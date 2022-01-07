Connect with us

Meek Mill explains why he stopped loaning cars to friends

Meek Mill says he no longer loans expensive cars to his broke friends. The 34-year-old Philly native took to Twitter to explain why he stopped loaning out cars.

“I been letting people borrow foreign cars my whole adult life … now I don’t pass cars out to people not willing to pay if they mess it up!”

This is probably why Meek surrounds himself with billionaires like Patriots owner Robert Kraft and 76ers partner Michael Rubin.

The rapper spent the Christmas holidays on Rubin’s mega yacht in St. Barts.

He shared Instagram photos that showed him partying on the yacht with rapper Lil Baby, and others. He also posted a video clip of himself rapping his tune “Love Money” as he was shuttled out to the yacht.

Meek and Rubin are partners in Reform Alliance with Jay-Z and others, which recently hosted 26 kids for a VIP experience at a 76ers game.

