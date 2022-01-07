News
Massachusetts reports 24,570 new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations surpass last winter’s peak
As coronavirus cases surge amid the extraordinarily contagious omicron variant, the state’s COVID hospitalization count on Thursday surpassed the peak of last winter when the general population was not yet vaccinated.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have been climbing during the omicron wave. The 2,524 patients — a daily increase of 98 patients — is now more than last winter’s peak of 2,428 patients.
Thursday’s daily count of 24,570 new virus cases is a bit down from Wednesday’s record-breaking daily tally of 27,612 cases. The state has shattered its daily case record seven times during the past two weeks.
The daily average percent positivity has been surging in recent weeks. The average percent positivity is now 22.43%. The rate for Thursday’s report was 21.55%.
State health officials reported 43 new COVID deaths, bringing the state’s total recorded death toll to 20,510. The daily average of deaths is now 35, compared to 77 daily deaths during the peak of last winter’s surge.
There are now 416 patients in intensive care units, and 259 patients are currently intubated.
Of the 2,524 total patients, 1,019 patients are fully vaccinated — or about 40%. Those who are unvaccinated are at a much higher risk for a severe case.
Overall in the Bay State, more than 5.1 million people are fully vaccinated, and more than 5.9 million people have gotten at least one shot. The state reported that more than 2.2 million people have received a booster dose.
Coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket in Massachusetts schools amid the highly contagious variant as a total of 51,100 staff and students tested positive in the past two weeks.
The report published on Thursdays by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reports 38,887 students and 12,213 staff tested positive for the coronavirus from Dec. 23 to Wednesday.
The final weekly report before Christmas showed 10,120 cases in one week. There was no report during the holiday break.
News
Patriots sign LB LaRoy Reynolds to practice squad
The Patriots signed veteran linebacker LaRoy Reynolds to their practice squad Thursday.
Reynolds comes to New England after receiving his release from the Jets on Tuesday. He was cut after a two-month stay on their practice squad. Reynolds appeared in one game for New York against the Jaguars on Dec. 26. He made a single tackle.
The 31-year-old joins the Patriots almost a year after originally signing with the team in free agency last March. Two months later, he was released with an injury settlement. Reynolds was originally expected to contribute on special teams, after serving in that same capacity for five other teams earlier in his career.
He practiced with the team Thursday.
News
Ticker: US jobless claims rise by 7,000; US mortgage rates rise
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained at historically low levels, suggesting that the job market remains strong.
U.S. jobless claims rose by 7,000 last week to 207,000. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week gyrations, rose by nearly 4,800 to just below 205,000. Despite the increases, the numbers show that weekly claims are below the 220,000 typical before the pandemic struck the U.S. economy in March 2020.
The highly transmissible omicron variant so far does not appear to have triggered significant layoffs.
Altogether, nearly 1.8 million Americans were collecting traditional unemployment aid the week that ended Dec. 25.
“Assuming any layoffs related to omicron are limited amid tight labor market conditions, we expect initial claims to continue to hover around the (200,000) mark,” said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead economist at Oxford Economics.
US mortgage rates rise
Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose in the past week to start the new year. They reached their highest level since May 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, yet remained historically low.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan increased to 3.22% this week from 3.11% last week. A year ago, the 30-year rate stood at 2.65%.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, rose to 2.43% from 2.33% last week.
Many economists expect mortgage rates to rise this year after the Federal Reserve announced last month that it would begin dialing back its monthly bond purchases to tamp down inflation. But even with the expected three rate increases in 2022, the Fed’s benchmark rate would still sit below 1%.
News
Biden warns of U.S. peril from Trump’s ‘dagger’ at democracy
By LISA MASCARO, ZEKE MILLER and MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden forcefully blamed Donald Trump and his supporters Thursday for holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy” with election lies that sparked last year’s deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, using the anniversary of the attack to warn that America’s system of government remains under urgent threat.
The president set the tone on a day of remembrance that brought fiery speeches, moments of silence and anguished accounts from lawmakers recalling the terrifying hours of Jan. 6, 2021, when the Trump mob laid siege to the Capitol and rioters tried to stop the routine, ceremonial certification of election results.
Notably, almost no Republicans joined Biden and the Democrats in what some hoped would be a day of reconciliation. Instead, it was a fresh and jarring display of a nation still deeply torn by the lies that led to the riot, by its unsettled aftermath and Trump’s persisting grip on a large swath of the country.
“For the first time in our history, a president not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol,” Biden said. “You can’t love your country only when you win.”
Biden’s criticism of the defeated president was rife with condemnation for the assault that has fundamentally changed Congress and the nation, and has raised global concerns about the future of American democracy.
His voice booming at times, reverberating in the ornate Statuary Hall where rioters had laid siege, the president called on Americans to remember what they saw Jan. 6 with their own eyes: the mob attacking police and breaking windows, a Confederate flag inside the Capitol, gallows erected outside amid calls to hang the vice president — all while Trump sat at the White House watching on TV.
“The former president’s supporters are trying to rewrite history,” Biden said, incredulous. “They want you to see Election Day as the day of insurrection and the riot that took place here on January 6 as a true expression of the will of the people. Can you think of a more twisted way to look at this country, to look at America? I cannot.”
