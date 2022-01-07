Connect with us

Bitcoin

Powered by Autonomy, AutoSwap Brings the First Ever Limit Orders and Stop Losses to PancakeSwap on Binance Smart Chain

Published

1 min ago

on

Powered by Autonomy, AutoSwap Brings the First Ever Limit Orders and Stop Losses to PancakeSwap on Binance Smart Chain
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Zug, Switzerland, 6th January, 2022,

Autonomy Network, an off-the-shelf decentralized automation protocol, is thrilled to introduce AutoSwap, the first ever dApp to offer limit order, stop loss, impermanent loss protection, and recurring payment features for Binance Smart Chain-based DEXes such as PancakeSwap. The dApp will also be available on Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, Solana and other chains. It’s the first time that these features have become available in the entire DeFi ecosystem. 

By offering features in DeFi that were available only on centralized exchanges until now, AutoSwap aims to help users better manage risk and boost returns without having to stare at the screen 24/7. Since the crypto markets are open around the clock, traders can automate their orders using Autonomy to stay active in the market even when they are asleep.

James Key, the co-founder of Autonomy Network, commented, “By introducing both limit orders and stop losses to DEXes for the first time ever on any blockchain, Autonomy has enabled DEXes to have the same features as centralized exchanges. Since most of crypto trading volume is not in market orders, this means that the main inhibitor of the growth of DEXes has been removed and is the final nail in the coffin for the dominance of centralized exchanges, allowing most of the volume to move over to DEXes.”

Leading DEXes on multiple blockchains have partnered with Autonomy to offer their users the same features available on centralized exchanges. With trading volumes of DEXes growing exponentially, lack of automated solutions such as limit orders, stop losses, recurring payments, and impermanent loss protection had become a real pain point for DeFi users.

SokuSwap, a multi-chain decentralized exchange, has successfully integrated Autonomy on the Binance Smart Chain. Pangolin is integrating Autonomy’s limit orders, stop losses, and impermanent loss prevention features on Avalanche. It aims to improve its overall usability and provide better risk management to users and LPs by integrating Autonomy. Soon ApeSwap will also have Autonomy-powered limit orders on Binance Smart Chain.

Autonomy Network enables DeFi users to set up arbitrary actions to be triggered under arbitrary conditions, in a decentralized and guaranteed way. It is not just limited to trading. It could integrate with decentralized exchanges, lending protocols, DAO management tools, or even metaverse and NFT projects. For instance, SushiSwap’s lending platform Kashi has decided to natively integrate Autonomy to offer automating self-liquidations.

These integrations are happening even before Autonomy Network launches its token. The protocol is preparing for its Initial DEX Offering (IDO) in February.

About Autonomy Network

Autonomy Network is the leading decentralized automation protocol building critical automation infrastructure for Web3 dApps. Autonomy Network helps DEXes across Ethereum, Binance, Avalanche, Polygon, and other chains and Layer-2 solutions increase their volumes by enabling them to offer users a wider range of features such as limit orders, impermanent loss protection, recurring payments, and more.
 

Contacts
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Bitcoin

Start Of Bear Period? Current Bitcoin Trend Looks Similar To June

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

Bitcoin Bear
google news

Bitcoin on-chain data shows current trend with the short-term holder SOPR looks similar to that in June. This may mean that a bear period similar to then has started.

Bitcoin Short-Term Holders Continue To Realize Losses

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, Bitcoin short-term holders have continued to realize profits recently, as suggested by the SOPR. This trend may be similar to the one seen in June.

The “Spent Output Profit Ratio,” or SOPR in short, is an indicator that measures the profit ratio of the overall market by looking at the price each coin was sold at and comparing it with the price it was bought at.

When the value of this metric is above one, it means holders are, on an average, selling at a profit. On the other hand, SOPR values less than one would mean investors are currently dumping their Bitcoin at a loss.

The value of the metric when exactly equal to one would imply that the overall BTC market is currently breaking even.

A modification of this indicator is the short-term holder (STH) SOPR. This metric accounts for only those coins that were held for less than 155 days before being sold.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin STH SOPR over the past year:

The indicator currently seems to be below one | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin STH SOPR has remained below one for a while now, showing that these holders have been selling at a loss.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Whales Contribute 90% Of Money Inflow of Exchanges, How Can We Follow and Make Profits?

Less than a couple of weeks back, the indicator retested the SOPR equal to one trendline. However, it was rejected back downwards.

The reason for the rejection is possibly that since the SOPR = 1 line represents the “break-even” point, holders would be keen to sell as soon as the price reaches that point as they would feel they got their money “back.”

Related Reading | Altcoin Underdogs Outperform Bitcoin To Kick Off 2022

A similar kind of retest of the metric was also seen back in June, when a mini-bear market period was going on for Bitcoin.

As the indicator was also rejected downwards then just like now, it’s possible the market may observe a similar bear market situation.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $42.7k down 10% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 12% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the price of the crypto over the last five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

BTC's price has crashed down in the past day | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

Similar to Last Year, Ethereum (ETH) Promises Huge ROI in 2022

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

Best 3 Smart Contract Cryptocurrencies to Invest in December 2021
google news

31 seconds ago |