Omicron complicates popularity of at-home COVID tests
With long lines at COVID-19 screening centers, the demand for at-home testing is high. But the real-world effectiveness of the rapid antigen kits is under question, and the impact of a positive result is changing as well.
Rapid antigen COVID-19 tests are popular because, in just minutes, they can identify antigens, or small viral proteins signaling infection.
Nationally, the use of such kits is believed to dwarf that of tests ordered through a lab.
When they can be found in stock at drug stores and online, the tests are scooped up at high prices, limiting access. Late last month the Biden administration announced a goal of making 500 million such tests free to all Americans, though their arrival could take months.
The home kits have relieved pressure at testing centers. But because the results are reported to private individuals and not the state, some experts worry the tests have diminished the ability for health officials to track the prevalence of COVID-19.
Minnesota health officials have supported their use regardless.
“There are many public health benefits to having widespread rapid testing, as long as people do what they are supposed to do with their results,” Doug Schultz, a Minnesota Department of Health spokesman, said in an email. “But the downside is that you do lose something as far as counting cases.”
Schultz says that health officials have always faced unknowns in tracking illness, and have other ways to estimate the spread of omicron, including through data reflecting hospital admissions and clinic visits.
Less encouraging about the at-home testing craze is the way that omicron appears to have diminished the reliability of negative results on antigen tests, as well as the effectiveness of treatments available to those who worsen after infection.
ABOUT EARLY ACCURACY
A long-known drawback to rapid antigen tests is that they sometimes will miss a true case of COVID-19, wrongly reporting that you are not infectious. This is called a false negative, and new research suggests it likely happens to a degree that can promote spread.
Before omicron, the best kits offered a 15 percent rate of false negatives, with other studies showing a 40 percent rate for missing asymptomatic COVID-19. According to the FDA, omicron has likely made these percentages worse. To what degree was unknown.
That picture became clearer on Wednesday when the first real-world study of rapid take-home testing during the age of omicron suggested a three-day lag between when people became highly infectious, and the point at which rapid antigen tests spot the variant.
Reporting in the pre-print journal medrxiv.org — a platform for research that has not yet been peer-reviewed and therefore should be read with caution — researchers described a 30-person sample of vaccinated workers given daily sets of saliva PCR and nasal rapid antigen tests during December of 2021.
The authors wrote that the three-day lag to spot COVID-19 in rapid antigen tests was noteworthy for the high level of infectiousness early in the illness.
“The part that was alarming was the viral load of the people in those days before they tested antigen positive,” said lead author Blythe Adamson, an infectious disease epidemiologist and economist. “We confirmed there were real transmissions that happened … when people were antigen negative.”
Adamson says rapid antigen tests remain valuable tools as long as their risk of early false negatives with omicron is kept in mind.
“We can’t rely too heavily on a negative rapid antigen test meaning that we are not infectious to other people,” she said. “Rapid antigen tests are still an incredibly valuable tool for people who’ve had a couple days of symptoms, who maybe they feel like they’ve had allergies for a few days.”
TWO LINES — NOW WHAT?
The good news is, if they sometimes miss omicron cases early in the course of illness, rapid antigen tests are unlikely to deliver a positive finding in error, with specificity accuracy ratings in the 99 percent range.
“If you get a positive (antigen) test it usually, not always but usually, is a true positive,” said Mayo Clinic vaccinologist Dr. Greg Poland.
Much like a pregnancy test, a positive result from a nasal swab produces two lines on a test strip.
The latest CDC guidance says if you are fully vaccinated, a positive result to a COVID-19 test should lead to masking and isolation within the home for a period of five days. This period may warrant a call to your health care provider, if not necessarily a visit.
“Just because you have a positive test does not necessarily mean you have to interact with the medical system,” Poland said. “There isn’t enough medical system to handle everyone who would have a positive test.”
If you are low risk, a positive diagnosis during omicron is a lonely bout of masking, TV and over-the-counter symptom management.
