Opinion: Conservatives’ cycle — starve government, cut services, spark social crisis, blame government

With Guaranteed Approval in 2022e those golden letters of credit approval, you must have a good credit history and score. It is hard to get a credit card if your credit score is poor because a high score is mandatory in most companies. A 300 or lower score can leave you feeling dissatisfied and unhappy when applying for loans that you need urgently.

And this is not a problem that looks like it will be gone anytime soon, either. With over 434,540 bankruptcy filings in 2021, thanks to the ripple effect of the pandemic, many people with poor credit scores are finding themselves struggling to get their financial lives back on track.

Smoothing out complex financial situations might be a daunting task with bad credit. Most card providers will not agree to have you as their customer, as the bad credit translates into unreliable, non-credible clients with low chances to pay off their loan. Also, in case you apply for a card and they reject you, this will impact your score even more, as each application for credit is directly copied on your credit report.

So, why might credit cards for bad credit be the solution? When you apply for a regular card, you do not submit any guarantee that you will pay the money back, except for your promise that relies on your score. So if you do not have a good score, the card issuer may reject your application, as you will be a too risky client.

Credit cards for bad credit, on the other hand, are open to more approval for people as they are more “flexible” when it comes to money return.

Credit cards for bad credit usually have high-interest rates and low credit limits, and their primary purpose is to assist you with building or rebuilding your credit. Before you opt for any credit card, review your credit profile and spendings to make sure you found a card that suits your needs.

In this article, we have curated a list of cards that allow you to get back on your feet and (re)build your credit score.

5 Best Credit Cards for Bad Credit

There is good news if you are just starting with credit loans. Many banks and other companies offer credit cards designed especially for people with bad scores.

Here is a look at some of the most user-friendly cards available right now.

OpenSky Secured Visa Credit Card: Overall Best Credit Card for Bad Credit Surge Mastercard: Best for Low Credit Score First Access Visa Credit Card: Credit Card Services for Small Business FIT Mastercard: Best for Credit Rebuilding Reflex Mastercard: Best for Poor Credit Holders

#1. OpenSky: Overall Best Credit Card for Bad Credit

You can successfully avoid sky-high interest rates with a credit card like this Visa card. OpenSky Visa Credit Card is a secured credit card that you can avail of with a refundable security deposit.

Capital Bank is the issuer of OpenSky’s credit card, and the process of obtaining it is quite simple. However, in terms of benefits, it has inevitable downfalls. Unlike other prominent secured credit cards from major banks, you will have to pay an annual fee for an OpenSky credit card.

In addition, you would not be able to upgrade your secured account to an unsecured one. Therefore, you would have to close your secured account, reclaim your security deposit, and open an unsecured account using this credit card.

Highlights

Credit Bureaus Reporting: You get high chances to improve your credit score when you get this card. This is because Capital Bank reports your payment schedule to Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. These major bureaus then use your credit-related information to formulate your exact credit score. Therefore, you can cash this opportunity to raise your credit reputation by paying off your debt on time.

No Credit Check: Your credit score can be excellent, good, or bad. Nevertheless, you can rest assured that owning an OpenSky credit card will not expose you to hard credit checks. In fact, you will be facing no credit check at all. While the bank mentions a range of 300-629 credit scores, there is not much to worry about for any hard or soft credit pulls. Rather than your minimum credit score, the issuers require fulfilling specific requirements in the application. You must provide your social security number, monthly income-to-debt ratio, U.S. citizenship evidence, etc., for credit card qualification. If you fail to do so, then your application might be red-listed.

APR and Fees: If you are willing to pay an annual fee of about $35, the OpenSky credit card can be the one to meet your financial needs. This annual fee is slightly higher than other secured credit cards, which might be a setback for some people. However, to compensate for this charge, you will only have to pay a 17.39% variable APR, which is marginal compared to other cards. Despite their fair credit scores, the bank imposes an equal annual percentage rate on all cardholders.

Other charges might include a $25 returned payment fee, a $38 late payment fee, a foreign transaction charge of 3%, and a 5% fee for a cash advance.

Other charges might include a $25 returned payment fee, a $38 late payment fee, a foreign transaction charge of 3%, and a 5% fee for a cash advance. Credit Limit: Since OpenSky card is a secured credit card, you will pay an amount of $200 to $3,000 as a security deposit. That specific amount would not be only your security deposit, but it would also act as your credit limit. So, if you pay any amount between $200 and $3,000, say $1,500, it will be your credit line that you can use without any issues.

