News
NFL Week 18 Bettors Guide: Too many points for Bills to cover against improving Zach Wilson, Jets
THE 10 BEST GAMES TO BET
JETS at BILLS
4:25 p.m., Bills by 16 ½, 40
HANK’S HONEYS: The Jets have shown improvement with three straight covers and there’s reason to believe they’ll keep this under the number. Sure, the Bills can wrap up the division with a win but either the Jets will hang in or the back door will be open. Zach Wilson was out with a knee injury when the Bills intercepted Mike White four times in a 45-17 romp in November but after starting out the season as a turnover machine, Wilson has gone four straight games without throwing an interception. The Bills barely covered 13 ½ points at home against the Panthers when a late fourth down stop cost Carolina bettors and lost at home with the hook when favored by 14 ½ points over the Falcons last week. If Wilson plays like he has recently, this will not be a three-score game.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Jets and the over.
WASHINGTON at GIANTS
1 p.m., Washington by 6 ½, 38 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Ron Rivera’s team has lost four straight games but the talent disparity between the two offensive units isn’t close. The Giants are right up there with Jacksonville as the worst offense in football. They are struggling to score a single touchdown a week and they’re not going to suddenly come alive with Jake Fromm at the controls. Taylor Heinicke, meanwhile, will be playing for his future, whether it’s in Washington or somewhere else. Joe Judge can claim his team is still playing its collective rear ends off but the results are what matter. This team has been dead in the water for weeks and with a third of the team on the injury report, is going down for the last time.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Washington and the under.
CHIEFS at BRONCOS
Saturday, 4:30 p.m., Chiefs by 10, 44 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Chiefs will want to get back on track after losing their track meet in Cincy and they’ll be facing a spiraling Broncos team they’ve beaten 12 straight games. Drew Lock is expected to start for the Broncos. He hasn’t shown much since taking over for Teddy Bridgewater and he’ll be playing with a shoulder injured in Los Angeles. The Broncos’ running game has disintegrated as well and KC’s defense, which had been playing well before running into Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, should be able to clamp things down with relative ease. With the No. 1 seed still a possibility, the Chiefs will be giving their best effort. It’s an easy cover for Patrick Mahomes and Co.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Chiefs and the under.
COWBOYS at EAGLES
Saturday, 8:15 p.m., Cowboys by 6 ½, 43
HANK’S HONEYS: The Cowboys have dominated the division so far with a 5-0 record ATS by an average of 13.5 points and by all indications are using this game to get things right for the playoffs. Both teams are in the postseason but the Eagles have COVID concerns and might rest some players while the Cowboys, according to Jerry Jones, will play to win. They are coming off a home loss against the Cardinals and should be determined to shake that off with a final tuneup. Even with Micah Parsons out of the lineup, their first-string defense would be too much for whatever offense the Eagles put out there.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Cowboys and the under.
COLTS at JAGUARS
1 p.m., Colts by 16, 44 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: This game shouldn’t be close and we can’t see many scenarios where the Jaguars cover. The Colts need the game to make the playoffs and that’s enough for us. They’re not going to mess around against an opponent that has given them problems in the past. Jonathan Taylor usually chews up the Jacksonville defense, the same run defense that gave up 181 yards and four TDs in New England. With the end of a miserable season just three-plus hours away, we don’t see the Jacksonville defense putting up much resistance. Ditto for the Jags’ offense, which is averaging a league-low 14.2 ppg. Trevor Lawrence continues to struggle with his decision making and that will not change against a top-third pass defense with multiple fronts.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Colts and the under.
STEELERS at RAVENS
1 p.m., Ravens by 4, 41 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The points look very attractive when you consider the underdog is 21-7-3 ATS in their last 31 meetings. It’s in all probability Ben Roethlisberger’s final game and while there is no way to recreate the emotion of last week’s final game at Heinz Field, Big Ben will be plenty motivated to record one more W against his most bitter rival. Tyler Huntley has been an able stand-in for Lamar Jackson but Ravens QBs have been sacked 54 times. The Steelers have a league-high 52 sacks with T.J. Watt going after Michael Strahan’s sack record. The first game went down to the wire with the Ravens losing on a failed two-point conversion. This one should be just as close.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Steelers and the over.
