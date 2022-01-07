News
Ravens vs. Steelers scouting report for Week 18: Who has the edge?
The Ravens will try to ride advantages in the run game and on special teams to keep their slim playoff hopes alive in their regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here’s who had the edge in each phase:
Ravens passing game vs. Steelers pass defense
Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Lamar Jackson was pushing to play in the regular-season finale, so the Ravens are still facing uncertainty at quarterback. Tyler Huntley completed 20 of 32 passes for 197 yards and an interception in the team’s 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He was frustrated with the offense’s inability to finish drives in the end zone, especially in the fourth quarter. The Ravens have depended on shorter, quicker throws with Huntley and Josh Johnson at quarterback. Huntley averages 7.5 air yards per attempt, compared with 9.6 for Jackson, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews (99 catches on 138 targets, 1,276 yards, 9 touchdowns) set a new single-season receiving yards record against the Rams and would set the Ravens’ single-season mark for receptions with five catches against the Steelers. He has averaged 103 yards over his past five games. Marquise Brown (88 catches on 138 targets, 981 yards) could reach 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his three-year career but has served as more of an underneath target with Huntley at quarterback. Rookie Rashod Bateman caught seven passes on 10 targets against the Rams and has picked up first downs on 28 of his 44 receptions this season.
The Ravens’ offensive line struggled to protect Huntley from the Rams’ talented defensive front and will face another daunting test with the league’s best pass rusher, T.J. Watt, coming to town. Watt (21 ½ sacks, 36 quarterback hits in 14 games) was the best player on the field in Pittsburgh’s 20-19 win over the Ravens last month and could break Michael Strahan’s NFL single-season sacks record of 22 ½. Cameron Heyward (9 sacks, 16 quarterback hits) presents nearly as large a problem on the interior as Watt does from the edge. If the Ravens allow seven sacks as they did in Week 13, they will be hard-pressed to win. The Steelers rank 12th in pass defense and are vulnerable in the secondary, where players such as cornerback Cameron Sutton and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick have not played up to their 2020 standards.
EDGE: Steelers
Steelers passing game vs. Ravens pass defense
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger could wrap up his 18-year career Sunday. He now relies on getting rid of the ball quickly (league-best average time to throw of 2.37 seconds) rather than extending plays and ranks 29th in yards per attempt. But he still had enough in the tank (21 of 31, 236 yards, 2 touchdowns) to rally the Steelers past the Ravens in Week 13. His top target, wide receiver Diontae Johnson, led Pittsburgh with 105 yards and two touchdowns in that victory. Roethlisberger also looks frequently to tight end Pat Freiermuth (54 catches on 70 targets, 7 touchdowns) and running back Najee Harris (70 catches on 90 targets, 444 yards) as underneath options. His chief deep threat, Chase Claypool (15.2 yards per catch) has struggled through a wildly inconsistent second season. The Steelers placed Johnson, their leading receiver, and Kendrick Green, their starting center, on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
The Ravens sacked Roethlisberger just once and forced no turnovers in the Week 13 matchup. They hope to build on their performance against the Rams, in which safety Chuck Clark picked off two passes and linebacker Tyus Bowser stripped Matthew Stafford in the red zone. Those turnovers, scarce for most of the season, put them in position to pull an upset. The Ravens rank 32nd in pass defense and will take on Roethlisberger with a battered secondary. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey suffered a season-ending injury the last time they played the Steelers, and cornerback Anthony Averett’s status is up in the air after he hurt his ribs in Week 16. Veteran Jimmy Smith started and played every defensive snap against the Rams after playing sparingly most of the season. Bowser leads the team with seven sacks, and the Ravens hope rookie Odafe Oweh will join him for the regular-season finale after he missed the Rams game with a foot injury.
EDGE: Steelers
Ravens running game vs. Steelers run defense
Devonta Freeman produced one of his best games of the season against the Rams, rushing 14 times for 76 yards and breaking a 32-yard run to kick-start a fourth-quarter scoring drive. Huntley (6 carries, 54 yards) also hurt the Rams with his legs and is averaging 6.3 yards per carry on the season. With Patrick Ricard back from a knee injury and Nick Boyle in the mix, the Ravens finally had their full array of lead blockers in Week 17.
The Steelers have crashed to 31st in run defense, and the Ravens were dissatisfied with the 107 ground yards they managed against them in Week 13. Many teams, from the Minnesota Vikings to the Tennessee Titans, have done better at exploiting this weakness. With middle linebacker Devin Bush struggling and several interior stalwarts injured, the Steelers simply have not held up in a traditional area of strength.
