News
Ravens have begun stadium lease discussions with state of Maryland, eyeing future upgrades
The Ravens have started discussions with the state on a new stadium lease, eyeing possible upgrades including additional lower-bowl premium seating and easier access to the developing Warner Street corridor, according to the team.
The NFL club’s lease, which was signed in 1997, isn’t up until after the 2027 season, but the team and the Maryland Stadium Authority began preliminary talks last summer on “an extended lease,” team president Dick Cass said in an interview.
“The Ravens are very focused on gameday fan experience and don’t want to wait five years to plan more stadium upgrades,” said Thomas Kelso, the authority’s chairman.
Several months ago, the team retained Populous, the same architectural firm that designed a $120 million M&T Bank Stadium renovation project completed in 2019 that included new, high-definition video boards and new suites in the four corners.
This time, the Kansas City-based firm has been asked to “help us determine what changes we need to make in order to keep M&T Bank Stadium a first-class NFL stadium for 10 to 15 years after the expiration of our current lease,” Cass said.
Among other upgrades, the firm will explore ideas to add new premium seating.
“At some of the stadiums you’re seeing boxes down on the field. We did a little bit in the last renovation and we need to find more opportunities for that,” Cass said.
A few years ago, the club opened a small, field-level box, in partnership with Bud Light, near one of the end zones. Other venues such as MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants and New York Jets, offer more low-level suites that are among the priciest seats in the stadium.
Although sometimes overshadowed by its neighbor — the popular Oriole Park at Camden Yards — M&T Bank Stadium, which opened in 1998, is generally well regarded. It ranks in the middle of the pack in fan or pundit surveys of NFL stadiums.
It’s not as sleek as the newest NFL stadiums in Las Vegas and Inglewood, California. The Ravens say they have invested more than $220 million to keep it up to date, including the $120 million spent on the Populous-designed improvements.
University of Maryland, Baltimore County sports economist Dennis Coates said it’s worth noting that neither the Orioles nor Ravens are seeking fancy new venues.
“Stadiums seem to be getting shorter in their active lives,” said Coates calling it “a positive” that neither Baltimore club was pushing for a new venue.
Under their lease, the Ravens don’t pay rent but instead reimburse the authority for the cost of operations and maintenance.
The stadium is in an area of South Baltimore that the city hopes to turn into a popular entertainment district. As part of the lease talks, the Ravens hope to better link the stadium to the nascent Warner Street corridor.
The four-block mostly industrial corridor could draw hundreds of thousands of visitors annually, city and business officials said, and re-energize nearby Horseshoe Casino, which has fallen short of state revenue projections in recent years.
Plans for the district include a 4,000-seat concert hall called The Paramount and the addition of a Topgolf driving range.
”That’s going to be our future,” said Randy Conroy, general manager of Horseshoe, which courts Ravens fans and has a deal allowing it to use the team’s team trademarks and logos. “Topgolf and the Paramount are the first pieces of the puzzle.”
The Ravens’ expectation, Cass said, is “that the area between Horseshoe and Top Golf will become an important entertainment area for the city, and we want to connect it up with the stadium in a way that makes sense for all of us.”
Fans coming from the casino past the new entertainment venues now encounter a parking lot. Cass said the team envisions more welcoming access.
“A lot of fans will start coming from the south. Maybe we’d put a plaza there with activities for fans,” he said.
Kelso said the stadium authority supported “all efforts by the Ravens to engage in better connecting the Camden Yards Sports Complex to the entertainment venues to the south.”
The Ravens and the stadium authority said it would be premature to say they were “negotiating.” The parties said they are in the early stage of discussions that began in earnest over the summer, although they had check-ins before that.
The authority is also in stadium discussions with the Orioles, whose lease was to expire at the end of the year but has been extended through Dec. 31, 2023.
Talking to both clubs about their leases presents a chance to consider the stadium complex holistically, Kelso said. He said the MSA and the teams are akin to economic development partners with the shared goal of creating inviting spaces in and around the stadiums.
“Thirty years ago, the approach was landlord-tenant, but today the teams really are our partners in delivering maximum return on our collective investments,” Kelso said.
News
Illegal Pete’s adding 3 new locations, including the first in Colorado Springs
After two challenging years of lessons learned, Pete Turner of Illegal Pete’s has nothing but gratitude for his restaurants’ customers.