TITANS at TEXANS
1 p.m., Titans by 10, 43
HANK’S HONEYS: Unless the Chiefs lose to the Broncos Saturday, the Titans will be playing to lock down a first-round bye and they could have Derrick Henry back to help them do it with a weak Texans team standing in their way. Houston pulled off the upset in the first meeting but that was a strange game with Tennessee outgaining the Texans, 490-190, but turning it over five times. Tyrod Taylor was the Houston QB in that one and he hurt the Titans with his legs. Davis Mills doesn’t pose the same threat. If things play out the way they look on paper, it will be a Tennessee waltz.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Titans and the under.
PANTHERS at BUCS
4:25 p.m., Bucs by 8, 42
HANK’S HONEYS: The Bucs are playing for the No. 2 seed, which guarantees them a home playoff game if they win their first. Bruce Arians says he’s not resting anybody and after escaping against the Jets last week, they need to clean up a few things. Fortunately, the Panthers are the cure for what ails them. They stink. Their offense, whether it’s under Cam Newton or Sam Darnold, can’t get out of its own way and they don’t have the pieces to take advantage of what has been a sagging but still talented Tampa defense. The Bucs are 5-2 ATS at home and the Panthers 3-5 ATS on the road.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bucs and the over.
PATRIOTS at DOLPHINS
4:25 p.m., Patriots by 6 ½, 40
HANK’S HONEYS: The Dolphins have been a nemesis for the Patriots lately but this is a different scenario. The Dolphins have gone from riding a seven-game win streak to out of the playoffs and are totally without motivation after facing must-win games for so many weeks. The Patriots will start the game alive for the division, even if they need a Jets upset of the Bills so odds are they’ll build a lead early and coast. Their defense is a total mismatch for Miami’s sluggish offense and while the back door cover is in play, we don’t see Tua Tagovailoa leading any late-game heroics.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Patriots and the under.
49ERS at RAMS
4:25 p.m., Rams by 5, 44 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Rams can win the division here but the 49ers aren’t out of it and they have had the Rams’ number. The Rams may be winning but they have been flirting with disaster each week with Matthew Stafford giving the ball away willy-nilly. Nick Bosa gives the 49ers a chance to deny Stafford a clean pocket and he’s been making poor decisions under pressure. The 49ers ate up the clock in their 31-10 win early this season and will continue to run the ball until the Rams prove they can stop it. The Rams have to prepare for two QBs
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: 49ers and the over.
* * *
LOOK BUT DON’T TOUCH
CHARGERS at RAIDERS
8:20 p.m., Chargers by 3, 49 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The game is a true tossup with the winner in and the loser out. On paper, the Chargers are the better team, which is why they are favored on the road. But there is something about how this Raiders team that has fought through so much (Jon Gruden, Henry Ruggs, and now the DUI arrest of rookie CB Nate Hobbs, who will play) to get to this point. It’s obviously going to come down to which QB, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr, outplays the other. Both defenses can be exploited, the Chargers run defense in particular. All that said, we’ll take the points with a team that has more momentum and a little bit more to prove.
CAN’T HELP YOURSELF? Raiders and the over.
* * *
BEST OF THE REST
BENGALS at BROWNS
1 p.m., Browns by 1 ½, 46
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Browns and the under.
BEARS at VIKINGS
1 p.m., Vikings by 2 ½, 44 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Vikings and the under.
PACKERS at LIONS
1 p.m., Packers by 2 ½, 44 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Packers and the over.
SEAHAWKS at CARDINALS
4:25 p.m., Cards by 6 ½, 48
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Seahawks and the over.
SAINTS at FALCONS
4:25 p.m., Saints by 4 ½, 41
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Falcons and the under.
* * *
WEEK’S BEST BET: Colts. Jags fade to black.
Last week: 5-10-1
Overall: 127-126-3
Over/under: 142-113-1
Best Bets: 11-6
News
Why Matt Judon and the Patriots’ pass rush must rediscover their form in Miami
A look of bewilderment swept over Matt Judon’s face Thursday.
Maybe the video feed had frozen during his morning press conference. A sign of the times.
Nope. Judon was just puzzled.
I’ve only recorded one QB hit over the past month? Really?
Yes, indeed.