EDGE: Ravens
Steelers running game vs. Ravens run defense
Harbaugh called Harris “one of the great young backs in this league.” The rookie is coming off his best game (28 carries, 188 yards) as a pro on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers rely on Harris as their only significant running threat, and their offensive line did not give him much room to work for most of the season. The Ravens held him to 71 yards on 21 carries in Week 13, but he did gouge them on Pittsburgh’s go-ahead scoring drive late in the fourth quarter.
The Ravens still lead the league in rush defense. Their best interior lineman, Calais Campbell, returned to a full workload against the Rams. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Patrick Queen (10 tackles for loss) might be the best inside linebacker in the AFC North, though Queen delivered a subpar, one-tackle performance against the Rams.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens special teams vs. Steelers special teams
The Ravens rank first in Football Outsiders’ special teams DVOA. Justin Tucker has made 33 of 35 field-goal attempts and is headed for his third straight Pro Bowl. Pro Bowl returner Devin Duvernay missed Week 16 with an ankle injury but played against the Rams. Punter Sam Koch (40.7-yard net average) is finishing up another solid season.
The Steelers rank 19th in special teams DVOA despite excellent work from kicker Chris Boswell, who has made 33 of 37 field-goal attempts, including eight of nine from 50 yards or beyond. They attempted to address their struggles elsewhere by bringing in a new punter, Corliss Waitman, after Week 15.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens intangibles vs. Steelers intangibles
Both teams will enter with slim hopes of making the playoffs. Plenty of Steelers fans will likely find their way into M&T Bank Stadium to celebrate Roethlisberger’s final bow. Will that emotion carry over to the players? The Steelers have struggled to move the ball and stop the run for most of the year, but Tomlin still has them over .500, and they’ve won three in a row against the Ravens.
Harbaugh, meanwhile, has kept his team competitive in the face of terrible injury luck. The Ravens have lost five in a row, but four of those five — including their previous game against the Steelers — came by a combined five points. They are tired of coming up just short and desperate to finish this difficult season on a high note.
EDGE: Even
Prediction
This is not your usual Ravens-Steelers heavyweight slugfest. Both teams are dragging themselves over the finish line after difficult seasons. Ben Roethlisberger’s swan song will dominate the headlines going in, but the Ravens will exploit advantages in the run game and on special teams to pull out a low-scoring alley fight. Ravens 23, Steelers 17.
Omar Kelly: Turning Mike Gesicki into a receiver could cost Dolphins in offseason
Mike Gesicki has earned the last laugh.
It’s been a long journey for the Miami Dolphins’ 2018 second-round pick, a Penn State product who transformed himself from a disappointing rookie contributor into one of the team’s top playmakers the past two seasons.
“When I first got here in 2018, a lot of people were excited for the day that I wasn’t here anymore, so that was an interesting experience back during my rookie year,” Gesicki said earlier this week, addressing his early struggles, when he caught 22 passes for 202 yards in his 400 snaps.
But it wasn’t the pass catching that was problematic. It was his blocking, which was a disaster. And if we’re going to be honest, it hasn’t improved much.
What the Dolphins did was stop asking him to do it, and started playing to his strengths.
Each season Gesicki has improved some area of his game, and it’s helped him become a marquee player for the Dolphins, a talent opposing coaches have to game plan for.
“I’ve gotten better from my first snap until today [by] being able to get off press coverage, being physical in route running, being able to fight through second-level releases and contact,” said Gesicki, who enters Sunday’s game with career highs in receptions (71) and receiving yards (758).
He’s second on the team in both categories.
While he hasn’t developed into an all-purpose tight end — one who can help the team in every phase of the game, specifically working on the line of scrimmage as a run or pass blocker — Gesicki is a chess piece that serves as a riddle for opposing defensive coordinators to solve, because of his varying roles.
Sometimes he’s in motion.
Some snaps he’s in the backfield.
He might be on the line of scrimmage from time to time, despite his blocking struggles.
But the past two seasons he’s spent most of his snaps out wide on the boundary or in the slot, running routes receivers run.
“It takes a little bit of creativity and a special player to get open verses zone and find the special spots in zone,” Gesicki said. “But when you can win versus man coverage, whether it’s a corner or a safety, and I don’t really see linebackers, when you can get open versus a corner or safety, or nickel, win in those situations, win in those crucial downs, [you’re effective].”