Pros

Low APR at 17.39%

No credit check

Maximum $3,000 credit limit

Available for poor to average scores

No need for a bank account

Cons

Slightly higher annual fee at $35

#2. Surge Mastercard: Best for Low Credit Score

The responsible use of Surge Mastercard can allow you to upgrade your credit report. If you want to boost your credit score for better opportunities in the future, then this card may be your best bet.

The Surge Mastercard is a credit rebuilder and is an unsecured credit card issued by the Celtic Bank. This credit card does not come with extravagant rewards, however, it might be one of the best options to extend your purchasing power.

Since Surge Mastercard is unsecured, you will not have to pay any security deposit or collateral amount for qualification. Continental Finance, the servicer of this card, directs payment history to major bureaus for your credit report evaluation.

Moreover, once you sign up for e-statement credit, you can be granted benefits from a free credit score service.

Highlights

Card Fees: The Surge Mastercard comes with a surge of card fees and additional charges. When you own this card, you will likely pay 24.99% to 29.99% variable APR. Also, it has a hefty annual fee that ranges from $75 to $99, depending upon the cost of credit. This yearly fee range is applicable only for the first 12 months of owning the card. Later on, they will bill a $99 fixed annual fee on your card, along with other charges, like a $0 to $10 monthly or a $120 yearly maintenance fee. In addition, you will have to pay a $40 late payment fee after one year of account opening.

$0 Fraud Liability: One of the prominent features of Surge Mastercard is its $0 fraud liability protection. With this Mastercard’s plus point, you can roam around easily with your credit card, as the company protects you from fraudulent purchases.

Credit Limit Increase: At the start, the bank will allow you an initial credit limit of $300 to $1,000. If you make your payments in due time, you have a chance to increase your credit limit after six months. It is worth mentioning that you will have to apply for an extension to avail of this opportunity.

Pre-Qualification Option: When you apply for a Surge Mastercard, you have the option to check your odds of qualifying for this card. You can employ the pre-qualification option to check whether the bank will accept your application or not. You would not have to pay any processing fee or submit personal information for this process. The bank guarantees that it will not expose your application to credit checks.

Pros

Available to use at any Mastercard location

Submits monthly credit reports to three credit bureaus

All credit scores are acceptable

Pre-qualification to check odds

Fast approval

$0 fraud liability

Cons

A checking account is needed to qualify

#3. First Access Visa Credit Card: Credit Card Services for Small Business

The Bank of Missouri is the provider of the First Access Visa Credit Card. Like other cards on this list, the First Access card aims at building or rebuilding your credit score. As per the bank’s statement, this credit card is an excellent chance to avail of credit products with enhanced features and services.

The First Access credit card does not hold your security deposit, and thus, you can use this card as an unsecured one. While you use it to purchase essentials, you can ensure that your payments will be backed up with credit agencies.

Notably, you can expect to hear from the issuer within a minute of submitting your application.

Highlights

Simple and Secure Application: Unlike the norm of filling in a lengthy application for credit card qualification, the First Access credit card application requires just a few minutes. No paperwork, personal identification, or credit checks are needed, and you can fill out the online form on their official website, which is secured and protected.

Card Acceptance: You can easily make your everyday purchases and transactions with this credit card. The website states that you can use it at plenty of ATMs, online merchandise locations, or in physical stores.

Charges and Credit Limit: The fee structure associated with this card is quite expensive. There is a heavy one-time processing fee of $95 that you must pay. Some other charges include a $75 excessive annual fee. However, you have the chance of availing of a credit limit extension in the second year of the account opening. But, you are obliged to pay a monthly maintenance fee from that moment on.

Card Design: A perk of owning a First Access credit card is to have it in various available designs. While you submit your credit card application, you can choose from multiple suitable designs from the design gallery on the website. Thus, you can match the First Access credit card to your personal style preferences.

Pros

Poor credit scores accepted

$300 credit limit

Simple online application

Unsecured card

No monthly charges in the first month

Cons

APR is high

A checking account is needed

#4. FIT Mastercard: Best for Credit Rebuilding

FIT Mastercard is all you need if you want a credit card to gently boost up your credit history and reputation with all three bureaus. It is an unsecured credit card, and you can expect to use a credit limit worth $400 as an initial credit line. Once you have passed the screening, you might become eligible for an increased limit after six months of responsible use.

Being a product of Mastercard, this credit card is also protected against unauthorized purchases and includes theft protection using Zero Liability Protection. In addition, you can receive a credit report of your Vantage 3.0 Score every month. FIT Mastercard is a beneficial solution if you need an urgent line of credit. Nevertheless, it may eat your budget up due to high fees.

Highlights

Low Eligibility Criteria: FIT Mastercard is equally accessible to both poor and excellent credit score holders. Even if you have no credit history and want to build one, you can have this Mastercard at your service.