“Alright well that’s just how it goes!” the Pro Bowler bellowed.
Judon, the Patriots’ top pass rusher and defensive MVP, has cooled considerably since the team blew out of Buffalo with a 14-10 win last month. After the bye week, and around a brief bout with COVID-19, he’s failed to replicate the same type of pressure he did through 13 games. Worse yet, Judon’s struggles have been emblematic of a quieter struggle within the defense.
The Patriots have failed to pressure opposing quarterbacks on even a quarter of their dropbacks since the bye. In the only game they eclipsed the 25% mark, their two-score loss to Buffalo after Christmas, the Pats never sacked Josh Allen. Judon came closest, clubbing the ball out of Allen’s hand in the second half for an incomplete pass.
How does Judon explain his drought? Shaking off his disbelief, he said: “I think, as far as being a pass rusher, I’m still a pass rusher. But, you know, if a team like (the Colts) just comes out, runs the ball, that’s just kinda what you gotta do. You gotta stop the run. … So it is what it is. That’s why I’m happy I have teammates.”
One of those teammates, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, relayed a phrase his college defensive line coach once imprinted on him about pass rushing: stop the run to have some fun.
Last week, the Patriots stopped the run by squashing Jacksonville with a 28-3 lead at halftime, but still failed to consistently impact rookie Trevor Lawrence in the second half. Relatedly, Judon was limited to 10 defensive snaps after a week when he missed every practice battling COVID.
On top of his restored health, Judon can take comfort in the fact little will be required of the Pats to stop the run Sunday.
The Dolphins own the league’s third-worst rushing attack by DVOA, Football Outsiders’ efficiency metric that adjusts for opponent quality and game situation. Furthermore, their offensive line can’t stop a nosebleed in pass protection, ranked dead last by Pro Football Focus grades and sixth-worst by pressure rate at Sports Info. Solutions.
If there was ever a get-right game designed specifically for the Patriots’ pass rush, a trip to Miami is it.
“I wanna be that guy, I wanna be the guy that everybody looks upon. But, sometimes, I might get blocked (differently) and then other guys step up,” Judon said. “And I love what they do and I celebrate and enjoy (their) success as much as they celebrate and enjoy my success.”
Success won’t be defined strictly by sacks. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa owns one of the fastest snap-to-throw times in the league, according to PFF. It’s almost Brady-esque.
But if the Pats can merely move Tagovailoa in the pocket with a hurry, that will count as a win.
“If you can sack the quarterback, that’s always great. But just getting him off the spot sometimes is always good,” Goldchaux said Thursday. “Playing a young quarterback last week like Trevor Lawrence, get him a little bit rattled, force him to throw some bad throws … if you can get him off his spot, that’s good, too.”
In the season opener, the Patriots posted a 31% pressure rate against Tagovailoa and sacked him twice. Replicating those numbers Sunday would be a definitive sign of progress and hope for a defense that believes it’s unmatched across the league.
“I feel like we’re the best defense in the NFL,” Godchaux said. “I feel like we’re very good once we force teams to beat us. When we don’t force teams to beat us and let them off the hook, you see things happen like a long run or maybe a touchdown. Just gotta make sure we keep communicating with each other — all 11 guys on the field — and I think we’ll be good.”
Good, of course, won’t cut it after Sunday when the Pats hit the road and enter the postseason. Their defense must be great, starting either in a third matchup against Allen’s Bills or versus the explosive Bengals led by quarterback and MVP candidate Joe Burrow. Slowing either offense must begin up front with Judon and Co. harassing those quarterbacks, just as every Patriots opponent prior to the bye can attest.
As for Judon: “I’m not going to watch stats. I wouldn’t have even known that,” he finished Thursday. “I’m just going to go out and play my game, and hopefully I can get some more QB hits and hurries for you.”
News
Guregian: Patriots’ two-headed monster of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson should scare any opponent
Heading into the final regular-season game with the Dolphins, with the playoffs on the horizon, there have been plenty of pundits taking stock of the Patriots offense.
The biggest worry?
Can Mac Jones keep up with a high-scoring offense if the need arises?
The least of the Patriots concerns?
The run game.
The dynamic duo of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson have been a constant pain in the rear to defenses. They scare opponents. If both are healthy, the Patriots will be tough to stop offensively.