Turner closed Illegal Pete’s locations for several months when the COVID-19 pandemic began, citing concern for his communities and his 400 employees. When the restaurants reopened, Turner wanted to experiment in order to survive the difficult times.
Turner, the founder of Illegal Pete’s, will look to do more new things with his popular quick-service burrito chain in 2022. Illegal Pete’s plans to open three new locations in Colorado this year.
Turner told The Denver Post that the chain will open its first Colorado Springs location this June at 32 S. Tejon St.
“It’s really neat. They’re doing some work to a four-block area over there to make it more pedestrian-friendly,” Turner said. “Colorado Springs is totally transforming, and tons of cool stuff is happening, and we’re excited to be a part of it.”
The location will be 5,500 square feet, about 2,000 square feet more than the typical Illegal Pete’s restaurant, Turner said. But the extra space doesn’t concern him.
“We’re just gonna try a couple of new things; everything has changed in the last two years with COVID,” Turner said. “(We are) rethinking our digital and off-premise business … and focusing on digital sales down there.”
Turner signed a lease this week for another location in the Denver metro, at 26th Avenue and Kipling Street, right where Wheat Ridge and Lakewood meet. The hope is for that location to be opened in the fall.
“Overlooking that open space into downtown Denver, it’s awesome,” Turner said.
If all things fall into place, Pete’s will go from 12 to 15 restaurants by year’s end. The last of those would open in the winter on West Colfax Avenue and Utica Street, near Sloan’s Lake.
That project still needs city approval because the plan is for a major remodel. Turner will team up with Tres Birds Workshop, which has done several splashy architecture projects for local establishments. This restaurant will focus on sustainability and employee satisfaction, like providing natural light in the kitchens.
While COVID-19 has challenged Colorado restaurants to their cores, Illegal Pete’s enters 2022 with more reason to hope.
“It was a really extremely hard time,” Turner said. “Now, (we are) standing here saying we’ll make it and also kind of realizing how lucky we are to have done that. That’s awesome. It’s being smart about how we run our business, how we employ, how we serve food, and how we engage in our communities. Now it’s moving forward and just being thankful for this opportunity.”
Subscribe to our new food newsletter, Stuffed, to get Denver food and drink news sent straight to your inbox.
News
Men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing face life sentences
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Three white men face sentencing by a judge Friday roughly six weeks after being convicted of murder for chasing a running Ahmaud Arbery in pickup trucks, cutting off the unarmed Black man’s escape and fatally blasting him with a shotgun.
The guilty verdicts handed down the day before Thanksgiving prompted a victory celebration outside the Glynn County courthouse for those who saw Arbery’s death as part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice.
Testimony in court will likely be more sorrowful Friday, when members of Arbery’s family are expected to bare their grief and loss to the judge before he imposes punishments on father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan.
“The day has finally come that we will get justice,” Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, told reporters outside the courthouse before the hearing. “The day that my family and I have prayed for has finally come.”
At the start of the hearing, Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley rejected last-minute legal motions by Bryan’s defense attorney to throw out his murder conviction and spare Bryan from the life sentence that state law imposes automatically.
Murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison under Georgia law unless prosecutors seek the death penalty, which they opted against for Arbery’s killing. For Walmsley, the main decision will be whether to grant the defendants an eventual chance to earn parole.
Either choice amounts to a stiff sentence. Even if the judge allows a possibility of parole, the McMichaels and Bryan will have to serve at least 30 years in prison first.
For Travis McMichael, who is 35, “that could make a significant difference,” said Page Pate, an Atlanta criminal defense attorney who isn’t involved in the case. “For the two older guys, it’s effectively a full life sentence.”
Greg McMichael recently turned 66, and Bryan is 52.
All three men were also convicted of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. Maximum prison terms for those counts range from five to 20 years. The judge was likely to allow those additional penalties to be served simultaneously with the life sentences for murder.
The McMichaels grabbed guns and jumped in a pickup truck to chase the 25-year-old Arbery after spotting him running in their neighborhood outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick on Feb. 23, 2020. Bryan joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael firing close-range shotgun blasts into Arbery as he threw punches and grabbed for the weapon.