Gesicki’s versatility could create some offseason drama for the Dolphins when free agency arrives this coming offseason, because of the role he’s filled the past two years.
A tight end generally has his hand on the ground, positioned three feet or less from the tackle. And if used as a flex weapon, he is standing up within six feet of the tackle.
Gesicki has spent 91 of his 789 snaps this season on the line. He’s spent 438 snaps as a slot receiver, and lined up out wide on the boundary 237 snaps.
Last season he spent 122 of his 623 snaps in-line, which is 11 snaps shy of how many he spent on the boundary as a receiver. He spent 365 snaps as Miami’s slot weapon.
That means he’s mostly worked as a receiver.
As a result, if the Dolphins place the franchise tag on Gesicki, he can file a grievance appealing to the NFL that he deserves the receiver and not the tight end designation.
While it’s semantics from a positional standpoint, there’s a $7.5 million difference in the paycheck, considering the franchise tag for tight ends is projected to be around $11 million while the receiver designation is $18.5 million.
Where the snaps are taken typically determines how the arbitrators rule.
Now, all of this could be avoided if the Dolphins get a deal done before March 8, the last day to use the franchise tag, or use the tag on defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, which I’m certain is under serious consideration.
But the bottom line is that Gesicki could be hitting the market as an unrestricted free agent in the coming weeks.
The Patriots set the market high for that position last offseason with the signing of Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, who are each earning $12.5 million a season. Baltimore’s Mark Andrew ($14 million) and Philadelphia tight end Dallas Goedart ($14.25 million) jumped over them with the new deals they received this season.
The Dolphins have $74 million in cap space, which is the most in the NFL, but that money could go quickly to address the team’s other need, especially if a trade for Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson is still in play.
But Gesicki hasn’t worried about his next deal, although he should now that he now that he’s one game away from reaching free agency healthy.
“If you go out there and you make plays and you do what’s asked of you, then you get what you deserve. I think that you are entitled to what you deserve in this league,” Gesicki said when asked about the blossoming wages for tight ends. “That’s what those guys have gotten, and I’m happy for them. And their success, and their bank accounts.”
If things go as expected, Gesicki will soon be laughing with joy about what’s in his bank account.
Teddy Bridgewater on first — and maybe only — season with Broncos: “Breath of fresh air”
When quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s season ended in the Week 15 loss to Cincinnati due to a concussion that required him to be taken off the field via stretcher, he had one regret: The Broncos’ record wasn’t better than 7-6.
“It’s a little difficult knowing you didn’t put the team in a position where, if something like this did come up, you could afford not to win a game or two — I wish we could have been, say, 10-3,” he said Thursday during his first media availability since the injury.
Minus Bridgewater, the Broncos faced must-wins and lost to Las Vegas and the Los Angeles Chargers to fall out of playoff contention.
Asked about the scary nature of the injury, Bridgewater said he is “doing well.”
“It’s part of the game. Things happen, plays happen. I’m happy I’m able to smile and still able to walk and talk and be my normal self.”
Bridgewater observed Wednesday’s practice and said he will watch Saturday’s season finale against Kansas City from the sidelines. The concussion against the Bengals was his second of the season and impacted his return-to-play plan.
“We had conversations about the approach we wanted to take this time around given I had a concussion earlier this year,” said Bridgewater, who declined to reveal details about those discussions.
Bridgewater, a free agent in March, was acquired from the Carolina Panthers last April and started the Broncos’ first 14 games. He went 7-7, but won seven of the 12 games in which he started and finished.
Bridgewater played at Pittsburgh seven days after being concussed against Baltimore and played at Cleveland four days after sustaining a foot injury against Las Vegas. He had season totals of 18 touchdowns, seven interceptions, a 94.9 passer rating and a completion percentage of 66.9.
“He had some really good games for us, he had a very positive effect on our team, particularly on the offense but the team as a whole with his leadership capabilities, his confidence and his every-day demeanor,” coach Vic Fangio said. “I think he really helped our offense grow. I think Teddy is an NFL starting quarterback that has great intangibles and great qualities that you can’t coach.”
On his final play of the year, Bridgewater scrambled for yardage and was hit while in mid-air. The side of his head was the first part of his body to hit the turf and he appeared to be knocked out.
“It comes with the game,” he said. “I always say every time I hit the ground, I ask God, ‘Why am I doing this?’ And when I come to work on Wednesday and see guys working hard, that’s why I do it — (for) the interactions you have with guys in the locker room and the smiles you get to put on the fans’ faces and (to) compete.”