Perhaps, the Patriots will be able to bully their way to keeping the high-powered offenses — Buffalo, Cincinnati, Kansas City — off the field.
“Nobody wants to face that,” SiriusXM NFL analyst Solomon Wilcots told the Herald Thursday. “Nobody. And if you wind up playing the Bengals, you want to load up on that running game and play keep away from Joe Burrow, don’t you?”
It’s an edge the Patriots have over the Dolphins this week, not to mention several teams they could face in the postseason, most notably Buffalo and Kansas City.
The Patriots can run. Those teams can’t, they’re more one-dimensional.
Pro Football Focus, in fact, has Harris as the top-ranked running back in the NFL. Stevenson, meanwhile, is No. 15, while Brandon Bolden is No. 19, so all rated in the top 20.
No other team has that kind of duo, much less trio if Bolden is included.
The only other team that comes close is Indianapolis, with Jonathan Taylor (No. 3) and Nyheim Hines (No. 21). Tennessee’s Derrick Henry, meanwhile, can take over a game by himself, much like Taylor.
The Patriots do it by committee, with Harris the lead, and Stevenson providing no let-up when he’s put in to pound the rock.
Bolden also packs a punch when he arrives on third down and gets his hands on the ball.
“They travel well. They get to the second level and get out of these plays what they’re supposed to get,” said Wilcots, “and keep the offense on schedule … so that run game is going to hold up in the playoffs.
“And the quarterback plays well enough to keep defenses honest,” he said of Jones. “You can’t overly stack the box … that’s how good the operation is, and that includes the offensive line up front.”
It just remains a question if Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will continue to lead with his strength, or be forced to rely more on Jones during the postseason.
The Bills, Bengals and Chiefs can put points on the board in a hurry, and in droves.
That might partially neutralize the Patriots run game if they have to play catchup. But if they can establish the ground game like they have in many games, especially against teams that aren’t particularly stout against the run, that will pave the way to victory.
In games that featured both Harris and Stevenson in the backfield, the Patriots went 7-2. It was pretty much automatic for the Patriots to rush for over 100 yards in games both backs saw action.
The duo stands as the first pair of running backs in Patriots history to both rush for more than 550 yards, have more than 4.4 yards per attempt, with more than five rushing touchdowns, in a single season.
If you’re looking for difference-makers in the offense, look no further than Harris and Stevenson. They’re the straw that stirs the drink.
Between them, they’ve had seven 100-yard games, with Harris leading the charge with five.
So basically, the running game has become the safe place for the Patriots offense. Unlike the ups and downs of having a rookie quarterback, the run game is their given. The offense as a whole is triggered by the backs and how well they produce. They help Jones and set him up for play-action passes, a staple of the offense.
And while Stevenson started slowly, getting benched for a costly Week 1 fumble against the Dolphins, he’s really blossomed down the stretch.
“He’s worked really hard,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said earlier in the week. “Give the kid a lot of credit. He’s been asked to do a lot of things and he’s put in the extra time, really embraced the coaching and the detail that he’s gotten, tried to execute it, and has improved tremendously. I think he’s earned everyone’s respect for his work ethic and his willingness to help the team in any way he can.”
Harris, meanwhile, needs 108 yards against Miami to give the Patriots their first 1,000-yard rusher since LeGarrette Blount in 2016.
The regular season kicked off with Harris having a 100-yard game against the Dolphins. No doubt, the backs will want to continue to shine a light on what’s to come.
“We’re doing a good job on just honing in on this week,” Stevenson said Thursday during a video call with reporters, when asked about getting to play in the postseason. “We’re not really worried about weeks ahead of this one. We’re just honed down on Sunday, that’s what we’re focused on … We’re just trying to execute and play our best football.”
When it comes to the running game, that notion has pretty much been a given.
News
Mastrodonato: Hold your sympathy for Bruce Arians, Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Antonio Brown’s latest debacle
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew what they were getting into with Antonio Brown.
Now they want us to believe their side of the story. Now they want the most ridiculous event in the NFL this year to go away.
Sorry, bucko. Joke’s on you.