The killing went largely unnoticed until two months later, when the graphic video was leaked online and touched off a national outcry. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local police and soon arrested all three men.
Defense attorneys argued that the McMichaels were attempting a legal citizen’s arrest when they set off after Arbery, seeking to detain and question him after he was seen running from a nearby home under construction.
Travis McMichael testified that he shot Arbery in self-defense. He said Arbery turned and attacked with his fists while running past the truck where McMichael stood with his shotgun.
At the time of his death, Arbery had enrolled at a technical college and was preparing to study to become an electrician like his uncles.
Defense attorneys have said they plan to appeal the convictions. They have 30 days after sentencing to file them.
Next month, the McMichaels and Bryan face a second trial, this time in U.S. District Court on federal hate crime charges. A judge has set jury selection to begin Feb. 7. Prosecutors will argue that the three men violated Arbery’s civil rights and targeted him because he was Black.
News
Sidney Poitier dies: Oscar winner and groundbreaking star was 94
NEW YORK — Sidney Poitier, the groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen, became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw, has died. He was 94.
Poitier, winner of the best actor Oscar in 1964 for “Lilies of the Field,” died Thursday in the Bahamas, according to Eugene Torchon-Newry, acting director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Bahamas.
Few movie stars, Black or white, had such an influence both on and off the screen. Before Poitier, the son of Bahamian tomato farmers, no Black actor had a sustained career as a lead performer or could get a film produced based on his own star power. Before Poitier, few Black actors were permitted a break from the stereotypes of bug-eyed servants and grinning entertainers. Before Poitier, Hollywood filmmakers rarely even attempted to tell a Black person’s story.
Poitier’s rise mirrored profound changes in the country in the 1950s and 1960s. As racial attitudes evolved during the civil rights era and segregation laws were challenged and fell, Poitier was the performer to whom a cautious industry turned for stories of progress.
He was the escaped Black convict who befriends a racist white prisoner (Tony Curtis) in “The Defiant Ones.” He was the courtly office worker who falls in love with a blind white girl in “A Patch of Blue.” He was the handyman in “Lilies of the Field” who builds a church for a group of nuns. In one of the great roles of the stage and screen, he was the ambitious young father whose dreams clashed with those of other family members in Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun.”
Debates about diversity in Hollywood inevitably turn to the story of Poitier. With his handsome, flawless face; intense stare and disciplined style, he was for years not just the most popular Black movie star, but the only one.
“I made films when the only other Black on the lot was the shoeshine boy,” he recalled in a 1988 Newsweek interview. “I was kind of the lone guy in town.”
Poitier peaked in 1967 with three of the year’s most notable movies: “To Sir, With Love,” in which he starred as a school teacher who wins over his unruly students at a London secondary school; “In the Heat of the Night,” as the determined police detective Virgil Tibbs; and in “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” as the prominent doctor who wishes to marry a young white woman he only recently met, her parents played by Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn in their final film together.
Theater owners named Poitier the No. 1 star of 1967, the first time a Black actor topped the list. In 2009 President Barack Obama, whose own steady bearing was sometimes compared to Poitier’s, awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, saying that the actor “not only entertained but enlightened … revealing the power of the silver screen to bring us closer together.”
His appeal brought him burdens not unlike such other historical figures as Jackie Robinson and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. He was subjected to bigotry from whites and accusations of compromise from the Black community. Poitier was held, and held himself, to standards well above his white peers. He refused to play cowards and took on characters, especially in “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” of almost divine goodness. He developed a steady, but resolved and occasionally humorous persona crystallized in his most famous line — “They call me Mr. Tibbs!” — from “In the Heat of the Night.”
“All those who see unworthiness when they look at me and are given thereby to denying me value — to you I say, ‘I’m not talking about being as good as you. I hereby declare myself better than you,’” he wrote in his memoir, “The Measure of a Man,” published in 2000.
But even in his prime he was criticized for being out of touch. He was called an Uncle Tom and a “million-dollar shoeshine boy.” In 1967, The New York Times published Black playwright Clifford Mason’s essay, “Why Does White America Love Sidney Poitier So?” Mason dismissed Poitier’s films as “a schizophrenic flight from historical fact” and the actor as a pawn for the “white man’s sense of what’s wrong with the world.”