“Somebody who is young, somebody who is healthy without co-morbidities,” Poland said, “somebody who has been vaccinated, anybody who has mild symptoms that are not progressing, they really don’t need any interaction with the medical system other than to notify their health care provider if they (get) new symptoms that might be persisting.”
The early days following a positive result are critical, on the other hand, for those at risk of poor outcomes from an infection.
For the elderly, immune-compromised, and the unvaccinated and metabolically unhealthy, early use of monoclonal antibodies made by Lilly and Regeneron had been effective at reducing hospitalization.
Those no longer work as well with the omicron variant, however. According to Poland, newer monoclonal antibodies targeting omicron are in short supply due to the surge of new cases.
Paxlovid, an oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19, is expected to reduce omicron hospitalizations, but when faced with sick patients needing early treatments, variant type is not always known to doctors.
In this way, while omicron may turn out to be milder overall, the tools for treatment are fewer. In the meantime, the triggers for seeking help after testing positive at home remain the same.
For the CDC, the symptoms that warrant emergency attention include trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, and pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds, although skin tone can affect visibility of those symptoms.
Die-hard Ravens fan Nic Cullison has gotten a tattoo after each victory this season. He has no regrets.
Before the Ravens home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in September, Nic Cullison made a joke to his wife, Naomi.
“I told her if they won, I would get the score tattooed on me,” Cullison said.
After quarterback Lamar Jackson’s flip into the end zone, rookie Odafe Oweh’s forced fumble, and the Ravens’ fourth-down conversion to seal a comeback victory, Naomi Cullison made sure her husband lived up to his jest.
Naomi grabbed a tattoo gun she got a few weeks prior, then tattooed the game score and date on Nic’s thigh. When kicker Justin Tucker nailed a 66-yard field goal to beat the Detroit Lions the following week, Nic got another tattoo.
Now, with eight Ravens wins and tattoos and counting, Nic Cullison has adorned himself as the “Ravens tattoo guy.” His efforts have earned attention on social media, as well as from Ravens players themselves.
“It’s just entertaining,” Cullison said. “I messaged back and forth with [center] Bradley Bozeman and [wide receiver] Tylan Wallace, and they’re viewing my [Instagram] story each week, so it’s just been a cool experience.”
With the Ravens enduring a five-game losing streak and barely hanging in the playoff race despite an 8-3 start, Cullison is disappointed with how the season unfolded but doesn’t regret getting the tattoos.
“This whole thing was me and my wife doing something that my family and friends would think is great,” he said. “It’s definitely been a fun ride.”
Cullison grew up in Joppatowne but serves in the Navy and lives in Oklahoma with Naomi and their 3-year-old daughter, Raelyn. He grew up a Ravens and Orioles fan and said he streams every Ravens game, no matter what. In 2017, he proposed to Naomi in the dugout at Camden Yards. They even got matching Orioles tattoos.
Cullison has been getting tattoos since he was 18. His arms are covered, including a tattoo dedicated to his father, who died of cancer, on his right biceps.
“I was born and raised in the whole Baltimore sports community,” Cullison said. “My dad was a die-hard Ravens fan. It [would] be crazy to see him experience all this because I know he [would] be loving it.”
Naomi Cullison, a licensed aesthetician, is not a professional tattoo artist but has a strong passion for it. When Naomi was in the Navy, she drew tattoo designs for her friends. After Naomi purchased a tattoo gun, she started using it on herself before designing tattoos destined for Nic’s dermis.
The morning after the Ravens rallied to beat the Chiefs in their home opener on Sept. 19, Nic woke up to over 25,000 notifications on his phone. Amid the countless Instagram and Twitter comments, some people criticized the tattoo’s lack of creativity. Naomi was not happy.
“The few 0 that I saw lit a fire under my [butt] and I’m better than that,” Naomi said. “So I was like, you can’t design it. It’s up to me.”