No matter which side of the story you believe — and let’s be honest, both stories are flawed — the logical conclusion is that the Bucs deserve the headache for signing Brown, letting him flub a fake vaccine card, going back on their word that he’d be out of town if he screwed up once and giving him a second chance, only to then kick him off the field and off the team right in the middle of a closely contested game with the New York Jets last Sunday.
There’s a lot to unpack here, but let’s start with head coach Bruce Arians’ comments from late December, when the Bucs welcomed back Brown after a three-game suspension for using a fake vaccine card.
A reporter asked Arians about what he said when the team originally signed Brown in the middle of the 2020 season following an eight-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy (he was accused by two different women of sexual assault, with text messages proving he tried to intimidate one of them afterwards).
Those comments from Arians were as clear as day, as he told Peter King: “He screws up one time, he’s gone.”
Brown screwed up, but Arians welcomed him back.
“The history has changed since that statement,” Arians said when welcoming Brown back to the team after the vaccine scandal. “A lot of things went on last year that I was very proud of him. I made a decision that this was best for our football team.”
But what about people who say you’re going back on your word, a reporter asked.
“I could give a (expletive) what they think,” Arians said. “The only thing I care about is this football team and what’s best for us.”
And now we’re supposed to just move on so the Bucs can focus on defending their title?
That’s not how it works.
Never mind that Brown has been given too many chances to count, or that women have every right to be upset he’s still in the NFL at all, or that even the Patriots, a team that has often tried players who were no longer welcome elsewhere and found success doing so, released Brown within two weeks of signing him in 2019.
The focus of this story should be on the Bucs and how they need to be accountable.
Instead, all we’ve gotten from Arians and the team is a lot of blame thrown at Brown for not “following protocols” about telling the team about an ankle injury.
Brown’s story is different.
In a statement released by his lawyer on Wednesday, Brown explained that he had been dealing with an ankle injury and Arians knew about it. He later released text messages with Arians acknowledging that Brown was hurt in the week leading up to the game. The team admitted they knew about the injury on Thursday.
Arians then said that Brown and receiver Mike Evans were on a “pitch count” in Sunday’s game because of their injuries. But because Brown never went through proper channels by alerting the trainers of his injury on the sideline, his refusal to go in the game and play while hurt was met with Arians telling him to “get the (expletive) out of here.”
So Brown took off his jersey and pads, walked off the field, then jogged lightly for a few seconds as he disappeared into the tunnel.
According to the receiver, he then got an urgent MRI on Monday morning that was read by Dr. Martin O’Malley at a hospital in New York that confirmed bone fragments, a torn ligament and cartilage loss in his ankle.
The Bucs claimed Thursday that Brown refused to undergo further testing.
Who to believe?
How about neither?
Brown has a history of being deceitful, abusive and generally a pain in the butt to work with.
Arians has a history of going back on his word, admitting he’ll do anything to win and claiming he didn’t want Brown on the team for months in 2020, despite Tom Brady lobbying for the receiver to join him in Tampa.
It’s a clown show, and the Bucs deserve it.
Even if Brown was frustrated that he wasn’t getting enough targets and the team wouldn’t guarantee $2 million in incentives before the game — a ridiculous thing to ask and something professional sports teams almost never do — can the Bucs really complain?
They knew what they signed up for.
The Bucs overlooked his domestic violence incidents. They overlooked his faking of a vaccine card that put his teammates and coaches at risk.
But when he showed up his head coach on the sidelines, suddenly Arians had enough.
Boo hoo.
NFL Week 18 Bettors Guide: Too many points for Bills to cover against improving Zach Wilson, Jets
Why Matt Judon and the Patriots’ pass rush must rediscover their form in Miami
Guregian: Patriots’ two-headed monster of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson should scare any opponent
Mastrodonato: Hold your sympathy for Bruce Arians, Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Antonio Brown’s latest debacle
Column: Buzz around the NFL is Chicago Bears GM Ryan Pace will stay — possibly with a promotion — while coach Matt Nagy will be fired
Zeynep Tufekci: We have to stop relying on luck to weather the pandemic
Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks the Crucial $42.5K Price Range
‘See for Me’ home-alone thriller well worth watching
The Novatar Provides Distinct and Rare Virtual and Meta Identity
Ask Amy: My ex-fiancé from 50 years ago still blames me for our break-up
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?