Until the anniversary, Biden had mentioned the attack only sparingly but he aggressively weighed in Thursday and coupled his message with a call for voting rights legislation that Democrats have long been urging.
The president’s remarks drew a stark contrast with the false narratives that persist about the Capitol assault, including the continued refusal by many Republicans to affirm that Biden won the 2020 election. Five people died in the Capitol siege and its immediate aftermath.
“We must be absolutely clear about what is true and what is a lie,” Biden said. “The former president of the United States of America has spread a web of lies about the 2020 election.”
Yet even as the president spoke, the vanquished Trump gave no signs of letting go, a show of the division in the country emphasized by the silence and absence of most Republicans to join Biden at the Capitol.
From Florida, Trump revived his unfounded attack on the elections. He accepted no responsibility for sending the thousands of supporters to the Capitol that day when he told them to “fight like hell.” By Thursday evening, he was sending out a fundraising appeal.
Even among congressional Republicans who condemned the attack in the days afterward, few spoke that way now — some joining in Trump’s false portrayals.
“What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” tweeted Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a sometimes Trump confidant who had initially said he had abandoned Trump after the riot only to quickly embrace him again.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell — who at the time said Trump was “practically and morally” responsible the attack — issued a statement that highlighted the gravity of that day, but also said some Democrats were trying to exploit it for other purposes. He was absent, with a contingent attending the funeral of former colleague Sen. Johnny Isakson in Georgia.
Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House committee investigating the attack and one of the few GOP lawmakers attending the Capitol ceremonies, warned that “the threat continues.” Trump, she said, “continues to make the same claims that he knows caused violence on January 6.”
“Unfortunately, too many in my own party are embracing the former president, are looking the other way or minimizing the danger,” she told NBC’s “Today” show. “That’s how democracies die. We simply cannot let that happen.”
She was joined by her father Dick Cheney, the former vice president and now a Republican Party elder. They were the only members of the GOP seen for a moment of silence on the House floor.
Dick Cheney was greeted by several Democrats and said in a statement: “I am deeply disappointed at the failure of many members of my party to recognize the grave nature of the January 6 attacks and the ongoing threat to our nation.”
Throughout Thursday, lawmakers shared their experiences of being trapped in the House or rushed away from the Senate, as the siege raged for hours. Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan showed a shard of glass from one of the Capitol’s broken windows he carries in his pocket.
“January 6 is not over,” he said, choking up. “The threat, and the lie that fuels that threat, continues to rear its head.” He said: To truly protect our democracy we need truth.”
The House panel investigating the insurrection plans to spend the coming months exploring and revealing what happened with public hearings.
Biden and his administration have come under criticism from some in his party for not adequately explaining how they believe democracy is at risk, or pushing Congress hard enough to pass election and voting rights legislation that is stalled by a Republican filibuster in the Senate.
Barack Obama, the former president, said “nothing is more important” on the anniversary than ensuring the right to vote.
“Our democracy is at greater risk today than it was back then,” Obama said in a statement.
Biden’s address, and that of Vice President Kamala Harris who is leading the administration’s efforts on the voting and elections legislation, appeared as a direct response to critics.
“We must pass voting rights bills,” Harris said in her address. “We cannot sit on the sidelines.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi drew on history with a hope that Americans would turn to their “better angels” to resolve differences. Lawmakers held an evening vigil on the Capitol steps.
Other remembrances — or demonstrations — were few around the country.
Biden’s sharp message and the Republicans’ distance from it come as lawmakers are adjusting to the new normal on Capitol Hill — the growing tensions that many worry will result in more violence or, someday, a legitimate election actually being overturned.
A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that 3 in 10 Republicans say the attack was not violent. Around two-thirds of Americans described the day as very or extremely violent, including about 9 in 10 Democrats.
The percentage of Americans who blame Trump for the riot has grown slightly over the past year, with 57% saying he bears significant responsibility, up from 50% in the days after the attack.
Trump’s claims of widespread election fraud were rejected by the courts and refuted by his own Justice Department.
An investigation by the AP found fewer than 475 cases of voter fraud among 25.5 million ballots cast in the six battleground states disputed by Trump, a minuscule number in percentage terms.
___
Associated Press writers Darlene Superville, Kevin Freking, Jill Colvin Alexandra Jaffe and Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.
Massachusetts reports 24,570 new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations surpass last winter’s peak
AscendEX Lists Pontoon Token, TOON
Patriots sign LB LaRoy Reynolds to practice squad
Ticker: US jobless claims rise by 7,000; US mortgage rates rise
David Arquette’s Wife: Everything To Know About Christina McLarty, Plus His Marriage To Courteney Cox
Biden warns of U.S. peril from Trump’s ‘dagger’ at democracy
High school roundup: Burnsville gets OT winner over Eastview in girls hockey
Tristan Thompson Purposely Benched By Sacramento Kings Amid Baby Drama: It’s A ‘Distraction’
At state Capitol, Minnesotans mark anniversary of Jan. 6 election insurrection. ‘We can’t tolerate this.’
Jim Carrey Plays A Soft-Rock Radio Host On The Weeknd’s New Album & Fans Go Wild
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?