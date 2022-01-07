News
Rachael Rollins announces MBTA investigation on way out the door
Rachael Rollins used her last full day before beginning to depart the DA’s office to get the ball rolling on two high-profile investigations: one of a cop depicted in Netflix’s “Trial 4” and the other of whether the MBTA as an institution is at fault for the big Green Line crash last year.
“There is perhaps no single state agency that impacts the daily lives of the millions of people who live and work in the greater Boston area more than the T,” said DA Rollins. “Therefore, it is imperative that if we see a continued lack of oversight or negligence at the MBTA that it is exposed and corrected.’’
The crash in question was from last July, when one Green Line train ran into another, injuring 27. Rollins’ office has charged Owen Turner, operator of the ramming train, as authorities say he had the train going three times the speed limit.
But in Thursday’s missive, Rollins noted that Turner had a history of violations, so “The MBTA had a duty to address its employee’s reckless behavior. The agency failed to fulfill its legal obligation to take meaningful action in light of the real safety risk these acts created. We will be looking into whether the T’s behavior, or lack thereof, merits criminal action.”
Asked about the investigation, T spokesman Joe Pesaturo said the agency’s “top priority has always been, and continues to be, the safety of its customers and employees.”
“The MBTA has been cooperating with the District Attorney’s Office since the summer, and the T will continue to do so,” Pesaturo said. “Following September’s preliminary findings by the National Transportation Safety Board, the MBTA acted swiftly to address the conduct of the train operator, who was responsible for the collision.”
This is Rollins’ parting shot as she leaves the DA’s office to become U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts. She’ll get the commission from the feds for her new job on Friday, and her first assistant will run the DA’s office over the weekend before Rollins is sworn in as USA on Monday.
Kevin Hayden, who has been chairing the Sex Offender Registry Board, will take over as DA on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker has announced.
In the second part of Rollins’ press release, she announced that the DA’s office would be looking into perjury charges for former Boston Police Detective John Brazil. Brazil, who was shown unflatteringly in the Netflix documentary “Trial 4” for his role in the Sean Ellis case, ultimately was granted immunity by the feds for his testimony against other officers who ended up doing time for corruption.
“Brazil was complicit in the criminal actions for which detectives Acerra and Robinson served three year federal sentences,” Rollins wrote, referring to Ken Acerra and Walter Robinson. “We do not believe any federal immunity agreement covers his act(s) of perjury in a state murder trial, but that will certainly be part of this active investigation.”
News
Biden and Trump trade digs over Capitol riot; VP Harris likens date to 9/11, Pearl Harbor
President Biden accused Donald Trump and his supporters of holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy” in a forceful speech Thursday marking the anniversary of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.
He warned that though it didn’t succeed, the insurrection remains a serious threat to America’s system of government.
Vice President Kamala Harris likened the anniversary to the dates of the Pearl Harbor attack and the 9/11 terror attacks.
From Florida, Trump showed no signs of letting go. In one of several statements, he said Biden was trying to “further divide America. This political theater is all just a distraction.”
“He acts like he’s aggrieved, but we’re the ones who were aggrieved and America is suffering because of it with poisonous Borders, record Inflation, a humiliating surrender in Afghanistan, $5 a gallon gas and higher, empty stock shelves, and rampant crime,” Trump said.
Biden’s remarks launched the start of daylong remembrance, drawing a contrast between the truth of what happened and the false narratives that persist about the Capitol assault, including the continued refusal by many Republicans to affirm that Biden won the 2020 election.
“We must be absolutely clear about what is true and what is a lie,” Biden said. “The former president of the United States of America has spread a web of lies about the 2020 election.”
He said: “We are in a battle for the soul of America.”
“I did not seek this fight, brought to this Capitol one year from today. But I will not shrink from it either. I will stand in this breach, I will defend this nation. I will allow no one to place a dagger at the throat of this democracy.”
Republican leaders and lawmakers largely stayed away from the day’s events, dismissing them as overly politicized — some continuing to spread false claims about the election.
“What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” tweeted Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a sometimes Trump confidant. Others, including Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, were absent, with a contingent attending the funeral for a former colleague Sen. Johnny Isakson in Georgia.
The division is a stark reminder of the rupture between the two parties, worsening since hundreds of Trump’s supporters violently pushed past police, used their fists and flagpoles to break through the windows of the Capitol and interrupted the certification of Biden’s victory.
