Nearly one in three COVID tests in Missouri come back positive in past week
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Nearly one in three of all COVID tests taken in Missouri over the last recorded seven days have come back positive.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 863,885 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 10,073 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 13,299 total deaths as of Thursday, Jan. 6, an increase of 16 from the day prior. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.54%.
It’s important to keep in mind that not all cases and deaths recorded occurred in the last 24 hours.
Missouri has administered 8,573,746 PCR tests for COVID-19 over the entirety of the pandemic and as of Jan. 5, 18.4% of those tests have come back positive. People who have received multiple PCR tests are not counted twice, according to the state health department.
According to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, “A PCR test looks for the viral RNA in the nose, throat, or other areas in the respiratory tract to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means that the person has an active COVID-19 infection.”
The Missouri COVID Dashboard no longer includes the deduplicated method of testing when compiling the 7-day moving average of positive tests. The state is now only using the non-deduplicated method, which is the CDC’s preferred method. That number is calculated using the number of tests taken over the period since many people take multiple tests. Under this way of tabulating things, Missouri has a 30.0% positivity rate as of Jan. 3. Health officials exclude the most recent three days to ensure data accuracy when calculating the moving average.
The 7-day positivity rate was 4.5% on June 1, 10.2% on July 1, 15.0% on Aug. 1, and 13.2% on Dec. 1, 2021.
The state has administered 104,606 doses—including booster shots—of the vaccine in the last 7 days (this metric is subject to a delay, meaning the last three days are not factored in). The highest vaccination rates are among people over 65.
State health officials report 61.2% of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 72.3% of all adults 18 years of age and older have initiated the process.
Vaccination remains the safest way to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity for COVID-19 requires 80% to 90% of the population to have immunity, either by vaccination or recovery from the virus.
Just 3.46% of 3.3 million fully vaccinated Missourians (or 114,818 people) have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021. And 913 people (or 0.03%) of those vaccinated individuals have died from the virus.
The first doses were administered in Missouri on Dec. 13, 2020.
The city of Joplin has vaccinated 60% of its population. St. Louis City, Kansas City, and Independence, as well as the counties of St. Louis, St. Charles, Boone, Atchison, Jackson, Franklin, and Cole, have at least 50% of their populations fully vaccinated.
The Bureau of Vital Records at DHSS performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems. As a result, the state’s death toll will see a sharp increase from time to time. Again, that does not mean a large number of deaths happened in one day; instead, it is a single-day reported increase.
At the state level, DHSS does track probable or pending COVID deaths. However, those numbers are not added to the state’s death count until confirmed in the disease surveillance system either by the county or through analysis of death certificates. FOX 2 does not include probable or pending numbers.
The 7-day rolling average for cases in Missouri sits at 6,865; yesterday, it was 6,290. Exactly one month ago, the state rolling average was 2,046.
The 10 days with the most reported cases occurred between Oct. 10, 2020, and Jan. 6, 2022.
Approximately 50.8% of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The state has further broken down the age groups into smaller units. The 18 to 24 age group has 104,281 recorded cases, while 25 to 29-year-olds have 74,975 cases.
People 80 years of age and older account for approximately 41.1% of all recorded deaths in the state.
|Month / Year
|Missouri COVID cases*
(reported that month)
|March 2020
|1,327
|April 2020
|6,235
|May 2020
|5,585
|June 2020
|8,404
|July 2020
|28,772
|August 2020
|34,374
|September 2020
|41,416
|October 2020
|57,073
|November 2020
|116,576
|December 2020
|92,808
|January 2021
|66,249
|February 2021
|19,405
|March 2021
|11,150
|April 2021
|12,165
|May 2021
|9,913
|June 2021
|12,680
|July 2021
|42,780
|August 2021
|60,275
|September 2021
|45,707
|October 2021
|33,855
|November 2021
|37,594
|December 2021
|74,376
|January 2022
|48,054
As of Jan. 3, Missouri is reporting 2,771 COVID hospitalizations and a rolling 7-day average of 2,584. The remaining inpatient hospital bed capacity sits at 20% statewide. The state’s public health care metrics lag behind by three days due to reporting delays, especially on weekends. Keep in mind that the state counts all beds available and not just beds that are staffed by medical personnel.
Across Missouri, 611 COVID patients are in ICU beds, leaving the state’s remaining intensive care capacity at 18%.