Bridgewater said he “definitely” wants to continue playing and his future is uncertain because of his free-agent status and the potential changes coming to the Broncos’ coaching staff and roster.
Despite the injuries and not being able to finish the season, Bridgewater said “this entire season has been a breath of fresh air. I’ve had a number of reasons to smile. I’m thankful for this opportunity. I thank (general manager) George (Paton) for pulling the trigger and making the trade. I thank Vic for the opportunity, this team for welcoming me and accepting me and the fans — yeah, it wasn’t the type of year we wanted it to be, but the love we received, we really appreciated it.
“It’s a special place.”
Opinion: Conservatives’ cycle — starve government, cut services, spark social crisis, blame government
Conservative policies presume that if you get government out of the way, the magic of the free market will create enough prosperity that the demand on government services will be reduced or eliminated and that the market will also somehow handle social services like homelessness, substance use disorder, and the other negative externalities that bedevil society.
This worldview posits that government should be funding police, courts, prisons and the military, and in an ideal conservative world, the rest of us are on our own, to succeed or fail based on our level of effort, while generally ignoring the opportunities afforded to the privileged and put further out of reach from people who are not.
A few weeks ago, Chase Woodruff, a reporter for Colorado Newsline posted something on Twitter that I haven’t been able to get out of my head since:
“First we decided we’d rather not solve societal problems and then we decided we’d rather not have to look at the consequences.”
I have yet to find a more succinct explanation for how conservative policies work in the real world than this, and it really is an amazing trick if you think about it. First, conservatives tell you government doesn’t work, then they defund it at every opportunity, then they point at broken and underfunded systems languishing without resources and say, “see, government doesn’t work.”
Conservative policies in Colorado and throughout the country have systematically defunded our public education system, special interest groups successfully lobbied for payments to for-profit developers instead of building and maintaining quality public housing, and our public health system, especially our mental health and substance use disorder treatment and recovery system is in tatters, with county jails in Colorado serving as the state’s primary mental health providers.
At least in our state, this is due in part to TABOR, which ensures low taxes on the wealthy and big corporations, and other conservative fiscal restraints that have placed state revenue far below what a place that is growing as rapidly as Colorado needs to keep up with demand.
So what are the consequences of this lack of investment? More crime, more visible homelessness, more visible poverty, childhood hunger rates that shock the conscience, crumbling roads and bridges, and a divided society where the gap between the haves and the have-nots has grown monumentally, and a conservative political infrastructure that finds it in their interest to avoid accountability.
Paid partisans point at progressive policies that prefer rehabilitation over retribution for people convicted of crimes as the causes of homelessness, poverty, recidivism and reoffense, without evidence. Conservative pundits and politicians prefer harsh sentencing, long prison terms, and punishment-oriented approaches to crime which have frankly never worked.
The United States incarcerates human beings at a higher rate than any other nation on earth. If the solution to poverty, homelessness and crime were to lock people up and throw away the key, we’d have solved all of society’s problems long ago.
Louisiana has the nation’s highest incarceration rate, which doesn’t translate to lower rates of crime. Indeed, Louisiana also has the very highest violent crime and property crime rates in the country. Locking more people up for longer does not have the deterrent effect claimed by proponents of failed “tough on crime” policies.
Visible poverty and homelessness have increased in the past few years, in Colorado and across the nation, no one is denying that. The aforementioned lack of public investment coupled with a global pandemic that exacerbated already extreme wealth inequality bears much of the blame for this. Unscrupulous partisans capitalizing on the suffering of our friends and neighbors would sweep the visibility of poverty under the rug so that people don’t have to be made uncomfortable by the results of their policy choices rather than help those who are being economically crippled by COVID.
I called Cathy Alderman, chief communications and policy officer with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless to ask about what should be done about the increase in visible homelessness and poverty, she said,
“Evaluations of housing programs, including Denver’s Social Impact Bond have shown that It costs about $20,000 a year per person to house them and provide a basic level of supportive services to keep them housed. To leave them homeless and cycling in and out of the criminal justice and public health emergency services system costs up to $50,000 per person per year.”
So it’s not only more humane and reasonable to help people who are struggling instead of punishing them, for my conservative friends, it’s also much cheaper. When compassion, economics, and reality line up, and one group still prefers to punish people for trying to ameliorate their misery, we must question their stated objectives, and wonder what their true motivations are.
Ian Silverii is the founder of The Bighorn Company, a dad, a husband, and the former director of ProgressNow Colorado. Follow him on Twitter @iansilverii.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
