Celebrities
Michelle Kwan, 41, Welcomes Her First Baby: Meet My ‘Perfect Miracle’
Michelle Kwan is a mother! The famous figure skater gave birth to a baby girl, Kalista Belle Kwan, after keeping her entire pregnancy a secret.
Michelle Kwan, 41, has given birth to her first child, a daughter she named Kalista Belle Kwan. The Olympic figure skater announced the exciting baby news on Wednesday (Jan. 5) by sharing a photo of her precious daughter, as well as a short clip of her baby bump growing throughout her pregnancy. In her caption, Michelle expressed her joy at finally becoming a mother and explained why she kept her pregnancy a secret these past nine months.
“I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival of Kalista Belle Kwan!” the retired athlete wrote. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom and, to me, she’s a perfect miracle. I had a hard time picturing what she might look like yet it seems like she’s been in my life forever. This has been a challenging journey to motherhood (not to mention a very long labor!!!) and I’m glad I never gave up. I feel so grateful to have had the support of so many during this time, including my fertility doctor, doctors and nurses who looked after me, friends that shared their stories, and of course, my family & my ❤️ who I could not live without.”
Michelle went on to say that she prefers “to keep my personal life private,” hence why she didn’t reveal her pregnancy to the public until now. “I’ve wanted to share this happy news for many months but each milestone seemed to be exciting and daunting at the same time,” she explained. “Each step of the way, I knew that there was still more time needed until I could hold her in my arms.” Michelle then sent some love to her fellow moms, as well as all women that are currently try to have kids. “You’re not alone on this path and I’m pulling for you,” she said.
Michelle didn’t clarify how she got pregnant with baby Kalista. The two-time Olympic medalist was previously married to Coast Guard Lieutenant Clay Pell from 2013 to 2017. Clay filed for divorce first in May 2017, and in court, Michelle said that she found out about his California divorce filing through a tweet. The former couple both listed irreconcilable differences in their papers.
Celebrities
Famed DJ Kay Slay on life support after battling COVID for 2 weeks
Legendary DJ Kay Slay is reportedly in a New York hospital on life support after battling COVID for 2 weeks.
Music manager Wack 100 first announced the news on Tuesday. He wrote on Instagram:
“Pray for my brotha @djkayslay it’s not looking good. He might be mad at me for this those that know Slay but he needs all the support he can get… Been 14 days fighting Ovid and he’s just be put on a ventilator. Keep him in your prayers please [sic].”
Hot 97 radio station tweeted:
“Legendary #HOT97 @djkayslay’s family sends their appreciation for the outpouring of prayers, love and support as he works through a current health issue.
They ask everyone to please respect his privacy during this time, and continue to send your positive energy and prayers.”
DJ Kay Slay, real name Keith Grayson, is a popular mixtape DJ, graffiti artist, and record executive who released 4 studio albums, including The Streetsweeper, Vol. 1 and The Champions: North Meets South (with Atlanta’s own Greg Street).
Grayson first came to prominence after he was featured in the 1983 hip-hop documentary, Style Wars as a prominent graffiti artist.
“I didn’t so much set out to be a DJ,” he said at the time. “It was just something to do that was fun and that I enjoyed doing.”
When the graffiti movement faded in the late 1980s, Grayson began dealing drugs and landed in jail in the late 1980s.
He was released from jail in 1990, and went on to sell hip-hop mixtapes to make ends meet.
Grayson’s mixtapes were wildly popular and gained a large following. His studio became the destination for many rappers and artists including 50 Cent, Eminem, Foxy Brown, Kid Capri, and more.
LL Cool J was among the celebrities paying tribute to Grayson on social media.
LL wrote: “Send strength @djkayslay. Love u bro.”
Celebrities
‘Love During Lockup’ Preview: Gabby Reveals Chris’ Prison Money Will Pay For Their Wedding
Gabby takes her mother Sharon to look at a wedding venue for her upcoming nuptials with Christopher in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Love During Lockup’ preview. Chris wants to get married as soon as he gets out of prison.
Gabby is ready to take the next step with Christopher and goes to look at a wedding venue in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Love During Lockup series premiere. Gabby’s mother, Sharon, wants to know why she’s rushing into this wedding. “When you have your intuition and you know, you just know,” Gabby says.
Gabby has had 4 serious relationships, and her relationship with Christopher is her fifth. “I think the fifth time is the charm,” Gabby admits. She is head over heels in love with Chris. “Christopher is so different. I don’t know how to explain it. He’s so perfect,” she gushes.
