News
Marshall fire expedites introduction of Rep. Neguse’s wildfire prevention, recovery bill
Prompted by the devastating Marshall fire, which destroyed or damaged more than 1,000 homes and businesses in Boulder County last week, Rep. Joe Neguse will introduce legislation in the U.S. House Friday designed to stop wildfires before they start, better fight them when they break out and provide comprehensive recovery aid to those impacted.
The bill, dubbed the Western Wildfire Support Act, was introduced in the Senate over the summer but its House unveiling was accelerated by the destruction seen across Superior and Louisville on Dec. 30.
“The unprecedented and terrible Marshall fire has drawn harsh light on the life-threatening and destructive nature of wild and rangeland fires,” said Neguse, who represents Boulder County in Congress. “We cannot expect our communities to bear the burden of these disasters on their own.”
He called the Western Wildfire Support Act the “transformative legislation we need to modernize how we address wildfires.” The proposed law comes with three basic parts: prevention, suppression and recovery.
The bill would direct the Department of the Interior and the Department of Agriculture to create fire management plans on federal land and would provide money to communities, homeowners, and businesses to create defensible space and enact wildfire prevention education programs.
On the suppression side, the bill would speed up the installation of wildfire detection equipment, including cameras and heat sensors in at-risk wildfire areas. It would also establish a grant program to help government agencies acquire the latest firefighting equipment, including air-tankers and slip-on tank units, while exploring the use of drones to fight fires.
Lastly, the Western Wildfire Support Act would authorize the Federal Emergency Management Agency to create online guides to help communities and individuals impacted by wildfires access assistance and resources. The bill would also funnel $100 million to communities to conduct long-term rehabilitation projects.
Neguse has been a loud voice on wildfire prevention following Colorado’s devastating 2020 wildfire season, during which the state’s three largest wildfires ever burned across nearly 550,000 acres. He launched the Bipartisan Wildfire Caucus in Congress to focus on tackling western wildfires.
He is expected to join President Biden in Boulder County Friday on a tour of the destruction.
“As we endure increasingly worse wildfire seasons, it is critical for the federal government to lend a hand in stopping fires before they start, fighting them if they spread, and helping our communities fully recover after they’ve been contained,” Neguse said.
News
Pikes Peak Shuttle parking lot at DIA will remain open indefinitely
The Pikes Peak Shuttle parking lot at Denver International Airport will remain open, providing travelers using the airport with more than 8,000 parking spots.
The lot has been open since Thanksgiving, but it was closed for much of 2021 because of a shortage of shuttle bus drivers, according to a DIA news release. The lot was scheduled to close again Thursday.
To keep the Pikes Peak Shuttle lot open, the airport’s East Economy parking lot will continue to be closed through much of the first quarter of 2022, officials said. Passengers who park in the Pikes Peak lot, which costs $8 per day, should allow an extra 30 minutes to get to the terminal.
News
Police fatally shot man in Wheat Ridge on Thursday
Police in Wheat Ridge shot a man dead on Thursday afternoon, and a section of Sheridan Boulevard has been shut down.
WRPD responded to the area of W. 29th Ave and Sheridan Blvd. WRPD is currently on scene investigating. Sheridan Blvd is closed from W. 29th Ave to W. 26th Ave. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/fFRqv7EFG5
— Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) January 6, 2022
The shooting happened at about 2 p.m. in the area of West 29th Avenue and Sheridan, police said.
People are asked to avoid the area if possible. No officers were injured, police said. No other person was shot or injured.
This story will be updated.
News
Dolphins announce season awards: Here’s who won team MVP, other honors; plus Thursday updates
The Miami Dolphins announced their team award winners for the 2021 season Thursday.
Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was named the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player, defensive back Jason McCourty earned the Don Shula Leadership Award, linebacker Elandon Roberts was named the team’s Ed Block Courage Award winner and linebacker Jaelan Phillips earned the Nat Moore Community Service Award.
Waddle is the first rookie to win team MVP since linebacker Zach Thomas in 1996. Other rookies to win it are quarterbacks Marino (1983), David Woodley (1980) and Bob Griese (1967). Waddle is the fifth wide receiver to earn the honor, joining Jarvis Landry (2015 co-winner), Chris Chambers (2005), O.J. McDuffie (1997-98) and Paul Warfield (1970 co-winner).
“I appreciate it, for sure,” Waddle said in a web conference on Thursday, eager to continue improving. “I think I got room for growth always. I look back on games and look back on film, and I’ll probably watch a lot of the games after the season to see where I can get better.”
Waddle enters the final game of his rookie season with 99 receptions for 988 yards. He can break Anquan Boldin’s NFL rookie receptions record with three more on Sunday against the New England Patriots.
Roberts won the Courage Award after coming back from a season-ending knee injury suffered late in the 2020 season at Las Vegas. He underwent surgery in January 2021 and returned in time to start this season’s opener at the New England Patriots.
This year, he set a career high with 79 tackles (42 solo) with one game remaining. When he returned to Allegiant Stadium, the field where he was carted off of after suffering the injury, he had an 85-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Raiders.
“I just want to show my appreciation for the training staff here with the Miami Dolphins,” Roberts said. “They were with me day in and day out. … They just come in here every day and just try to do their job the best they can, and I just appreciate them. To be honest, winning this award is basically just a tribute to them.”
Phillips is the first rookie to win the Community Service Award since its inception in 1987. Among his charitable acts, he donated to help Surfside residents following the condo collapse and for Haiti Relief following the earthquakes in August 2021. Phillips, who played at the University of Miami, has been actively involved with the Lotus House, improving the lives of homeless women and children in Miami. He is part of the Dolphins’ Social Impact Committee, working to improve civic engagement, education and economic empowerment in South Florida. Phillips also helped those in need during the holiday season, participating in several meal and gift distributions in November and December.
“When I came down to South Florida, the first thing that I knew was that I wanted to make an impact in the community,” Phillips said. “I’ve been blessed to be with a team who was extremely helpful in facilitating a lot of that for me.”
McCourty is just the seventh player to win the Leadership Award in his first season with the team, joining Ryan Fitzpatrick (2019), Frank Gore (2018), Karlos Dansby (2010), Chad Pennington (2008), Junior Seau (2003) and Fred Barnett (1996). He is also a finalist for the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award this year.
The MVP is voted on by South Florida media who regularly cover the team. The Leadership Award is voted on by players, and the Courage Award recipient is selected by the Dolphins’ athletic training staff.
Injury news
All the Dolphins who were limited in Wednesday’s practice were estimated as returning to full participation on Thursday, which was a walkthrough day for Miami. That includes defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (quadriceps), defensive tackle John Jenkins (illness), wide receiver Preston Williams (illness) and receiver DeVante Parker (veteran rest).
Aside from the two active-roster players still on the reserve/COVID-19 list, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and safety Sheldrick Redwine, the Dolphins had perfect attendance again at Thursday’s practice.
For the Patriots, defensive back Kyle Dugger (hand) did not participate for a second consecutive day. New England also had 10 players limited for both Wednesday and Thursday drills: Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (concussion), center David Andrews (shoulder), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), defensive back Cody Davis (wrist), kicker Nick Folk (left knee), running back Damien Harris (hamstring), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thigh), safety Adrian Phillips (knee) and tackle Isaiah Wynn (hip).
