Moderna CEO warns 5th COVID booster upcoming; CDC changes definition of ‘fully vaccinated’

Alexia Echevarria’s oldest son, Peter Rosello, was arrested early on Thursday morning.
As he continues to be seen feuding with Alexia’s now-husband, Todd Nepola, on the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Miami, Peter, 29, whose father is Alexia’s ex-husband, drug kingpin Pedro “Peggy” Rosello, has found himself in trouble with the law once again after allegedly slapping and kicking his girlfriend after a night out.
In a statement to Page Six on January 6, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department revealed that Peter and the unnamed woman, who have been dating for about three months, began arguing at their Miami apartment after the woman told Peter she wanted to stay at her mother’s place.
As the police report explained, Peter became “upset” about the idea and reportedly placed his hand on her neck and pushed her backward. In turn, the woman batted his hand away.
“The defendant then proceeded to knee the victim in her crotch area, causing her to fall down to the ground,” the report stated. “The defendant then kicked the victim once while she was on the ground.”
Although she tried to run out of the front door, Peter allegedly “grabbed the victim by her arm and pulled her back inside of the apartment,” police explained.
The woman then tried to flee for a second time. And after starting to yell, she captured the attention of a neighbor, who said they saw Peter “pull the victim inside of the apartment as she was trying to free herself from his grip.”
As Peter attempted to keep her inside, the neighbor brought the “distressed” woman to their home and called the police.
While she did have visible redness on her face and neck, as well as pain in her crotch, she was treated at the scene.
Credit: Miami Dade County Police
Meanwhile, Peter was taken into custody by police and booked at 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, where he was charged with a battery misdemeanor and given a bond of $1,500.
At the time of the Page Six publication, he had not yet been released from jail.
As RHOM fans may know, Peter was arrested for attacking a homeless man in 2012 and for marijuana possession in 2013.
Alexia and Pedro also share a younger son, Frankie Rosello.
The Real Housewives of Miami season four is currently streaming on Peacock.
LightSkinKeisha is getting married. On Thursday the rapper’s longtime love Coca Vango popped the question in front of friends.
“We’ve been cool for like 10 years and together for like three and a half and I could not do anything that I’ve done in my career without this girl right here,” said Coca before dropping down on one knee. “I really wanna know in front of everybody, will you marry me?”
Keisha of course accepted and said, “Yes!”
She’s since reposted the proposal on her page and captioned it, “ISSA FIANCÉ ! IM MARRYING MY BEST FRIENDDDDD! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 💍❤️❤️❤️!”
In the proposal video, a friend can be heard in the background saying, “Let’s talk about the 20-carat rock!”
So yes, let’s talk about the 20-carat rock indeed.
The ring was designed by award-winning jeweler Mint Boy of TheMintBoy Jewelers. The rock appears to be an emerald cut Morganite stone with a completely diamond-encrusted halo band. Morganite is known for its distinctive pink color.
Stunning!
Back in June of last year, a fan asked Keisha during BOSSIP’s Reality Recap if she saw herself being married within the next two years and the rapper responded:
“Absolutely! I do imagine myself being married, I wanna have kids, I wanna have a beautiful family,” said LightSkinKeisha. “I want society to make getting married the norm again versus having so many broken relationships and bringing babies into families and broken situations because these babies don’t deserve that. I see a lot of women saying that’s not their goal, but who doesn’t wanna be happy?” she added. “Who doesn’t want to be in love? I just wanna see more people get married and be in love. I don’t think nothing outweighs love.”
Looks like LightSkinKeisha’s dream is coming true!
Keyshia Ka’Oir was understandably excited upon opening her birthday gift from husband Gucci Mane and realizing that the rapper truly outdid himself.
Model Keyshia Ka’Oir is officially $1 million richer — and it’s all thanks to her husband, Gucci Mane, 41. Keyshia turned 37 on Thursday, January 6, and received $1 million in cash (Yes, you read that right) from her rapper spouse, with whom she shares son Ice Davis, 1. She opened up the luxury birthday gift in front of Gucci and Ice, as well as other family and friends, in a series of videos shared to her Instagram Story. The whole thing was epic!
Keyshia’s million dollar cash prize was inside an orange box, which Gucci wrapped with silver paper. As the model started opening the gift, the “Poppin” hitmaker sat nearby to watch as Ice hung out on his lap. Once Keyshia opened her gift to reveal its incredible contents, she screamed in excitement and everyone gathered for the birthday celebration cheered. She started picking up the cash, which was bundled up in 20s, 50s, and 100s.
“It’s a million dollars y’all,” Keyshia proudly announced, as the partygoers gushed over her remarkable birthday gift. Gucci, meanwhile, had a giant smile on his face as he watched his wife celebrate. Keyshia jokingly tried to hand money to some of her friends and family, before she stuffed all the cash in a white bag. Let’s hope she kept her million bucks safe!
Keyshia and Gucci have been married since 2017. They became a happy family of three when baby Ice was born on December 23, 2020. “My wife just gave me a 7lb 1oz baby boy named ICE DAVIS thank u,” Gucci gushed in his baby announcement, adding, “he is here!!!!!!” The birth announcement also included a gorgeous maternity photo of Keyshia, which showed the entrepreneur cradling her baby bump while dressed in an ethereal, sheer white lace robe.
Gucci — who also has a 13-year-old son, Keitheon, with ex Sheena Evans — said in a May 2021 interview with Billboard that “it’s definitely challenging to be a parent.” He added, “I always want my music to talk about what was going on in my life, and the most important thing in my life now is my son.”