kim rocking a skimpy brown bikini, did not include Pete. However, we can assume that the funnyman wasn’t far from his new favorite woman!
