Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice again; FB Patrick Ricard, TE Nick Boyle placed on reserve/COVID-19 list
A right ankle injury again sidelined Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson at practice Thursday, likely leaving the team without its most important player for its most important game of the season.
Jackson, who also missed practice Wednesday, has participated in just one workout since he was carted off the field in a Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12. He was inactive for Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams despite practicing as a limited participant in last week’s first session.
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday that Jackson remains “day-to-day” despite his limited availability. If Jackson misses Friday’s walk-through, he will have practiced just once in the past 26 days. Ravens coach John Harbaugh declined Wednesday to comment on whether he expected Jackson to practice or play in Sunday’s regular-season finale.
“I don’t see the value of talking about it at this time,” he said.
The Ravens, who need to win Sunday in Baltimore to keep their faint playoff hopes alive, were missing seven other players at practice Thursday. Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot) and cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest) missed their second straight practice. Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (ankle) and left guard Ben Cleveland (head) also were out. Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, running back Devonta Freeman and defensive tackle Brandon Williams all got the day off to rest.
Right tackle Patrick Mekari, who missed Wednesday’s practice with a hand injury, was upgraded to limited. Left guard Ben Powers (foot) was limited for the second straight day.
The Ravens also placed fullback Patrick Ricard and tight end Nick Boyle on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, the team’s first active-roster players to be sidelined by coronavirus protocols in over a week.
Ricard, who has been dealing with a knee injury in recent weeks, was also placed on injured reserve, meaning his season is likely over. A Pro Bowl selection and pending free agent, Ricard has played in just one game since Week 13, returning Sunday for the Ravens’ loss to the Rams.
Boyle, who’s appeared in five games since returning from a serious knee injury that ended his 2020 season, would need to test out of the NFL’s protocols to be cleared for Sunday’s game. His absence would limit the offense’s ability to contain Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who had 3 ½ sacks in their Week 13 meeting. Like Ricard, Boyle’s also one of the Ravens’ most important run blockers.
Under the league’s updated protocols, the standard isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals has been reduced from 10 days to five days, regardless of vaccination status. Fully vaccinated players who test positive can clear protocols sooner if they return two negative tests within one day and are asymptomatic.
The Ravens had last placed a member of their 53-man roster on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Dec. 28. After tight end Josh Oliver was activated Tuesday, the team had no players sidelined by the virus. Running back Justice Hill and safety Ar’Darius Washington also came off the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, but both remain on season-ending IR.
In Pittsburgh, the Steelers placed starting wide receiver Diontae Johnson and starting center Kendrick Green on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Johnson is the team’s leading receiver (100 receptions for 1,110 yards) and has a career-high eight touchdowns in 15 games. On Wednesday, the Steelers also placed starting cornerback Joe Haden on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
At Thursday’s practice, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/right shoulder) was a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. (ankle), starting right guard Trai Turner (knee), reserve inside linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot) and reserve cornerback Arthur Maulet (illness) did not practice.
Marshall fire expedites introduction of Rep. Neguse’s wildfire prevention, recovery bill
Prompted by the devastating Marshall fire, which destroyed or damaged more than 1,000 homes and businesses in Boulder County last week, Rep. Joe Neguse will introduce legislation in the U.S. House Friday designed to stop wildfires before they start, better fight them when they break out and provide comprehensive recovery aid to those impacted.
The bill, dubbed the Western Wildfire Support Act, was introduced in the Senate over the summer but its House unveiling was accelerated by the destruction seen across Superior and Louisville on Dec. 30.
“The unprecedented and terrible Marshall fire has drawn harsh light on the life-threatening and destructive nature of wild and rangeland fires,” said Neguse, who represents Boulder County in Congress. “We cannot expect our communities to bear the burden of these disasters on their own.”
He called the Western Wildfire Support Act the “transformative legislation we need to modernize how we address wildfires.” The proposed law comes with three basic parts: prevention, suppression and recovery.
The bill would direct the Department of the Interior and the Department of Agriculture to create fire management plans on federal land and would provide money to communities, homeowners, and businesses to create defensible space and enact wildfire prevention education programs.
On the suppression side, the bill would speed up the installation of wildfire detection equipment, including cameras and heat sensors in at-risk wildfire areas. It would also establish a grant program to help government agencies acquire the latest firefighting equipment, including air-tankers and slip-on tank units, while exploring the use of drones to fight fires.
Lastly, the Western Wildfire Support Act would authorize the Federal Emergency Management Agency to create online guides to help communities and individuals impacted by wildfires access assistance and resources. The bill would also funnel $100 million to communities to conduct long-term rehabilitation projects.
Neguse has been a loud voice on wildfire prevention following Colorado’s devastating 2020 wildfire season, during which the state’s three largest wildfires ever burned across nearly 550,000 acres. He launched the Bipartisan Wildfire Caucus in Congress to focus on tackling western wildfires.
He is expected to join President Biden in Boulder County Friday on a tour of the destruction.
“As we endure increasingly worse wildfire seasons, it is critical for the federal government to lend a hand in stopping fires before they start, fighting them if they spread, and helping our communities fully recover after they’ve been contained,” Neguse said.
Pikes Peak Shuttle parking lot at DIA will remain open indefinitely
The Pikes Peak Shuttle parking lot at Denver International Airport will remain open, providing travelers using the airport with more than 8,000 parking spots.
The lot has been open since Thanksgiving, but it was closed for much of 2021 because of a shortage of shuttle bus drivers, according to a DIA news release. The lot was scheduled to close again Thursday.
To keep the Pikes Peak Shuttle lot open, the airport’s East Economy parking lot will continue to be closed through much of the first quarter of 2022, officials said. Passengers who park in the Pikes Peak lot, which costs $8 per day, should allow an extra 30 minutes to get to the terminal.
Police fatally shot man in Wheat Ridge on Thursday
Police in Wheat Ridge shot a man dead on Thursday afternoon, and a section of Sheridan Boulevard has been shut down.
WRPD responded to the area of W. 29th Ave and Sheridan Blvd. WRPD is currently on scene investigating. Sheridan Blvd is closed from W. 29th Ave to W. 26th Ave. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/fFRqv7EFG5
— Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) January 6, 2022
The shooting happened at about 2 p.m. in the area of West 29th Avenue and Sheridan, police said.
People are asked to avoid the area if possible. No officers were injured, police said. No other person was shot or injured.
This story will be updated.