Since Nic is a football junkie, Naomi asks him what type of design he wants. She would go on Google to look up the correct stencils and logos. After Naomi sketches a design, she takes the tattoo gun, then goes to work. According to Nic, the process takes two to three hours after Ravens wins.
“I’ve never had to deal with any [internet] trolls or anything like that,” he said of some of the negative comments. “But the second week, they started getting slimmer. And the third week they got slimmer. Now people are waiting for it. [There’s] no more negative stuff.”
The inspiration behind each of Nic’s tattoos is unique. After the Ravens defeated the Indianapolis Colts in an overtime thriller in Week 5, he got “Let’s get this ‘B’” tatted on him, in reference to what Jackson told ESPN reporter Lisa Salters during the postgame interview.
When the Ravens defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9, Cullison wanted to make fun of the Vikings’ Skol chant. So, Naomi tatted “Let’s Skol Ravens” on his thigh.
Nic’s most recent tattoo, from the Ravens’ 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 12, said, “Refs 10 vs. Ravens 16.” He believes Browns tight end David Njoku’s receiving touchdown shouldn’t have counted.
The ball “literally bounced off the ground, and they gave him a touchdown even after the review,” Nic said. “The only reason they had 10 points was because of the [referees], so that’s why I put that.”
In addition to Wallace and Bozeman, Jackson has noticed Nic’s unique way of showing his fandom.
“That’s different,” Jackson said in September. “We’ve just got to keep winning for him.”
Every Ravens tattoo is on Nic’s right thigh.
Naomi said she feels like a proud mom whenever a Ravens player shows appreciation for Nic’s tattoos.
“I’ve never met a more die-hard fan of any sport,” Naomi said. “It’s like seeing him in a candy shop if he was a little kid. It’s so cute.”
Even though the Ravens’ season hasn’t gone as planned, Nic said he is more than likely to continue getting Ravens-themed tattoos in the future.
“I have talked to my wife about it,” he said, “and I don’t think we’re done yet.”
Sedaca: Religious freedom has lessons on strengthening democracy
At this time of tremendous national polarization, it might seem counterintuitive to turn to religious freedom for guidance on how to overcome the deep cleavages in American society. The introduction of religion might provoke thoughts of disagreement, conflict and division, or seem like the last place we should look for solutions. Yet protections for religious belief offer a crucial lesson for strengthening American democracy and addressing growing societal rifts.
In diverse societies with strongly held, divergent views, it is the protection — not elimination — of each individual’s beliefs that ensures stability. Make no mistake: Religious pluralism poses challenges to societies. Diversity of thought is a given. The possibility of conflict is assumed. A desire to convert or convince “the other” is omnipresent.
But when religious freedom is upheld, the risk of conflict recedes. Free from fear of persecution, believers and nonbelievers can live out their values, and navigate differences without seeking to silence each other or even to overcome their differences.
In this way, guarantees of religious freedom are necessary for peace, understanding and equality in a multi-confessional country and world. Religious freedom stands alongside freedom of speech and freedom of the press as part of the fundamental democratic framework that empowers and protects vibrant, pluralistic societies.
Striving to uphold religious freedom in the United States — despite falling notably short at times — has given way to a dynamic yet peaceful religious landscape, and a society where interfaith forums and ceremonies are woven into the fabric of civic life. If peaceful coexistence among devout communities of faith, as well as those of no faith, is possible, most certainly there is hope for communities divided by political or other beliefs if this diversity is also protected.
Of course, globally and in the United States, individuals and communities of faith and no faith disagree profoundly with each other on central doctrines, practices and beliefs. For many, individual identities are predicated on an adherence to that which they hold to be true. Those beliefs often define not only one’s identity and belief systems but also the nature of their existence in the afterlife. These are profound, unresolvable disagreements.
But, as in multi-confessional societies in the United States and the world, multiple religions in a community do not inherently lead to conflict. Instead, limiting religious belief has led to conflict. Studies show that where groups practice their faith freely and without state or societal persecution, they are less likely to turn to violence, and more likely to be vested in and contributive to a society.