Stardom didn’t shield Poitier from racism and condescension. He had a hard time finding housing in Los Angeles and was followed by the Ku Klux Klan when he visited Mississippi in 1964, not long after three civil rights workers had been murdered there. In interviews, journalists often ignored his work and asked him instead about race and current events.
“I am an artist, man, American, contemporary,” he snapped during a 1967 press conference. “I am an awful lot of things, so I wish you would pay me the respect due.”
Poitier was not as engaged politically as his friend and contemporary Harry Belafonte, leading to occasional conflicts between them. But he participated in the 1963 March on Washington and other civil rights events, and as an actor defended himself and risked his career. He refused to sign loyalty oaths during the 1950s, when Hollywood was barring suspected Communists, and turned down roles he found offensive.
“Almost all the job opportunities were reflective of the stereotypical perception of Blacks that had infected the whole consciousness of the country,” he recalled. “I came with an inability to do those things. It just wasn’t in me. I had chosen to use my work as a reflection of my values.”
Poitier’s films were usually about personal triumphs rather than broad political themes, but the classic Poitier role, from “In the Heat of the Night” to “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” was as a Black man of such decency and composure — Poitier became synonymous with the word “dignified” — that he wins over the whites opposed to him.
His screen career faded in the late 1960s as political movements, Black and white, became more radical and movies more explicit. He acted less often, gave fewer interviews and began directing, his credits including the Richard Pryor-Gene Wilder farce “Stir Crazy,” “Buck and the Preacher” (co-starring Poitier and Belafonte) and the Bill Cosby comedies “Uptown Saturday Night” and “Let’s Do It Again.”
In the 1980s and ’90s, he appeared in the feature films “Sneakers” and “The Jackal” and several television movies, receiving an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination as future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in “Separate But Equal” and an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Nelson Mandela in “Mandela and De Klerk.” Theatergoers were reminded of the actor through an acclaimed play that featured him in name only: John Guare’s “Six Degrees of Separation,” about a con artist claiming to be Poitier’s son.
In recent years, a new generation learned of him through Oprah Winfrey, who chose “The Measure of a Man” for her book club. Meanwhile, he welcomed the rise of such Black stars as Denzel Washington, Will Smith and Danny Glover: “It’s like the cavalry coming to relieve the troops! You have no idea how pleased I am,” he said.
Poitier received numerous honorary prizes, including a lifetime achievement award from the American Film Institute and a special Academy Award in 2002, on the same night that Black performers won both best acting awards, Washington for “Training Day” and Halle Berry for “Monster’s Ball.”
“I’ll always be chasing you, Sidney,” Washington, who had earlier presented the honorary award to Poitier, said during his acceptance speech. “I’ll always be following in your footsteps. There’s nothing I would rather do, sir, nothing I would rather do.”
Poitier had four daughters with his first wife, Juanita Hardy, and two with his second wife, actress Joanna Shimkus, who starred with him in his 1969 film “The Lost Man.” Daughter Sydney Tamaii Poitier appeared on such television series as “Veronica Mars” and “Mr. Knight.”
His life ended in adulation, but it began in hardship. Poitier was born prematurely, weighing just 3 pounds, in Miami, where his parents had gone to deliver tomatoes from their farm on tiny Cat Island in the Bahamas. He spent his early years on the remote island, which had a population of 1,500 and no electricity, and he quit school at 12 1/2 to help support the family. Three years later, he was sent to live with a brother in Miami; his father was concerned that the street life of Nassau was a bad influence. With $3 in his pocket, Sidney traveled steerage on a mail-cargo ship.
“The smell in that portion of the boat was so horrendous that I spent a goodly part of the crossing heaving over the side,” he told The Associated Press in 1999, adding that Miami soon educated him about racism. “I learned quite quickly that there were places I couldn’t go, that I would be questioned if I wandered into various neighborhoods.”
Poitier moved to Harlem and was so overwhelmed by his first winter there he enlisted in the Army, cheating on his age and swearing he was 18 when he had yet to turn 17. Assigned to a mental hospital on Long Island, Poitier was appalled at how cruelly the doctors and nurses treated the soldier patients. In his 1980 autobiography, “This Life,” he related how he escaped the Army by feigning insanity.
