Quant (QNT) Gains 14% Despite Bearish Crypto Market

Quant created a worldwide network of blockchains and networks in June 2018 to increase the efficiency and interoperability of the network without compromising security or privacy. To overcome interoperability issues, the first blockchain operating system has been developed.

The project is built upon Overledger Network and is a way to link several blockchain networks using the operating system distributed ledger technology. The project claims to be the first to create an operating system specifically for blockchains.

Overledger Network

Quant intends to use Overledger to bridge the gap between different blockchains. The Overledger network, which Quant claims are the foundation for the digital economic ecosystem of the future, serves as the project’s backbone.

Overledger’s developers may create decentralized multi-chain apps (often referred to as MApps). Quant tokens must be held to develop a Mapp on the network (QNT).

Almost every industry has discovered a use for blockchain and distributed ledger technology since its inception. But there has been an issue with flawless compatibility across the programs. In order to connect the “various” blockchains, Quant was built from the ground up.

QNT/USDT: Source: TradingView

Quant built the Overledger operating system to enable any blockchain-based project to connect to any other blockchain. It may also link an app to other apps in the same blockchain ecosystem, such as Ethereum, for example. According to CoinMarketCap, the Quant price today is $183.68 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $79,856,639 USD. Quant is up 14.43% in the last 24 hours.