But where religious freedom is upheld, the rate of conflict is diminished and civic life is enriched. This is where American democracy can extrapolate the lessons of religious freedom to our divisive political debate. Allowing the free expression of different views and protecting the right to free expression offers a path to greater stability. By providing those with deeply held views the assurance that their views will be protected, we reduce insecurity and create common ground.
Democracy provides an invaluable framework for how to live with diverse views and navigate our differences. It requires, however, that we believe that the protection of individual beliefs, not the elimination of difference or dominance of one view, allows for that peaceable existence.
Nicole Bibbins Sedaca is the Kelly and David Pfeil Fellow at the George W. Bush Institute. This column was provided by InsideSources.
‘The 355’ just doesn’t add up as female spy action flick
MOVIE REVIEW
“THE 355”
Rated PG-13. At AMC Boston Common, Regal Fenway and suburban theaters.
Grade: C-
Named after a Revolutionary War-era female secret agent, “The 355” teams Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger and Penelope Cruz in a low-rent Jason Bourne and James Bond-like espionage action film directed by Simon Kinberg, whose last effort at the helm of a film was “X-Men: Dark Phoenix.” After “Atomic Blonde,” “Red Sparrow,” “Kate” and “Gunpowder Milkshake,” you’d think audiences had their fill of this female-assassin sub-genre for the time being. Hatched by Chastain and Kinberg while they were making “Dark Phoenix,” “The 355” was co-written by Kinberg, TV veteran Theresa Rebeck (“Smash”) and Bek Smith (“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”).
The film, which was delayed by the pandemic, begins by introducing us to its MacGuffin, a deadly computer drive that allows its owners to take over control of air traffic control systems, electrical grids and nuclear reactors, and to its Bond villain-like antagonist.
Chastain plays CIA “wild card” Mason “Mace” Brown, who, after an opening shootout during which the drive is stolen in Colombia, makes her entrance being told she is going undercover with partner Nick Fowler (Sebastian Stan). They will pretend to be on their honeymoon in Paris (they are very convincing), where they will try to retrieve the drive and where they will be part of a laughable foot chase scene. In case you wonder why the French hate Americans, watch Chastain push Parisians out of her way as she goes after a runner.
Also after the drive in Paris are Colombian agent Luis Rojas (Edgar Ramirez) and German operative Marie Schmidt (Kruger). Luis is reunited in his Paris hotel with fellow Colombian agent and psychologist Graciela (Penelope Cruz), who has a beloved husband and two young sons back home. After losing the drive in Paris, Mace then travels to London to enlist the aid of former MI6 agent Khadijah (Nyong’o).
The action scenes in “The 355” are below par for films of this kind. The same is true for all the high-tech wizardry, which we have seen a million times before. I know this is all supposed to be about female empowerment, but how a scene in which Chastain and Kruger fire about 40 shots at a guy they chase and miss every time supports that I do not know. In a prolonged sequence, the four women dress up as if for a film premiere red carpet to attend an auction, where the drive (yes, that again) will be covertly sold to some dark web bidder. The women look spectacular in the auction sequence in their outfits and coifs, and they have no accompaniment except themselves.
Chastain, who also served as producer, gives the most effort in the film’s many fight scenes, although Kruger is no slouch in this department. Cruz fares the best among the lead actors as the homesick wife and mother who just wants to get this nonsense over with and go home (she may not be acting). Nyong’o reminds us that she has one of the most distinctive voices of her time, if only she had something worth saying here.
The action will further take the players to Shanghai, where they will encounter Chinese agent Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan, showing off impressive martial arts fighting skills) and presumably try to secure Chinese distribution for “The 355.” With this cast, these locations and the amount of time and money spent, “The 355” should have been more than an overlong, uninspired, missed opportunity.
(“The 355” contains violence, profanity and suggestive material.)