Interest Rates: In contrast to credit cards with an introductory 0% APR promotion fee, FIT Mastercard requires that you pay 29.99% APR. This makes the card less competitive as compared to other unsecured credit cards.

Extend Credit Limit in Six Months: Upon qualification, you have the permission to use a credit limit of $400 initially. Some origination or processing fees might lower the benefit of this limit. However, you are permitted to qualify for a credit limit extension after six months. Your credit limit might reach up to $2,000 after credit limit application approval. The extension is possible only if you timely repay your loan and respect the provided due dates.

Card Charges: The card has multiple charges, including a $6.25 monthly maintenance fee, a 3% foreign transaction fee, a $99 annual fee, and an $89 one-time processing fee.

Pros

Good for any credit score

Initial credit limit is $400

Credit limit extendable to $2,000

Free access to Experian credit score

Cons

#5. Reflex Mastercard: Best for Poor Credit Holders

Reflex Mastercard is the product of Celtic Bank and is one of the best solutions to bad credit habits. The charges might be hefty with a low credit limit, but you can improve your score if you use it responsibly. Some of the visible features of Reflex Mastercard involve credit protection and no maintenance fee in the first year.

Highlights

No Security Deposit: If you are worried about the security deposit, you can use the unsecured feature of Reflex Mastercard. With this credit card, you can avail of a credit limit ranging from $100 to $1,000.

Reputation: Reflex Mastercard is an excellent option to improve your credit score. It is managed by Continental Finance, has a top-notch reputation, and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Continental Credit Protection: Continental Finance Company offers an optional credit protection program for Reflex Mastercard cardholders. It charges a fee for enrollment in the program, so when you sign up, $0.99 will be automatically deducted from your account if it has a minimum of $100 balance in it. The advantage of this feature is that you will pay 12 consecutive monthly payments with a minimum amount. So, in case you lose your job, become disabled, or even pass away, Continental Credit Protection will take care of your entire debt.

Charges of Reflex Card: The fees associated with Reflex Card are as follows: a $75 to $99 annual fee and a maintenance fee for the first year of $0. However, you must pay a $10 monthly maintenance fee starting the second year of account opening.

Pros

Credit reporting to agencies

No credit limit mentioned

Pre-qualify beforehand

$1,000 to $2,000 credit limit

Cons

How We Made This List

Nowadays, most people are quite familiar with all of the novelties regarding electronic banking, loans, and payments in the digital world. However, when choosing the best credit card, one must be very informed and ready to inspect all of the features regarding security. Credit cards are often taken for granted as a simple tool and easy way for buying and making payments on goods and services.

Finding a credit card for bad credit might feel like looking for a needle in a haystack. There are hundreds of credit cards to choose from, most with multiple plans tailored to different consumer needs.

That is why we first focused on compiling all of the available credit cards for bad credit. Then, we checked every card’s details, their specifications, the credit score they cater to, rewards and benefits, etc.

Our panel of experts meticulously took care of the fees, including annual charges, APR, and additional fees, among others. Step by step, we marked every card on the list for getting past one round of criteria and entering into the next inspection section.

When we checked all of the cards against our benchmarks, we crafted a handy list of the top five best credit cards for bad credit.

Our list below speaks in detail about our efforts in selecting. These cards typically come with low credit levels and high-interest rates. However, at the same time, these allow you to build or rebuild your credit history as their primary purpose.

What We Looked For

In the research phase, there were certain factors we carefully examined. Some of those crucial benchmarks were the following:

Security Deposits: Often, credit card companies formulate their offers with security deposits. That means you will have to pay a certain amount of money before using your credit line. In most cases, this fee is refundable if your payments are made on time. Therefore, we looked for credit cards requiring little to no security deposits.

Annual Percentage Rate (APR): The APR is the charges you pay as an interest amount using your credit card. If you pay your debt in total by the end of each month by the due date, you can avoid this interest. However, we preferred credit cards that had a low annual percentage rate.

Annual Fee: Most credit cards come with a yearly fee that is included in the total amount of your bill. In contrast, there are credit cards that have no annual fee, and that is why we targeted the ones free of annual charges.

Factors to Consider While Selecting a Credit Card

You should never neglect certain factors that you should consider to determine your card deal. Thus, you should look for these touchstones before selecting your go-to credit card for a bad credit score.

During your research for credit cards, make sure to check whether the issuer or the bank reports your payments to all three major credit bureaus. If they report to Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion, then you have chances to upgrade as well as rebuild your credit.

If the company does not inform its credit habits to the main bureaus, you should avoid that card and search for another. However, we should mention that prepaid cards do not pass on your payments to credit companies, as they do not lend you money.

