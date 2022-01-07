RHOM Recap: Todd and Peter Almost Come to Blows, Larsa Gives OnlyFans Lessons

This episode of the Real Housewives of Miami is aptly titled Family Therapy. Can Todd and Peter coexist without coming to blows over Frankie? Do Todd and Alexia have a shot to make it to the altar? Let us watch and see!
Martina and Julia are chatting at their farm and Diva the goat is not being game for milking. Julia is not having success with Diva’s udder perhaps another housewife named Adriana might be interested? Martina is still a little peeved about not getting a foot massage. She cannot understand why Julia will touch a goat’s udders but not her feet. Julia tries to explain the differences between her friends Adriana and Guerdy. They are like a cat and a fireball according to her. Martina is rolling her eyes when Julia is describing these two rival divas. She does not see any resolution between these two strong personalities and there will be no kissing and making up.
Guerdy and Russell are having a date night. They are opposites, and she compares them to Han Solo and Princess Leia. Guerdy shares what went down at the birthday party with Adriana. She was not allowed to share with the group what events have defined her since Adriana has been trying to yank that RH Mojito out of Guerdy’s hand all season. Why does she see Guerdy as the low hanging fruit? Adriana should be focusing on Nicole who has not really brought much other than having a father who served time in prison and a significant other who does not want to marry her.
Guerdy then shares with us the story that she had been trying to share with the group. She lost her brother and his two daughters who died in the earthquake in Haiti. That was horrifically tragic and living in South Florida I saw firsthand how it affected friends who lost family members there. Russell is awesome and I love his quiet nature and good advice. Guerdy, I do not agree that Russell is dorky. He is a keeper and the perfect person to counterbalance you.
Marysol and Steve are having dinner at Juvia with Alexia and Todd. She thinks Alexia loves Todd since he is like her but with a d*ck. They are getting trashed waiting for them and finally they arrive 45 minutes late. Marysol wants to talk wedding plans and needs to know what Alexia wants for her bachelorette party. Alexia is still having an issue with finding a venue for her wedding and Todd is pushing her to settle on something. She shares in her ITM that she is dragging her feet since Todd and Peter are not getting along and cannot unite her family until they work out their differences.
Larsa is having Adriana and Kiki and her precious baby Summer over. Adriana is now considering the OnlyFans account and wants to start with her feet. Larsa does not think that Adriana has what it takes to make money on this after checking her social media. She thinks Adriana’s gnarly foot pics are only worth $5. Adriana does not agree with her and thinks pictures of her are more valuable. She needs to take a hard look at herself since she might not be up to par with what is already out there on this site. Larsa allows her kids to take her photos for the adult site. They think the site is just for moms who like to take bikini pics. Sure, her kids are not on to what is really going on now in social media. #delushional
Nicole is chatting about her dad with her mom Sirel. She does not have a relationship with him since he got out of jail. Nicole’s dad came out of prison15 years ago and all he does is chase tail. Sirel is willing to forgive him and wants him to have a relationship with his kids. Nicole thinks her dad is only using her for dinner reservations and she is not interested in trying to cultivate a relationship with him now.
Adriana and Jacob are still together, but the sex clock is still ticking, and he still has 6 weeks to go. The producer in her ITM sounds extremely interested in hearing more about Jacobs ahem member. Adriana and Jacob are shopping for an Alfa Romeo for her. Julia arrives and Adriana wants them to have a car buying experience as a threesome as well as a real one. Adriana is looking at Julia for exploration since she has not had good luck with men. She looks awful in this scene with her greasy face, and it is surprising she scored someone as hot as Jacob. Adriana ends up buying a red 1985 Alfa Romeo, so her storyline so far is stale.