If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411.
As of Jan. 5, the CDC identified 57,190,371 cases of COVID-19 and 827,879 deaths across all 50 states and 9 U.S.-affiliated districts, jurisdictions, and affiliated territories, for a national case-fatality rate of 1.45%.
How do COVID deaths compare to other illnesses, like the flu or even the H1N1 pandemics of 1918 and 2009? It’s a common question.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary data on the 2018-2019 influenza season in the United States shows an estimated 35,520,883 cases and 34,157 deaths; that would mean a case-fatality rate of 0.09 percent. Case-fatality rates on previous seasons are as follows: 0.136 percent (2017-2018), 0.131 percent (2016-2017), 0.096 percent (2015-2016), and 0.17 percent (2014-2015).
The 1918 H1N1 epidemic, commonly referred to as the “Spanish Flu,” is estimated to have infected 29.4 million Americans and claimed 675,000 lives as a result; a case-fatality rate of 2.3 percent. The Spanish Flu claimed greater numbers of young people than typically expected from other influenzas.
Beginning in January 2009, another H1N1 virus—known as the “swine flu”—spread around the globe and was first detected in the US in April of that year. The CDC identified an estimated 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths; a 0.021 percent case-fatality rate.
For more information and updates regarding COVID mandates, data, and the vaccine, click here.
$6 million home for sale in St. Louis County offers 12,000 square feet of luxury
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One of the most expensive homes for sale in St. Louis County is filled with luxury amenities and offers more than 12,000 square feet of living space.
The estate, located at 42 Huntleigh Woods Drive, is priced at $5,995,000 and sits on 2.34 acres.
In total, there are five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The master suite includes a sitting room, walk-in closet, a spacious bathroom with a whirlpool tub, its own laundry area, and a covered balcony overlooking the manicured lawn.
A spiral staircase leads to the basement, which features a billiard room, bar and lounge area, home theater, and exercise room. The home also has an eight-car garage, saltwater pool, 18-foot ceilings, and fireproof concrete floors.
Built in 2012, the home has undergone multiple renovations to remain a “state-of-the-art” composition, according to the property listing.
The property was listed by Wayne Norwood of Janet McAfee Real Estate.
Lakewood police agent shot in exchange with alleged killer is released from hospital
A Lakewood police agent, who was shot in an exchange of gunfire with a man who allegedly killed five people in Denver and Lakewood, was released from the hospital on Thursday as dozens of supporters clapped and cheered.
Agent Ashley Ferris was shot on Dec. 27, in the Belmar area, in an exchange of fire with 47-year-old Lyndon McLeod. Ferris, who was shot in the abdomen, returned fire and killed the shooting spree suspect, according to police.
Ferris, a U.S. Army veteran, acknowledged and thanked hospital staff members who lined the halls, clapping and cheering, as she left being pushed in a wheelchair. As she exited the building Ferris pulled back a COVID-19 facemask and flashed a broad smile. Dozens more supporters, including fellow officers, continued the exuberant show of affection.
Last week, our community faced a terrible tragedy when a gunman killed 5 people & injured others. Among the injured was Agent Ashley Ferris. Today, she was released from the hospital & back into the arms of her family & friends. Thank you #AgentFerris for your strength & heroism. pic.twitter.com/5Qr51lpdSs
— Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) January 7, 2022
Ferris, sitting in a van, waved and said: “Thank you guys!” A handmade sign held by a person in the crowd thanked Ferris, proclaiming that she is a “Hero.”
Ferris is now “back into the arms of her family & friends,” Lakewood police said on Twitter. “Thank you #AgentFerris for your strength & heroism.” She will continue in her recovery efforts.
“Our hearts are incredibly heavy with the loss of life and injuries suffered by others during this rampage,” which Ferris ended, police said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cardenas, Gunn-Maldonado, Scofield, Steck and Swinyard families, as well as those who were injured and their families.”
How a medical emergency turned an Illinois couple’s life upside down
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Dec. 16, 2021, was supposed to be a normal night for East Peoria’s Ame Nunamaker, but instead, It became her worst nightmare.
She thought Derek, her husband, was talking in his sleep late at night, Dec. 16. Since then, she’s been in the hospital, over the holidays and the new year, hoping for her husband’s full recovery.
