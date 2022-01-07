Connect with us

Report: 'Joy Reid will lose her show at MSNBC'

Published

30 seconds ago

on

YouTube/MSNBC

The Twitterverse is reporting that Joy Reid is out at MSNBC. There is no plan to shuffle her to another show.

According to an editor at news site Mediate, quoting a source at Comcast:

“Joy Reid will lose her 7p show in the next round of reshuffling at MSNBC.” – “She does not have a show come mid Spring” – The “decision has been made, the only thing left is messaging on the move, which will be ratings.

“As was the case with Chris Cuomo at CNN, Reid has allies at Comcast, however, she is now viewed as “unmanageable” by many. Also, similar to Cuomo, it appears those allies have found out she has been “less than truthful about past incidents.”

What’s the reason for her departure?

As you can see from the above tweet, Reid is “viewed as unmanageable by many” and she has been “less than truthful about past incidents.”

We’re sad to see her go. She seems like a nice lady. The viewers loved her.
 

Shawn Mendes Flaunts His Abs While Shirtless In Miami 7 Weeks After Camila Cabello Split

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

Shawn Mendes
Talk about a revenge body! Shawn Mendes showed off his fit physique as he soaked up some rays in Miami following his split from Camila Cabello.

Living his best life! Shawn Mendes isn’t going to let his breakup with Camila Cabello stop him from enjoying the new year! The 23-year-old singer was spotted soaking up the sun during a getaway to Miami on January 6. Rocking nothing but a pair of black swim trunks, the “Something Big” hitmaker certainly turned heads on the sandy beach as he flaunted his flawless physique. Shawn’s rippling abs were on full display, as he emerged from the ocean with his trademark brunette hair slicked back.

Shawn Mendes is spotted in Miami on January 6, 2022. (Mega)

Just before New Year’s Eve, Shawn took to his Instagram to confess to his fans that he was having a “hard time” on social media lately, although he didn’t specify if it had anything to do with his split from Camila, 24. However, the post was about thanking his fans for tuning into his latest breakup anthem. “I just wanted to make a little video and say thank you to everybody who has been connecting with ‘It’ll Be Okay’ and posting videos,” Shawn shared in the short clip. “I’m having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it. But I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what’s going on.”

Shawn Mendes
The 23-year-old singer soaked up the sun during the getaway. (Mega)

As his fans were clearly sending Shawn their reaction to the new song, a source close to Camila told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how she felt about it as well. While he had written it when the pair were having trouble with their relationship, per the insider, Shawn had a chance to play it for Camila and she thought it was beautiful. “This song was from his heart and was absolutely written about him and Camila. Camila was able to hear the song before it was released and she told him that it was beautiful,” the source said.

Shawn Mendes
Shawn’s rippling abs were on full display, as he emerged from the ocean with his trademark brunette hair slicked back. (Mega)

When the couple first announced their decision to go their separate ways on November 17, they released a joint statement, noting they would “continue to be best friends.” “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the couple said.

'Mad Men's January Jones Rocks Cheetah Print Swimsuit While Celebrating 44th Birthday

Published

14 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

January Jones
January Jones celebrated her 44th birthday in style as she posed by the pool while wearing a cheetah print bikini that left little to the imagination.

January Jones let out her wild side for her 44th birthday. The mom-of-one rang in the next year of her life by the pool as she smoldered for a sexy selfie. Showing off her age-defying body, the Mad Men actress wore a cheetah print swimsuit with ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage.

The American actress not only looks younger than 44 but she also said she feels younger than that. “Thank you for your birthday wishes yesterday,” the birthday girl captioned her Instagram post. “I’ve always been of the theory that Age is But a Feeling. And despite a rough last wk or so I’m feeling really good, really grateful and around maybe 27 (but wiser ☺️).” Fans and friends alike loved January’s message, including South African actress Charlize Theron who left a toasting emoji in the comments section.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress is notorious for her fire Instagram snaps. In honor of the holiday season, she gifted her fans with a picture of her in a black, halter top catsuit. I April 2021, January even wowed her fans with a topless pic, joking that she couldn’t find a top to go with her bright pink pants. She was definitely feeling spicy that month as she posted a snap of her wearing a sheer white gown as she posed by the bathtub with the caption “Post shower photo op.”

January has an impressive list of celebrity exes. One of those A-listers includes Ashton Kutcher, whom she dated from the late 90s up until 2001. She then briefly dated Jim Carrey before moving on to pursue Josh Groban from 2003 to 2006. In 2009, she and Jason Sudeikis became an item following her SNL hosting gig but ultimately split in 2011. For the time being, January is enjoying the single life, and based on her pics, the single life is clearly a good look for her.

She has also had to take on the role of single mom to her son Xander, 10. “I parent him by myself,” she told Us Weekly in 2019. “I have to balance good cop, bad cop. And it’s not always fun for me because I want to always be the fun mom. But I think at some point, it might take until he has his own kids to understand. I think he’ll appreciate that.” No one knows who Xander’s true father is, and January plans on keeping it that way.

Mark Wahlberg's Wife Rhea Durham Enjoys A Swim In Tie-Dye Swimsuit On Romantic Barbados Vacay

Published

25 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

Mark Wahlberg’s Wife Rhea Durham Enjoys A Swim In Tie-Dye Swimsuit On Romantic Barbados Vacay
Another vacation day, another swimsuit! Rhea Durham once again sizzled in this tie-dye one piece as she took a dip in the warm Bahamas ocean.

Mark Wahlberg‘s wife Rhea Durham, 43, looked sensational in her latest swimwear look! She was spotted rocking a tie dye one piece in Barbados — where the couple is on vacation — on Thursday, Jan. 6. The scoop neck, high cut suit featured a black and white pattern, which could be seen as she took a Bond girl inspired walk out of the gorgeous ocean.

The suit also appeared to include cut outs on the side, making it extra revealing for the usual sporty-style one piece. She looked better than ever as she walked barefoot on the sandy beach, with her brunette hair slicked back with the salty water. Rhea later was seen showering outdoors after her dip.

Mark Wahlberg’s wife Rhea Durham is seen in the Bahamas on Jan. 6. (Backgrid)

The 43-year-old has had no shortage of sexy looks on the New Year’s getaway, turning heads in a sizzling neon colored bikini on Jan. 3. She rocked the spaghetti strap bandeau top and low rise bottom with a pair of sunglasses and simple diamond necklace for a day of sunbathing alongside Mark.

The Daddy’s Home actor, 50, also showed off his impressive fit physique as he opted to go shirtless with a patterned pair of turquoise swim trunks. Mark was soaked as he made his way out of the ocean and back to shore, with his toned abs and muscles on full display (there’s no ‘dad bod’ here). It’s no surprise to see the Boston native looking so good, as he’s been vocal about his dedication to health and fitness over the years.

1641516196 646 Mark Wahlbergs Wife Rhea Durham Enjoys A Swim In Tie Dye
Rhea wore a tie dye one piece suit. (Backgrid)

Mark is an investor in fitness company F45, which he also regularly practices. The high intensity workout, which originated in Australia, consists of a 45-minute HIIT workout session with circuit-style strength training using tools like dumbbells, kettlebells, and sleds.

“F45 is great for everybody,” Mark has previously said about the fitness program. “I’m trying to educate people on that fact. It’s a tough job. But there’s no slowdown in sight with F45 or Performance Inspired. Health, wellness, and fitness are not going away…Every single athlete that we’ve brought has gassed themselves in one way or another. They just start blasting right away,” he hilariously added.