Alexia with her insane ocean view condominium and Todd are chatting about her mom and how she is not mobile. She wants Todd to talk to her about becoming more active. Alexia shares that she found with the help of her rich friends a 30k diamond wedding band. Todd does not seem too keen on such an expensive purchase for just the band. He then shares that he and Peter had a friendly conversation. Alexia wants the two most important men in her life to figure it out. Based upon the previews it is going to get uglier before there is any resolution.
Lisa is meeting up with Larsa for lunch. She thinks that Larsa is authentic except for her fake boobs. Now that is freaking hilarious that is how they perceive each other. Lenny is superman to her but she wants to do something for herself other than being a mom. He assumes correctly that she does not have any responsibilities. Lenny is like the party police when she needs to put her cocktail down. Larsa is sad that her marriage to Scottie failed since she wanted a traditional family life for them. Side Note: I saw Lisa on WWHL and she said she was addicted to fillers and how she looks now makes so much sense.
Nicole and Anthony are at the Sea Grill for dinner. They are both foodies and live in the best city for that. Anthony orders a lot of food, and it sounds amazing what he orders. He is asking about the art he purchased from Martina’s art show. Anthony was surprised that Adriana was not prepared for the group that came. He thinks this friend group makes them feel very normal. Nicole shares with Anthony how odd the relationship between Adriana and Julia is. Anthony does not like drama, so he is obviously not on the right show nor interested in hearing this nonsensical drivel. Side Note: I love Nicole’s cuff in this scene.
Peter arrives and they are chatting about the wedding. Alexia wants both boys to walk her down the aisle. Alexia does not want any bridesmaids since she wants to make it all about herself. Shocker! Todd and Peter are chatting about what happened when they had their altercation. Alexia and Frankie step away and seeeing Frankie holding on to Alexia is the sweetest thing ever. Peter is crying when Todd is telling him how he felt when Frankie had EMS treating him. Frankie is not the typical 24-year-old, and he is trying to get Peter to understand it. Todd does not think they are doing anything productive for him. Peter defends himself by saing he has had to wash Frankie’s a*s and shave his armpits. Todd cannot understand why he does not have time to play basketball with Frankie but has ample time to smoke weed with Frankie.
Todd asks Alexia “What she has done to help Frankie?” Alexia wants to know what he does for him. She is getting pissed because she is getting called out for defending Peter and not getting Frankie the proper help.
Todd does not want to be the bad guy and he thinks Alexia is an enabler. He does not want take Frankie to work as an intern just like he did with Peter. He does not want to go down that road with another child of hers but he would have more luck with Frankie IMO. Todd wants them to accept that Frankie is disabled, and Peter is a loser. Peter does not want Todd to say another word, or he will beat him up. He thinks they are stuck on the hamster wheel, and they are on a dysfunctional team that needs therapy. Todd apologizes if the delivery was not sexy. – Did they really have to have this discussion in front of Frankie? They decide to hug it out for now, but Alexia get your family some therapy!
Next week, Julia and Lisa are making out. Guerdy must deliver some unwelcome news to Alexia. Happy New Year Blurbers and see you next week!
Julia Fox is seemingly quite smitten with her new “flame,” Kanye West.
The actress opened up to Interview Magazine to praise the rapper, and how attentive he’s been over the course of a week. Yes, they have only been dating for one week.
Fox said the two had an “instant connection” when she met West in Miami on New Year’s Eve in a short excerpt she wrote for Interview magazine.
The outlet also shared images from a date night the two shared in New York City.
“His energy is so fun to be around,” she wrote. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play.”
“Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME,” Fox continued. “I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously.”
Fox went on to describe the two’s time spent at Carbone, a popular New York City restaurant.
“At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined!” she wrote. “The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.”
West then surprised Fox with a hotel suite full of clothes, according to the actress.
“Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes,” Fox described. “It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”
Free racks of clothes! Who wouldn’t?
West has been single since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February. He has recently been linked to Fox, despite multiple public declarations that the former couple would be reunited.
Fox is an Italian-American actress and filmmaker. She is most known for her breakout role in Uncut Gems, in which she starred alongside Adam Sandler.