Back in Harlem, he was looking in the Amsterdam News for a dishwasher job when he noticed an ad seeking actors at the American Negro Theater. He went there and was handed a script and told to go on the stage. Poitier had never seen a play in his life and could barely read. He stumbled through his lines in a thick Caribbean accent and the director marched him to the door.
“As I walked to the bus, what humiliated me was the suggestion that all he could see in me was a dishwasher. If I submitted to him, I would be aiding him in making that perception a prophetic one,” Poitier later told the AP.
“I got so pissed, I said, ‘I’m going to become an actor — whatever that is. I don’t want to be an actor, but I’ve got to become one to go back there and show him that I could be more than a dishwasher.’ That became my goal.”
The process took months as he sounded out words from the newspaper. Poitier returned to the American Negro Theater and was again rejected. Then he made a deal: He would act as janitor for the theater in return for acting lessons. When he was released again, his fellow students urged the teachers to let him be in the class play. Another Caribbean, Belafonte, was cast in the lead. When Belafonte couldn’t make a preview performance because it conflicted with his own janitorial duties, his understudy, Poitier, went on.
The audience included a Broadway producer who cast him in an all-Black version of “Lysistrata.” The play lasted four nights, but rave reviews for Poitier won him an understudy job in “Anna Lucasta,” and later he played the lead in the road company. In 1950, he broke through on screen in “No Way Out,” playing a doctor whose patient, a white man, dies and is then harassed by the patient’s bigoted brother, played by Richard Widmark.
Key early films included “Blackboard Jungle,” featuring Poitier as a tough high school student (the actor was well into his 20s at the time) in a violent school; and “The Defiant Ones,” which brought Poitier his first best actor nomination, and the first one for any Black male. The theme of cultural differences turned lighthearted in “Lilies of the Field,” in which Poitier played a Baptist handyman who builds a chapel for a group of Roman Catholic nuns, refugees from Germany. In one memorable scene, he gives them an English lesson.
The only Black actor before Poitier to win a competitive Oscar was Hattie McDaniel, the 1939 best supporting actress for “Gone With the Wind.” No one, including Poitier, thought “Lilies of the Field” his best film, but the times were right (Congress would soon pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964, for which Poitier had lobbied) and the actor was favored even against such competitors as Paul Newman for “Hud” and Albert Finney for “Tom Jones.” Newman was among those rooting for Poitier.
When presenter Anne Bancroft announced his victory, the audience cheered for so long that Poitier momentarily forgot his speech. “It has been a long journey to this moment,” he declared.
Poitier never pretended that his Oscar was “a magic wand” for Black performers, as he observed after his victory, and he shared his critics’ frustration with some of the roles he took on, confiding that his characters were sometimes so unsexual they became kind of “neuter.” But he also believed himself fortunate and encouraged those who followed him.
“To the young African American filmmakers who have arrived on the playing field, I am filled with pride you are here. I am sure, like me, you have discovered it was never impossible, it was just harder,” he said in 1992 as he received a lifetime achievement award from the American Film Institute. “
“Welcome, young Blacks. Those of us who go before you glance back with satisfaction and leave you with a simple trust: Be true to yourselves and be useful to the journey.”
___
AP Film Writer Jake Coyle and former Associated Press Writer Polly Anderson in New York contributed to this report.
Ravens have begun stadium lease discussions with state of Maryland, eyeing future upgrades
Coupledom Confirmed! Julia Fox Says Ye Swirlfully Swept Her Off Her Feet, Gifted Her With Suite Full Of Designer Drip On Date #2
Illegal Pete’s adding 3 new locations, including the first in Colorado Springs
Pete Davidson Attends LA Kings Game With Pals After Romantic Getaway With Kim Kardashian
Men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing face life sentences
So Sad: Virginia Police Release Heartbreaking 911 Call From Washington Football Baller Deshazor Everett’s Fatal Car Crash That Killed Girlfriend
Sidney Poitier dies: Oscar winner and groundbreaking star was 94
Sidney Poitier Dead: Classic Film Icon & First Black Man To Win An Oscar Dies At 94
“A hurricane”: COVID storm sends test-makers into overdrive
RIP: Oscar Winner Sidney Poitier Dead at 94
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?