Chris has told Gabby that he wants to get married “right away” after he gets out of prison. Gabby wants to give it a little bit of time so she can plan the perfect day for them.
Gabby, Sharon, and Gabby’s godfather head to the venue. It’s very “bougie,” just like Gabby wants. The cost starts at around $230 per person for a Saturday wedding. “How are you going to pay for this?” Sharon asks. Gabby has an answer for that.
“Chris has settlement money,” Gabby explains. “The guards, like, they like beat him really bad or whatever so he sued them, and they gave him a settlement. It was, like, close to like $150,000.”
Gabby and Chris met through Gabrielle’s cousin’s incarcerated boyfriend, and after quickly falling for one another, Chris decided to shower Gabrielle with the finer things — including a house, a BMW, and a $5000 engagement ring. However, Chris’ family is worried she may be using him for his money. Chris’ family has plans to confront Gabrielle and her intentions. Meanwhile, Gabrielle’s family also have doubts of their own, especially her mother, who calls Gabby a “maneater” because of many failed engagements. Love During Lockup will air Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.
Celebrities
Spread Your Wings: Scottie And Larsa Pippen’s Divorce Is Finally Finalized — Three Years After Splitting
Free as some birds…
Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen have finalized their divorce over THREE years after Larsa’s 2018 filing.
According to Us Weekly reports, after the duo’s lawyers attended a virtual hearing on Wednesday, January 5, attorney David J. Glass told Us in a statement:
“I can confirm that Scottie and Larsa Pippen are now divorced, and that the divorce was finalized on December 15, 2021. All issues were resolved amicably. The parties are now focusing successfully coparenting their remaining minor children.”
The tabloid confirmed in August 2021 that a stipulated judgment had been submitted in the case, signaling that both Larsa, 47, and Scottie, 56, agreed to terms. At the time, a judge still needed to sign off on the judgment in order for the proceedings to become final.
Larsa and Scottie were wed in 1997 and share four children, Scotty Jr., born in 2000, is currently a star basketball player at Vanderbilt. Their son Preston (born in 2002) graduated from Sierra Canyon High School last year. Y’all will likely recognize the school’s name for it’s notoriety for showcasing elite prep basketball talent. The couple welcomed their son Justin in 2005 and daughter Sophia in 2008. She actually just celebrated a birthday on December 26.
Scottie originally filed for divorce in 2016, amid rumors of an affair with Future as well as reports that Scottie had been unfaithful. The pair briefly reconciled
before Larsa filed for divorce once more in November 2018. Larsa denied rumors that she was unfaithful, but over the last five years Larsa has regularly been in BOSSIP headlines over questionable relationships with Malik Beasley and Tristan Thompson as well as a notable fallout with the Kardashian family.
Relationship drama has been a hot topic for the “Real Housewives of Miami” star. During a December 2021 episode of Real Housewives Of Miam, Larsa told her costar Lisa Hochstein that the six time NBA champ had criticized Beasley in a text message.
“When Malik got 90 days or something in jail he sent it to me,” Larsa said. “He’s like, ‘Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.’”
Welp… It’s interesting that Larsa posted a clip from RHOM right around the time the split was finalized where she talks about being single now.
Just this week Larsa tweeted, “What did u leave behind in 2021? I left behind all the haters.”
Welp! We hope that this signals an end to a lot of the drama for the Pippen family. We definitely hope they’re keeping things amicable for the sake of those kids.
How long do you think Scottie and Larsa will stay single?
Powered by Autonomy, AutoSwap Brings the First Ever Limit Orders and Stop Losses to PancakeSwap on Binance Smart Chain
Michelle Kwan, 41, Welcomes Her First Baby: Meet My ‘Perfect Miracle’
Broncos scouting report: How Denver matches up against Chiefs and predictions
Famed DJ Kay Slay on life support after battling COVID for 2 weeks
Start Of Bear Period? Current Bitcoin Trend Looks Similar To June
‘Love During Lockup’ Preview: Gabby Reveals Chris’ Prison Money Will Pay For Their Wedding
Colorado Rapids bring in Brazilian Max Alves da Silva from Flamengo for reported $1 million
Similar to Last Year, Ethereum (ETH) Promises Huge ROI in 2022
Spread Your Wings: Scottie And Larsa Pippen’s Divorce Is Finally Finalized — Three Years After Splitting
Jefferson County man convicted in 2019 murder of father
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News7 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week