‘I’m calling 911’
“He was very urgently waking me up, and I asked him what was wrong and his speech was kind of garbled, and kind of gibberish,” Ame said about her husband, Derek.
She also noticed his arm was not moving as well as it normally does.
“I said I was going to call 911, and he says ‘no, wait.’ Then he started to sit up,” she said. “I’m pretty sure he was going to say ‘I think I’m okay,’ but what came out was ‘I sneak,’ and I said ‘I’m calling 911.’”
Luckily, Ame knew Derek was showing signs of a stroke. He was taken to OSF HealthCare St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, immediately given a blood thinner, and taken in for a CT scan. Ame said they found a clot in his brain.
“It was too deep for them to go in safely without causing any more kind of damage,” she said. “They were going to just observe it, and use blood thinners.”
That plan of action changed quickly after his condition worsened significantly, and Derek was life-flighted to OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington for brain surgery.
“Unfortunately, the surgery took too long, because there was so much going on, that parts of the brain did die,” Ame said.
Derek is likely to have some brain deficits, but Ame said it could take up to two years to fully understand the extent of the damage.
Because of a neck dissection, or internal tear, his carotid artery collapsed during surgery. Doctors warned this could lead to brain swelling, and advised a second brain surgery.
After removing the left side of his cranium, doctors told Ame his brain had already started to swell.
“We absolutely made the right choice,” Ame said.
After two hospitals and two brain surgeries, Derek started to stabilize.
‘Christmas Eve, he was able to walk’
Twelve hours after the initial 911 call, Ame found a way to communicate with her husband.
“He was squeezing our hands, knowing we were there,” Ame said. “And it was a very purposeful, attentive squeezing, so it was awesome. And then I got him to start responding to yes/no questions with one finger for yes, two fingers for no, and the surgeons were ecstatic. Because he understood speech, and he was able to respond just after two major brain surgeries.”
The medical staff still warned Ame that even though things were looking positive, they were not out of the woods yet.
“There was a huge chance he wasn’t going to make it,” Ame said.
She said he gets frustrated trying to speak, and it is hard for him not to be able to communicate like he used to.
“Just seeing my husband who is so independent and so capable of everything… seeing him so vulnerable and dependent, it’s– I don’t even have the word for it. It’s probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever gone through,” Ame said.
Derek, a physical therapist at OSF HealthCare St. Francis Medical Center, was now in physical therapy himself, working on his motor skills.
“Christmas Eve, he was able to walk,” Ame said. “The first time he said ‘I love you,’ of course, there were tears.”
A very real danger
The Nunamakers faced a major setback when doctors discovered more blood clots throughout Derek’s lungs. He also had two blood clots in his right leg.
He was given another blood thinner but suffered a brain hemorrhage as a side effect.
As of Jan. 5, Derek is continuing to get stronger, more mobile, and better at communicating. For Ame and the rest of the Nunamaker’s loved ones, it’s a waiting game, wondering how Derek will fare with each neurological exam and each scan.
“There is a very real danger of one of the blood clots being fatal,” she said.
What causes a stroke?
Kelly Kratschmer is a Family Nurse Practitioner at OSF St. Joseph’s, and she has a master’s in science and nursing and is board certified. She said while strokes are more common among elderly patients, no one is invincible.
“Strokes in the younger population are uncommon, however, they can happen to everybody,” she said.
She said a multitude of things can cause a stroke, but some main triggers are high cholesterol, diabetes, and cardiovascular issues.
What are the signs of a stroke?
Kratschmer also outlined the biggest warning signs of strokes with a single acronym.
“There’s an acronym for that, and it’s called fast– F-A-S-T. F stands for facial drooping. A is for arms; arm weakness, or arm deficit between one side to the other. S meaning speech, which could be speech difficulty or speech slurring. And T means time. Time to call for help, time to call 911, and also time of ‘last normal,’ when was the last time you saw the patient at their baseline.”
The Nunamakers
“My husband is never sick. He’s only had maybe a mild cold here and there and seeing him like this, I can’t even explain. My heart was breaking. It’s just pure fear, every day, every minute,” Ame said.
Most recently, Ame said medical officials need to check on Derek’s liver for clots as soon as possible.
The pair is not working right now as Ame works to assist Derek with his health journey. A GoFundMe has been set up in their name. Find it here.