According to Page Six, the actress is rebounding from her split with her husband, Peter Artemiev. The two welcomed a baby in 2021. Fox has appeared to hint at relationship struggles on her social media in the past couple weeks.
Joie Chavis is clearing the air about her alleged Diddy affair — leaving fans even more confused!
In case you missed it, the Instagram model sparked rumors that she was intimate with Diddy after photos of them tongue kissing in Capri surfaced online over the summer. Around the same time, speculation that Diddy and Yung Miami were seeing each other intimately sparked after the pair were seen holding hands and canoodling on several occasions in social media posts.
Folks invested in this seemingly convoluted lust triangle were left EVEN MORE confused recently, after Diddy invited Yung Miami, Joie, and ex-fling Daphne Joy to his private New Years’ Eve gathering.
So, who is Diddy really dating??? Joie claims it’s not her in a recent rant she made in a comment on The Shade Room. After vowing to practice celibacy in an IG story post, a fan scoffed at her in a comment, hinting that she was just around Yung Miami and Diddy. Joie denied knowing anything personally about Yung Miami and Diddy being intimate but did reveal she told her about their “business trip” to Capri before it happened. She also claims to regret kissing him, calling him her “friend.”
No TF I wasn’t.
Since y’all so damn nosy, here it is! Me and him are friends and have been! I was working on un unreleased project for him and thats why I was in Italy! In the midstof me being there we kissed, thats it. Didn’t go further than that! I had my own damn room and he has always been respectful to me as a friend. The kiss shouldn’t have happened, but it did, and there’s nothing I can do about it. She knew about the project because I told her prior, in Houston!
I didn’t and still dont know anyone else’s business on how people deal with each other but being that we always exchange on socials, I thought I should let her know.
I hate that Im even responding right now cause usually I pay it, BOOTS! Not this year and moving forward! I’m gonna stand up for myself regardless of how y’all see it, or what y’all believe. I’m tired of it. I don’t bother NO ONE, I make my money and take care of my kids! That’s my only focus!
Now find
someone else to bull and dead this damn love circle y’all think is going on! Cause it ain’t that, wasn’t that, and will never be that!! Now leave me alone lol
Months after romance rumors about Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd first surfaced, the singer makes a reference to dating a ‘movie star’ on his new song ‘Here We Go…Again.’
It’s been six months since The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie were first spotted on a dinner date together, and now, he appears to be singing about her on his new album Dawn FM. The record, which was released Jan. 7, features the song “Here We Go…Again,” which has an apparent reference to Angelina. “My new girl, she a movie star,” he sings. “My new girl, she a movie star. I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell, but when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin’ thoughts, cause baby girl, she a movie star, baby girl, she a movie star.”
At the end of the verse, The Weeknd also adds that the relationship he’s singing about was something he didn’t expect. “I told myself that I’d never fall,” he adds. “But here we go again.” Although The Weeknd and Angelina have never publicly spoken on the status of their relationship, they’ve been seen out and about together on more than one occasion. The first outing came on June 30, when the two were photographed leaving the same restaurant around the same time. They reportedly spent “hours” inside the hotspot together.
Just days later, The Weeknd attended the same private show as Angelina and two of her daughters. The stars were not photographed together, but were both in attendance for the exclusive show. Then, at the end of September, The Weeknd and Angelina reunited for another dinner date. Although they arrived separately, they reportedly spent more than two hours inside together.
This is Angelina’s first public potential relationship since her split from Brad Pitt in Sept. 2016. Meanwhile, The Weeknd famously dated both Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez before being linked to Angelina.
This is The Weeknd’s fifth studio album. He previously released After Hours in March 2020, which was preceded by Starboy in Nov. 2016. The singer has been cranking out the music recently, as he also dropped a greatest hits mixtape, The Highlights, in Feb. 2021, as well.