Rep. Liz Cheney, chair of the House committee investigating the attack and one of the few GOP lawmakers attending the Capitol ceremonies, warned that “the threat continues.” Trump, she said, “continues to make the same claims that he knows caused violence on January 6.”
“Unfortunately, too many in my own party are embracing the former president, are looking the other way or minimizing the danger,” she told NBC’s “Today.” “That’s how democracies die. We simply cannot let that happen.”
She was joined by her father Dick Cheney, the former vice president and now a respected Republican Party elder, who was greeted warmly by several Democrats. He stood with her, the only Republicans seen, for a moment of silence on the House floor.
Democrats investigating the insurrection plan to spend the coming months telling the American people exactly what happened last Jan. 6 with a series of public hearings.
News
Seth Moulton visits biotech hub in Gloucester
Gloucester is aiming to be the state’s next big biotech hub.
Democratic U.S. Congressman Seth Moulton, joined by state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, paid a visit to the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute Thursday to glimpse the future.
“It’s not going to take over for downtown Cambridge,” Moulton said, “but it’s going to provide a different environment that’s very complementary and important and independent.”
According to the institute’s website, the North Shore is home to 38 biotech companies with 12 to 750 employees, and Cape Ann, including Gloucester, is home to four of them, with a handful more in the pipeline. Just nine years ago, no biotech companies were based in the area. Gloucester has been conducting outreach through science forums in the city and in Kendall Square to further attract the attention of the science community.
“The life sciences clearly said they’re interested, they like the fact we have a transportation node that takes by train or by highway into the city,” Tarr said. “We do have to figure out housing, and we’ve got to figure out physical space, and we’re gonna have to work together on that as the city grows.”
The institute takes advantage of its maritime location to mine the ocean’s potential for research into cancer and aging, and to study the potential application of oceanic microbes to medicine and biotechnology, for example.
The institute’s science director, Andrea Bodnar, guided the group through the lab, built in 2018, which houses other biotechnology companies on the floors above. She showed Moulton and the others tanks full of sea urchins, many of which live well over 100 years without significant age-related decline or evidence of cancer.
She also showed the group the site’s microbe culture lab. “The microbes or bacteria, the fungi are a tremendous source of new discovery, so every time we bring anything in from the ocean, we always culture the bacteria and the fungi associated with it,” she said.
The company also hosts the Gloucester Biotechnology Academy down the road, which teaches 40 students per session in a highly subsidized certificate program to set them up for career success and create a biotech talent pipeline. Many of the students were not planning to attend college. After the program, many got jobs as lab technicians at companies like the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Takeda Pharmaceuticals.
“They are ready to hit the ground running, they have 10 times the number of lab hours that a Harvard biology major graduates with,” said Chris Bolzan, executive director of the institute. “They have skills and they’re ready to go.”
News
Three Revolution players called up to U.S. National Team
New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner, defender DeJuan Jones and newly acquired midfielder Sebastian Lletget have been called up to participate in the U.S. Men’s National Team January Preparation Camp in Phoenix, Ariz. The trio will train for two weeks under coach Gregg Berhalter and compete in three FIFA World Cup Qualifiers beginning on Jan. 27.
Revolution midfielder Arnor Traustason was called up by Iceland’s National Team to participate in friendlies against Uganda on Jan. 12 and South Korea on Jan. 15. Traustason has 40 caps in his international career.
Turner is 10-1-2 with nine shutouts in 13 international starts and was named the 2021 CONCACAF tournament’s Best Goalkeeper. He was later named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. Lletget has been capped 33 times and made his debut with the U.S. team in 2017 under Revs coach Bruce Arena. Jones marks his first international call-up.
The Revolution report to training camp on Monday. MLS will conduct its 2022 SuperDraft on Tuesday.
Rachael Rollins announces MBTA investigation on way out the door
SHARPEI Enters The Meme Token Craze
Biden and Trump trade digs over Capitol riot; VP Harris likens date to 9/11, Pearl Harbor
Seth Moulton visits biotech hub in Gloucester
Three Revolution players called up to U.S. National Team
US had 5 rabies deaths last year, highest total in a decade
SEC Files Complaint Against Conspirator Behind $33M Unregistered Crowd Machine ICO
‘It’s going to be pretty nasty’: Nor’easter to rip through Massachusetts, dump up to 10 inches, wreak havoc on roads
A staggering 51,100 new coronavirus cases reported in Massachusetts schools in past two weeks
ClearDAO DeFi Derivatives Factory Lists On KuCoin
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?