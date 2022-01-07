Celebrities
Pete Davidson Attends LA Kings Game With Pals After Romantic Getaway With Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson had a perfect view of the ice hockey action between the L.A. Kings and the Nashville Predators. He attended the game with a few friends.
Pete Davidson, 28, enjoyed some much-needed guy time with a few pals following his vacation with girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41. The Saturday Night Live star and his fellow bros attended the Los Angeles Kings game against the Nashville Predators in L.A. on Thursday, January 6. Footage of Pete at the game was shared to Twitter, and can be seen below.
pete davidson at the la kings game. #gokingsgo pic.twitter.com/bt6h9kJqz9
— poop (@kniesseider) January 7, 2022
In the clip, the Staten Island native and his friends were seated right behind one of the nets while all decked out in matching Kings jerseys. Pete added to his look with black sunglasses and a black hat that says “Zen” in large white letters. He appeared to be having a blast at the game, based on all the laughing and chatting he did with his pals in the footage.
However, Pete may not have left the game as pleased as he was during it. The Kings ultimately lost to the Predators, 4-2. Although Pete isn’t from Los Angeles, he has been spending time there amidst his romance with Kim. The A-list duo arrived back in the City of Angels on Wednesday, the day before the hockey game, via private jet after spending a few days together in The Bahamas. It was the first official vacation for Hollywood’s favorite new couple!
Kim and Pete first connected in October, when she hosted SNL. They had a few follow-up dates, including when Kim ventured to Staten Island to grab dinner and catch a movie with Pete. Kim and Pete seemingly did not spend New Year’s Eve together, since the comedian was in Miami hosting a special with Miley Cyrus. However, the pair reconnected afterwards in time for their sunny getaway to the Bahamas.
Since the romance began, Pete has met Kim’s four children, whom she shares with ex Kanye West. “Pete met Kim’s kids and she introduced him to them as ‘mommy’s friend,’ ” a well-connected Kardashian family insider previously told HollywoodLife. “Kim thought that it was really cute how he interacted with them and that he tried to make her kids laugh and smile just as he does everyone he meets!”
Celebrities
So Sad: Virginia Police Release Heartbreaking 911 Call From Washington Football Baller Deshazor Everett’s Fatal Car Crash That Killed Girlfriend
Lord, have mercy…
It’s heartbreaking when you see people with so much promise and talent succumb to freak accidents like this that alter their lives forever. On December 23, 2021, Washington Football Team baller Deshazor Everett was driving his 2010 Nissan GT-R when he plunged into a tree. The impact left him injured but ultimately killed his longtime girlfriend 29-year-old Olivia S. Peters.
According to The Washington Post, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue have released the 911 call that was made by a witness immediately following the crash. The first witness who called told an operator that he “just saw a car flip over” but he couldn’t see what happened as Everett was driving behind him.
“The car is, ma’am, the car is — it’s trapped. It’s trapped in the trees,” he said.
As the dispatcher checked the location of emergency responders, he repeatedly begged her: “Please hurry. Please hurry.”
He later told her, “I don’t even know what happened.”
The witnesses stayed on the phone with the operator and were told that “at least six units” were in route to provide assistance.
“They’re out? . . . Okay, the girl is out of the car. Is he out of the car?” A voice in the background told him he wasn’t sure, and the second man, while still on with the dispatcher, said: “Okay, can you go make sure he’s okay, out of the car?”
Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash at this time but no charges have been filed.
Peters was taken to StoneSprings Hospital Center where she was pronounced dead. Everett was taken to Reston Hospital Center where he was treated and released. However, days after, he tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in the NFL protocol. It is unknown how significant his injuries from the crash are.
Earlier this week, Deshazor made his first public statement following the incident.
Prayers up!
Celebrities
Sidney Poitier Dead: Classic Film Icon & First Black Man To Win An Oscar Dies At 94
The film industry faced a tragic loss. Famed actor Sidney Poiter passed away at the age of 94 on Friday January 7.
Sidney Poitier has reportedly died at 94 on Friday January 7, via The Independent. The actor was famous for his powerful performances as well as his later career as an ambassador. He also was the first Bahamian and African American to win an Academy Award in 1964 for Lilies of the Field. The actor’s death was shared by Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, and no cause of death has been reported yet.
Sidney was born in Miami, Florida on February 20, 1927. His parents were actually from the Bahamas, where he would grow up with limited education and exposure to the world outside of his family’s farm. The family moved to the Bahamian capital of Nassau when he was 12 and then he saw his first movie. Sidney’s father encouraged him to move to the United States since he was already a citizen so that he could provide for himself.
After a brief stint in the Army, Sidney found the American Negro Theater in New York City. He worked as a janitor in exchange for acting classes. One night Harry Belafonte could not go on and Sidney was called in to perform where he impressed the audience and landed his first official stage role in Lysistrata, which he followed up with Anna Lucasta. Sidney finally made his on-screen debut in 1950 in No Way Out.
Sidney left a profound mark on Hollywood through his work in films like Cry, The Beloved Country, Blackboard Jungle, A Patch of Blue, and Raisin In The Sun. He became of a bona-fide movie star appearing along side Tony Curtis in The Defiant Ones and Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn in Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner. Sidney continued making movies until 2001. His final acting appearance was in the TV movie The Last Brickmaker in America. He continued to make appearances in various documentaries and specials, like when he presented the Academy Award for Best Director at the 2014 Oscars.
Sidney has been honored by President Barack Obama with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009. He received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom in 1974. He always maintained a duel citizenship with the United States and the Bahamas and was asked by the island nation to serve as an ambassador to Japan 1997.
He also served as the Bahamas ambassador to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization. On top of all that, Sidney wrote several books including his spiritual autobiography called The Measure of a Man. He married Juanita Hardy in 1950 and they had four daughters. The couple divorced in 1965 and Sidney married Joanna Shimkus in 1976. They had two daughters together.
Celebrities
