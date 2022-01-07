Rachael Rollins announces MBTA investigation on way out the door

Rachael Rollins used her last full day before beginning to depart the DA’s office to get the ball rolling on two high-profile investigations: one of a cop depicted in Netflix’s “Trial 4” and the other of whether the MBTA as an institution is at fault for the big Green Line crash last year.

“There is perhaps no single state agency that impacts the daily lives of the millions of people who live and work in the greater Boston area more than the T,” said DA Rollins. “Therefore, it is imperative that if we see a continued lack of oversight or negligence at the MBTA that it is exposed and corrected.’’

The crash in question was from last July, when one Green Line train ran into another, injuring 27. Rollins’ office has charged Owen Turner, operator of the ramming train, as authorities say he had the train going three times the speed limit.

But in Thursday’s missive, Rollins noted that Turner had a history of violations, so “The MBTA had a duty to address its employee’s reckless behavior. The agency failed to fulfill its legal obligation to take meaningful action in light of the real safety risk these acts created. We will be looking into whether the T’s behavior, or lack thereof, merits criminal action.”

Asked about the investigation, T spokesman Joe Pesaturo said the agency’s “top priority has always been, and continues to be, the safety of its customers and employees.”

“The MBTA has been cooperating with the District Attorney’s Office since the summer, and the T will continue to do so,” Pesaturo said. “Following September’s preliminary findings by the National Transportation Safety Board, the MBTA acted swiftly to address the conduct of the train operator, who was responsible for the collision.”

This is Rollins’ parting shot as she leaves the DA’s office to become U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts. She’ll get the commission from the feds for her new job on Friday, and her first assistant will run the DA’s office over the weekend before Rollins is sworn in as USA on Monday.

Kevin Hayden, who has been chairing the Sex Offender Registry Board, will take over as DA on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker has announced.

In the second part of Rollins’ press release, she announced that the DA’s office would be looking into perjury charges for former Boston Police Detective John Brazil. Brazil, who was shown unflatteringly in the Netflix documentary “Trial 4” for his role in the Sean Ellis case, ultimately was granted immunity by the feds for his testimony against other officers who ended up doing time for corruption.

“Brazil was complicit in the criminal actions for which detectives Acerra and Robinson served three year federal sentences,” Rollins wrote, referring to Ken Acerra and Walter Robinson. “We do not believe any federal immunity agreement covers his act(s) of perjury in a state murder trial, but that will certainly be part of this active investigation.”