An excellent credit score will save you from doing additional efforts to qualify for the best credit card. Nevertheless, you can still get a credit card even if your credit score is poor, but it will come with a higher fee.

That is why you need to calculate your interest rates and overall credit fees while comparing several credit cards. Unsecured cards do not come with a screening fee that serves as a collateral amount of your loan. Despite their alluring name, you must avoid them due to their higher charges.

Secured cards need you to submit a security deposit, but they allow having a credit card with minimal to no annual cost. Moreover, you can get a refund on your money with a secured card while keeping hidden fees at bay.

Certain credit cards upgrade your credit score. Secured credit card issuers allow you to upgrade from secured to unsecured cards when you make on-time payments. This way, you can use an unsecured credit card, and you would not have to close your existing account for this upgrade.

Thus, you should seek a card that provides unlimited upgrading opportunities.

Primarily, credit card issuers provide free access to credit scores every month. They send you your credit report via email or other specified channels. Meanwhile, you can calculate and predict any element that can drain your credit score over time.

Some credit card providers also run a rewards program to repay your responsible credit behavior, eventually improving your position as a cardholder.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs): Credit Cards for Bad Credit

Q1. What are the chances of getting a credit card after bankruptcy?

You can still be approved for a credit card after being hit by bankruptcy. However, it is unpleasant to have limited options while discharging or settling the bankruptcy first.

If Chapter 7 bankruptcy is your case, you will have to wait for up to three months before applying for a credit card. Chapter 7 bankruptcy means using your eligible assets to pay off the debt depending on the assets’ worth.

However, if you filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, the wait will be longer than several years. This is because Chapter 13 bankruptcy demands you to pay off your debts in smaller portions to your creditors.

In addition, it is crucial to understand that maintaining or rebuilding your credit history after bankruptcy is quite tricky. Hence, the approval for a credit card would also be affected. Apart from that, if you happen to obtain a credit card, it is inevitable that you will have to pay a higher-than-average interest and annual charges.

Thus, you should opt for a credit card that reports your monthly payments to major credit agencies. This way, you can start rebuilding your credit score.

Q2. What is the difference between obtaining a secured and unsecured credit card?

Differentiating between various types of credit cards can be challenging, as there are plenty of different credit cards available in the market today. Some cards will help you establish a good credit history, while others may allow you to rebuild your credit score after going through a few challenges.

Your credit score can complicate your buying a car or paying for your home and might put off potential employers, landlords, and lending institutions. The main difference between a secured and unsecured card, as the name shows, is the security deposit.

Secured cards need you to pay a specific amount as collateral that becomes your credit line. On the other hand, unsecured cards do not require any collateral amount. The security deposit of secured cards is refundable only if your payments are made before the due date without any delay.

With a secured credit card, no matter your financial situation, you can establish or rebuild your credit without incurring massive fees and interest rates. While unsecured cards might be tempting, they come with a considerable amount of payments, plus high APR fees.

Therefore, it is best to opt for a secured card when you are sure that you would pay your debt timely and not default on your loan.

Check the secured cards from our partners above to help build or repair your credit. All cards require an upfront deposit and for the money to be held as collateral by the issuer before approval. Moreover, secured cards will help you rebuild your credit reputation by reporting to major credit bureaus.

Q3. What are the requirements for applying for a credit card with a bad credit score?

In general, all you need is a social security number and proof of your age, which should be 18+. Other than that, you need to provide evidence of your regular income/revenue and a bank account for applying.

If your credit report is free from severe defects, then qualifying for a credit card despite your bad credit would be a cakewalk. In contrast, having visible signs of bankruptcy, liens, or a civil judgment might render you disqualified for a credit card.

Q4. How do you build your credit score with a secured credit card?

Bad credit can make managing your finances hard, and you can even be denied housing, depending on the severity of your score. There are several ways to improve your score, and you can achieve this even if an institution recently turned you down or you have had a low credit score for quite some time.

The most prominent of them is always paying your debt back on time. Other ways include keeping an eye on your credit report to spot any potentially harmful unexpected changes, clearing your debts, and working on lengthening your credit report.

Wrapping Up

Having a poor credit score is not the end of the world, and you can always seek to get approval for loans and credit lines using a credit card.

If the management of your finances is the issue, many options are available. Some cards can help beginners or people with troubled credit history build or repair their credit score by showing responsible use of credit.

Therefore, we compiled a list of the best credit cards offered by renowned banks and issuers. You can be approved of these credit cards irrespective of the health of your credit score. Notably, the better the credit score, the better the credit card terms will be.

